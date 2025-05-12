Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Attention Seeker”: Former Pole Dancer Becomes A Monk, Sparks Mixed Reactions With His Story
Former pole dancer in orange robes meditating calmly inside a dimly lit monk's room with another monk in the background.
Lifestyle, News

“Attention Seeker”: Former Pole Dancer Becomes A Monk, Sparks Mixed Reactions With His Story

A man, who was paid to strip in front of big crowds, gave up on all the money to live in a monastery.

“I used to live a life most men dream of—fast-paced, wild, seductive. Now, I live a life rooted in service,” said the former adult entertainer turned spiritual seeker.

At the age of 22, Ashley Edelman left Australia for a new adventure, only to find himself entering the adult entertainment industry in the UK.

Highlights
  • A content creator spoke about his transformation from an adult entertainer to a spiritual seeker.
  • Ashley Edelman said he got ordained as a monk after being an adult entertainer for a decade.
  • When he was young, he lied to his parents about working in security.
  • His mom eventually caught him working as a dancer.

What began as a way to earn a living soon spiraled into a journey of self-discovery and a life-changing transformation.

    A content creator spoke about his transformation from an adult entertainer to a spiritual seeker

    Man with glasses and tattoos standing indoors, former pole dancer turned monk sparking mixed reactions with his story

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    “When I was 22, I left Australia to travel. My parents told me to get a job in the U.K., so I found one in Cornwall in southwest England—as a str*pper,” he wrote in a piece for Newsweek.

    Ashley revealed that he had joined the army in Australia at the age of 17.

    He said he used to struggle with confidence and turned to alcohol to mask his social anxiety when he was young.

    Man with tattoos and hat meditating at sunset on desert sand, reflecting former pole dancer turned monk story.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    When his parents asked him to find a job in the UK, he lied to them and said he was working in security while he was actually being paid to strip.

    “My secret didn’t stay hidden for long,” he said. “A photo from a show surfaced on Facebook, and my mom, who thought I was working in security, saw it. She said she was ‘not upset, just disappointed.’ That stung.”

    Ashley lied to his parents when he was young and claimed he was working in security

    Man dressed as police officer performing on stage with others, related to former pole dancer turned monk attention seeker story.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    Eventually, his job as an adult entertainer did not “live up to what was promised.”

    This pushed Ashley to start working backstage during the London shows, and that led to something “much bigger” for him.

    “I became a performer for one of the U.K.’s largest touring strip shows. We had choreographed routines, group performances, and even a finale that included dancing in artificial rain on stage,” he recalled.

    Muscular former pole dancer performing on stage, capturing attention before his transformation into a monk sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    One of the turning points was when his parents saw one of his shows in person and witnessed the theatricality and professionalism that went into the performance.

    “It wasn’t the sleaze they feared; it was performance art. They left proud,” he said.

    The influencer took up bodybuilding on the side before finally focusing on his personal development

    Muscular man with tattoos and black tank top walking on stage, symbolizing former pole dancer turned monk story.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    Meanwhile, Ashley also took up bodybuilding and got into a lifestyle of partying and using illicit substances.

    “In 2018, I hit rock bottom and quit. I walked away from the adult industry and the chaos that came with it,” he said.

    “When my marriage ended in 2022, I returned briefly, but something didn’t feel right,” he continued. “I felt like I was selling my soul. I don’t regret it—it served its purpose—but over time, I started pushing my own boundaries just for money.”

    While at the low point, he felt his “began to shift.” He immersed himself into spirituality and personal development.

    He tread down the path of spirituality and eventually found himself at the iMONASTERY in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in September 2024.

    His life of partying and illicit substances finally led to a monastery in Thailand

    Former pole dancer wearing orange monk robes, meditating in a dimly lit room with another monk in the background.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    On his way to the monastery, he believed his time in adult entertainment was over. But his actual experience at the spiritual retreat gave him the reassurance he needed to end his decade-long career of being a decade.

    For 30 days, he lived like a monk without a phone, without music, and with no distractions.

    Split image of a former pole dancer now monk, showing a tattooed man in police gear on left and in orange monk robes on right.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    “I woke at 4 a.m., chanted, meditated, did chores, and attended Dharma classes. I had profound spiritual experiences, including visions—or what I call ‘downloads’—that told me I was meant to move to Dubai and be a grounding presence for others,” he wrote.

    A couple of days after leaving the Thai monastery, “I was told I had to vacate my home,” he said, reflecting on how everything “aligned effortlessly.”

    He even stayed off of social media for six months until April, 2024.

    The viral star first took up a 30-day program with no phones, music, or distractions at the iMONASTERY in Chiang Mai

    Ashley confirmed that he was ordained as a monk, according to the iMONASTERY website. Although he enjoyed the experience, he joked about struggling “with only eating twice a day.”

    While talking about how he benefited from living the life of a monk, he said, “I’ve learnt a life long skill in meditation, its also given me the skills and the knowledge to share with the western world to help with the current energetic and spiritual shift that is happening.”

    Screenshot of social media comments showing users discussing a former pole dancer turned monk sparking mixed reactions.

    The fitness coach is currently based in the Middle East and continues to enjoy the benefits he reaped from the monastery.

    He meditates for an hour everyday, coaches clients, hosts breath work sessions, and helps people overcome their anxiety-driven thoughts.

    The former adult entertainer said he now lives in a state of “zero resistance,” feeling “calm, grounded, and self-aware” in a way he never thought was possible.

    Ashley is now based in Dubai and helps clients with their own journey of personal development

    Man formerly a pole dancer now a monk, meditating outdoors in bright orange robes surrounded by nature and wooden logs.

    Image credits: consciously_ash / Instagram

    Over the last year, Ashley has been bits and pieces of his transformative journey on social media with the hope of inspiring more people.

    “So many people suffer in silence. They think they’re alone,” he wrote for Newsweek. “But we all go through the same things in different ways, and transformation is possible.”

    He firmly believes he is not meant to live in the Thai monastery full time but plans to return every year.

    “My mission is not to serve myself, but to serve others,” he concluded. “Everything I went through—every show, every mistake, every revelation—led me here.”

    Some fans praised him for sharing his journey, while others called him “an attention seeker”

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reading The cop walked on the path of truth with 808 likes, related to attention seeker pole dancer monk story.

    Comment on social media praising a man's transformation from former pole dancer to monk, mentioning uniform and love for the change.

    Instagram comment on a post showing support for a former pole dancer turned monk, highlighting deep transformation and mixed reactions.

    Instagram comment reading Your path is beautiful, reflecting mixed reactions to former pole dancer becoming a monk story.

    Comment on social media from user rebelnina87 encouraging personal growth, related to attention seeker former pole dancer becoming a monk.

    Social media comment praising transformation of former pole dancer turned monk, highlighting mixed reactions to his story.

    Instagram comment praising personal growth and inner voice, related to former pole dancer turned monk story sparking mixed reactions.

    Comment by cxmeronlee praising transparency and authenticity in the generation, expressing support with heart and peace emoji.

    Screenshot of a supportive social media comment praising a former pole dancer turned monk for his unique journey.

    Instagram comment about a former pole dancer discussing the meaning of becoming a monk, sparking mixed reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a former pole dancer pretending to be a monk, sparking mixed reactions.

    Comment accusing former pole dancer turned monk of being an attention seeker seeking social media validation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a story about a former pole dancer who becomes a monk.

    Comment on social media comparing a male pole dancer turning monk to a transformation from OnlyFans to Christianity.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

