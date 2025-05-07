Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Content Creator Who Refuses To Be Seen As A “Bimbo” Is Spotted At Met Gala, Sparks Outrage
Adult content creator with dark hair and makeup, wearing a black lace outfit, spotted at a high-profile event.
Adult Content Creator Who Refuses To Be Seen As A "Bimbo" Is Spotted At Met Gala, Sparks Outrage

16

Haters nearly had a meltdown when they saw adult entertainer Camilla Araujo being part of the 2025 Met Gala celebrations.

The 22-year-old, who boasted about making a staggering $1.4 million a month, garnered millions of views with a video of herself landing in New York City for the star-studded Met Gala festivities.

“Why are YOU going to the met gala?” asked one naysayer, while another wrote, “2025 met gala ruined bc of this.”

  Adult entertainer Camilla Araujo faced backlash for being part of the 2025 Met Gala celebrations.
  "Hellooooo Met Gala," read the text on a video she shared online.
  "The whole event just became disappointing and highly unclassy over the years," a social media user said.
  Camilla is a member of the Bop House—a mansion housing a group of young women who make adult content.
    Adult entertainer Camilla Araujo faced backlash for being part of the 2025 Met Gala celebrations

    Adult content creator in black lace dress posing inside a car, refusing to be seen as a bimbo at Met Gala.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

    Camilla became an internet sensation after quitting medical school to become a content creator.

    In a recent video with more than 6.1 million views, the young star was captured excitedly getting off an airplane after traveling from Hawaii to New York.

    Hellooooo Met Gala,” read the text.

    Adult content creator wearing a black lace dress, smiling and waving while spotted at a glamorous event venue.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

    The young content creator danced as she exited the plane, showing her excitement over being part of the glamorous event.

    It was reported that Camilla only attended an afterparty that had Hollywood A-listers on the guest list.

    She was captured leaving the iconic Mark Hotel, where celebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jenna Ortega were also spotted.

    “Hellooooo Met Gala,” read the text as Camilla was seen excitedly exiting a plane

    Adult content creator in casual wear poses on private jet stairs, defying bimbo stereotypes at Met Gala event.

    Image credits: camilla / TikTok

    Netizens tsk-tsked at the idea of Camilla rubbing shoulders with the stars during the glitzy Met Gala festivities.

    “i love camilla but why?????? who invited her,” one asked, while another wrote, “They let anyone go now a days.”

    “The met gala used to have requirements now they let anyone in,” wrote another.

    “You got invited to the Met Gala???” a TikToker asked in disbelief

    @camillaFrom Hawaii to New York ✈️♬ original sound – Jacobdior

    “The Met Gala is such a joke,” said another. “The whole event just became disappointing and highly unclassy over the years.”

    Camilla isn’t just any adult entertainer. She is a member of the controversial Bop House—a mansion housing a group of young women.

    Adult content creator in a black dress at Met Gala, sparking reactions and refusing to be seen as a bimbo.

    Image credits: FearedBuck / X

    The women living in the Bop House primarily make money by sharing videos on a popular adult content subscription platform.

    “WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU @realcamillaara,” said a Bop House post on Instagram alongside a clip of Camilla in NYC for the Met Gala celebrations.

    In the past, the Bop House member vowed that she would some day make it to the Met Gala and the Emmy awards

    Camilla is often outspoken about her views and previously vowed to “break into mainstream media” one day.

    “I am slowly doing it,” she previously said.

    In the past, the adult entertainer from North Carolina has addressed how viewers look at people working in her industry.

    Adult content creator smiling and taking a selfie inside a car, dressed in an elegant black lace gown at a gala event.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

    “It’ll be game-changing when people start taking a chance” on adult content creators and realize “how smart we truly are to be this successful,” she once said.

    “Watch me – I will be at the Met Gala. I will be at the Emmy Awards. I will be more than some bimbo that you think I am,” she declared.

    She refused to be seen as “an idiot and a bimbo” and insisted she wouldn’t be this “successful” if she was.

