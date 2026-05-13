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Remember when kids had normal names? Like Michael, James, Sarah, Michelle or Mark... Nowadays, it seems like new parents aren't just thinking outside the box when it comes to naming their babies, they're burning the box altogether.

Many of us were a little surprised, or even amused, when we found out in 2004 that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had called their baby girl Apple. Then Elon Musk came along in 2020 and seemingly said, "hold my beer," as he and Grimes named their son X. Just when we were coming to terms with that, the baby's name was changed to X Æ A-Xii. It's pronounced "X Ash A Twelve," in case you were wondering.

I think it's safe to say we may as well accept that anything goes when it comes to naming babies these days. But that doesn't make some names any less bizarre, hilarious or brutal. Bored Panda has put together some of the most "unique" names that kids are being forced to live with, and many might have you appreciating your own boring moniker.

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#1

No Clue Even How You Pronounce This

No Clue Even How You Pronounce This

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Many of the names on this list are a breeze compared to X Æ A-12. You'd be forgiven for thinking that Elon Musk's son's name is code for something. And it sort of is.

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name," Musk once revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I mean it's just X, the letter X, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution."

The billionaire added that A-12 stood for "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

In case you're wondering, X Æ A-12 is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve." According to CNET, "Æ" is a character used in some languages, including Danish and Norwegian. It's often pronounced "ash," but some people pronounce each letter, saying "A E."
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    #2

    Should I Ask Y?

    A social media comment about a unique kids name, with text saying I met a girl named x it's pronounced z like the letter.

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    #3

    How Do I Respond To This Without Being Super Rude?

    How Do I Respond To This Without Being Super Rude?

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    Musk has more than a dozen children with a handful of different women. Three of them, including X Æ A-12, are with singer Grimes. Grimes and Musk also share a daughter called Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y), and a son, Tau Techno Mechanicus.

    When explaining X Æ A-12's name, Grimes tweeted that she called X "the unknown variable," and said that Æ was "my elven spelling of Ai," which she explained as "love and/or artificial intelligence." 

    The A-12, she said, was "our favorite aircraft," adding that it's "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." According to Grimes, the A in A-12 stood for "Archangel," which she revealed was "my favorite song."
    #4

    Lint

    Lint

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    #5

    What In The Fine China Wannabe Royalty Is This Nonsense?

    Newborn baby girl in a bassinet with a blanket, sign, and pillow, illustrating parents naming choices.

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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first name is fine. I don’t know what they were smoking when they came up with that middle name.

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    #6

    Baby “Sausage”

    Baby “Sausage”

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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Know why you never heard of this name before? BECAUSE IT’S NOT A NAME, IT’S A BREAKFAST FOOD. I won’t even get into the alternative meaning.

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    X Æ A-12 isn't alone with his rather unique name. There are a string of celebrity babies and kids sporting highly unusual names.

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s daughter is called Saga Blade Fox-Baker, while Fox's son with Brian Austin Green is named Journey. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West clearly also don't do "boring" baby names. "The names Saint and Chicago were reportedly Kardashian’s idea, as a tribute to West’s roots," reports Vogue. "Kris Jenner championed the name Psalm—and North, well, that moniker originated from a joke by Jay Leno."

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    #7

    Took Me A Second To Realise His Name Was Cross

    Took Me A Second To Realise His Name Was Cross

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    #8

    Do I Tell My Friend?

    A text conversation where parents chose unusual kids names, Kaleb for a girl and Equador for a boy, demonstrating funny parenting moments.

    So my friend (22F) is currently pregnant and she and her partner have been struggling to agree on names. I’ve just been sent these messages with the names they have chosen. At first I thought it was a typo but unfortunately she actually wants to call her baby ‘Equador’. I don’t want to seem nosy or controlling but I feel I’d be doing a disservice if I didn’t say something. Please help!

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    #9

    Local News First Birthday

    Local News First Birthday

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    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were among the first celebrity couples to wow us with their choice of baby name. But now that we have kids like X Æ A-12, the name Apple doesn't seem so strange after all.

    When explaining her daughter's name in 2004, Paltrow told Oprah Winfrey that “apples are so sweet, and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical, and I just thought it sounded so lovely.”
    #10

    What?

    What?

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    #11

    My Friends Name-Ideas

    A chat conversation shows unusual baby name ideas: Crementia, Bordsgosgny, and Polymeire, highlighting times parents didn't think straight.

