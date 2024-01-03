The Best Of ‘Grad School Memes With Relatable Themes’ (75 Pics)
Enrolling into grad school sounds like a good idea in theory—with eyes full of ambition, individuals hope to expand their horizons, learn something new, and work on the competencies they already have, all of which is great. But it’s when one starts reaching those goals that the reality kicks in in all its glory, often making them re-evaluate their decision.
When said reality brings grad students to the ground, few things might seem funny—or everything does, depending on the stress levels—but memes have the power to cheer up a student, even one on the brink of quitting. Such memes, dedicated to keep people going and provide solace in the fact that they're not facing grad school-evoked hardships alone, are often shared on the ‘Grad School Memes With Relatable Themes’ Facebook group. We have put some of their best posts on this list for you today, so scroll down to find them, and see what challenges grad students face on their day-to-day (or take a moment to unwind if you are one of them yourself).
This post may include affiliate links.
Currently
Hoping My Light Starts To Return After I Defend In 3 Weeks
I Was Definitely Not Doomscrolling When I Was Attacked This Way
I Just Wanna Enjoy The Holidays Without Thinking About It
This painting, Two Thousand Yard Stare, was done by Thomas Lea in 1944, who wrote the book of that same name; this was the cover. Before the term PTSD came into use, other words for war trauma were shell-shock and combat fatigue.
Why It’s So Difficult To Write With Your Advisor
YES those f***s ALWAYS forget what advice they give. I've even had them contradict themselves and scratch out paragraphs they wrote.
Mine Is Definitely Finishing Me
Go To Grad School They Said It'll Be Fun They Said
I Can't Wait For That Glorious Day
Spoiler: It Was Not
Bold Of You To Assume I Had Either Of Those Things To Begin With
It's "Break It Down Yo" Not "Watch As I Break Down, Bro"
It Took Me 4 Years To Finish My Master's Thesis Bc Of This
Why Is This So Accurate
Facts
Naughtayy
And Her Fans Insist On Calling Her Dr. Swift
My Amazing Friend Submitted A Grant & Became A Phd Candidate This Month, So I Took Her To Get A Professional Massage Yesterday. She Got To The Part Of The Form Where It Asks Where You Feel Discomfort:
Remember: You Can Edit A Bad Paper, Not A Blank Page
But Its Different
Who Else
I Thoght This Could Fit In Here
much more meaningful existence than being a capitalist slave.
Rude
Still Cringing From A Year Ago
Whenever I Have A Paper Due, I’m Suddenly Very Interested In Random And Completely Unrelated Things
I Am The Maker Of My Own Problems
Mhmmmm after spending how many hours on coursework + day job?
The Disappointment Is Felt
This Is Too Real
When All Else Fails, Use This Powerful Combo
This Was Once Revealed To Me In A Dream
It's That Time Of Year Again
I Wish I Had Thought Of This Years Ago
Me Looking At My Thesis Edits
Wait You Guys Get Helpful Edits? I Don't Understand
Under Length With Only One Point, Sounds About Right
This Seems To Check Out
Got My Halloween Costume All Picked Out
It’s Coming
Find U A Partner Who Speaks To U Like This
And That’s On Being 3 Weeks Away From My Candidacy Exam
100 Percent Me
Me
November In Grad School Am I Right
Why Does This Make So Much Sense
Hey Brain, It Was Your Idea So Pull Your Own Weight Plz. Poor Liver Is Really Taking A Beating Cuz Of You
No My Thesis Will Not Include 7 Journal Papers
I Support This Wholeheartedly
In Japanese they’re basically “amount-y” and “characteristic-y”.
My Issue Is That I Download Them And Then Never Read Them
Quantitative Researchers Looking At Their Quantitative Data
I agree. Even as a humanities person I always think research is sus if it doesn't actually have measurables.
Guilty As Charged
Everyone's Dissertation, Apparently
Facts
I’m Catman
As The Only 7th Year In My Department, I Can Confirm
Courtesy Of Llamaposting
nah just use google docs or open office or libre office or apple pages... msword is c**p.