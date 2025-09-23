Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Young Woman Speaks Out About The Horror Of Dubai’s Infamous “Porta Potty Parties”
Young woman with blurred face speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous Porta Potty Parties indoors.
Social Issues, Society

Young Woman Speaks Out About The Horror Of Dubai’s Infamous “Porta Potty Parties”

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
The darker side of Dubai’s party scene has come to light, with women coming sharing disturbing revelations about the notorious “Porta Potty parties.”

Over the years, many have traveled to the UAE to enjoy a slice of Dubai’s glittering luxury.

But women, who unwittingly landed at a “Porta Potty party” in the city, are now speaking out about allegedly suffering grueling experiences at the hands of ignoble rich men.

Highlights
  • Women have come out and shared harrowing experiences about the notorious “Porta Potty parties” in Dubai.
  • “Finally!!! Someone is telling the truth about the so-called safe city Dubai,” one commented online.
  • One man, who allegedly ran a network exploiting victims, was caught on camera offering women for a price to an undercover reporter.

“Finally!!! Someone is telling the truth about the so-called safe city Dubai,” one commented online.

    Women have shared harrowing experiences about the notorious “Porta Potty parties” in Dubai 

    Aerial view of Dubai coastline with iconic Burj Al Arab and cityscape under a partly cloudy sky.

    Aerial view of Dubai coastline with iconic Burj Al Arab and cityscape under a partly cloudy sky.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    Trigger warning: contains graphic details and mentions of self-harm that may be distressing to some. 

    After being promised a job and a stable life, women would be taken to the gulf country with hopes of building a life in Dubai, according to the victims.

    But once they land in the glitzy city, their recruiters would allegedly demand exorbitant amounts of money for their flights, visas, and living expenses.

    Young woman looking concerned while discussing Dubai porta potty parties and sharing her experience.

    Young woman looking concerned while discussing Dubai porta potty parties and sharing her experience.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    “Money for air tickets, for your visa, for where you’re sleeping, food,” a woman named Mia, whose named was changed to protect her identity, said during a BBC World Service investigation.

    Mia was told she owed $2,711 when she first arrived in Dubai, and her debt reportedly doubled in a couple of weeks.

    “That means you have to work hard, hard, hard, pleading for men to come and sleep [with] you,” she added.

    Monic Karungi was allegedly trapped in the same network and fell to her tragic passing in Dubai

    Young woman taking a selfie in a mirror, highlighting her experience about Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Young woman taking a selfie in a mirror, highlighting her experience about Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    A deceased woman named Monic Karungi was allegedly trapped within the same exploitative network.

    The Ugandan woman fell to her tragic end from a high-rise building in May 2022. Her passing was ruled a suic***, but her family believes the police should have conducted a deeper investigation.

    Monic left behind her home country of Uganda and thought she was going to get a job in a supermarket in the Arab city, according to her sister Rita.

    But instead, Monic arrived in Dubai and found herself sharing a flat with dozens of other women working for a man named Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa.

    Blurred figure visible in a window of a tall building highlighting the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Blurred figure visible in a window of a tall building highlighting the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    After weeks of struggling in Dubai, Monic reportedly owed more than $27,000 to Charles.

    “[His] place was like a market… There were like 50 girls. She was not happy because what she expected is not what she got,” another woman called Keira said.

    “There’s this one client, he poops on girls,” one victim alleged

    Dubai skyline with modern skyscrapers and boats on the water highlighting the city related to porta potty parties topic

    Dubai skyline with modern skyscrapers and boats on the water highlighting the city related to porta potty parties topic

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    With Charles leaving them no choice, Mia said the women were forced to cater to rich clients and their extreme fetishes.

    “There’s this one client, he poops on girls. He poops and he tells them to eat the sh**,” Mia said.

    Young woman walking outdoors by a lake, speaking about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Young woman walking outdoors by a lake, speaking about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    Lexi, another woman who spoke the outlet on the condition of anonymity, said she was tricked by a network similar to the one run by Charles. She said it was common to receive “porta potty” requests.

    “Something that constantly popped up was being asked to be peed in the face… and if I can eat s**t,” Lexi said.

    “There was a client who said: ‘We pay you 15,000 Arab Emirates Dirham ($4,084) to gang-r*** you, pee in your face, beat you, and add in 5,000 ($1,361)’” for being recorded eating feces,” she recalled.

    She said the frightened women seemed more appealing to clients.

    Another victim also claimed that “porta potty” requests were common

    Young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties in an indoor setting.

    Young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    “Every time I said that I wouldn’t want to do that, it seemed to get them more interested,” Lexi said. “They want somebody who is going to cry and scream and run. And that somebody [in their eyes] should be a black person.”

    In addition to a possible racial element to the entire scenario, Lexi alleged that even law enforcement agencies in the UAE weren’t helpful.

    When she once tried to get help from the police, she was told: “You Africans cause problems for each other. We don’t want to get involved. And they would hang up.”

