Stephen Colbert in glasses and a dark jacket, wearing a striped shirt, looking up during a career highlights event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Stephen Colbert

Born

May 13, 1964

Died
Birthplace

Washington, D.C., US

Age

61 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Tyrone Colbert is an American television host and comedian, recognized for his sharp political satire and quick wit. His distinctive persona blends humor with insightful social commentary, engaging audiences on current events.

He gained widespread attention as a correspondent on The Daily Show before launching The Colbert Report, a spin-off that parodied cable news pundits and earned critical acclaim; the show famously popularized the term “truthiness.”

Full NameStephen Tyrone Colbert
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$75 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationNorthwestern University
FatherJames William Colbert Jr.
MotherLorna Elizabeth Colbert
SiblingsJames William Colbert III, Edward Tuck Colbert, Mary Denger, William George Colbert Sr., Margaret Keegan, Thomas Francis Colbert, John Andrew Colbert, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, Paul Joseph Colbert, Peter Michael Colbert
KidsMadeleine Colbert, Peter Colbert, John Colbert

Early Life and Education

Stephen Tyrone Colbert, the youngest of eleven children, was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in a deeply Catholic family in Charleston, South Carolina. His parents instilled a strong value for intellectualism alongside their devout faith.

He attended Hampden-Sydney College before transferring to Northwestern University, where he earned a theater degree in 1986. There, he cultivated his passion for improvisational comedy, an early step toward his distinguished career.

Notable Relationships

Stephen Colbert has been married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert since 1993. Their enduring partnership is a consistent presence in his public life, a foundation established long before his rise to late-night fame.

Colbert and McGee-Colbert share three children: Madeleine, Peter, and John. The couple often attends public events together, maintaining a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights

Stephen Colbert’s satirical genius flourished as host of The Colbert Report, a Comedy Central series that earned him multiple Emmy and Peabody Awards between 2005 and 2014. The show famously introduced the concept of “truthiness” into the cultural lexicon.

In 2015, Colbert succeeded David Letterman as host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, where he continues to blend political commentary with celebrity interviews. He also authored several New York Times bestselling books, including I Am America (And So Can You!).

To date, Colbert has collected eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and three Peabody Awards, solidifying his impact on comedy and political commentary.

Signature Quote

“Joy is the most infallible sign of the presence of God.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.