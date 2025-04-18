But if we want to delve into specifics, here are some responses to a recent online thread . These North American Redditors shared why they moved out of their home country and whether it was worth it.

#1 Moved from the US to Europe in 2011, when I was 23. I’ve lived between Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.



My quality of life is incomparably better. I haven’t owned a car since I’ve been here. Most neighborhoods are walkable and mixed-use, with cafes and restaurants out the front door, everything a short tram/ metro ride away (friends, work, shopping) and a quick train ride to an airport connecting you with the rest of Europe via 50 euro Ryan air flights.



Life is a better pace, things are less manic, people chat over a beer or glass of wine for hours. In different languages. I never stop learning. Even a trip to the supermarket can be new bits of vocab, a cultural insight.



I’m healthier here. I walk. I eat better. I socialize more, and improvise more. I’ve always lived within biking distance to decent enough nature (casa de campo and beyond in Madrid, the dunes in Holland, Foret de Soignes in Brussels). I cycle on a whim.



I’m not in existential fear of a bad diagnosis or a bankruptcy. Guns aren’t the norm. It’s safe to walk home at night in big metropolitan areas.



There are things about the US I love, I feel very American in some aspects (which comes into sharper relief abroad) and Europe has a litany of its own problems. But I would never move back.

#2 I moved to australia and it was the best decision I ever made. No way I would go back to America now… no school shootings, no reckless tyrants ignoring the law, almost bo hostility between fellow citizens based on political leanings. Sure, there are exceptions, but this is how it’s supposed to be.

#3 USA > Australia in 2016. I initially came here to study but ended up meeting an Australian and now I’m a citizen.



I am also a teacher - my quality of life is infinitely better than it would be in the US. I make a living wage on my teacher income, I have access to healthcare and through my job every ten weeks I get two weeks off.



The only con is my family is a full day of travel away and if I want to travel “off the island” it’s minimum 7 hours, but I wouldn’t change anything about this decision.

#4 Moved from the US to Canada 10 years ago.



I absolutely cannot understate this in any way, but things have been *so much better* for me here.



In the US, I always struggled to maintain health insurance. Even when I had a good job, almost every full-time position I worked required me to work several months before I was eligible to apply for health insurance. Before lining up the good full-time positions, I would be working a small handful of part-time positions simultaneously just to make ends meet, and that did not make me eligible for health insurance without paying privately out of pocket. Private health insurance out of pocket is just not affordable for young adults, in my experience. Most everyone I knew my age was either still on their parents insurance or just didn't have coverage. The only option when you got sick was either to pay an astronomical amount out of pocket to see a doctor, go without treatment (which is what I mostly did), or go to emergency. Because of this, I spent most of my life worried about getting sick- which caused me a great deal of stress- which caused me to get sick *a lot*.







When I did have health insurance, the copay still made it difficult to afford seeing a doctor. If I didn't have $75-100 in my bank account, I had to just deal with being sick. I was already living pay check to pay check, and missing work meant more money I didn't have, so being out even more on top of that made it so hard to justify seeing a doctor that absolutely did not care about you and would do nothing except talk to you for maybe 3-4 minutes.





In Canada, I spend far less than I spent in the states, I've had incredible experiences both with my PCP's and in the hospital, and I get sick way less because I'm not constantly worried about going broke from getting sick.



I could write a novel about the differences and how much I've loved it here, but I will end this with just two things. I once passed out at a friends house when I lived in the US from something I couldn't afford to see a doctor for. A friend took me to hospital, they gave me fluids, I was there for maybe 2 hours, and I got a bill for $38,000. My mother, who had phenomenal insurance that my dad paid privately for (so not just through her job, though she had coverage through her job as well) and my family still paid $500,000 out of pocket for her cancer treatments. The doctors stopped taking her pain seriously, stopped running tests on her, and she took the rest of her pain meds one night in an attempt to end her life. One $5,000 ambulance ride and some tests later, they finally realized "oh whoops the cancer has spread haha didn't realize that's where your pain was coming from." She died less than 6 months later. My dad was still making payments on her treatments long after she passed.



Two weeks ago my husband had a UC flare up here in Canada. He had to go to emergency. We had a bed in 20 minutes, he was admitted a few hours later, they said *verbatim*, "hey, we could give you a referral, but we think it would be better to just have you do a colonoscopy now, would that be OK?" He had a colonoscopy done in the hospital about 14 hours later, and the next day was sent home with a treatment plan. We had a fantastic private room, the staff was incredible, and everyone that worked there *actually cared*. OHIP covered everything. The only thing we had to worry about was filing the short-term disability paperwork through his union to get reimbursed for his time off.



