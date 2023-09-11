When we visit other countries, it's like we're tourists in a bizarre theme park. Some places might seem kind of familiar, but just a short walk away, and you're in the Twilight Zone of lifestyles. It's like a sitcom where, even though we're all Earthlings, our quirks and customs are as diverse as a box of chocolates.

Take Spain, for example – they've got the siesta, the ultimate nap time. In Denmark, they've got a peculiar hangout spot – cemeteries are the place to be. In Japan, it's all about slurping noodles as if it's an Olympic sport. And then there's the good old U.S. of A., where everything seems to be supersized.

From stores big enough to host a small army to highways that look like they could double as airport runways, packages that could hide a small treasure, and cars and houses that belong in a giant's dream. But when you visit the States, get ready for more things that might be weird to you, and that's the topic we're diving into today!