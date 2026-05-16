Who Is David Boreanaz? American actor David Boreanaz is known for his compelling portrayals of complex, often brooding, characters. He consistently brings a distinctive blend of intensity and charm to each role. His breakout moment arrived playing the mysterious vampire Angel on the popular series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The character’s immense popularity quickly led to a successful spin-off, further solidifying his status.

Full Name David Paul Boreanaz Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $32 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Rosemont School of the Holy Child, Malvern Preparatory School, Ithaca College Father Dave Roberts Mother Patti Boreanaz Siblings Bo Boreanaz, Beth Boreanaz Kids Jaden Rayne Boreanaz, Bella Vita Bardot Boreanaz

Early Life and Education Growing up in Buffalo, New York, David Boreanaz was exposed to the entertainment industry early, with his father, Dave Roberts, working as a local TV weather presenter. His mother, Patti Boreanaz, served as a travel agent. He attended Rosemont School of the Holy Child and Malvern Preparatory School, where he excelled as an athlete. Boreanaz later pursued a cinema and photography degree from Ithaca College in New York.

Notable Relationships David Boreanaz married actress and former Playboy model Jaime Bergman in November 2001, following an earlier marriage to Ingrid Quinn from 1997 to 1999. Their enduring relationship has remained a public fixture. Boreanaz shares two children with Bergman: son Jaden Rayne Boreanaz, born in 2002, and daughter Bella Vita Bardot Boreanaz, born in 2009. The couple has navigated challenges and built a family together.

Career Highlights David Boreanaz first captivated audiences with his breakout role as the enigmatic vampire Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. His character’s immense popularity spawned the successful spin-off series Angel, solidifying his early career. Following Angel, Boreanaz seamlessly transitioned to another long-running hit, starring as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth in the crime procedural Bones for twelve seasons. He later took on the lead role of Jason Hayes in the military drama SEAL Team. Beyond acting, Boreanaz has directed multiple episodes of Bones and SEAL Team, expanding his creative impact behind the camera. He has also been recognized for his contributions to television.