    “I will be more than some bimbo that you think I am,” the 22-year-old said

    Adult content creator in a black latex dress posing indoors, refusing to be seen as a bimbo, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

    Adult content creators are “so business-minded” and “smart,” she said before adding, “brands, people, and companies not being willing to work with us because of what we do is stupid, in my opinion.”

    While Camilla thoroughly enjoys the hefty sums of money that fall into her bank account every month, she said there are some dangers that come with her job.

    She has spoken about receiving threats to her life regularly and having to hire security to give herself protection.

    Camilla said she was forced to hire security to protect herself after receiving threats to her life

    Adult content creator with long black hair in a teal bikini smiling by a pool on a sunny day.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

    Even in public, strangers have physically confronted her and made her feel uncomfortable.

    “I get people saying that I’m overweight and that I need to work out, that I sound like a man or that I’ll never be loved,” she previously said. “I even get death threats, which is extremely horrifying.”

    “I don’t feel safe with the amount of catcalling and other things I endure,” she added.

    Adult content creator wearing Brazil outfit posing indoors, embodying confidence and sparking public attention.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

    The internet star noted that there were instances where people crossed a line and touched her inappropriately in public.

    “I try my best to take as many safety precautions as possible but I can’t live in a constant state of fear and panic for the rest of my life,” she said.

    The online sensation said she was proud her money helped her parents retire

    Adult content creator posing on beach in black bikini and sheer cover-up, embracing bold and confident image.

    Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

    Despite the struggles, Camilla is proud that her immigrant parents were able to retire, thanks to the money she makes from the adult website.

    She said her parents arrived from Brazil with just $300 to their name and did an “amazing job” at hiding their financial struggles from her.

    “Now, I pay their bills so they don’t have to work,” she said with pride.

    Not all netizens very happy to see the adult entertainer attending the Met Gala afterparty

    Comment on social media post expressing confusion about an adult content creator spotted at the Met Gala.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with surprise to an adult content creator spotted at the Met Gala.

    Comment on social media questioning the invitation of an adult content creator promoting OnlyFans to minors on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing an adult content creator at the Met Gala, sparking online reaction.

    Screenshot of an adult content creator’s social media comment emphasizing the importance of OF representation.

    Comment on social media post mentioning an adult content creator refusing bimbo label, sparking Met Gala outrage.

    Comment from user questioning why an adult content creator who refuses to be seen as a bimbo is at the Met Gala.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about not attending Met Gala, related to adult content creator controversy.

    Comment by user anay criticizing the Met Gala for loosened entry rules amid adult content creator controversy.

    Social media comment expressing feeling that the Met Gala happens frequently, related to adult content creator controversy.

    Comment reading i thought only celebrities went to the Met Gala, reacting to adult content creator appearance sparking outrage.

    Comment on social media by user Andreea.agx questioning another's action, related to an adult content creator sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the Met Gala and influencers in response to an adult content creator’s appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I'm sorry, who are you?" with 376 likes.

    Adult Content Creator Who Refuses To Be Seen As A "Bimbo" Is Spotted At Met Gala, Sparks Outrage

    Comment on social media about Met Gala exclusivity, referencing adult content creator controversy and public reaction.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Share on Facebook
    16

    7
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    You can't really promote OF to minors, as there is a paywall stopping you accessing content. So unless said minors are stealing credit cards, then they won't be able to access the content. That said, minors have a way of accessing what they want, and will "borrow" credit cards if they want something. Yes, I speak from experience when my step-son many years ago "borrowed" my credit card to buy stuff on Club Penguin. *Edit* Forgot to add, when you have one of the Kardashian's invited, who are only famous for being famous, then anyone who is successful has every right to be there!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Not a fan of the "she promotes OF to minors" if that's true she needs to be shut down not promoted. Aside from that - as I've said many times before if you agree women have the right to decide over their own body (I know stuff like Roe-v-wade and its rollback is contentious in the USA) I don't understand how you can say they don't have the right to sell it or images/videos of it. Personally I've never paid for s*x or OF but if it's not causing people issues AND there's no trafficking etc involved then it's whatever between consenting adults.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    If Ilooked like that, I'd never wear clothes. I agree with you, and hope it's not true she's promoting to minors.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
