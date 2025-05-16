There was a time when people flocked to the United States and aspired to live the American dream. These days? Many of its citizens have found greener pastures in other countries and have zero regrets about leaving home for good. 

They have their respective reasons for migrating, but they primarily revolve around what they deem to be a better quality of life. And these photos showing the current state of affairs in the US may give outsiders an idea of why that is

We’ve collected these images from different corners of Reddit, featuring ludicrous bank charges, questionable real estate developments, and one of today’s hot-button issues, overpriced eggs.

#1

Just Wow America

Reddit LifeProTips about saving on insurance costs by timing pregnancy in current life in the US through Americans' eyes.

Yup, this is the way we have to think. I'm being extra careful walking about this week. I'm housesitting across the state line and most of my care would not be covered. Caregiving for my parents meant I couldn't work.. no pay, big hole in resume`. but it is true...they often had to chose between food and medicine because some months prescriptions weren't covered.. "The Donut Hole".. fixed income and care through social security... Sometimes a medicine would be $700 for a month. U.S. Healthcare is a failure.

    #2

    Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine

    Vending machine labeled American Rounds with instructions to tap, choose, verify ID, and purchase in a US store.

    Gun violence is out of control, and this is how we respond. SMH

    #3

    "I Subbed For A Kindergarten Teacher Today. This Is How They Teach The Alphabet To 5-6 Year Olds Now"

    Alphabet classroom display featuring US brand logos like Burger King, Coca-Cola, Dollar General, and Walmart reflecting life in the US.

    The images on this list paint a pretty grim picture of life in the United States today, making many Americans feel stuck and hopeless. A February 2025 survey by The Harris Poll revealed that 68% of US residents feel like they are “surviving instead of thriving.” 

    Likewise, 68% of Americans also believe homeownership is “no longer attainable” for those who aspire for it. These specifically apply to millennials, renters, and low-income households.

    #4

    A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024

    Bulletproof glass display with a shattered impact point, illustrating current life in the US through American perspectives.

    #5

    “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School”

    Students in the US using virtual reality headsets to experience a field trip as part of current life in America.

    Virtual reality could enable students to go to school without leaving their homes.

    #6

    Mcdonald’s Play Place

    Small McDonald's play place with two screens and two chairs, reflecting current life in the US through Americans' eyes.

    Given the country's tumultuous political climate, among other reasons, many Americans have contemplated leaving. Polls show that 40% are considering it, with 14% seriously contemplating the move. 

    These numbers have grown after last November’s presidential elections, rising by 4% from August. As for the demographic, 63% are Gen Z, 61% are members of the LGBTQIA+ community, 61% are Hispanics, 57% are African-Americans, and 52% are Democrats.

    #7

    My Favorite Motivational Quote From The Window Of A Local Goodwill

    Smiling man in a suit with a quote about working at Goodwill, reflecting current life in the US through American eyes.

    I like the idea of someone who's willing to work until their bones crack but also will just peacefully retire at 100 years old.

    Well, Goodwill is known for hiring people on the spectrum.. as part of a rehabilitation. Some locations exploit Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act. It allows employers like Goodwill to pay workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage. Like 22 CENTS an hour.

    #8

    The Manager Would Throw Away Cookies Every Saturday Instead Of Giving Them To The Employees

    Trash bin overflowing with Chick-fil-A cookie packets and waste, reflecting current life in the US through American eyes.

    #9

    If I Was A Parent, I Wouldn’t Allow My Child To Work

    Proposed changes to Florida child labor laws including overnight work for teens and ending meal breaks for ages 16 and 17.

    So, what exactly are the motivating factors for Americans to leave their home country? 49% point to lower living costs abroad, 38% want lower-cost healthcare, and concerns about their safety drive 35%. 

    48% of people are considering living elsewhere due to dissatisfaction with the current administration. These numbers rose by 6% since November 2024.

