As we all know, the comment section can be the cherry on top for various types of content. It is an important addition to articles, social media posts, and videos published online. Comments can foster polite discussions among people interested in the same topic, but sometimes they can turn into battlegrounds where individuals argue to prove their point. This often occurs with polarizing subjects, but occasionally it happens with topics that simply have differing opinions.

Beyond interactions between viewers, comments are primarily intended to engage with the content creator. This is especially common on YouTube, where creators encourage their subscribers to leave comments to build a community around a specific topic. Among these comments, we sometimes find gems—humorous remarks that add another layer of enjoyment to a video. Sometimes it’s a funny observation the viewer made while watching, and other times it’s a random remark that makes the content hilarious. The Instagram profile ‘Funny YouTube Comments’ is dedicated to curating the best comments found under various videos.

Scroll down to see a selection of the funniest posts shared by that profile.