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    #12

    Local To Me

    A Chocolates & Ice Cream Parlor sign with a birthday message for Braleighingne, a unique kid's name.

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    Beth Riesgraf and Jason Lee reportedly took inspiration from the opening track of Grandaddy's 2000 album The Sophtware Slump when naming their child. Bizarrely, the song is titled “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot,” and their son's name is Pilot Inspektor.

    Jamie Oliver certainly doesn't shy away from offbeat baby names. The British chef and restaurateur's kids are called Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket Blue Dallas.
    #13

    Friend’s Daughter, Pronounced (Honesty)

    A "Smile Award" certificate presented to "Au'nasty" dated 5/15/24, a questionable kid naming choice.

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    #14

    My Insurance Came From A Woman Called Rafunzel

    My Insurance Came From A Woman Called Rafunzel

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    #15

    What Will Baby Boy #2 End Up Becoming?

    Two round, white wooden signs with space-themed cutouts. The left sign reads "CLINTON Beau," the right "CKYLER Joseph," reflecting parents naming decisions.

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    Cardi B and Offset have a daughter called Kulture Kiari. The Kiari part comes from Offset's legal name, which is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. And Kulture could have been Culture but it's spelled with a K, because, as Cardi B tweeted in 2018, “anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Breaking News From North Korea

    Breaking News From North Korea

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    #17

    The Name Is Everything The Name Isn't

    The Name Is Everything The Name Isn't

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    #18

    This Made Me Giggle Almost As Much As “Robin With A Y”

    A tweet by @LoganLowbrow about a dad's girlfriend named "Cinnamon, with an S," showing parents didn’t think straight naming kids.

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    Despite the thousands of fairly normal names out there to choose from, Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton decided to name their son Audio Science. Yes, really.

    Then there's Adelaide Gail Zappa and Frank Zappa who seemingly refused to be outdone in the world of weird baby names. Their children are called Moon Unit, Dweezil, Ahmet, and Diva Thin Muffin.
    #19

    Poor Children

    Poor Children

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    #20

    I Snorted

    A Reddit post discussing baby names and a potentially bad name choice, highlighting parents not thinking straight when naming kids.

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    #21

    Name Origins

    Social media comments about parents naming kids with unusual or humorous choices, highlighting parents didn't think straight.

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    "Moon or Motörhood were the two original contenders, and Unit was chosen because, as the eldest, Moon’s birth symbolized the family as a unit," reports Vogue. "Dweezil actually began as a pet name coined by Zappa for his wife’s pinky toe and was later adapted for their son. However, the hospital refused to register Dweezil under that name, so it remained a nickname (born Ian Donald Calvin Euclid) until he insisted on legally changing it at the age of five."

    Ahmet — the odd one out — doesn't have an odd name at all. His is a common Turkish and Muslim name, and was a tribute to the co-founder of Atlantic Records, Ahmet Ertegun. As for Diva, her name was reportedly chosen because she was a rather vocal baby.
    #22

    Erica

    A woman with an unusual name, Airwrecka McBride, on "Dad Talk Today," highlighting instances where parents didn't think straight when naming their kids.

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    #23

    I’m Speechless

    I’m Speechless

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    #24

    She Did Fall For Him

    A social media comment by rockstarcookie saying, "my moms boyfriend is named tree." A unique kids naming example.

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    Thankfully, despite some really odd baby names, most people are still settling for fairly normal names. The Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual list of the most popular names in the United States recently. They're based on babies born and named in 2025.

    For girls, the top 5 are Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia and Sophia. The most popular baby boy names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore and Henry. Rather cute if you ask us. And definitely a whole lot easier to pronounce than X Æ A-12!
    #25

    I Had To Ask If This Was A Joke My Sister Said It Was Not

    A list of unusual kids names on a Notes app, showcasing names like "Destry (war horse)" and "Avocadosia."

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    #26

    W'ow

    W'ow

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    #27

    This Can’t Be Real, Right?

    This Can’t Be Real, Right?

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    #28

    None Of Us Can Help It. Sorry

    None Of Us Can Help It. Sorry

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    #29

    One Is Not Quite The Same As The Others

    One Is Not Quite The Same As The Others

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    #30

    Are They Dogs? Lmao

    Are They Dogs? Lmao

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    #31

    Oh Neaux…

    A letter board says WELCOME HOME SNEAUX, next to a lamb plush and baby headband. Parents naming kids.

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    #32

    Hodgkin

    A screenshot of a tweet from Hank Green suggesting "Hodgkin" is a cute baby name, highlighting naming kids.

