“The Entitlement”: Influencers Spark Fury As They Rush To Film Themselves Amid Iran’s Dubai Strikes

A group of influencers living in Dubai are facing backlash over their “selfish” videos documenting Iran’s missile attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The retaliation comes after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran, “Operation Epic Fury,” taking the life of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran is targeting the UAE, one of the US’ allies in the Middle East, in retaliation for the US-Israel attack on the country on Saturday.

The young internet stars have been accused of being “selfish” and making tone-deaf comments amid the military conflict.

Louise Starkey, originally from Australia, posted a video of herself standing on her balcony as Iran targeted the most populous city in the UAE, which has become a symbol of luxury in the region.

Dubai-based influencers are facing criticism for posting tone-deaf videos of Iran’s missile strikes



Image credits: OunkaOnX/X

“I’m scared. I’m actually so scared,” she said in the clip. “It’s not meant to be happening here.”

“Can’t everyone just chill out?” she asked. “I don’t want anyone getting hurt, you know what I mean?”

In her viral video, which has amassed over a million views, Louise detailed what she had experienced since the beginning of the war.

Image credits: OunkaOnX/X

“I’ve been hearing loud explosions sort of in the background all day … the sound, it like shakes the windows. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like the weirdest sound ever,” she shared.



“This is not fun, guys. We are supposed to be in the safest place. I love the UAE, I love being here. I feel so safe all the time, and now I can see it. Please just stop.”

Australian influencer Louise Starkey shared a video from her balcony, saying the war was “not meant to be happening here”

Dubai’s night sky interrupted by Iranian missiles-residents capture the moment pic.twitter.com/4B83NCglpH — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 1, 2026

Louise’s video appears to have been removed from her page. According to The Post, the influencer’s comments section was flooded with critical messages.

“‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard. As if it’s MEANT to happen anywhere. But am I surprised!? Really, REALLY NOT,” one wrote.

“It was not supposed to happen in Dubai. But guess what? It did/does. Life is not an insurance company,” noted someone else.

A third critic said, “It still isn’t too late to make 2026 the year that we cancel influencers, we’ve still got time!!”

“The entitlement. If it happens to your luxury lifestyle, ‘it’s not meant to happen,’” a fourth expressed.

Iran’s retaliatory airstrikes on the UAE have been largely intercepted so far, but some have caused damage to the Fairmont The Palm hotel in the luxurious Palm Jumeirah area and the Burj Al Arab hotel, according to the BBC.

Dubai International Airport has also been hit, along with Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.

Ellie, a British traveler, complained about the “annoying” delays at the airport



Image credits: elliesketched/TikTok

Louise explained that she was in the Jumeirah Village Circle, about 15 km from the b*mb sites.

Other commenters showed more empathy for the influencer, telling her to “stay strong” and reassuring her that the military conflict in Dubai would soon be over.



“It’s not nice for anyone. But worry about what you can control! And that’s your mindset,” one user advised.



Moreover, a British traveler who goes by elliesketched called it “really annoying” to experience delays at Dubai Airport—which has since been closed—amid the war.



Will Bailey filmed his reaction to Iran’s missiles being intercepted



Image credits: willbaileyyyy/Instagram

“I assume we’re going to have to check into a hotel somewhere,” she said. “It’s really annoying actually cause we have got events.”

Again, social media users called her out for complaining about the delay and failing to acknowledge those most directly and seriously affected by the conflict.

“This is so out of touch – people are dy*ing,” one user wrote, while another said, “I can’t believe you posted this.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILL BAILEY (@willbaileyyyy)

Similarly, British influencer Will Bailey has been sharing updates about the war in Dubai on Instagram. In one video, filmed in selfie mode, he can be seen reacting as Iran’s missiles are intercepted by the UAE’s defense system.

“That was f**ing well close. I felt that in my heart,” he said, before adding, “What a time to be alive.”

Influencer Mayra Veronica was ridiculed for posting a tourist-style photo and sending “prayers to the region”

Image credits: Mayra Veronica/Facebook

Mayra Veronica, a singer and entrepreneur, was mocked for posting a photo with the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s famous skyscraper, as a backdrop and captioning the post, “Sending prayers to the region.”

In recent years, Dubai has emerged as a magnet for influencers, entrepreneurs, and millionaires, who are drawn by its tax-free income policies, business opportunities, and glamorous lifestyle. The city is reportedly home to four million residents, about 90% of whom are expatriates.

Meanwhile, other expats were less surprised by the attack. “Reality check: This is the Middle East, and the wonderful bubble that is Dubai was never immune from conflict,” wrote Sasha Maine, who has been living in Dubai for three years, in an article on The Independent.

“The UAE’s proximity to wars, regional tensions, and geopolitics means that the peaceful bubble – albeit rare – can be punctured. If influencers had bothered to look up where they had flown to do their influencing, maybe what is happening now wouldn’t have come as such a shock.”

The US launched its military offensive against Iran on Saturday (February 28).

President Donald Trump said the reason behind the attack was to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and to ensure the regime can’t continue to fund and direct criminal groups outside its borders.

Image credits: PublicNodeDaily/X

Iran’s “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he posted on Truth Social.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack as “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate,” and said the country “will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve.”

In addition to targeting the UAE, Iran retaliated by attacking other US allies, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

Many people did not take the influencers seriously, with one commenting that their content felt like “satire”



Image credits: TerryDemetriou

Image credits: reokiman

Image credits: BasicHaole

Image credits: CLamLuso

Image credits: TheSolarWolf1

Image credits: Moush25

Image credits: squawk_hawk

Image credits: KaniuszZachodni

Image credits: mihai02owl

Image credits: 0xDegenForest

Image credits: sweetdrewberry

Image credits: Hurtfx1

Image credits: loreoftherose

Image credits: castlebrook29

Image credits: archybristling

Image credits: PollyAnnah33

Image credits: doris_wahsright

Image credits: mkluis

Image credits: horsepills

Image credits: notmattjani

Image credits: MCMLXXIII_AU

Image credits: DaveMasonBrock

Image credits: btctams09