    #10

    The Price Of My Burger King Meal Got More Expensive As I Was Checking Out

    Pricing update on a shopping cart screen showing increased total, reflecting current life in the US through American eyes.

    I’m at a Burger King on the NJ Turnpike and it appears they have some sort of dynamic pricing in place. They also wanted an additional $3 to add bacon to a burger! Yet adding bacon AND cheese was half that price.

    It's so considerate of them to give you a discount on bacon & cheese so you can afford your Lipitor.

    #11

    Guess I'll Be Single Forever

    Text message conversation on a mobile app showing a request for $3 to buy insulin in current US life.

    #12

    I Don't Know If This Is Here Or Not

    Sign showing businesses including a liquor store, Chuck E Cheese’s, and a gun shop, reflecting current life in the US.

    However, it is also essential to consider the downsides of migration. American lawyer Christine Dahl lives and practices in the Netherlands, and she still sees some of the same problems, like housing shortages and high living costs. 

    “You can change horses, but you’ll still get saddle sores,” Dahl said in an interview with KTLA. “They might be on a different part, but it’s still life, and life can be lifey.”
    #13

    Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside

    Slot machines in a US store surrounded by caution tape, illustrating current life in the US through Americans' perspective.

    #14

    Florida Overdeveloping Into Wetlands, Your House Will Flood And Insurance Companies Don’t Care

    Flooded land with a Maronda Homes coming soon sign partially submerged, illustrating current life in the US.

    Here in Volusia County (and most of Florida) has become extremely over developed and this is a perfect example after hurricane Milton

    These wetlands were perfect for water to drain into, I just find it insane that they build houses on them, they hit the market at “low 500’s!” And then unless you have flood insurance (VERY EXPENSIVE IN FLORIDA) you are out of luck.

    Who wants to pitch in and put this picture on a billboard next to the development?

    I also want to note that the east coast was not hit very hard compared to the west, unless you were close to the coast line, there was not much flooding/storm surge. I know port orange got some bad flooding.

    The thing is, Insurance Companies do care…that’s why they won’t give you Insurance. Your house WILL flood in those areas. Insurance is a gamble, and buying a house in wetlands means that you will always, “win”.

    #15

    Subway Before And After

    Sub sandwich price signs reflecting inflation and current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    Dahl believes that every country has their fair share of issues, and none of them would be fixed if everyone shared the same mindset of leaving when things get tough. 

    “Other countries have the same issues, difficult problems, and if all the critical thinkers just pack up and go somewhere else, well, that’s sad,” she said.

    #16

    My Bank Charged Me A $22 Fee For Only Having $14 In My Bank Account

    Banking transaction showing non-sufficient funds fee and dividend earned, illustrating current life in the US financial challenges.

    Biden, in his final days in office, put in a regulation that banks could not charge more than $5 for overdraft fees. The Republicans immediately killed it when they took over Congress.

    #17

    Paying Off My Student Loan Counted As "Closing An Account" And My Credit Score Went Down

    Credit score graph showing fair rating of 699, reflecting current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    How am I supposed to build credit if paying off loans hurts me? Also mildly infuriating is that I am now 1 point off of having "good" credit.

    #18

    Why Does There Have To So Much Gap In These Stalls ? (USA) I Made Eye Contact 3 Times With Someone

    Partial view of a public restroom stall door and tiled floor capturing everyday life in the US through American eyes.

    We’d like to hear from our readers, especially those in the US. Do you think the photos on this list accurately depict life in the country? If so, would you consider searching for “a better life” elsewhere? Let us know in the comments!
    #19

    My English Teacher Is Only Allowing Us Three Passes For Going To The Restroom For The Quarter, In Which We Have To Give Away Points For Important Grading Categories. I’m In 12th Grade

    Hall passes document for classroom trips, showing points earned in coursework, performance, and formal writing categories.

