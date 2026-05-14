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We’re living in not-so-fun times. Many parts of the world are in turmoil. That means there’s a lot of doomscrolling to be had. You don’t even have to look too deep. Most timelines and comment sections these days can get quite toxic.

But you can always count on Bored Panda to give a bit of a digital cleanse. Take these memes, for example. These are from the savehumour Instagram account, rife with 941 posts (and counting) that not only can tickle you into a few chuckles, but also make you say to yourself, “Yep, can relate.”

As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.