Oh and when we had a baby? 12 months of parental leave.



I will absolutely never return to the hellscape that is the US. Vive le Canada.

#5 I immigrated to Canada in 2018 and became a Canadian citizen in 2023.



I’m very glad I did it especially after seeing how truly bad America is getting. To make matters even worse, I’m from Florida. I once viewed my home state as a voice of reason for a bad region but it’s now become a Mecca for the worst people in America to move to.



It’s much more sane here. In the past 7 years, I haven’t met one person that thinks the world is 6000 years old but in Florida, I was the only person in my company that didn’t. Very rarely do I ever meet Trump cultists here as well. Back in Florida, I paid $3000 for a minor health issue but the worst I’ve ever had to deal with here was waiting two hours.



I’d say the biggest difference between the two countries is that Canada can criticize itself while America can’t. Criticism of what is wrong is the first step to fixing things. If you say something wrong about America in America, people won’t listen and scream at you and call you a communist.



A lot of people wrongfully assume that I left because of Donald Trump. While he certainly helped push me away, I wanted to leave long before he was a thing. It all started from a negative military experience in 2007. I created /r/regretjoining years after that. Go there and read My Story.

#6 US to Germany in 2017. Never going back. Our work-life balance is incredible. We travel, have time for our Kid, public healthcare, free daycare, free college for our son, there's reliable public transportation and we can bike everywhere in the city. COL is lower, QOL is higher. There is VERY little violent crime, and we live 2km from a lake, at the midpoint between several large public parks, and within walking distance of about 12 grocery stores, hundreds of restaurants, and a major hospital with cardiac and children's specialty departments. We're 20 minutes from the central train station by bus, and about 25 minutes from the heart of the city by subway. My kid's school is in a brand new building- they have tons of field trips and after school activities (that are also free)- two tram stops or 15 minutes bike ride from our home. He's native bilingual in German and English (I'm conversationally fluent in German, native English), and will start a third language in a couple years.





Today we rode bikes to the grocery store, then got cash and pedalled over to a Sushi place for lunch, before riding bikes along the canal and stopping to relax in the sun and play on a swing set next to the canal. It's not easy but it's been infinitely worth it for us.

#7 Not me, but my aunt moved to the Philippines from Vancouver because it was cheaper. You get maids and stuff there for cheap.



Not even 3 months later, she realizes how good we have it here in Vancouver.

#8 I have been living abroad for 8 years and in Spain for 5. I cannot overstate how much better my quality of life is here.



Cheap healthcare. Affordable food. Affordable rent. I feel very safe, very relaxed, and I nap every day (as is customary). Amazing restaurants, kind people. Walkable (I didn’t have a car until this year). Lots of holidays.



I am so grateful to be here, every single day, and I work hard to integrate into the community to thank them for their kindness.



Cons: I miss having a clothes dryer (I could buy one but I rent), and sometimes I get tired of not speaking really good Spanish, like in hospitals or government-related situations. Visas suck and for some people it’s not easy to pick up and move, but there are a few different options like the digital nomad visa or a work visa.



When it comes down to it, the U.S. hasn’t been home to me for a long time, and won’t be again. .

#9 US to Spain 2021 (with citizenship)



Never say never but hard to imagine a scenario where I return.



Spain wins on the following:



Healthcare - public is free for everyone, private costs me $175/month, no copays or deductible. I've figured that has saved me $10,000 per year.



Cost of living - everything is significantly cheaper. Supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, housing, etc



Quality of life - unbeatable. Favorable climate, wonderful cities, sea, mountains, culture abounds



Public Transportation - remarkable. Don't really need a car for 90% of everything I do.



Education - college/university is 10% of the cost of a US university



Important note: Spain is NOT a socialist country





USA wins on the following:



Economic opportunity - you can earn a living here but the typical job pays significantly less than the USA.

#10 Moved from the U.S. to Europe about 5 years ago, and honestly? It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. The slower pace of life, better work-life balance, universal healthcare (what a concept!), and just generally feeling less stressed all the time have been huge positives.



There are challenges, of course — homesickness hits hard sometimes, language barriers can be humbling, and dealing with visa stuff isn’t always smooth. But I’ve found a sense of peace and presence that I never really had back in the States. I spend more time outdoors, eat better, and weirdly… I actually know my neighbors now.



