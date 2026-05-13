Who Is Robert Pattinson? Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is a British actor celebrated for his diverse roles and enigmatic screen presence. He has consistently navigated both major studio blockbusters and acclaimed independent films, showcasing a wide range of characters. His works have collectively grossed over $4.7 billion worldwide, establishing him as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Pattinson achieved global recognition as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series, which became a pop culture phenomenon. This vampire romance franchise solidified his heartthrob status and dramatically elevated his international profile.

Full Name Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Tower House Boys’ Preparatory School, The Harrodian School Father Richard Pattinson Mother Clare Pattinson Siblings Victoria Pattinson, Lizzy Pattinson Kids 1

Early Life and Education His early childhood in Barnes, London, was shaped by his father, Richard, who imported vehicles, and his mother, Clare, who worked at a modeling agency. Pattinson attended Tower House Boys’ Preparatory School, developing an interest in piano and guitar from a young age. He later enrolled at The Harrodian School after an incident, where he excelled in English studies. As a teenager, he also briefly modeled and performed acoustic guitar sets at London open mic nights, foreshadowing his artistic career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson previously had a highly publicized relationship with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. He was also engaged to singer FKA Twigs from 2015 to 2017, with their romance often attracting media attention. Pattinson and Waterhouse welcomed their first child in March 2024, maintaining a relatively private life together. The couple continues to balance their individual careers with their family, rarely discussing personal details publicly.

Career Highlights Robert Pattinson first garnered widespread fame leading The Twilight Saga film series, which grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. He then shifted to acclaimed independent films, delivering lauded performances in Cosmopolis, Good Time, and The Lighthouse. Pattinson returned to major studio productions by starring as Batman in Matt Reeves’ critically successful film The Batman. His career further expands with roles in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and upcoming projects like Mickey 17 and The Drama.