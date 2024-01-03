ADVERTISEMENT

Enrolling into grad school sounds like a good idea in theory—with eyes full of ambition, individuals hope to expand their horizons, learn something new, and work on the competencies they already have, all of which is great. But it’s when one starts reaching those goals that the reality kicks in in all its glory, often making them re-evaluate their decision.

When said reality brings grad students to the ground, few things might seem funny—or everything does, depending on the stress levels—but memes have the power to cheer up a student, even one on the brink of quitting. Such memes, dedicated to keep people going and provide solace in the fact that they're not facing grad school-evoked hardships alone, are often shared on the ‘Grad School Memes With Relatable Themes’ Facebook group. We have put some of their best posts on this list for you today, so scroll down to find them, and see what challenges grad students face on their day-to-day (or take a moment to unwind if you are one of them yourself).

#1

Currently

Hannah Duffy Report

#2

Relatable

Thomas Hathaway Report

#3

Hoping My Light Starts To Return After I Defend In 3 Weeks

James Ojascastro Report

#4

I Was Definitely Not Doomscrolling When I Was Attacked This Way

Jamie Molotov Report

#5

Pure Gold

Thomas Hathaway Report

#6

I Just Wanna Enjoy The Holidays Without Thinking About It

Tony Cheng Report

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This painting, Two Thousand Yard Stare, was done by Thomas Lea in 1944, who wrote the book of that same name; this was the cover. Before the term PTSD came into use, other words for war trauma were shell-shock and combat fatigue.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Why It’s So Difficult To Write With Your Advisor

Eric Chauvin Quallen Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES those f***s ALWAYS forget what advice they give. I've even had them contradict themselves and scratch out paragraphs they wrote.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Mine Is Definitely Finishing Me

Angie Jauregui Report

#9

Go To Grad School They Said It'll Be Fun They Said

Néïsha Pierre Report

#10

I Can't Wait For That Glorious Day

Néïsha Pierre Report

#11

Spoiler: It Was Not

David Hontz Report

#12

Bold Of You To Assume I Had Either Of Those Things To Begin With

Julie Elizabeth Report

#13

It's "Break It Down Yo" Not "Watch As I Break Down, Bro"

Erika Trinidad Report

#14

It Took Me 4 Years To Finish My Master's Thesis Bc Of This

Sarah Ga Report

#15

Why Is This So Accurate

Sethaniel Bradley Report

#16

Facts

Thomas Hathaway Report

#17

Naughtayy

Maushumi B Report

#18

And Her Fans Insist On Calling Her Dr. Swift

Chan Narula Report

#19

My Amazing Friend Submitted A Grant & Became A Phd Candidate This Month, So I Took Her To Get A Professional Massage Yesterday. She Got To The Part Of The Form Where It Asks Where You Feel Discomfort:

Siara Rouzer Report

#20

Remember: You Can Edit A Bad Paper, Not A Blank Page

Jamie Molotov Report

#21

But Its Different

Thomas Hathaway Report

#22

Who Else

Constance Lin Report

#23

I Thoght This Could Fit In Here

Amelie Ya Deau Report

#24

So Glad To Be Doing It In My Dissertation

Aline Muratore Report

#25

Rude

Ren Carmichael Report

#26

Still Cringing From A Year Ago

Tony Cheng Report

#27

Got Me

Jordy Ildvad Report

#28

Whenever I Have A Paper Due, I’m Suddenly Very Interested In Random And Completely Unrelated Things

Jamie Molotov Report

#29

I Am The Maker Of My Own Problems

Tony Cheng Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mhmmmm after spending how many hours on coursework + day job?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

The Disappointment Is Felt

Taylor Burrell Report

#31

This Is Too Real

Adam Edward Madar Report

#32

When All Else Fails, Use This Powerful Combo

Nucleic Noodles Report

#33

This Was Once Revealed To Me In A Dream

Emery Spike Lawrence Report

#34

It's That Time Of Year Again

Tony Cheng Report

#35

I Wish I Had Thought Of This Years Ago

Bella Jules Report

#36

Me Looking At My Thesis Edits

Neal Alonzo Report

#37

Wait You Guys Get Helpful Edits? I Don't Understand

Tess James Report

#38

Under Length With Only One Point, Sounds About Right

Charanjot Singh Report

#39

This Seems To Check Out

Thomas Hathaway Report

#40

Got My Halloween Costume All Picked Out

Maddie Lee Report

#41

It’s Coming

Samantha Cassel Report

#42

Find U A Partner Who Speaks To U Like This

Taryn Gustafson Report

#43

And That’s On Being 3 Weeks Away From My Candidacy Exam

Sarah Ga Report

#44

100 Percent Me

Thomas Hathaway Report

#45

Me

Sara Gilliland Report

#46

November In Grad School Am I Right

Emma Margaret Morton Report

#47

Why Does This Make So Much Sense

Deema Yousef Report

#48

Hey Brain, It Was Your Idea So Pull Your Own Weight Plz. Poor Liver Is Really Taking A Beating Cuz Of You

Tony Cheng Report

#49

I Feel Seen

Katrina Finkelstein Report

#50

No My Thesis Will Not Include 7 Journal Papers

Lena Downes Report

#51

I Support This Wholeheartedly

Maushumi B Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Japanese they’re basically “amount-y” and “characteristic-y”.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

My Issue Is That I Download Them And Then Never Read Them

Emery Spike Lawrence Report

#53

Quantitative Researchers Looking At Their Quantitative Data

Chris Nguyen Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. Even as a humanities person I always think research is sus if it doesn't actually have measurables.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Guilty As Charged

Chris Nguyen Report

#55

Everyone's Dissertation, Apparently

Thomas Hathaway Report

#56

Facts

Sarah Ga Report

#57

I’m Catman

Chan Narula Report

#58

As The Only 7th Year In My Department, I Can Confirm

Rachel Elaine Report

#59

Courtesy Of Llamaposting

Victoria Elise Renovitch Report

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah just use google docs or open office or libre office or apple pages... msword is c**p.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Survive Off Easy Mac And Cheap Beer

JM Day Report

#61

Laughs/Cries In First-Year Prelims

Katrina Finkelstein Report

#62

I’m Still On Step One And My Advisor Is Trying To Convince Me To Get A Phd

Thomas Hathaway Report

#63

I Got This From A Friend So I’m Not Sure If It’s Been On This Page Before But It Cracked Me Up

Sarah Ga Report

#64

How I’m Feeling As I Enter My Fifth Year Of The Phd

Brittany Smart Report

#65

It Do Be Like That

Amie Paige Report

#66

Dear Professor, I'm Certain You Will Hate Me Immediately, But As Per My Last Email

Spencer Cortney Report

#67

Oh No. I Hope To One Day Cite My Own Work. Halfway There At Least

David Hontz Report

#68

It Really Hit Home

Kenzie Hurley Report

#69

Going To Watch The Bbc Pride And Prejudice For The Seventh Time

Lesley Frew Report

#70

My Thoughts In Cursive

David Hontz Report

