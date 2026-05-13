Who Is Debby Ryan? Deborah Ann Ryan is an American actress and singer-songwriter, known for her versatile performances across television and film. She often brings a grounded authenticity to her roles. Ryan has also explored music, co-founding the indie rock band The Never Ending. Her breakout moment arrived when she starred as Bailey Pickett in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life on Deck, which became one of the most-watched children’s shows. This role established her as a teen idol and launched her into further prominent projects.

Full Name Deborah Ann Ryan Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fossil Ridge High School Father Chris Ryan Mother Sandy Popp Ryan Siblings Chase Ryan Kids Felix Winter

Early Life and Education Deborah Ann Ryan’s childhood was shaped by her family’s moves, living in Germany until she was ten due to her father’s military work. She began performing in professional theaters on an American base there, developing an early love for acting. Her older brother, Chase Ryan, also pursued music, influencing her artistic path. Upon returning to the US, her family settled in Texas, and she attended Fossil Ridge High School. Ryan has mentioned being part of the chess club and serving as a school mascot, an early hint at her diverse interests beyond performing.

Notable Relationships Deborah Ann Ryan is married to Josh Dun, the drummer for the band Twenty One Pilots, having tied the knot on December 31, 2019. The couple began dating in May 2013 before rekindling their relationship in 2016 and announcing their engagement in 2018. Ryan and Dun welcomed their daughter, Felix Winter, on December 13, 2025, after announcing the pregnancy earlier that year.

Career Highlights Debby Ryan gained widespread recognition for her starring roles on Disney Channel, including the hit series Jessie, where she played the titular nanny, and as Bailey Pickett on The Suite Life on Deck. These shows garnered significant viewership and cemented her status as a popular young actress. Beyond acting, Ryan expanded her creative pursuits by forming the indie rock band The Never Ending in 2013 and releasing the EP One. She also showcased her talent behind the camera, directing an episode of Jessie, making her one of the youngest female directors for a Disney Channel production. To date, Ryan has collected several accolades, including Young Artist Award nominations and a Hollywood Teen TV Award, further solidifying her influence across various entertainment platforms.