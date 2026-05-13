Who Is John Kasich? John Richard Kasich Jr. is an American politician and author, known for his pragmatic conservative approach to governance. His career spans decades of public service, marked by a commitment to fiscal responsibility and bipartisan efforts. He first rose to national prominence as Chairman of the House Budget Committee, where he played a pivotal role in passing the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. This achievement, a rare federal surplus, solidified his reputation as a formidable lawmaker.

Full Name John Richard Kasich Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Czech American and Croatian American Education Ohio State University Father John Richard Kasich Mother Anne Vukovich Kids Emma Kasich, Reese Kasich

Early Life and Education Born and raised in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, John Kasich Jr. grew up as the son of postal workers; his father was of Czech descent and his mother of Croatian descent. This blue-collar background instilled a grounded perspective in his formative years. He later moved to Columbus, Ohio, to attend Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. As a freshman, he notably secured a 20-minute meeting with then-President Richard Nixon, reflecting an early and keen interest in national politics.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile public service has accompanied John Kasich’s stable personal life. He married Karen Waldbillig Kasich in 1997, with whom he shares twin daughters. Before his current marriage, Kasich was married to Mary Lee Griffith from 1975 until their amicable divorce in 1980. He proudly co-parents his daughters, Emma and Reese.

Career Highlights John Kasich’s career is marked by substantial political achievements, including his tenure as the 69th Governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019. During this time, he was credited with creating more than 550,000 new private-sector jobs and achieving a $2.7 billion state budget surplus. Beyond elected office, Kasich expanded into media, hosting Heartland with John Kasich on Fox News and becoming a political analyst for CNN and NBC. He is also a New York Times best-selling author of several books, including It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change. Furthermore, Kasich achieved national prominence as Chairman of the US House Budget Committee, where he championed the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, which resulted in the first federal budget surplus since 1969.