"The Entitlement": Influencers Spark Fury As They Rush To Film Themselves Amid Iran's Dubai Strikes
Influencer in a white robe filming herself indoors amid Iran's Dubai strikes, sparking public fury over entitlement behavior.
"The Entitlement": Influencers Spark Fury As They Rush To Film Themselves Amid Iran's Dubai Strikes

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A group of influencers living in Dubai are facing backlash over their “selfish” videos documenting Iran’s missile attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The retaliation comes after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran, “Operation Epic Fury,” taking the life of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Highlights
  • Expat influencers in Dubai are facing criticism over their content documenting Iran’s missile attack on the city.
  • Iran is targeting the UAE, one of the US’ allies in the Middle East, in retaliation for the US-Israel attack on the country on Saturday.
  • The young internet stars have been accused of being “selfish” and making tone-deaf comments amid the military conflict.

Louise Starkey, originally from Australia, posted a video of herself standing on her balcony as Iran targeted the most populous city in the UAE, which has become a symbol of luxury in the region.

    Dubai-based influencers are facing criticism for posting tone-deaf videos of Iran’s missile strikes
    Missile streaks across Dubai night sky amid Iran strikes as city lights glow between towering dark skyscrapers.

    Image credits: OunkaOnX/X

    “I’m scared. I’m actually so scared,” she said in the clip. “It’s not meant to be happening here.”

    Can’t everyone just chill out?” she asked. “I don’t want anyone getting hurt, you know what I mean?”

    In her viral video, which has amassed over a million views, Louise detailed what she had experienced since the beginning of the war.

    Female influencer filming herself indoors at night, sparking controversy amid Iran Dubai strikes and public outrage.

    Image credits: OunkaOnX/X

    “I’ve been hearing loud explosions sort of in the background all day … the sound, it like shakes the windows. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like the weirdest sound ever,” she shared.

    “This is not fun, guys. We are supposed to be in the safest place. I love the UAE, I love being here. I feel so safe all the time, and now I can see it. Please just stop.”

    Australian influencer Louise Starkey shared a video from her balcony, saying the war was “not meant to be happening here”

    Louise’s video appears to have been removed from her page. According to The Post, the influencer’s comments section was flooded with critical messages.

    “‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard. As if it’s MEANT to happen anywhere. But am I surprised!? Really, REALLY NOT,” one wrote.

    “It was not supposed to happen in Dubai. But guess what? It did/does. Life is not an insurance company,” noted someone else.

    Social media comment reading “lol can’t believe this is real life anymore” reacting to influencers filming amid Iran’s Dubai strikes.

    A third critic said, “It still isn’t too late to make 2026 the year that we cancel influencers, we’ve still got time!!”

    “The entitlement. If it happens to your luxury lifestyle, ‘it’s not meant to happen,’” a fourth expressed.

    Iran’s retaliatory airstrikes on the UAE have been largely intercepted so far, but some have caused damage to the Fairmont The Palm hotel in the luxurious Palm Jumeirah area and the Burj Al Arab hotel, according to the BBC.

    Dubai International Airport has also been hit, along with Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.

    Ellie, a British traveler, complained about the “annoying” delays at the airport
    Close-up of an influencer filming amid Iran Dubai strikes, sparking public fury over entitlement and behavior.

    Image credits: elliesketched/TikTok

    Louise explained that she was in the Jumeirah Village Circle, about 15 km from the b*mb sites.

    Other commenters showed more empathy for the influencer, telling her to “stay strong” and reassuring her that the military conflict in Dubai would soon be over.

    “It’s not nice for anyone. But worry about what you can control! And that’s your mindset,” one user advised.

    Moreover, a British traveler who goes by elliesketched called it “really annoying” to experience delays at Dubai Airport—which has since been closed—amid the war.

    Will Bailey filmed his reaction to Iran’s missiles being intercepted
    Influencer filming himself shirtless outdoors reacting to explosions during Iran's Dubai strikes, sparking public fury.

    Image credits: willbaileyyyy/Instagram

    “I assume we’re going to have to check into a hotel somewhere,” she said. “It’s really annoying actually cause we have got events.”

    Again, social media users called her out for complaining about the delay and failing to acknowledge those most directly and seriously affected by the conflict.

    “This is so out of touch – people are dy*ing,” one user wrote, while another said, “I can’t believe you posted this.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by WILL BAILEY (@willbaileyyyy)

    Similarly, British influencer Will Bailey has been sharing updates about the war in Dubai on Instagram. In one video, filmed in selfie mode, he can be seen reacting as Iran’s missiles are intercepted by the UAE’s defense system.

    “That was f**ing well close. I felt that in my heart,” he said, before adding, “What a time to be alive.”

