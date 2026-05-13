Who Is Stevie Wonder? Stevland Hardaway Morris is an American singer-songwriter, celebrated for his unparalleled musical genius and profound influence across R&B, pop, and soul. His innovative use of synthesizers reshaped contemporary music genres. His breakout moment came in 1963 with “Fingertips Pt. 2,” reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 at just 13 years old, making him the youngest solo artist to achieve this feat. Wonder’s electrifying live performances often showcased his excited harmonica playing.

Full Name Stevland Hardaway Morris Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Tomeeka Bracy Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Michigan School for the Blind Father Calvin Judkins Mother Lula Mae Hardaway Kids Aisha Morris, Keita Morris, Mumtaz Morris, Kailand Morris, Mandla Kadjaly Morris, Nia Morris, Zaiah Morris, Sophia Morris, Kwame Morris

Early Life and Education Family ties in Detroit anchored Stevland Hardaway Morris’s early life, as his mother, Lula Mae Hardaway, nurtured his prodigious musical talent. Blind since birth due to retinopathy of prematurity, he taught himself piano, harmonica, and drums by age nine. He attended Fitzgerald Elementary School in Detroit before enrolling at the Michigan School for the Blind, where he continued to develop his remarkable musical abilities. His extraordinary gifts caught the attention of Motown Records at just eleven years old.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of high-profile romances has marked Stevie Wonder’s life, including marriages to fellow Motown artist Syreeta Wright and fashion designer Kai Millard Morris. He later married Tomeeka Bracy in 2017. Wonder shares nine children with five different women. His daughter, Aisha Morris, inspired the classic song “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Career Highlights Stevie Wonder’s “classic period” saw him release a string of groundbreaking albums, including Music of My Mind, Talking Book, Innervisions, Fulfillingness’ First Finale, and Songs in the Key of Life. These works cemented his status as a musical innovator and earned him multiple Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, a record for consecutive wins. Beyond his musical achievements, Wonder launched a pivotal campaign to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday. His activism also extended to global causes like famine relief and anti-apartheid efforts, demonstrating his profound commitment to social justice.