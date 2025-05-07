Adult Content Creator Who Refuses To Be Seen As A “Bimbo” Is Spotted At Met Gala, Sparks Outrage

Haters nearly had a meltdown when they saw adult entertainer Camilla Araujo being part of the 2025 Met Gala celebrations.

The 22-year-old, who boasted about making a staggering $1.4 million a month, garnered millions of views with a video of herself landing in New York City for the star-studded Met Gala festivities.

“Why are YOU going to the met gala?” asked one naysayer, while another wrote, “2025 met gala ruined bc of this.”

“Hellooooo Met Gala,” read the text on a video she shared online.

“The whole event just became disappointing and highly unclassy over the years,” a social media user said.

Camilla is a member of the Bop House—a mansion housing a group of young women who make adult content.

Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

Camilla became an internet sensation after quitting medical school to become a content creator.

In a recent video with more than 6.1 million views, the young star was captured excitedly getting off an airplane after traveling from Hawaii to New York.

Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

The young content creator danced as she exited the plane, showing her excitement over being part of the glamorous event.

It was reported that Camilla only attended an afterparty that had Hollywood A-listers on the guest list.

She was captured leaving the iconic Mark Hotel, where celebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jenna Ortega were also spotted.

Image credits: camilla / TikTok

Netizens tsk-tsked at the idea of Camilla rubbing shoulders with the stars during the glitzy Met Gala festivities.

“i love camilla but why?????? who invited her,” one asked, while another wrote, “They let anyone go now a days.”

“The met gala used to have requirements now they let anyone in,” wrote another.

“The Met Gala is such a joke,” said another. “The whole event just became disappointing and highly unclassy over the years.”

Camilla isn’t just any adult entertainer. She is a member of the controversial Bop House—a mansion housing a group of young women.

Image credits: FearedBuck / X

The women living in the Bop House primarily make money by sharing videos on a popular adult content subscription platform.

“WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU @realcamillaara,” said a Bop House post on Instagram alongside a clip of Camilla in NYC for the Met Gala celebrations.

In the past, the Bop House member vowed that she would some day make it to the Met Gala and the Emmy awards

Onlyfans model Camilla Araujo at the 2025 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/gUjPJoJpVk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 6, 2025

Camilla is often outspoken about her views and previously vowed to “break into mainstream media” one day.

“I am slowly doing it,” she previously said.

In the past, the adult entertainer from North Carolina has addressed how viewers look at people working in her industry.

Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

“It’ll be game-changing when people start taking a chance” on adult content creators and realize “how smart we truly are to be this successful,” she once said.

“Watch me – I will be at the Met Gala. I will be at the Emmy Awards. I will be more than some bimbo that you think I am,” she declared.

She refused to be seen as “an idiot and a bimbo” and insisted she wouldn’t be this “successful” if she was.

Image credits: realcamillaara / maddie_ivey / Instagram

Adult content creators are “so business-minded” and “smart,” she said before adding, “brands, people, and companies not being willing to work with us because of what we do is stupid, in my opinion.”

While Camilla thoroughly enjoys the hefty sums of money that fall into her bank account every month, she said there are some dangers that come with her job.

She has spoken about receiving threats to her life regularly and having to hire security to give herself protection.

Camilla said she was forced to hire security to protect herself after receiving threats to her life

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Even in public, strangers have physically confronted her and made her feel uncomfortable.

“I get people saying that I’m overweight and that I need to work out, that I sound like a man or that I’ll never be loved,” she previously said. “I even get death threats, which is extremely horrifying.”

“I don’t feel safe with the amount of catcalling and other things I endure,” she added.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

The internet star noted that there were instances where people crossed a line and touched her inappropriately in public.

“I try my best to take as many safety precautions as possible but I can’t live in a constant state of fear and panic for the rest of my life,” she said.

The online sensation said she was proud her money helped her parents retire

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Despite the struggles, Camilla is proud that her immigrant parents were able to retire, thanks to the money she makes from the adult website.

She said her parents arrived from Brazil with just $300 to their name and did an “amazing job” at hiding their financial struggles from her.

“Now, I pay their bills so they don’t have to work,” she said with pride.

Not all netizens very happy to see the adult entertainer attending the Met Gala afterparty