    Influencer Mayra Veronica was ridiculed for posting a tourist-style photo and sending “prayers to the region”

    Image credits: Mayra Veronica/Facebook

    Mayra Veronica, a singer and entrepreneur, was mocked for posting a photo with the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s famous skyscraper, as a backdrop and captioning the post, “Sending prayers to the region.”

    In recent years, Dubai has emerged as a magnet for influencers, entrepreneurs, and millionaires, who are drawn by its tax-free income policies, business opportunities, and glamorous lifestyle. The city is reportedly home to four million residents, about 90% of whom are expatriates.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to influencers filming amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a praying stance amid influencers filming during Iran Dubai strikes.

    Meanwhile, other expats were less surprised by the attack. “Reality check: This is the Middle East, and the wonderful bubble that is Dubai was never immune from conflict,” wrote Sasha Maine, who has been living in Dubai for three years, in an article on The Independent.

    “The UAE’s proximity to wars, regional tensions, and geopolitics means that the peaceful bubble – albeit rare – can be punctured. If influencers had bothered to look up where they had flown to do their influencing, maybe what is happening now wouldn’t have come as such a shock.”

    The US launched its military offensive against Iran on Saturday (February 28). 

    President Donald Trump said the reason behind the attack was to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and to ensure the regime can’t continue to fund and direct criminal groups outside its borders.

    Explosion in Dubai at night with influencers filming amid Iran's Dubai strikes sparking public fury and outrage.

    Image credits: PublicNodeDaily/X

    Iran’s “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he posted on Truth Social. 

    Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack as “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate,” and said the country “will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve.”

    In addition to targeting the UAE, Iran retaliated by attacking other US allies, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

    Many people did not take the influencers seriously, with one commenting that their content felt like “satire”
    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing frustration as influencers rush to film amid Iran's Dubai strikes.

    Image credits: TerryDemetriou

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to influencers rushing to film themselves amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: reokiman

    Social media user criticizes influencers for risking safety amid Iran's Dubai strikes, sparking outrage over entitlement behavior.

    Image credits: BasicHaole

    Tweet criticizing influencers rushing to film themselves during Iran Dubai strikes, highlighting public fury over entitlement.

    Image credits: CLamLuso

    Tweet from user The Winter Solstice Wolf reacting with satire to influencers filming amid Iran Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: TheSolarWolf1

    Tweet discussing public reaction to influencers rushing to film amid Iran's Dubai strikes causing social media fury.

    Image credits: Moush25

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing influencers for entitlement during Iran’s Dubai strikes, highlighting regional inequality.

    Image credits: squawk_hawk

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing influencers rushing to film amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: KaniuszZachodni

    Social media user reacts with anger as influencers rush to film themselves amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: mihai02owl

    Tweet from DeGen Wallet criticizing influencers rushing to film amid Iran Dubai strikes, sparking public fury.

    Image credits: 0xDegenForest

    Tweet from user sweetdrewberry replying about influencers filming amid Iran's Dubai strikes, sparking online fury and controversy.

    Image credits: sweetdrewberry

    Tweet by CryptoFX discussing survival amid Dubai strikes, highlighting influencers sparking fury by filming during the crisis.

    Image credits: Hurtfx1

    Tweet by Eleanor Nicolás criticizing influencers for prioritizing performance and influencing amid Iran Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: loreoftherose

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing an influencer's comment amid controversy over Iran Dubai strikes filming.

    Image credits: castlebrook29

    Screenshot of a tweet showing public anger as influencers rush to film themselves amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: archybristling

    Twitter reply criticizing influencers amid Iran Dubai strikes, expressing no sympathy towards those filming themselves.

    Image credits: PollyAnnah33

    Tweet from user Doris_Wahsrigh criticizing influencers filming themselves amid Dubai strikes triggered by Iran, highlighting entitlement outrage.

    Image credits: doris_wahsright

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the sounds of bombs interrupting chakra meditations amid Dubai strikes.

    Image credits: mkluis

    Twitter post from Mr Information criticizing influencers filming themselves amid Iran's Dubai strikes sparking public fury.

    Image credits: horsepills

    Tweet criticizing influencers for filming during Iran's Dubai strikes, highlighting public fury over entitled behavior.

    Image credits: notmattjani

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking influencers showing entitlement by filming themselves amid Iran's Dubai strikes.

    Image credits: MCMLXXIII_AU

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if the war disrupted an influencer stream amid Iran's Dubai strikes controversy.

    Image credits: DaveMasonBrock

    Tweet criticizing influencers showing entitlement by filming themselves during Iran’s Dubai strikes, highlighting privilege and insensitivity.

    Image credits: btctams09

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who are following these people??? I really can't understand this. These influencers are brain dead and selfish.

    2
    2points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is perhaps harsh, but a bit of a reality shock might do some of these people some good. You can't fix everything with filters, and you do need substance rather than image.

    1
    1point
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣 I just love they're wearing makeup to a war.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
