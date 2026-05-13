Who Is Morgan Wallen? Morgan Cole Wallen is an American country singer and songwriter known for his distinctive blend of traditional storytelling and contemporary influences. His gritty vocals and signature mullet have helped define a sound that resonates with a broad audience beyond traditional country music fans. Wallen first gained significant public attention with his debut album, If I Know Me. The album’s hit single “Whiskey Glasses” became a chart-topping success, solidifying his rise.

Full Name Morgan Cole Wallen Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12.2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian-White Education Gibbs High School Father Tommy Wallen Mother Lesli Wallen Siblings Ashlyne Wallen, Mikaela Wallen, Lacey Wallen Kids Indigo Wilder

Early Life and Education Born in Sneedville, Tennessee, Morgan Cole Wallen grew up in a Southern Baptist household with parents Tommy and Lesli Wallen. His father, a pastor, introduced him to classic rock, while his mother, a teacher, fostered an early interest in music through piano and violin lessons. By his teens, Wallen’s family moved to Knox County, where he attended Gibbs High School. He excelled in baseball, dreaming of a college scholarship, but an elbow injury shifted his focus towards pursuing music instead.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Morgan Cole Wallen’s time in the public eye. He was engaged to social media influencer KT Smith, and has been romantically linked to model Paige Lorenze and television personality Kristin Cavallari. Wallen shares a son, Indigo Wilder, with KT Smith, with whom he actively co-parents. The American singer is currently single, focusing on his career and fatherhood.

Career Highlights Morgan Cole Wallen’s 2021 release, Dangerous: The Double Album, was a massive commercial success. It became the first country album to spend its initial ten weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart and earned numerous multi-platinum certifications. Earlier in his career, Wallen signed with Big Loud Records, which propelled his debut album If I Know Me. This album, released in 2018, featured hit singles like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after a record-breaking 114 weeks. Wallen has collected several awards, including Academy of Country Music Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards. His genre-blending sound and chart dominance have cemented him as a prominent and influential artist in modern country music.