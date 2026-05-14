Happy birthday to George Lucas , Cate Blanchett , and Mark Zuckerberg ! May 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Director and Screenwriter George Lucas, 82 An American film director and entrepreneur, George Lucas forever changed cinema with his ambitious storytelling and technological innovations. He created the expansive Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, while also pioneering visual effects through Industrial Light & Magic. Lucas later sold Lucasfilm to Disney, focusing on philanthropy and new artistic pursuits.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a filmmaker, George Lucas dreamed of being a professional race car driver.

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#2 Actress Cate Blanchett, 57 A powerful Australian actor and producer, Cate Blanchett captivates audiences with her transformative range across stage and screen. She is widely recognized for her Oscar-winning roles in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, alongside her iconic portrayal of Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings.



Little-known fact: She once worked in a nursing home and also briefly appeared as an extra in an Egyptian boxing film before attending drama school.

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#3 Businessman Mark Zuckerberg, 42 An American businessman and programmer, Mark Zuckerberg revolutionized digital connectivity by co-founding Facebook in 2004. He quickly guided the social media platform to global dominance and later spearheaded its transformation into Meta Platforms. Beyond his tech ventures, Zuckerberg is also recognized for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic endeavor with his wife, Priscilla Chan.



Little-known fact: Mark Zuckerberg is red-green colorblind, a condition that influenced Facebook’s iconic blue branding.

#4 Director and Screenwriter Sofia Coppola, 55 An American film director, screenwriter, and producer, Sofia Coppola is celebrated for her distinctive cinematic style. Her Academy Award-winning work on Lost in Translation solidified her reputation as a singular talent. Coppola is also recognized as the first American woman to win the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.



Little-known fact: At fifteen years old, Sofia Coppola interned with Chanel, developing an early passion for fashion.

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#5 Actor and Director Tim Roth, 65 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made Tim Roth a favorite among modern film directors. The British actor is best known for his intense portrayals in films like Reservoir Dogs and his BAFTA-winning role in Rob Roy. Beyond his acclaimed film work, he also directed the film The War Zone.



Little-known fact: His father, Ernie Roth, changed the family surname from Smith as an act of anti-Nazi solidarity.

#6 Actress and Singer Miranda Cosgrove, 33 An American actress, singer, and producer, Miranda Cosgrove rose to prominence with her role as Megan Parker on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh. She achieved mainstream breakthrough success as Carly Shay on the hit sitcom iCarly, earning her numerous accolades. Cosgrove also voices Margo in the highly successful Despicable Me franchise.



Little-known fact: Miranda Cosgrove reportedly never lets anyone kill a bug, preferring to rescue and take them outside.

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#7 Singer-Songwriter and Actor David Byrne, 74 Renowned for his inventive spirit, Scottish-American musician, writer, and visual artist David Byrne rose to prominence as the frontman of the iconic new wave band Talking Heads. His extensive career includes an Academy Award-winning film score and the acclaimed Broadway production David Byrne's American Utopia.



Little-known fact: His middle school choir once rejected him for being deemed “off-key and too withdrawn.”

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#8 Director and Screenwriter Robert Zemeckis, 74 An American filmmaker celebrated for seamlessly integrating innovative visual effects with compelling narratives, Robert Zemeckis has redefined storytelling in Hollywood. He garnered an Academy Award for Best Director for Forrest Gump and launched the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. His work continues to captivate global audiences.



Little-known fact: He is a trained private pilot with over 1,600 hours of flight time, an experience which influenced his film Flight.

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#9 Singer-Songwriter Dustin Lynch, 41 An American country singer and songwriter, Dustin Lynch burst onto the scene with his platinum-certified debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” in 2012. He is celebrated for his consistent chart performance, achieving ten number one singles and earning a coveted spot as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Dustin Lynch once worked in a sewage treatment testing facility using his biology degree.

#10 Actress and Author Amber Tamblyn, 43 Known for her compelling performances, Amber Tamblyn is an American actress and author who rose to prominence on the series Joan of Arcadia. She is also a recognized director and acclaimed writer, contributing to discussions on gender inequality through her books and activism.



Little-known fact: Amber Tamblyn is the goddaughter of actors Dean Stockwell and the late Dennis Hopper, as well as musician Neil Young.

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