Would I recommend it? 100%, if you’re open to change, willing to adapt, and want a different perspective on life. Just don’t expect it to be a fairy tale — it’s still life, just with different pros and cons.

#11 My wife is from California and moved to the UK. I just asked here and her headlines were:



Pros:



Cultural diversity



Cost of living is lower



NHS/free healthcare



Public transport



Ease of international travel



Holiday/maternity entitlement



General feeling of safety



Schooling is better if we ever have kids





Cons:



11+ hours and £000s to see family



Weather



Salary is lower



She has no interest in moving back and loves it here - even with the lower salary, the affordability compared to Southern California makes it worthwhile.

#12 Moved to Denmark in 2017. Never ever going back. US society is sick, and I don't see it changing any time soon.



Here we have better (and free) health care, better (and free) schools, my kids (8 & 10) walk or bike to and from school or friends houses on their own. I have actual work life balance. We don't have gun problems, our society isn't hopelessly corrupt.



Only thing I miss about the US are the National Parks. Let's see how long they will be there for now.

#13 Michigan to Germany, yes it was worth it. No, I'm never going back. Been here seven years, left everything behind in 2017 and I'll be applying for citizenship soon. I was able to start an apprenticeship, and get PAID to go to school And work. I'll be starting University again as well to pursue a masters.



I went from being homeless, selling d***s, avoiding police and dealing with gang violence. Lost enough friends to ODs or gun violence. Too poor to go to the doctors. I couldn't go to the ER after a particularly nasty accident, leaving me scarred for life, simply because I couldn't pay.



I lived in Flint during the water crisis, and the 2014/15 (I forgot which year it was) US army urban training in the city. Then the Bernie/Hillary debate came here the year after, feds shut down the whole city. Then Trump got elected in 2016.



I have a career. I have good credit. I have free time. My employer doesn't ask questions when I'm sick. I get money TO GO ON VACATION. I can ride my bike to the doctor's office 10 minutes away. The German and EU governments have strong consumer protection policies. I've never paid an overdraft fee. I can take the bus or train if I'm too drunk to drive. I don't even need a car if I don't want one. People mind their own business, usually. My neighbors come from countries from all over the globe. I never have to be scared that anyone could be armed.



It's hard to make friends, but people find Americans fascinating to talk to, especially if you speak decent enough German. Nobody speaks English. After seven years, I could count the number of people I've met who could have any meaningful conversations with me in English on one hand.



I pay a lot in taxes though. And my base pay isn't enough that my friends in America who work the same job make. Not even near enough. But I have 30 vacation days, 12 holidays, "bridge days" often included. Vacation and Christmas bonuses, and I was sick from work a total of 29 days last year.



And I can drink the god d**n tap water.



A lot of people, almost stereotypically always complain about Germany and their government, perpetually. Recently I've come to hear quite enough from my German coworkers about how much their country sucks. They truly have no clue how good they have it here.



Oh and, I live under a f*****g castle on a mountain, and there's a wonderful medieval ducal palace, smack dab in the middle of my town.

#14 Sadly, as a person of color. NYC (home) is the best place for me. Lived abroad for many years and quality of life was great but it was SO racist.

#15 Metro Detroit to Berlin 5 years ago. I'm still incredibly happy with the choice and hope to stay here forever. Definitely worth it. I still want to pinch myself occasionally as I'm going about my daily life and look around at the beautiful scenery and think about how happy I am here.



My life is great. I live in a beautiful green part of Berlin but can get to the city center in about 30 minutes. I live on the river and there are multiple beaches (both lake and river) within a 15 minute walk or tram ride. There's literally more than a dozen fantastic playgrounds within walking distance for my kid and loads of parks. Some of the parks and playgrounds have adjacent Biergärten too.



I can take my dog with me into most restaurants and even in my little corner of Berlin I've been able to find a few amazing restaurants. Italian is especially good in Germany compared to the US. Ice cream is all fresh made small batch and delicious. There's tons of different types of cheap fresh baked bread on every corner. My neighborhood (many neighborhoods) have a local market 3x a week in the town square. Fresh cheese, meat, fruit and other things are always on offer.



It's currently Easter holidays for my kid and she gets 2 weeks off of school. She gets a 2+ weeks holiday not just at Christmas and Easter but also in the spring and fall, plus a half dozen long weekends and summer vacation. There's so many more public holidays here and a minimum of 20 vacation days by law, though most companies give 25-30. And you're required to actually use them. If you like to travel there's so many places to visit within a few hours flight that it's hard to decide where to go!



