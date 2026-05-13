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Remember when kids had normal names? Like Michael, James, Sarah, Michelle or Mark... Nowadays, it seems like new parents aren't just thinking outside the box when it comes to naming their babies, they're burning the box altogether.

Many of us were a little surprised, or even amused, when we found out in 2004 that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had called their baby girl Apple. Then Elon Musk came along in 2020 and seemingly said, "hold my beer," as he and Grimes named their son X. Just when we were coming to terms with that, the baby's name was changed to X Æ A-Xii. It's pronounced "X Ash A Twelve," in case you were wondering.

I think it's safe to say we may as well accept that anything goes when it comes to naming babies these days. But that doesn't make some names any less bizarre, hilarious or brutal. Bored Panda has put together some of the most "unique" names that kids are being forced to live with, and many might have you appreciating your own boring moniker.