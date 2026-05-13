Who Is Stephen Colbert? Stephen Tyrone Colbert is an American television host and comedian, recognized for his sharp political satire and quick wit. His distinctive persona blends humor with insightful social commentary, engaging audiences on current events. He gained widespread attention as a correspondent on The Daily Show before launching The Colbert Report, a spin-off that parodied cable news pundits and earned critical acclaim; the show famously popularized the term “truthiness.”

Full Name Stephen Tyrone Colbert Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Northwestern University Father James William Colbert Jr. Mother Lorna Elizabeth Colbert Siblings James William Colbert III, Edward Tuck Colbert, Mary Denger, William George Colbert Sr., Margaret Keegan, Thomas Francis Colbert, John Andrew Colbert, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, Paul Joseph Colbert, Peter Michael Colbert Kids Madeleine Colbert, Peter Colbert, John Colbert

Early Life and Education Stephen Tyrone Colbert, the youngest of eleven children, was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in a deeply Catholic family in Charleston, South Carolina. His parents instilled a strong value for intellectualism alongside their devout faith. He attended Hampden-Sydney College before transferring to Northwestern University, where he earned a theater degree in 1986. There, he cultivated his passion for improvisational comedy, an early step toward his distinguished career.

Notable Relationships Stephen Colbert has been married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert since 1993. Their enduring partnership is a consistent presence in his public life, a foundation established long before his rise to late-night fame. Colbert and McGee-Colbert share three children: Madeleine, Peter, and John. The couple often attends public events together, maintaining a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights Stephen Colbert’s satirical genius flourished as host of The Colbert Report, a Comedy Central series that earned him multiple Emmy and Peabody Awards between 2005 and 2014. The show famously introduced the concept of “truthiness” into the cultural lexicon. In 2015, Colbert succeeded David Letterman as host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, where he continues to blend political commentary with celebrity interviews. He also authored several New York Times bestselling books, including I Am America (And So Can You!). To date, Colbert has collected eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and three Peabody Awards, solidifying his impact on comedy and political commentary.