I don't need a car to get around so both I and the planet are healthier and I only pay 59€ a month total for transport. No car payment, registration, insurance, or gas costs. Groceries cost less and are often fresher and taste better. Phone and Internet are significantly cheaper. Daycare is free. I don't have to save for my kid's university. I can go to the doctor or hospital if I need it, even with an ambulance, and not worry about the cost. I pay about the same in taxes as I did in the states but am able to save more money because so many costs are taken care of by these taxes.



Oh, and spring comes early and winter late compared to the in the north if the USA. I think I'm going to walk to the library with my kid today, passing lots of flowering fruit trees and Magnolias, enjoying the sun and the temperatures in the 70's F this week. Then we'll have lunch at a restaurant along the river. After she goes to bed I'm meeting up with friends at the local Biergarten. I'll walk home down cobbled streets, though I never need to worry about driving after an evening out because of great public transport. The cobbles are a different story after and evening out lol.

#16 US to Portugal, definitely worth it and highly recommend.



Pros- relaxed atmosphere, friendly people, cost of living, work life balance, healthcare, great wine!



Cons- the bureaucracy is tedious and things happen easier if you’re well connected



I absolutely love my life! .

#17 There are lots of pluses and minuses.



Also, just putting this out there, most people don't qualify for a visa. For most people, it isn't just filing some paperwork and paying fees. It's getting a decent education, or having marketable skills. You've also got to be healthy, and able to prove you won't be a burden on the new country. The average person just can't. If it weren't for some very specific circumstances, I wouldn't have been able to move.



That said, I did move to New Zealand as a person without a degree. I was low income in America, and I'm low income here.



The pluses would be:



A comprehensive culture and rule of law



Affordable healthcare that isn't tied to employment



Decent public transportation



Mince and cheese pie



The cons would be:



Everything is more expensive, and I make less money doing more work



Isolation. Flights away are expensive, and there isn't as much stuff to buy. Got a niche hobby? You're paying more, and have fewer options



Taco Bell here tastes like s**t.

#18 We moved to Stockholm, Sweden in 2017. I’d do it again in a heartbeat. The quality of life is incredible. So nice not to be dependent on an automobile. Stockholm is an incredibly beautiful city, built on a bunch of islands connected by bridges. There is water, parks and nature everywhere. Great bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. Tons of great bars, restaurants and cafes. Easy access to museums, concerts, theatre and sporting events. What’s not to love?

#19 We moved from nyc to Switzerland. Everything about life here is better - schooling, safety, work / life balance, and especially salaries.

#20 U.S. to Japan.



Owning a car here is expensive as hell.



Owning a house is much cheaper than the U.S.



Health care is cheaper but finding a decent doctor is a pain the a*s.



Overall I enjoy it here more than.

#21 I moved to Scotland and my life is 100% better.



I'll admit I had a major advantage: I'm a dual citizen so I didn't have to worry about most of the immigration headaches.



But I absolutely love living here and have no desire to ever move back to the U.S.

#22 US to UK and it was the best decision we ever made. We were broke and didn't see a future there, our kids were still young, 8,7, and 2. We used our tax return and made the leap. Hubby's parents live here in the UK so we came for a holiday, finished up hubby's citizenship and voila. Would never live in the US again. My kids are so much more cultured, we get to travel more, I can work again. We have a home and a simpler more quiet life.

#23 Yes. Moved to Norway. Peaceful, the raw nature is quite beautiful. So much fresh air. Healthcare is really good. I just started my maternity leave which covers 100% my salary and I don't go back until January 2026. The tax is a bit but I think the government really puts it to good use. The pay isn't as big as in US but it's certainly comfortable enough for us to live an average middle class type of life. It's also safe to raise children here. I like that public transportation is really good.



I got lucky that my husband is Norwegian. When I first met him online in late 2006 I honestly didn't even know where Norway was. I only knew it was similar to Sweden 😂😅



The only things I miss in US are my family and few friends and some of the fastfoods and restaurants 😆 so I only would like to visit US but not live there.

#24 Short answer. Yes. 100% better. Would I recommend it - depends on your values and your goals.



Generally, if you like having new model cars, easy debt, lots of new clothes from Shein or other cheap stuff, want a big house etc., generally, US is the best for this type of life. You have access to credit to fund things you cant actually afford. You can get massive houses. You generally earn more than many places (though this is really an illusion, but people who really care about ‘potential’ earnings do better in the US).



