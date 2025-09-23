Young Woman Speaks Out About The Horror Of Dubai’s Infamous “Porta Potty Parties”

ADVERTISEMENT

The darker side of Dubai’s party scene has come to light, with women coming sharing disturbing revelations about the notorious “Porta Potty parties.”

Over the years, many have traveled to the UAE to enjoy a slice of Dubai’s glittering luxury.

But women, who unwittingly landed at a “Porta Potty party” in the city, are now speaking out about allegedly suffering grueling experiences at the hands of ignoble rich men.

Highlights Women have come out and shared harrowing experiences about the notorious “Porta Potty parties” in Dubai.

“Finally!!! Someone is telling the truth about the so-called safe city Dubai,” one commented online.

One man, who allegedly ran a network exploiting victims, was caught on camera offering women for a price to an undercover reporter.

Women have shared harrowing experiences about the notorious “Porta Potty parties” in Dubai

Trigger warning: contains graphic details and mentions of self-harm that may be distressing to some.

After being promised a job and a stable life, women would be taken to the gulf country with hopes of building a life in Dubai, according to the victims.

But once they land in the glitzy city, their recruiters would allegedly demand exorbitant amounts of money for their flights, visas, and living expenses.

“Money for air tickets, for your visa, for where you’re sleeping, food,” a woman named Mia, whose named was changed to protect her identity, said during a BBC World Service investigation.

Mia was told she owed $2,711 when she first arrived in Dubai, and her debt reportedly doubled in a couple of weeks.

“That means you have to work hard, hard, hard, pleading for men to come and sleep [with] you,” she added.

Monic Karungi was allegedly trapped in the same network and fell to her tragic passing in Dubai

A deceased woman named Monic Karungi was allegedly trapped within the same exploitative network.

The Ugandan woman fell to her tragic end from a high-rise building in May 2022. Her passing was ruled a suic***, but her family believes the police should have conducted a deeper investigation.

Monic left behind her home country of Uganda and thought she was going to get a job in a supermarket in the Arab city, according to her sister Rita.

But instead, Monic arrived in Dubai and found herself sharing a flat with dozens of other women working for a man named Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa.

After weeks of struggling in Dubai, Monic reportedly owed more than $27,000 to Charles.

“[His] place was like a market… There were like 50 girls. She was not happy because what she expected is not what she got,” another woman called Keira said.

“There’s this one client, he poops on girls,” one victim alleged

With Charles leaving them no choice, Mia said the women were forced to cater to rich clients and their extreme fetishes.

“There’s this one client, he poops on girls. He poops and he tells them to eat the sh**,” Mia said.

Lexi, another woman who spoke the outlet on the condition of anonymity, said she was tricked by a network similar to the one run by Charles. She said it was common to receive “porta potty” requests.

“Something that constantly popped up was being asked to be peed in the face… and if I can eat s**t,” Lexi said.

“There was a client who said: ‘We pay you 15,000 Arab Emirates Dirham ($4,084) to gang-r*** you, pee in your face, beat you, and add in 5,000 ($1,361)’” for being recorded eating feces,” she recalled.

She said the frightened women seemed more appealing to clients.

Another victim also claimed that “porta potty” requests were common

“Every time I said that I wouldn’t want to do that, it seemed to get them more interested,” Lexi said. “They want somebody who is going to cry and scream and run. And that somebody [in their eyes] should be a black person.”

In addition to a possible racial element to the entire scenario, Lexi alleged that even law enforcement agencies in the UAE weren’t helpful.

When she once tried to get help from the police, she was told: “You Africans cause problems for each other. We don’t want to get involved. And they would hang up.”

An undercover reporter for BBC managed to speak to Charles Mwesigwa, who openly admitted he had a supply of women willing to perform degrading acts for money.

“We’ve got like 25 girls,” he said. “Many are open-minded… they can do pretty much everything.”

“They want somebody who is going to cry and scream and run,” Lexi said

Charles was captured in the documentary offering a “sample night” to the undercover reporter and saying it would cost $1,000 per girl per night.

The price would increase for “crazy stuff,” he said.

When the undercover reporter asked if they would cater to “Dubai porta potty” requests, Charles replied: “I’ve told you, they are open-minded. When I say open-minded… I will send you the craziest I have.”

In the documentary, a man named Troy said he used to work for Charles in Dubai.

Troy said they would pay off security guards at nightclubs so that Charles’ women could roam around and find clients.

“I’ve heard about types of s** that I’ve never seen in my life,” Troy said in the documentary.

He also said the women who get caught up in Charles’ network would have “no escape route.”

“It doesn’t matter what you go through as long as his rich men are happy… [the women] have no escape route…They see musicians, they see footballers, they see presidents,” he added.

Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa was captured offering women to an undercover reporter

Netizens were appalled by the revelations made in the BBC documentary.

“As someone who has lived in Dubai for years, this film really hits home,” one commented online. “I’ve met too many young women who were brought here under false promises, only to end up trapped in the same painful cycle described in this investigation. It’s heartbreaking.”

“I rescued my sister from the chains of Dubai. I told her to fake a very serious disease. She was deported safely by her agency. We are all tears watching this from Uganda,” another said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available: International Hotlines

Netizens were appalled by the revelations made in the documentary