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    #33

    Morgan Presley Named Her Baby Pony Ramone

    A couple, one with purple hair and glasses, the other with red hair, hold a baby, revealing the name "Pony Ramone Presley," a name choice parents didn't think straight.

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    #34

    One Of My Older Cousins Sent This To Me… Im Sorry But Vaselinea??

    Text messages show parents naming their kid Vaselinea, with an image of Vaseline. Parents naming kids.

    is vaselinea a tragedeigh? how do i convince her to going back to choosing the name serena.

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    #35

    Not Sure If Anyone Has Posted This Here, But It’s A Classic And The World Needs To See It

    A smiling graduate in a yearbook photo, named Le'4che Henry, with text highlighting creative naming decisions for kids.

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    #36

    Brynlynsyn????

    Toddler playing in a splash pad, with water spraying around. Parents didn't think straight when naming their kids.

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    #37

    Ou…

    A TikTok post asks for bad baby names, and a NICU nurse replies with Reignbeaux. Parents naming kids often regret choices.

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    #38

    Daughters Friend

    A text message asking, "Mom, can my friend Stokleigh come over...?" highlighting parents naming kids.

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    #39

    Seen On Facebook

    A Cabbage Patch Kids themed birthday cake with a doll head on top, green frosting, and pink polka dots. Parents naming kids.

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    #40

    Random Name Generator Would Do These Kids Better

    A black screen shows a tweet by Tay, listing bizarre names like Sir, Xyx, Nayvie, Huntleigh, and Sunset Cloud, for kids, highlighting parents not thinking straight when naming their kids.

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    #41

    From Our Local Newspaper's Birth Announcements

    From Our Local Newspaper's Birth Announcements

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    #42

    Tragedeigh Or Cute?

    Parents didn't think straight when naming their kids: A baby named Luke Sky Walker next to his birth certificate.

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    #43

    Thought You Guys Would Enjoy These

    Thought You Guys Would Enjoy These

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    #44

    Kamila Is Obviously The Favourite

    Kamila Is Obviously The Favourite

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    #45

    Of All The Names You Could Have Chosen…

    A baby named Drizzt in a hospital bassinet, with a Dungeons & Dragons book and a birth announcement card. Parents naming kids.

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    #46

    Noticed Some "Yooneek" Names At A Place I Volunteered At

    A pink note held by a hand, with the word "Lexcianalize" written, featuring parents naming kids.

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    #47

    What’s Worse, The Tattoo Or The Name?

    A tattoo on an arm showing baby blocks spelling KASHTON, infant footprints, and the text "Don't play with my creation That's a word to my lil boy." A parents naming their kids example.

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    #48

    Not Sure How I Feel About This One

    A tweet by Cerwyn stating, "this world is a prison" with a highlighted text that says, "gen z amish kid named skibidiah," highlighting parents' naming choices.

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    #49

    No Comment Needed

    Parents with a newborn and an infant wearing a chunky thighs & pumpkin pies outfit. The text discusses naming kids.

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    #50

    Jream? More Like A Nightmare

    A baby's birth announcement sign, decorated with roses, reads "hello world," with the name "Jream." Parents didn't think straight.

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    #51

    Can We Snap People Who Use Their Children As Fandom Adverts?

    A wooden baby name sign reading "Thanos Skywalker" with birth details below. Parents naming their kids can find this relevant.

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    #52

    Whatever Floats Your Boat

    A screenshot of a social media comment from Aneshea Nicole discussing unusual kid names, featuring a poorly spelled name.

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    #53

    One Would Assume She Probably Prefers Being Called Auntie

    One Would Assume She Probably Prefers Being Called Auntie

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    #54

    Her Parents Also Wanted To Prove They Went To School

    Her Parents Also Wanted To Prove They Went To School

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    #55

    Emberlyden

    Emberlyden

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    #56

    My College Friend And The Very 'Intestinal'-Sounding New Name She Chose For Her Daughter

    A text message reveals a baby name Fecalynn, meant to honor grandparents. An example of parents not thinking straight when naming kids.

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    #57

    Yooneese?

    A text conversation revealing a parent's unusual choice for naming their kid, "Yooneese," an alternate spelling of Eunice.

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    #58

    Kinkey Has Gotta Be One Of The Worst Names I’ve Seen

    A list of children's names, with Kinkey circled in red, highlighting parents who didn't think straight when naming their kids.

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