However, I hated commuting for hours and didn’t want to have massive debt. Moved to Europe for university a long time ago and stayed. No debt. Landed a job and lived life. It’s easy to building community, live frugally but usually with better quality things (food, clothing etc), better work life balance, and great access to travel and explore. The history and culture are the cherry on top - took my husband around the US and he kept asking me but where things are and like there really isn’t much lol, each state might have a couple of nice things, but a lot of the US is just really blah (in our opinion), where as in European towns you find hidden gems of artisans, architecture, religion etc. we went back to the US for three years and then just came back because life in the US is a constant financial struggle no matter how much you make as a regular person (I’d say anyone not in the 2 percent or whatever) .

#25 From the US to China.



I make good money in a career that pays pennies in the US and I’m way more physically healthy.



On the other hand, healthcare can be a bit hit or miss and you’re never not a foreigner here.



For me, I like it. I’ve been here about eight years, have lost a ton of weight, gotten two masters, and gotten married out here. It works but it isn’t for everyone.

#26 I found the American dream. Moving to Europe at 24 was the best thing I ever did. For nearly 20 years, I built a fulfilling life in Prague, Berlin, and Belgium, alongside strong connections in numerous other European cities (Brussels, London, Galway, Barcelona, Verviers, Liege, Faro, Budapest, Istanbul, Malta or the Balkans) and even further afield (Ao Nang, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Jordan, Mauritius).



The peace of mind that comes with parental leave, no healthcare costs, and my child's access to debt-free university is invaluable. Plus, guaranteed paid vacation makes life less stressful. I've found it far easier to have a comfortable middle-class existence abroad, a sentiment echoed by many American expats.



I really think many of us found a version of the American dream there. Immigrants creating families, maybe trading the picket fenced house for the reconstructed modern flats of Berlin or Prague.



Although I'm currently enjoying a temporary year back in the US, seeing new things and old favorites, I'm very much looking forward to returning to Europe in September to reconnect with friends and embrace a slower pace of life.



The possibility of future moves for new adventures is also exciting. While this US visit has been fun, long-term living here again is low on my list, unless it's a short-term exploration of a completely new and vibrant city. My heart and my family's future are in Europe, and if not there, then somewhere a bit more east.

#27 Moved 8 years ago to the UK. Don't think I will ever move back. Life is generally better here, but I have a highly desirable skill for work here and make a good living too.



Overall it's great but there is a certain longing for home and family and friends that will bother most people. I miss my friends but I also just made new ones. You have to be willing to actually start over across the board if you want to succeed.

#28 Yes, yes and yes.

We left when I was 12.

My parents were able to afford private education for 4 kids + university, a 6 bedroom house, all while living in a bustling city with great public transport.

I currently work as a radiation oncologist in Santiago, Chile, with 0 school debt.

I don’t think I would be in such a great place (education and money wise) if they hadn’t left.

I have no plans to move back for now.

Great place to raise and educate a family.

#29 I plan on retiring to Indonesia, but not to Bali. My wife is Indonesian, I speak the language, eat their food all the time, and I have traveled to Indonesia 7 times staying for at least 1 month at a time.



I was in the military for several years, I spend years of my life in South Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

#30 Moved from US to Mex. Damned worth it. My life is far better, simpler and my QoL is far higher as well. 100% worth it, I regret not doing it sooner tbh. Its not perfect but looking at the US like anything is better than what it is right now.

#31 I'm originally from Canada, and moved back last year.



Short term answer, it is not going well.



The job market isn't great, and I'm currently underemployed because I needed an income and took the first job that was offered. My salary is 1/3 of what it used to be, and my wife is currently looking for a job. The cost of everything is much higher than in the US (let's see what happens with these Tariffs though). Even though we're staying at my childhood home rent free while we get established, we're not saving anywhere what we used to.



My son is doing well however (which was the reason we moved to begin with). He's loving having a big house. Daycare is not gouging us like in the US, and I don't have to worry about gun violence at school.

#32 U.S. to Argentina.



I speak the language at a near native level and live in the interior. Once you get used to the idiosyncrasies inherit to Argentine culture (economic and social) it’s 100% recommended.



I used to miss home but that’s waned over the years and completely disappeared in the last few months.

#33 Originally came to Finland on a one year consulting contract. Been here 11 years now. I'm originally from the Northwest so the cold doesn't bother me and summers are AMAZING. I can lay out in the sun at 10pm.



