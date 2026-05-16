Happy birthday to Janet Jackson , Pierce Brosnan , and Megan Fox ! May 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Janet Jackson, 60 An influential American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Janet Jackson is celebrated for innovative works that blend socially conscious themes with provocative stage shows. Her groundbreaking albums Control and Rhythm Nation 1814 propelled her to global superstardom, yielding multiple chart-topping hits and breaking gender and racial barriers in music.



She has also starred in films like Poetic Justice and maintains an enduring impact on popular culture.



Little-known fact: She initially wanted to become a race-horse jockey before her father pushed her towards entertainment.

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#2 Actor and Producer Pierce Brosnan, 73 An Irish actor and producer renowned for his elegant screen presence, Pierce Brosnan captivated audiences in the long-running television series Remington Steele. His work often blends sharp wit with dramatic intensity, earning him a place among Hollywood’s leading men.



Brosnan is celebrated for his iconic portrayal of James Bond across four films, including GoldenEye, and also showcases his musical talents in the Mamma Mia! movies. He actively supports various environmental causes and contributes to charity through his artwork.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Pierce Brosnan trained as a commercial illustrator and maintains a passion for painting, often donating his artwork to charity.

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#3 Actress Megan Fox, 40 Known for her compelling presence on screen, American actress and model Megan Fox captivated global audiences with her breakout role in the 2007 blockbuster Transformers. She has also gained recognition for her work in films like Jennifer's Body and her recurring role on New Girl.



Little-known fact: Megan Fox has a form of brachydactyly called brachydactyly type D, affecting her thumbs.

#4 Journalist Tucker Carlson, 57 An American political commentator, Tucker Carlson rose to prominence as the influential host of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. He is known for his sharp critiques and conservative analysis of current events, engaging a vast audience nightly. Carlson also co-founded The Daily Caller, a significant online news platform, and now produces content for his own network.



Little-known fact: Before his journalism career, Tucker Carlson applied to the Central Intelligence Agency but was ultimately rejected.

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#5 Actor David Boreanaz, 57 American actor and director David Boreanaz rose to fame playing complex, supernatural characters across iconic television series.



He is widely recognized for his roles as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, and as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth in the long-running crime drama Bones. More recently, he leads the military drama SEAL Team.



Little-known fact: He was discovered for his role as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer while walking his dog.

#6 Actress and Television Personality Tori Spelling, 53 An American actress and author, Tori Spelling rose to prominence as Donna Martin on the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Spelling has since expanded her career with reality television appearances and penned several best-selling books.



Little-known fact: Her father, legendary television producer Aaron Spelling, hired an acting coach for her when she was just six years old.

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#7 Actress Melanie Lynskey, 49 A New Zealand actress celebrated for her nuanced portrayals, Melanie Lynskey first captured attention in Peter Jackson's 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. She has since built a versatile career across independent cinema and acclaimed television.



Lynskey's recent work includes a Critics' Choice Award for Yellowjackets and an Emmy nomination for The Last of Us.



Little-known fact: Melanie Lynskey has identified as a pescetarian since childhood, after learning about sheep farming at age ten.

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#8 Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 36 British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is celebrated for his compelling transition from child stardom to acclaimed adult roles. Best known for Love Actually and The Maze Runner series, he consistently delivers nuanced performances. His recent Emmy-nominated turn in The Queen’s Gambit further highlights his versatile talent.



Little-known fact: He learned to play the drums specifically for his role in the movie Love Actually.

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#9 Internet Celebrity Joey Graceffa, 35 An American YouTuber and actor, Joey Graceffa, first rose to prominence through his engaging vlogs and appearances on The Amazing Race. He later cemented his status by creating the popular mystery web series Escape the Night and becoming a New York Times Bestselling author. His journey underscores the power of authentic content creation.



Little-known fact: As a child, Joey Graceffa suffered lead poisoning after eating paint chips from his old apartment walls.

#10 Bass Player and Songwriter Krist Novoselic, 61 The influential Croatian American musician, Krist Novoselic, co-founded the legendary grunge band Nirvana, known for its genre-redefining sound. His distinct bass lines anchored albums like Nevermind and In Utero, which achieved massive global success. Beyond music, Novoselic is a dedicated political activist, championing electoral reform and civic engagement.



Little-known fact: He is an FAA-licensed pilot, earning both single-engine land and multi-engine pilot certificates.

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