We’ve collected these images from different corners of Reddit, featuring ludicrous bank charges, questionable real estate developments, and one of today’s hot-button issues, overpriced eggs.

They have their respective reasons for migrating, but they primarily revolve around what they deem to be a better quality of life . And these photos showing the current state of affairs in the US may give outsiders an idea of why that is .

There was a time when people flocked to the United States and aspired to live the American dream. These days? Many of its citizens have found greener pastures in other countries and have zero regrets about leaving home for good.

#1 Just Wow America Share icon

#2 Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine Share icon

#3 "I Subbed For A Kindergarten Teacher Today. This Is How They Teach The Alphabet To 5-6 Year Olds Now" Share icon

The images on this list paint a pretty grim picture of life in the United States today, making many Americans feel stuck and hopeless. A February 2025 survey by The Harris Poll revealed that 68% of US residents feel like they are “surviving instead of thriving.” Likewise, 68% of Americans also believe homeownership is “no longer attainable” for those who aspire for it. These specifically apply to millennials, renters, and low-income households. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024 Share icon

#5 “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School” Share icon

#6 Mcdonald’s Play Place Share icon

Given the country's tumultuous political climate, among other reasons, many Americans have contemplated leaving. Polls show that 40% are considering it, with 14% seriously contemplating the move. These numbers have grown after last November’s presidential elections, rising by 4% from August. As for the demographic, 63% are Gen Z, 61% are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, 61% are Hispanics, 57% are African-Americans, and 52% are Democrats. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Favorite Motivational Quote From The Window Of A Local Goodwill Share icon I like the idea of someone who's willing to work until their bones crack but also will just peacefully retire at 100 years old.



#8 The Manager Would Throw Away Cookies Every Saturday Instead Of Giving Them To The Employees Share icon

#9 If I Was A Parent, I Wouldn’t Allow My Child To Work Share icon

So, what exactly are the motivating factors for Americans to leave their home country? 49% point to lower living costs abroad, 38% want lower-cost healthcare, and concerns about their safety drive 35%. ADVERTISEMENT 48% of people are considering living elsewhere due to dissatisfaction with the current administration. These numbers rose by 6% since November 2024.

#10 The Price Of My Burger King Meal Got More Expensive As I Was Checking Out Share icon I’m at a Burger King on the NJ Turnpike and it appears they have some sort of dynamic pricing in place. They also wanted an additional $3 to add bacon to a burger! Yet adding bacon AND cheese was half that price.



#11 Guess I'll Be Single Forever Share icon

#12 I Don't Know If This Is Here Or Not Share icon

However, it is also essential to consider the downsides of migration. American lawyer Christine Dahl lives and practices in the Netherlands, and she still sees some of the same problems, like housing shortages and high living costs. “You can change horses, but you’ll still get saddle sores,” Dahl said in an interview with KTLA. “They might be on a different part, but it’s still life, and life can be lifey.”

#13 Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside Share icon

#14 Florida Overdeveloping Into Wetlands, Your House Will Flood And Insurance Companies Don’t Care Share icon Here in Volusia County (and most of Florida) has become extremely over developed and this is a perfect example after hurricane Milton



These wetlands were perfect for water to drain into, I just find it insane that they build houses on them, they hit the market at “low 500’s!” And then unless you have flood insurance (VERY EXPENSIVE IN FLORIDA) you are out of luck.



Who wants to pitch in and put this picture on a billboard next to the development?



I also want to note that the east coast was not hit very hard compared to the west, unless you were close to the coast line, there was not much flooding/storm surge. I know port orange got some bad flooding.



#15 Subway Before And After Share icon

Dahl believes that every country has their fair share of issues, and none of them would be fixed if everyone shared the same mindset of leaving when things get tough. “Other countries have the same issues, difficult problems, and if all the critical thinkers just pack up and go somewhere else, well, that’s sad,” she said.

#16 My Bank Charged Me A $22 Fee For Only Having $14 In My Bank Account Share icon

#17 Paying Off My Student Loan Counted As "Closing An Account" And My Credit Score Went Down Share icon How am I supposed to build credit if paying off loans hurts me? Also mildly infuriating is that I am now 1 point off of having "good" credit.



#18 Why Does There Have To So Much Gap In These Stalls ? (USA) I Made Eye Contact 3 Times With Someone Share icon

We’d like to hear from our readers, especially those in the US. Do you think the photos on this list accurately depict life in the country? If so, would you consider searching for “a better life” elsewhere? Let us know in the comments!