I took a 8k pay cut (in the beginning) but honestly didn't even feel it. Rent is more then half of what I was paying in San Diego. Internet is a RIGHT, so it's free in my apartment. Health care is completely free through my employer. I walk to work and take the excellent public transportation if I want to go somewhere. I also have access to the company car if needed. Utilities flatuate but still way cheaper then in the States The work/life balance is insane here. My current contract says I can't work more than 37.5 hours a week. And if I do, it gets calculated into my yearly bonus and/or vacation days. I also get 5 weeks vacation a year and I'm FORCED to use them. And I have a blonde Swedish GF and I'm learning the Finnish language so I can apply for citizenship (probably next year). Having a Finnish passport means I can move to work anywhere in the EU, and travel to more places without a VISA. (Still keeping my US passport also).

#34 My wife left the USA in 1996 to get married here in South Africa. We go back to the USA on a regular basis to visit, but we love it here in South Africa (despite the crime and corruption). The list of why this country is better (in our opinion) is a long one. There are definitely things I would enjoy about livng in the USA (right now not so much)... But it's just that we prefer it here. In fact the decision to stay here in South Africa was her decision. One thing I would definitely recommend for most Americans is to do some travelling and see how the rest of the world works. Not pre-packaged tours, but visits where you really get to interact with other people.

#35 US to Australia. It is worth it. I didn’t know it then but now I’m glad I didn’t have my family interrupted by all the the craziness that goes on with active shooter drills, women’s rights, and the Trump debacles.

#36 I lived in Europe then Dubai for 5 years and now 15 years in Australia. Yes, I am happy I did this. I am an Australian first. The only two downsides here are the cost of living is very high so it's a real middle class experience even with a good job. The second is it's a massive journey to visit family so it doesn't happen much.

#37 Netherlands from the United States. Night and day difference for your mental health. If you dislike grind culture, divisive two-party politics, and the overall lack of community in the United States it is like a total fix. However, don't move here if you want a house. There are no houses.

#38 > was it worth it?



> Would you recommend it



I live abroad in Asia and, I'm not sure how to answer these questions. I guess I'd say 'yes' to the first one, but 'no' to the second one. But how can I say I wouldn't recommend it if I'm also saying it was worth it?





Well, maneuvering a totally different culture is not easy. And the reward for successfully doing that is just being slightly more accepted than you were before, and having slightly more access to the normal life of everyone around you. It's a steep learning curve that only leads to being slightly less weird than before. No one will forget that you're foreign. No matter how good you are at the local language or how understanding you are of the local mindset and culture, the best you can become is a guest in someone else's world. It's *really* easy to be horribly lonely, even if you're surrounded by people who love you.





But *everything* is an adventure. Something so simple as buying a coffee is no longer just walking up to a counter and ordering. It's a mini adventure where you need to use the right words, respond to the follow up questions, and figure out the etiquette for the queue, for waiting for the coffee, paying, membership points, etc.





So while sometimes I dream about going back in time to tell myself to live a simpler life with my real family and my old friends, I also wouldn't give up what I've been through or the people I've met even if it means I'll likely be 60+ and alone in a s****y apartment eventually.

#39 I went from a nice, but generic, house in the suburbs that wasn't close to anything, to a much bigger house, two blocks from the ocean, walking distance to the city centre.



It doesn't suck.



Would I recommend it? No. Wages are a lot lower here, but since I'm retired that doesn't matter to me.

#40 Yes, it’s better. US to NL. Do it when you’re older and you’ve saved some money in the U.S. - the wages are lower in Europe but the work life balance is better and of course, health insurance.

#41 I didn’t go permanently, but I did live in South Korea and Japan for a few years each.



Japan, hell yes.



South Korea, hell no.



Also I met many people from all parts of the world visiting or living in Japan. The obvious difference between those who have a good time and those who don’t is language ability.

#42 US to New Zealand in 2018. I would 100000% do it again. Truly so happy to live in this tiny little country at the end of the earth. Endlessly beautiful, kiwis are a kind bunch, work life balance is phenomenal. I’m now a permanent resident and am a few years away from citizenship. Won’t ever go back.

#43 I can’t even begin to explain how much better life is outside the US. On every level. Is it perfect? No. Is it better? By far. I’ll never go back.

