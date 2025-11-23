ADVERTISEMENT

Camilla Araujo has been stirring things up on social media with her provocative OF antics and multi-million dollar proposal to fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue. The Brazilian-American influencer became an overnight sensation following her viral appearance in MrBeast’s Squid Game, and she hasn’t faded from the limelight since.

Now, she is making waves online for all the wrong reasons, often being accused of being an “online stripper” rather than a professional model. The former Bop House member’s social media is filled with flashy supercars, luxurious mansions, scenic backgrounds, and viral modeling clips.

Her earnings claims are just as shocking.

Camilla Araujo’s Net Worth Estimates in 2025

Camilla Araujo dressed in black lace, sitting in a car, showcasing elegance related to her net worth and success.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Camilla Araujo boasts a considerable net worth of around $4 million, according to a July 3, 2025, estimate from Celebrity Net Worth and July 30, 2025, numbers from Distractify.

According to Net Worth Tweak, the OF model has an approximate net worth of around $1 to $3 million. In comparison, Flores Cafe reported a bigger $5 million, though it is best to treat non-reputable sites as only anecdotal.

Estimates of Camilla’s net worth can vary widely depending on the wealth metric used, especially since the Houston native has multiple income streams, including modeling, content creation, and acting.

The Breakout Appearance that Made Her Famous

Camilla Araújo first gained renown when she played “Player 067” in MrBeast’s Squid Game in Real Life. The former non-celebrity contestant experienced a massive visibility spike after her appearance at the 2021 YouTube event, which helped jump-start her now-prosperous career as a full-time content creator.

YouTuber MrBeast, with a staggering net worth of $1 billion, spent over $3.5 million to recreate the Netflix hit Squid Game, inviting 456 players to compete in an intense challenge for a $456,000 cash prize (per PEOPLE).

MrBeast’s Squid Game reenactment video quickly went viral online, becoming his 11th-most-popular upload of all time in just four days (per Business Insider).

Thanks largely to MrBeast’s viral Squid Game, Camilla Araujo has gained a huge following on social media, including Instagram (5.4 million followers), TikTok (9.3 million followers), and YouTube (9.48 million subscribers).

The Brazilian model has also faced mixed reactions for her presence on the subscription service OF, where she notably shares premium, provocative content featuring her brother in promotional materials.

Despite ethical concerns about her controversial marketing strategy, Camilla showed no regret about using it, saying, “Hating on me is valid because I used my brother for clout, and I’d do it again… No shame.”

What She Does For a Living

Camilla Araujo with long dark hair posing in a car seat, highlighting net worth and personal style at night.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Camilla Araujo wears many hats: model, content creator, social media influencer, subscription content seller, aspiring actress, and host of The Camilla Araujo Show.

The OF creator made sure to separate her career from that of Bonnie Blue, who made headlines for reportedly sleeping with 1057 men within 12 hours (per ‎Apple TV+).

“I’m not out here trying to break Guinness World Records with my intimate life,” she maintained, adding, “What Bonnie is doing might get clicks, but it hurts the rest of us trying to build sustainable careers. That’s why this matters” (per Yahoo).

Reported Monthly Earnings

Camilla Araujo recently dropped a bombshell about her OF earnings during a live broadcast with Adin Ross and rapper DDG (per Yahoo).

“Hey, Camilla, how much did you make off OF?” Ross questioned. “You don’t want me asking in one year. What’s the most you made in one year?”

In a coy manner, Camilla responded, “Last year, on track to make this year.”

Ross further pressed, “This year, this year. What are you making on track this year? How much?” before Camilla took everyone by surprise.

“I’m roughly doing $1.5 to $2 million a month,” the Bop House star casually revealed.

Adin Ross was left in shock after Camilla Araujo revealed she makes $2 million a month 😳 pic.twitter.com/A8gadf7h9V — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 25, 2025

In a recent Tana & Trish Moments podcast, the OF content creator spilled the tea about the allegedly sky-high incomes of fellow Bop House girls, but she did not break down all of the numbers, according to ELLE.

“The girls are f*cking killing it,” she proudly said. I love where the concept of BOP house is going. I love that we each make our own money and we are our own CEOs and we have a brain and make our own decisions and there’s no one saying we can’t.”

It is worth noting, however, that these self-reported figures should be taken with a grain of salt, since there are no official sources to confirm Camilla’s outrageous income claims.

Third-party analytical platform Hafi, which employs a proprietary algorithm to provide ballpark figures for Camilla Araujo, estimated her weekly earnings at $22,990 – 36,090, monthly earnings at $91,960 – 144,360, and yearly earnings at $1,103,520 - 1,732,320.

