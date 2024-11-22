How A Wall Street Vice President “Quiet Quit” 6-Figure Job To Start A Male Adult Show (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Chan’s story sounds like the premise of a Hollywood dramedy: a shy, reserved kid who climbed the Wall Street ladder to become a Vice President, only to moonlight as a male adult dancer and create a thriving male revue business.

But for the 40-year-old data analyst, it’s not a movie script—it’s the bold, creative reality he’s crafted for himself.

The Wall Street employee “quiet quit” his job to build the Exotique Boys Male Strip Club—self-described as “NYC’s #1 male strip show & strip club.”

“Interacting with the customers and seeing the joy on their face is probably the most rewarding part,” he told Bored Panda via email.

“At my corporate role, there really was no rewarding experience,” he added. “I had no idea if my work had any material impact on the firm at all,” he added.

Andrew Chan, once a shy kid, climbed the Wall Street ladder to become a VP before launching Exotique Boys in New York City

Image credits: exotiqueboys

It all started while Andrew was pursuing his MBA at New York University, juggling the demands of business school and looking for some extra cash.

What began as a way to cover expenses quickly turned into something much more meaningful. Being an adult performer gave Andrew a creative outlet, a chance to break free from his naturally reserved persona and enjoy his first taste of entrepreneurial freedom.

Image credits: exotiqueboys

“It was mainly financial but I also thought it would be a fun way to meet new people. Growing up, I was always very shy and reserved,” he shared.

“Once I began working at the male strip club, I felt a sense of freedom to express my personality more without the fear of being judged. It also provided an outlet for me to express my creativity through dancing and performing.”

Feeling unfulfilled despite a six-figure salary, Andrew swapped spreadsheets for spotlights, creating a business that celebrates joy, creativity, and charisma

Image credits: exotiqueboys

“While working as a male stripper, I was able to let go of the stresses of life and not worry about grades or recruitment and just let myself be free for those few hours on the weekend,” he went on to say. “It provided a much needed mental break from the demands of business school.”

The showman earned anywhere between $200 and $1,000 per gig during his days as an MBA student.

For the first six years in the corporate world, Andrew worked as a mechanical engineer before devoting another 9 years to Wall Street as a data analyst.

Despite his impressive career trajectory and hitting the six-figure salary mark, he couldn’t shake the feeling of being stuck in a dead-end job with mundane tasks.

“Interacting with the customers and seeing the joy on their face is probably the most rewarding part,” Andrew said about adult dancing

Image credits: exotiqueboys

“The highest job title I’ve reached on Wall Street is the one I have now – Vice President. Getting to that position made me realize that I have one of two choices – I could either focus on climbing the corporate ladder or create something of my own,” he said.

“I chose the latter because climbing the corporate ladder is a risky move – there are always external forces outside of your control that could prevent you from reaching your goals.”

Image credits: exotiqueboys

The idea for Andrew’s business, Exotique Boys, started as a side hustle—a website to book male entertainers for private parties. Andrew poured his free time into learning web design, watching YouTube tutorials at double speed and teaching himself the ropes during his downtime at work.

“The biggest learning point I got out of that was learning how to use my time as efficiently as possible,” he said. “Some of the easy work I could do during my commute and during my downtime whereas some of the deeper work required more of my attention at nights and on the weekends.”

“I think the key was just to make consistent progress every week, even if it was just a little bit,” he added.

Success in male revue isn’t about biceps; Andrew said his performers thrive by making clients feel seen, valued, and entertained

Image credits: exotiqueboys

The business grew organically, with Andrew emphasizing having low overhead costs to avoid financial strain. His first shows were intimate affairs, but the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and the demand steadily increased.

One of the most surprising lessons that the engineer-turned-entertainer learned is that success in male revue performances isn’t just about muscles and jawlines—it’s about charisma.

Image credits: imdb (not the actual photo)

“When I was younger I always thought male strippers were all about muscles and looks, which is still true,” he said, “but the guys who could talk to the girls and make them feel comfortable and make them laugh were always making more money than the guy with the biggest muscles or best jawline.”

Through Exotique Boys, the showman has crafted a unique experience that blends the stage performance of traditional adult dance shows with the interactive atmosphere of an exotic dance club.

Exotique Boys blends stage performances with personal interactions, creating a “safe” and “fun” environment for all

Image credits: exotiqueboys

“The dancers walk around and interact with the customers, while still providing a fun and exciting show on stage,” he said, describing the environment as a “safe” space for women and men “to enjoy an incredible experience” with some of the “hottest and fun” entertainers.

Transitioning from corporate data analysis to managing a team of dancers wasn’t without its hurdles.

Image credits: imdb (not the actual photo)

Communication issues, like performers canceling at the last minute, were particularly tricky to navigate. But Andrew’s problem-solving mindset carried over from Wall Street, allowing him to adapt and keep the business running smoothly.

Now, Andrew has his sights set on expansion.

“I’m looking to grow in NYC first and then expand to other large cities – including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Atlantic City,” he said. “Later on, I plan to do a tour as well. There are a lot of smaller cities that have a market for entertainment like this and we just have to bring it to them.”

Andrew aims to take Exotique Boys nationwide, starting with cities like LA, Miami, and Chicago, and eventually bringing the experience to smaller markets

Image credits: exotiqueboys

The exotic dancer hasn’t quit Wall Street entirely. He instead opted to “quiet quit” by doing the bare minimum while focusing on his business. The dual role allows him to minimize risk while maximizing his entrepreneurial potential.

His advice to others stuck in a dead-end role? Start small.

“Take 15 minutes and sit yourself in a quiet room and really reflect on who you are as a person, what your passions are in life, what drives you and what are some of the things that you want to accomplish,” he said.

“Next, pick one thing in any industry (as long as it is ethical and legal) and figure out how to make $1 from it. Then slowly figure out every week how you can get one step closer,” he explained. “For example, you might spend one week just watching YouTube videos on how to make money in your industry.”

“Start small” and make consistent progress is the advice Andrew would give anyone hoping to make their side hustle a profitable business

Image credits: exotiqueboys

“The following week you might design your logo. As long as you make small consistent progress towards your dream business, those differences compound over time and you may be surprised with how much you accomplish over the course of a year.”

Andrew managed to turn his side hustle into a thriving venture and proved that success doesn’t always follow a traditional path.

His adult entertainment business now gives him the freedom to shed his corporate persona and witness the immediate joy his work can bring to others—making bachelorette parties, birthdays, and even divorce parties truly memorable.