#44 Whether or not it is recommendable is entirely dependent on a person’s personality and preferences. I’ve been gone for so long that I feel more at home in my adopted home than I do in the US. My life is good and I have no intention of ever moving back to the US. I also know people for whom it absolutely would be the wrong thing.



The only downside for me is that my parents are getting old and that is a worry. First of all, just the realization of how much time we’ve lost and second, worrying about the day that one or both of them is no longer fit enough to live on their own.

#45 Things I love about Northern Ireland:



Healthcare





Work life balance







Things I don’t love:





Sometimes living in the countryside feels very isolated. I miss living in a neighborhood where I could walk to get coffee and socialise.

#46 Moved to Vancouver Island, BC, Canada during the pandemic and feel like I dodged a huge bullet had me and my family stayed. I’m not a “radical leftist” or anything, but seeing how the US is operating these last few years as an ‘outsider’ has been wild. It feels like getting out of the rat race and realizing what I was going through while being an adult in the US.



We still visit and get nostalgic for grocery prices and warm beaches, everything else is honestly pretty crazy. Have been to Austin, LA, Santa Barbara, and all of these amazing cities we used to love are still there but the vibes are WAY off.

#47 I moved abroad going on 15 years ago and I’m so glad I did.



It really opened my eyes to things I hadn’t understood like how difficult and expensive it is to emigrate and even though I spoke the same language in my host country the culture was more different than I thought.



I have such mixed feelings about the US. I didn’t know when I left that I wasn’t going back, but it doesn’t entirely feel like home anymore because I’m not the same person I was when I left. It’s insane to me now the “we are the best country” attitude so Americans have without having actually lived anywhere else. My parents give off that vibe every time they come and I’m sure that use to be me!



But I’ve learned and grown so much as a person someplace else and I’m happy here.



My life is pretty good and I’m pretty lucky. I have a house and kids and my citizenship. I miss the weather of where I used to live and I’d earn more in the US, but boy am I happy with access to healthcare and being able to explore nearby countries and cultures.



I definitely recommend it. .

#48 I’ve never been more grateful. I don’t live in this s**t hole that is America. I’m so sorry for everyone I know who couldn’t afford to leave. The process has been difficult and I’m going to have to return to the US at some point for a few weeks for the final visa and I’m absolutely terrified. I’ll be bringing a burner phone and driving a 1970s car.

#49 Moved to Canada in 2009 for university and stayed. I live in Northern BC and have a family and love it. Bought a house last year. Good career prospects, amazing outdoor opportunities, and incredible quality of life. No way I’m moving back especially now with the autocratic oligarchy. 10/10 would recommend brain draining your way up north. Just stay out of the Toronto or Vancouver areas.

#50 I moved to Stockholm in 2021 and loved how much more relaxed work culture was, along with not having to constantly worry about homelessness due to preventable illness or the rapid backsliding of human rights in the US. There's also a lot of things that make life just slightly easier in general, like afforable and actually accessible public transportation, additional consumer protection on everything from food to medicines and utilities, and much more streamlined public services.



But sadly a lot of public sector workers seemed to take every excuse they could to shirk their duties. Navigating the immigration system was an unexpected headache with lots of hidden steps that changed on a yearly basis, and the university I attended was illegally assigning upwards of 100-hour work weeks regularly which made it impossible to hold a job while studying despite being guaranteed the right to. Filing any sort of complaint was in most cases impossible or required a years-long process of internal arbitration just to determine if the complaint was eligible for filing, because "you shouldn't even have to file a complaint because it would be illegal for them to break the law in the first place" - more or less the real life version of "In Sweden it's illegal to be a criminal"



I eventually developed nearly constant migraines and seizures that were so bad I was unable to even physically seek medical attention, with the hospitals consistently referring me to the clinics for treatment and the clinics consistently refusing to believe that a patient could leave the ER still sick (if something is wrong with you why didn't the ER fix it for you?). Primary care didn't understand why I "didn't want to work" during multiple-day-long seizures while unconscious and said that not working was making me feel worse, so I wasn't allowed a sick note and therefore couldn't take sick leave. Tried switching doctors a few times and was eventually told "we're not even going to entertain the idea of serving patients who switch clinics as often as you do", all between constant visits to the ER who just kept writing more letters to my clinic saying they needed to actually do something.



I ended up taking the advice of the ER nurses and moved back in with my parents in the US so I could at least have someone to feed me and assist with daily living tasks so I wouldn't die, but now I'm left with s****y public insurance and continue to have the same belligerent behavior and no progress from doctors in the US, so f**k me I guess. Tried contacting a few advocacy groups and the red cross, and was basically ignored or told there's nothing they can do either but ask me to speak to my doctor.



