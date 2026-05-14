Who Is Amber Tamblyn? Amber Rose Tamblyn is an American actress and author, known for her powerful performances and insightful writing. Her career reflects a distinctive blend of raw talent and intellectual depth. She first gained widespread attention starring in the series Joan of Arcadia, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her compelling portrayal. Tamblyn’s nuanced performance as Joan Girardi resonated deeply with critics and audiences alike.

Full Name Amber Rose Tamblyn Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Santa Monica Alternative School House Father Russ Tamblyn Mother Bonnie Murray Siblings China Tamblyn Kids 1 child

Early Life and Education Amber Rose Tamblyn was born in Santa Monica, California, to a family deeply rooted in entertainment. Her father, Russ Tamblyn, is an actor, while her mother, Bonnie Murray, is a singer and artist, creating an early creative environment. She attended the Santa Monica Alternative School House, a program known for its unorthodox approach to education. It was during a school play, at the age of ten, that her talent for acting was first noticed by her father’s agent.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor and comedian David Cross, Amber Tamblyn tied the knot in October 2012. Their relationship has been a steady presence in the public eye since their wedding. Tamblyn shares one daughter with Cross, and the couple often speaks openly about their family life. She remains a devoted partner and mother while balancing her multifaceted career.

Career Highlights Amber Tamblyn’s breakthrough came with her starring role as Joan Girardi in the acclaimed series Joan of Arcadia. Her compelling performance earned her both Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, establishing her as a formidable dramatic actress. Beyond acting, Tamblyn launched a successful writing career, publishing several books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, including the critically acclaimed memoir Era of Ignition. She also expanded into directing with the film Paint It Black and co-founded the Time’s Up organization, championing gender equality and fighting workplace harassment.