#19 My English Teacher Is Only Allowing Us Three Passes For Going To The Restroom For The Quarter, In Which We Have To Give Away Points For Important Grading Categories. I’m In 12th Grade Share icon

#20 At The High School I Used To Go To...awesome And Sad At The Same Time Share icon

#21 Life Was More Colorful Back Then Share icon

#22 It Isn't Even 10:30 Here On The East Coast Share icon

#23 The Future Is Here. And It Is Stupid Share icon

#24 Price Of A 5 Minute Ambulance Ride To The Hospital Share icon

#25 $100 Of Groceries USA Today Share icon

#26 How Much My Kid’s 30 Day Supply Of Generic Adderall Would Have Cost Without Insurance Share icon

#27 Some Will Say It's Inflation But It's Price Gauging At Its Best McDonald's (No Longer For Us Broke People) Share icon

#28 Can’t Even Afford To Apply For Rent In This Day And Age Share icon I’m sorry, is my math incorrect? $2,600 per month x 80 = $208,000 supposed salary of the guarantor.



#29 Rent Was $1950. They Bumped To $2200. We Moved. Now It’s Listed As This Share icon We paid $1950 for rent for a year. Rental company wanted to bump to $2200. We said it was too expensive and had to move. They called us once a week leading up to the move to ask us if we changed our minds. I repeatedly say “I don’t want to move. Keep our rent the same or even just go to $2K and we’ll stay.” They kept reading from a script that it was “market value” and I repeatedly told them it wasn’t.



Ended up doing the huge hassle of moving, and only a month later it’s listed lower than what we were originally paying.



PS screw First Key Homes.



#30 Mcdonalds Put Out A Suggested Budget For It's Minimum Wage Employees -- One That Includes Working Two Full-Time Jobs And Implies Healthcare Is $20 A Month Share icon

#31 I Have To Pay To Install WiFi Myself Share icon

#32 This Guy Owned 42 Houses And Called Himself A Small Landlord Share icon

#33 Local Target In 100 Degree Weather Share icon I feel bad for the employees. It’s scorching hot in South FL right now. I wonder if the executive’s offices are reducing their A/C.



#34 $48 Convenience Fee Just To Pay My Rent Share icon It won’t let me just directly connect my checking account. My rent is already high enough and they want another 50 dollars out of me just to pay for it?



#35 Idiocracy Is Real. Shopping At Walmart In Texas. Mildly Infuriating That Idiocracy Is Becoming Reality Share icon

#36 Eggs In Trump’s America (Taken At A Local Store Jan 25) Share icon

#37 Size Of Tide Pods 2019 vs. 2022 Share icon

#38 Just Saw These Ads In Downtown Miami Share icon

#39 How Conservative Senators Are Dealing With Constituents In Idaho Share icon

#40 Recruiter Just Copied And Pasted The Job Description And Didn’t Check It, Giving A Glimpse Into The Company’s Attitude Share icon

#41 Just Got My Utility Bill Share icon Over half is delivery fees. I want to cry. Still recovering from the previous one that was $823.



#42 I Was Allowed And Encouraged To Agree To This At 18 Years Old. This Is One Undergraduate Degree From A State School Share icon

#43 The Joys Of Finding A Career Share icon

#44 This Is What I Picked Up From The Spacex Crash In January. Now With The Recent Crash There Is Even More Out There In The Oceans Share icon If anyone wants a piece, shoot me a DM. I have so much.



#45 I Have Over A 100 Lipomas On Me And My New Dermatologist Wants To Treat Them As Cosmetic Which Means Insurance Won't Cover Them Fml Share icon

#46 How Is It Legal To Give Someone A 780% Interest Rate? Was Going Through Junk Mail Share icon

#47 Fees For The Pickleball Court That Replaced The Free Basketball Courts In My Gated Community (Follow-Up) Share icon I was going through our POA handbook and stumbled across the fees section. Figured I’d delight your feeds with those pickleball fees after baffling a good host of you with my related comment on a previous HOA/POA post.



(Don’t ask what “Super Senior” means cuz I have no earthly idea…)

#48 How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws? Share icon

#49 My Credit Card Application Was Denied Because My Credit Score Is 4. The Lowest Possible Credit Score In The US Is 300 Share icon

#50 My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate Share icon During my annual performance meeting, I thankfully received a 4% raise, but I am still paid $18k under the poverty line for my city. But at least I get free cupcakes next week!



#51 My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It Share icon My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.



#52 Minimum Wage Has Been The Same In Texas Since 2009 Share icon

#53 I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI. I Just Earned A Degree In Paralegal Studies. Guess I’m Replaceable Share icon

#54 What A Joke Share icon