None of my fellow ex-American friends have experienced anything remotely similar and have glowing recommendations, so i guess long story short: totally worth the move if you expect to never get seriously ill and if you have someone to help you understand the local bureaucratic systems. Do NOT underestimate how quickly things can go south when you don't have the same kind of safety net as citizens (both in terms of legal guarantees and local connections to fix things that go wrong). Those safety nets are often designed with citizens in mind and due to oversights may not be able to provide full services to non-citizens even if they are technically legally required to.

#51 US to Denmark



I moved because my Danish husband didn’t want to live in the states. Absolutely worth it - I have a great life here, better than I ever could have back home. In the 15 years since I moved here, I bought a house, we have a daughter, got good work, and got my masters degree.



Do I recommend it?



That’s complicated.



I absolutely recognise the path I took is not open to a lot of people. It’s one of the hardest things I have ever done, and it’s been an uphill struggle with constantly moving goalposts it’s an extremely stressful process. There are a lot of things I miss about home. Some things are prohibitively expensive or rare treats, and with the conflict with the US and here those treats are even more expensive and rare.



It’s not a life for everyone. It’s not easy and you have to do a lot of work. I know a lot of people who eventually went back because they couldn’t handle how different it was.

#52 The negatives are being away from family and lower salaries. Houses and plots of land also tend to be smaller with less modern conveniences, but that may not necessarily be a negative and is not always true.



The positives are everything else.

#53 Yup. Unfortunately, I came back to get degrees, which has been a royal s******w. I should be good for my forever good-bye in a few years.

#54 I moved from the US to Canada.



I highly recommend it. Life is amazing, and with the industry I was in, it was actually a fair bit easier to work my way up to upper management. Would have been lots more competition in the US.

#55 US to Taiwan in 2013. Yes, yes, and significantly better in just about every aspect. Not living paycheck to paycheck (and generating some considerable savings on a teacher's salary all while being able to travel extensively) and a social healthcare system are probably the two greatest improvements. Obviously, the geopolitics of the region is a constant shadow in the background. Moving here was the best decision I've ever made, 加油台灣！.

#56 I moved to London and have since moved back. For anyone not in the top 10% of earners leaving the US is the best thing you can do. If you’re a high earner though your earning potential in the USA is just so much higher. For me it just makes more sense to tough it out in the US and then retire out of the country.

#57 US to Japan. I’ve been here 23 years. Japan has its problems like any country but for me the advantages outweigh the negatives by a fair amount. Given the current state of the USA I will not be heading back any time soon. Very low crime, though slowly increasing over time due to others realizing Japan is a bit naive when it comes to avoiding being a target.



Pros: overall people are a lot more courteous and respectful. Watching a movie here is bliss. No tipping.



Negatives: to live here you really need Japanese language ability. Government is paralyzed by effectively a one party system. Expensive. Need to care a lot about what other people think.

#58 I have lived in China for 15 years. I live in a relatively small city with almost no foreigners, unless I go looking for it I will never see another foreign face. I have a Chinese wife and 2 young kids.



The drawbacks are being alienated as a foreigner and not seeing my family. There is also a gap in how people behave. I would say littering, cutting in line and driving like an a*****e are acceptable forms of behavior, at least where I live.





In terms of overall quality of life, the gap between the US and China has closed at a pace that is truly unimaginable. Education is definitely not the same, kids are not in a good place here but families don't necessarily have to take part, there are plenty of other options for a person like me.



More small problems, fewer bigger ones. I actually bought a house in the USA a few months ago and we decided to just rent it out, we have no plans to return in the near future.



There are a lot of comments on this thread for people who moved to Europe or even Japan which is a no-brainer. Hopefully my comment will hit home for some. A 3rd tier Chinese city is really not that bad at all compared to the US.



It is clean, new, safe, cheap, comfortable. Zero crime, zero d***s, for the most part pleasant.

#59 No, it sucks. I wish I never left. Please stay there. Don’t come here.

#60 I think the biggest takeaway from the comments is that some Americans love the idea of moving away; however, some of these great countries are awesome because they exclude people that don't bring value to the country or are well educated. As opposed to the US that until very recently allowed almost anyone and provided almost unlimited resources. I think most people that immigrated to the U.S from extremely poor / authoritarian countries feel blessed to be here.