Who Is Harvey Keitel? Harvey Keitel is an American actor known for his intense, morally ambiguous “tough guy” characters. His powerful presence often elevates gritty narratives. He first gained widespread recognition in Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film Mean Streets, a breakout role that cemented his unique style. Keitel’s portrayal deeply influenced the New Hollywood movement.

Full Name Harvey Keitel Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Abraham Lincoln High School, Actors Studio Father Harry Keitel Mother Miriam Keitel Siblings Renee Keitel, Jerry Keitel Kids Stella Keitel, Hudson Keitel, Roman Keitel

Early Life and Education Raised in Brooklyn, New York City, Harvey Keitel grew up in Brighton Beach as the son of Jewish immigrants, Miriam and Harry Keitel, who ran a luncheonette. His early environment fostered a strong, independent spirit. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and later served in the US Marine Corps, an experience that shaped his discipline before he discovered his passion for acting. Keitel then honed his craft at the renowned Actors Studio.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Harvey Keitel’s life, including a long-term relationship with actress Lorraine Bracco and a brief tie with Lisa Karmazin. He is currently married to Canadian actress Daphna Kastner. Keitel shares a daughter, Stella, with Bracco, and a son, Hudson, with Karmazin. He also shares a son, Roman, with his wife, Daphna Kastner.

Career Highlights Harvey Keitel established his dynamic presence through collaborations with visionary directors, notably starring in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, films that redefined American independent cinema. His portrayal in Bugsy earned him an Academy Award nomination. Beyond his acting, Keitel co-founded The Goatsingers production company, demonstrating his commitment to the craft. He also served as co-president of the prestigious Actors Studio for over two decades. His powerful performance in The Piano earned him an AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, cementing Keitel as a fixture in modern film.