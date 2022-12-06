You’re twirling a glass of red wine while well-dressed men and women that look closer to movie stars than regular humans laugh at your investment choices. They don’t realize you’re not joking about plowing money towards the construction of tiny submarines for hamsters to explore underground oceans lurking beyond the sea.

Investment sounds like such a fancy activity, one for those who have more than enough money to burn up and warm their homes, and their neighbors’ homes as well. But, in fact, it’s all fueled by rampant alcoholism, Adderall, and the hope for a brighter future, as shared by this Instagram account, named “Overheard on Wall Street.”

Whether you're a novice, have never invested in anything in your life, or you've dedicated quite a bit of time to this, I'm sure there'll be something for everyone on this list right here.