Happy birthday to Stevie Wonder , Robert Pattinson , and Stephen Colbert ! May 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Pianist Stevie Wonder, 76 Renowned for his unparalleled musical genius, Stevie Wonder is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer who redefined soul and pop music. Wonder's trailblazing albums, including Songs in the Key of Life and Innervisions, garnered multiple Album of the Year Grammys and cemented his iconic status. He also led the pivotal campaign to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday.



Little-known fact: Stevie Wonder briefly lost his sense of smell and taste after a serious car accident in 1973 that left him in a coma for four days.

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#2 Actor Robert Pattinson, 40 Known for his intense and transformative roles, British actor Robert Pattinson became a global sensation portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. Beyond the vampire franchise, he earned critical acclaim for his work in independent cinema and later anchored The Batman as the titular hero.



Little-known fact: Few realize his elder sisters dressed him as a girl named Claudia until he was twelve.

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#3 Comedian and Talk Show Host Stephen Colbert, 62 An American comedian and television host, Stephen Colbert rose to prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show, renowned for his sharp wit and political satire. He later gained widespread acclaim for hosting The Colbert Report and, since 2015, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Little-known fact: When Stephen was ten years old, his father and two older brothers tragically died in a plane crash.

#4 Singer-Songwriter Morgan Wallen, 33 American country singer Morgan Wallen rose to prominence with his distinct blend of rock and hip-hop influences into traditional country. He shattered streaming records with albums like Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time, landing multiple chart-topping singles.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Morgan Wallen was a talented baseball pitcher who hoped to play in college until an elbow injury ended his athletic dreams.

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#5 Actress, Director, and Screenwriter Lena Dunham, 40 Creative American writer and director Lena Dunham rose to prominence with her independent film Tiny Furniture. She later created and starred in the acclaimed HBO series Girls, earning Golden Globe Awards for her work. Dunham continues to challenge conventions with her distinctive voice and feminist perspective.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on filmmaking, Lena Dunham posted early short films to YouTube.

#6 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Darius Rucker, 60 Renowned for his genre-spanning success, American singer and songwriter Darius Rucker first rose to fame as the frontman of the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. His distinctive voice later found a new home in country music, where he achieved multiple number-one singles and earned a Grammy Award. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012, cementing his diverse musical legacy.



Little-known fact: He released an R&B album titled Back to Then in 2002, several years before fully transitioning into country music.

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#7 Actress and Singer Debby Ryan, 33 An American actress and singer-songwriter, Debby Ryan rose to prominence through her roles on popular Disney Channel series and films. She is widely recognized for anchoring the long-running show Jessie and starring in The Suite Life on Deck, captivating audiences with her relatable characters. Beyond acting, Ryan has also pursued a music career, leading the indie rock band The Never Ending and contributing vocals to various soundtracks.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Debby Ryan was a member of her school's chess club.

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#8 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Candice King, 39 Known for her captivating screen presence, American actress Candice King rose to fame portraying Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, a role she reprised in its popular spin-offs. King also showcased her vocal talents, touring as a backing singer for Miley Cyrus and releasing her own music.



Little-known fact: She initially pursued a music career, releasing a debut album before her acting breakthrough.

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#9 Actor Harvey Keitel, 87 Known for his intense method acting and a diverse range of memorable characters, American actor and producer Harvey Keitel has shaped modern cinema. He rose to prominence with powerful performances in seminal films. His enduring collaborations with directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have yielded acclaimed works, including Taxi Driver and Pulp Fiction. Keitel's commitment to independent film has significantly influenced the industry.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Harvey Keitel served in the US Marine Corps, including a deployment to Lebanon.