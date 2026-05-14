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We’re living in not-so-fun times. Many parts of the world are in turmoil. That means there’s a lot of doomscrolling to be had. You don’t even have to look too deep. Most timelines and comment sections these days can get quite toxic.

But you can always count on Bored Panda to give a bit of a digital cleanse. Take these memes, for example. These are from the savehumour Instagram account, rife with 941 posts (and counting) that not only can tickle you into a few chuckles, but also make you say to yourself, “Yep, can relate.”

As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

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    Jen Mart
    Jen Mart
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    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Melania Trump speaks six languages and was made fun of for her accent

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    #3

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    Memes will never go out of style. There’s always at least one or two that will hit home for you, make you feel seen or triggered. And that relatability through memes has changed the way we communicate, according to licensed therapist Theodora Blanchfield
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    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the reason those baby photos never work out ...

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    #5

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    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am intersex and can’t use tampons. What then, hmmm?!

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    As Blanchfield explains, sharing a joke through memes, for one, illustrates a shared perspective through humor. And from that, a strengthened connection can form. 

    “Sometimes a meme from a friend will hit my inbox, and I’ll feel a bit of surprise. ‘Wait, you feel that way too?? I never would have guessed,” she stated.

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    #8

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    Fabiane Thiessen
    Fabiane Thiessen
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the plank. Wish I could hit that like button at least 10 more times.60 seconds feel soooooooo long

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    #9

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    jeneenmartin avatar
    Jen Mart
    Jen Mart
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wow! I thought Passenger Pigeons were extinct

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    Memes have also become a form of expression. Since many of the most popular ones involve sarcasm, it enables you to communicate a less-desired feeling in a way that isn’t overly negative. 

    As Blanchfield points out, memes that address difficult-to-communicate themes can unload some of the burden of the heavy emotions involved.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like she has the skills to pull it off!

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    #11

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    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will sacrifice my wrist. At least I won't suffer from back pain.

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    #12

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    Unsurprisingly, memes are a coping tool for many people. According to licensed psychologist and West Chester University professor Dr. Lynn Zubernis, it was most evident during the height of the pandemic in 2020. 

    Several studies have found that seeking out and sharing memes that were high in emotional valence, humor, and relatability were effective ways of coping with anxiety during the pandemic, especially for more anxious individuals,” she wrote
    #13

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pakistan International Airlines: "savehumor, thanks for your support. You're the wind beneath my wings."

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    #14

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting. It appears he's never been exposed to basic monetary systems (unless their country uses a different type of system).

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    #15

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    davidelliott_3 avatar
    David Elliott
    David Elliott
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t sweat it. They move it around to mess with you.

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    Overall, memes can capture the human experience in a single image with text on top. It’s why there will always be one for every emotion, life milestone, or the most mundane parts of one’s day. 

    “Being able to laugh in the midst of your own disappointment can make it just a little easier to deal with—and that’s where a meme just might help.” Dr. Zubernis wrote.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    #18

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
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    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    do it!! omg it's the infinite water hack for data centers!! yes yes you're so smart!!!!!

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats a nasty unnecessary comment and in very poor taste. People have no shame.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just do not understand how someone could do this.

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    David Elliott
    David Elliott
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like 3 dudes in a badly made cow suit.

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    rolandcharron avatar
    Eugene the Jeep
    Eugene the Jeep
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    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if he does fall, he'll just be missing the halo.

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    #28

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    #29

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surgeon: "It's all right, Dave. Keep calm. This operation is just a simple procedure." Patient: "My name is Fred!" Surgeon: "I know. I'm Dave."

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    #32

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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ah yes, I tried to generate pictures of Roland Deschain twerking and it just looked like an amorphous cowboy

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    #33

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    #34

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    period? mf that's for a century

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    #36

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    #37

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did they toast the bread with a cigarette lighter?

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    #38

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh this is so real! just gimme one of the grids that i can move around in!

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    #41

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    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
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    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually did better on tests when I didn't study.

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    #42

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    #43

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been reading on the Instagram subreddit that people are getting their accounts banned randomly for no actual reason (IG lists a reason, but it's something the person never did.) The banned person can appeal the ban, but the appeals are handled by an AI that seems to auto-deny the appeals 100% of the time. Be careful with your pics on Instagram - you may want to back up your files and pics so you don't lose them forever.

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    #45

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did she cut her hair off and attach it to a loop? is that her real hair, or a wig/extension piece? is this some insane optical illusions?

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    #46

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    #51

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    make either a little mudroom or a cozy reading corner!

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    #52

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    #53

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    #54

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    #61

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    im still dodging watching this one show i KNOW i'll like because i KNOW i'll get too obsessed with it (the amazing digital circus, for any fans out there lol)

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    #62

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    #63

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm American and I don't get it XD

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    #64

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    im more inclined to eat the top one

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    #65

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    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems to be saying "I'm not like other memes."

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