    #20

    At The High School I Used To Go To...awesome And Sad At The Same Time

    Emergency active shooter alarm and security surveillance sign illustrating current life in the US through American perspectives.

    #21

    Life Was More Colorful Back Then

    Comparison of McDonald's play place in 2009 and a modern minimalist McDonald's building in 2025, showing life in the US.

    Looks like what the Trumps did to the White House.

    #22

    It Isn't Even 10:30 Here On The East Coast

    Notification on a smartphone screen about TikTok ban in the US, reflecting current life in the US through American views.

    Trump was anti-Tik Tok. Until the day after he attended a fundraiser with the US's largest Tik Tok investor.

    #23

    The Future Is Here. And It Is Stupid

    Car dashboard screen showing an update not successful message, reflecting current life in the US through Americans' eyes.

    #24

    Price Of A 5 Minute Ambulance Ride To The Hospital

    Utility bill showing a large amount due, illustrating current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    #25

    $100 Of Groceries USA Today

    Groceries including eggs, oat milk, cereal, chicken, vegetables, and pasta sauce on a kitchen counter in current US life.

    #26

    How Much My Kid’s 30 Day Supply Of Generic Adderall Would Have Cost Without Insurance

    Prescription for amphetamine salts with a high cash price, illustrating current life challenges in the US through American perspectives.

    #27

    Some Will Say It's Inflation But It's Price Gauging At Its Best McDonald's (No Longer For Us Broke People)

    McDonald's digital menu screen shows high prices for fries, coke, and banana bread, reflecting current life in the US.

    #28

    Can’t Even Afford To Apply For Rent In This Day And Age

    Email conversation screenshot showing rental application challenges highlighting current life in the US through American perspectives.

    I’m sorry, is my math incorrect? $2,600 per month x 80 = $208,000 supposed salary of the guarantor.

    #29

    Rent Was $1950. They Bumped To $2200. We Moved. Now It’s Listed As This

    Rental listing showing a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath single family home with pets allowed, garage, and central air in current US life.

    We paid $1950 for rent for a year. Rental company wanted to bump to $2200. We said it was too expensive and had to move. They called us once a week leading up to the move to ask us if we changed our minds. I repeatedly say “I don’t want to move. Keep our rent the same or even just go to $2K and we’ll stay.” They kept reading from a script that it was “market value” and I repeatedly told them it wasn’t.

    Ended up doing the huge hassle of moving, and only a month later it’s listed lower than what we were originally paying.

    PS screw First Key Homes.

    #30

    Mcdonalds Put Out A Suggested Budget For It's Minimum Wage Employees -- One That Includes Working Two Full-Time Jobs And Implies Healthcare Is $20 A Month

    Sample monthly budget breakdown showing income, expenses, and spending money, illustrating current life in the US.

    #31

    I Have To Pay To Install WiFi Myself

    Installation options showing self installation for $15 and professional installation for $100, reflecting current life in the US.

    #32

    This Guy Owned 42 Houses And Called Himself A Small Landlord

    Social media comments reflecting current life struggles of landlords and renters in the US through American perspectives.

    #33

    Local Target In 100 Degree Weather

    Store sign at checkout explains energy conservation by reducing lighting and air conditioning, reflecting current life in the US.

    I feel bad for the employees. It’s scorching hot in South FL right now. I wonder if the executive’s offices are reducing their A/C.

    #34

    $48 Convenience Fee Just To Pay My Rent

    Online payment screen showing convenience fee and options to pay current or past due amount in US life context.

    It won’t let me just directly connect my checking account. My rent is already high enough and they want another 50 dollars out of me just to pay for it?

    #35

    Idiocracy Is Real. Shopping At Walmart In Texas. Mildly Infuriating That Idiocracy Is Becoming Reality

    Billboard in US parking lot promoting milk hydration, capturing a moment of current life in America through everyday scenes.