These figures are based on several factors, like the number of followers and subscribers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, as well as engagement rates and viewership figures. The estimations thus do not originate from Camilla’s social media platforms themselves and have not been verified, Hafi noted.

So, how much does Camilla Araujo make from her OF? Official sources have yet to reveal the exact numbers, but it is hard to see why the American content creator would deliberately lie about making a whopping $2 million a month.

Revenue Mix and Business Moves

Camilla Araujo wearing a black dress and headband, posing indoors highlighting her net worth and success.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Camilla Araujo’s impressive wealth is partially attributed to her subscriber count on the exclusive platform OF, where she claimed to earn a staggering monthly income of at least $1.5 million.

Besides her controversial venture, the Instagram model is no stranger to landing business deals with fashion and lifestyle brands. She also excitedly revealed to her followers that her own merch is officially out, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a swanky Tesla with every purchase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camilla araujo (@realcamillaara)

The American influencer gained considerable notoriety for her unconventional marketing stunts, including her famous $2 million public offer to adult content star Bonnie Blue.

When questioned about her intentions behind the exceedingly generous proposal, Camilla explained, “I offered her $2 million because I’m serious. If she wants to be seen as more than a headline or a meme, that is ending up on the front page of every tabloid in America, this is her chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camilla araujo (@realcamillaara)

The Brazilian creator clapped back at online accusations of hypocrisy, insisting, “People can call me a hypocrite or whatever, but I’ve built my brand on being smart, strategic, and still respecting myself.”

Camilla’s remarks came shortly after fellow OF model, Sophie Rain, accused Bonnie Blue of turning the exclusive platform into a “clown show.

Speaking to The Blast, Rain said, “It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us.”

Media Coverage and Viral Moments

Camilla Araujo sitting front row at an event, wearing a black oversized blazer, showcasing her net worth and style.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

Camilla Araujo, despite refusing to be grouped with Bonnie Blue, is still presented in mainstream coverage as a similarly controversial, business-savvy Bop House creator with outrageous public claims.

“Araujo’s rise to success is anything but ordinary,” Indiatimes noted. “Born in the U.S. to Brazilian immigrant parents who arrived with just $300, she grew up in a modest, working-class household. Initially, she set her sights on becoming a doctor, but destiny had other plans.”

The outlet added, “Camilla Araujo shot to fame with a viral livestream revealing her OF earnings. Since then, she has turned her online presence into a $4,000,000 empire, combining smart business moves with her content.”

Meanwhile, ELLE wrote about the ceiling on OF models’ income: “If you’re a celebrity, it seems like the sky is the limit. Iggy Azalea has the most popular account on the platform and earns $13.67 million Australian a year. As per Fortune, OF earned $658 million US pre-tax in 2023, given its growth we assume it’s worth significantly more today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camilla araujo (@realcamillaara)

In a recent venture, Camilla officially collaborated with rapper Yung Gravy and fellow OF creator Ari Kytsya for the boldly titled project, The Greatest Movie Ever, which premiered on August 16th exclusively on OF (per Yahoo).

“We didn’t come here to play it safe,” Camilla teased about the highly controversial project.

Luxurious Lifestyle and Spending Habits

Camilla Araujo recalled wearing secondhand clothes as a child while her parents struggled to afford rent (per The Sun). The now-millionaire adult content creator claimed to have retired her parents and provided for relatives in Brazil after making £1.1m per month from her OF.

“Now, I pay their bills so they don’t have to work,” said Camilla.

Camilla Araujo posing by luxury cars and private jets, showcasing wealth and lifestyle for net worth insights.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

The model even enjoys showering her “retired” family with their dream gifts and taking them on luxurious vacations. “I got my dad a brand new 2024 Corvette for his birthday – it’s his dream car,” she shared. “Mom received a pink BMW convertible, and my brother Christian gets pretty much anything he wants.

Camilla added, “I take them on crazy vacations, my family is definitely spoiled, but I love giving them gifts.”

Camilla Araujo posing on a yellow scooter wearing a fluffy top and jeans, showcasing her net worth lifestyle.

Image credits: realcamillaara / Instagram

The social media personality, self-described as the “cool sister,” claimed to have bought two swanky vehicles in just two months, culminating in a supercar collection valued at around $300,000. She also showed off her gleaming, neon-green $200,000 car as she took followers on a tour of her luxurious Miami house, which she allegedly rents for a handsome $18,000 per month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camilla araujo (@realcamillaara)

Camilla Araujo has quickly carved out her own space in the creator economy, turning social media momentum into real financial growth. If you want to see how her earnings compare to other rising influencers and online creators, explore our influencer net worth hub for deeper breakdowns and similar success stories.