    #36

    Eggs In Trump’s America (Taken At A Local Store Jan 25)

    Price tag showing $7.29 for a dozen large grade A eggs, reflecting current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    #37

    Size Of Tide Pods 2019 vs. 2022

    Two detergent pods placed on a table next to a ruler, illustrating everyday life in the US through American perspectives.

    #38

    Just Saw These Ads In Downtown Miami

    Two digital billboards in a park showing AI employee ads reflecting current life in the US through Americans' perspectives.

    #39

    How Conservative Senators Are Dealing With Constituents In Idaho

    Sign on Boise office window of Senator Mike Crapo about requiring appointments, reflecting current life in the US.

    #40

    Recruiter Just Copied And Pasted The Job Description And Didn’t Check It, Giving A Glimpse Into The Company’s Attitude

    Job description for SAS Admin in Boston with AWS and Unix skills, highlighting current life challenges in the US workforce.

    #41

    Just Got My Utility Bill

    Utility bill showing automatic withdrawal of $952.53, reflecting current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    Over half is delivery fees. I want to cry. Still recovering from the previous one that was $823.

    #42

    I Was Allowed And Encouraged To Agree To This At 18 Years Old. This Is One Undergraduate Degree From A State School

    Sallie Mae loan payment screen showing current balance and due amount, reflecting life in the US through Americans' eyes.

    #43

    The Joys Of Finding A Career

    Screenshot of a Gmail notification showing a job inquiry, reflecting current life in the US through American perspectives.

    #44

    This Is What I Picked Up From The Spacex Crash In January. Now With The Recent Crash There Is Even More Out There In The Oceans

    Broken black tiles arranged on a table outdoors by the pool, reflecting current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    If anyone wants a piece, shoot me a DM. I have so much.

    #45

    I Have Over A 100 Lipomas On Me And My New Dermatologist Wants To Treat Them As Cosmetic Which Means Insurance Won't Cover Them Fml

    Close-up of an arm with a noticeable rash, illustrating current life in the US through the eyes of Americans.

    #46

    How Is It Legal To Give Someone A 780% Interest Rate? Was Going Through Junk Mail

    Close-up of an installment loan document showing high interest rates, reflecting challenges in current life in the US.

    #47

    Fees For The Pickleball Court That Replaced The Free Basketball Courts In My Gated Community (Follow-Up)

    List of recreational activity fees showing pickleball 30 day pass and annual prices highlighted, reflecting current life in the US.

    I was going through our POA handbook and stumbled across the fees section. Figured I’d delight your feeds with those pickleball fees after baffling a good host of you with my related comment on a previous HOA/POA post.

    (Don’t ask what “Super Senior” means cuz I have no earthly idea…)

    #48

    How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws?

    Hand holding a large soda cup with a plastic lid and straw, capturing everyday life in the US through Americans' eyes.

    My Credit Card Application Was Denied Because My Credit Score Is 4. The Lowest Possible Credit Score In The US Is 300

    Close-up of a US credit score report highlighting financial life through the eyes of Americans today.

    #50

    My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate

    Flyer announcing a $1 billion cupcake celebration marking a revenue milestone in current life in the US.

    During my annual performance meeting, I thankfully received a 4% raise, but I am still paid $18k under the poverty line for my city. But at least I get free cupcakes next week!

    #51

    My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It

    Flooded residential street in the US with submerged cars and houses capturing current life through American eyes.

    My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.

    #52

    Minimum Wage Has Been The Same In Texas Since 2009

    Federal minimum wage and employee rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act in the United States.

    #53

    I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI. I Just Earned A Degree In Paralegal Studies. Guess I’m Replaceable

    Message screenshot promoting AI-powered legal practice management software aimed at busy attorneys in the US.

    #54

    What A Joke

    Screenshot of a $225 payment notice on an application form illustrating current life in the US through Americans' perspective.

    #55

    Oh No, A Flag

    Customer review expressing concern over political symbols in a medical office reflecting current life in the US.