    Young woman walking alone on a beach, sharing her experience about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Young woman walking alone on a beach, sharing her experience about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    An undercover reporter for BBC managed to speak to Charles Mwesigwa, who openly admitted he had a supply of women willing to perform degrading acts for money.

    “We’ve got like 25 girls,” he said. “Many are open-minded… they can do pretty much everything.”

    “They want somebody who is going to cry and scream and run,” Lexi said

    Young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties with blurred face for anonymity.

    Young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties with blurred face for anonymity.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    Charles was captured in the documentary offering a “sample night” to the undercover reporter and saying it would cost $1,000 per girl per night.

    The price would increase for “crazy stuff,” he said.

    When the undercover reporter asked if they would cater to “Dubai porta potty” requests, Charles replied: “I’ve told you, they are open-minded. When I say open-minded… I will send you the craziest I have.”

    Silhouette of a young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties at sunset.

    Silhouette of a young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties at sunset.

    Image credits: BBC News Africa / YouTube

    In the documentary, a man named Troy said he used to work for Charles in Dubai.

    Troy said they would pay off security guards at nightclubs so that Charles’ women could roam around and find clients.

    “I’ve heard about types of s** that I’ve never seen in my life,” Troy said in the documentary.

    He also said the women who get caught up in Charles’ network would have “no escape route.”

    “It doesn’t matter what you go through as long as his rich men are happy… [the women] have no escape route…They see musicians, they see footballers, they see presidents,” he added.

    Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa was captured offering women to an undercover reporter

    @bbcnews When the mysterious death of a 23-year-old Ugandan in Dubai goes viral, she becomes the face of the disturbing ‘Dubai Porta Potty’ trend. BBC Eye Investigations finds that behind the rumours lies an even darker reality.  #BBCAfricaEye#Dubai#Investigations#BBCNews♬ original sound – BBC News

    Netizens were appalled by the revelations made in the BBC documentary.

    “As someone who has lived in Dubai for years, this film really hits home,” one commented online. “I’ve met too many young women who were brought here under false promises, only to end up trapped in the same painful cycle described in this investigation. It’s heartbreaking.”

    “I rescued my sister from the chains of Dubai. I told her to fake a very serious disease. She was deported safely by her agency. We are all tears watching this from Uganda,” another said.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available: International Hotlines 

    Netizens were appalled by the revelations made in the documentary

    Comment on social media praising a young woman for speaking out about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Comment on social media praising a young woman for speaking out about the horror of Dubai porta potty parties.

    Comment on social media by user @nairobichik criticizing the appeal of Dubai, mentioning hypocrisy, glass, cement, sand, and heat.

    Comment on social media by user @nairobichik criticizing the appeal of Dubai, mentioning hypocrisy, glass, cement, sand, and heat.

    Social media comment praising young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai Porta Potty Parties in a documentary.

    Social media comment praising young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai Porta Potty Parties in a documentary.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the issue involving young woman and Dubai porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the issue involving young woman and Dubai porta potty parties.

    Young woman shares her experience and exposes the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties and their reality.

    Young woman shares her experience and exposes the horror of Dubai's infamous porta potty parties and their reality.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising a reporter for exposing the horror of Dubai porta potty parties and seeking justice.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising a reporter for exposing the horror of Dubai porta potty parties and seeking justice.

    Comment on social media about the horror of Dubai's infamous Porta Potty Parties, highlighting investigative journalism.

    Comment on social media about the horror of Dubai's infamous Porta Potty Parties, highlighting investigative journalism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a documentary related to Dubai's infamous porta potty parties horror story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a documentary related to Dubai's infamous porta potty parties horror story.

    Comment from user describing experience of prejudice and indifference at Dubai police station regarding unrelated issue.

    Comment from user describing experience of prejudice and indifference at Dubai police station regarding unrelated issue.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the horror of Dubai's infamous Porta Potty Parties and related misogyny.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the horror of Dubai's infamous Porta Potty Parties and related misogyny.

    Comment expressing gratitude for a documentary about young woman speaking out on Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Comment expressing gratitude for a documentary about young woman speaking out on Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a powerful documentary on Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a powerful documentary on Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a journalist for highlighting young woman stories about Dubai’s porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a journalist for highlighting young woman stories about Dubai’s porta potty parties.

    Comment from a young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai’s infamous porta potty parties.

    Comment from a young woman speaking out about the horror of Dubai’s infamous porta potty parties.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing suspicion about influencers promoting Dubai, referencing port potty parties controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing suspicion about influencers promoting Dubai, referencing port potty parties controversy.

    Tweet from user @ihosiana thanking for justice regarding young woman speaking out about Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Tweet from user @ihosiana thanking for justice regarding young woman speaking out about Dubai's infamous porta potty parties.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    In other words, the women are being trafficked to a bunch of sick rich f***s, after being lied to about the offered “job”, in order to get them there. I also now see why they’re called “porta-potty parties” and not just parties. Maybe we (other countries) should all restrict travel to Dubai entirely, and insist the government shift down this s**t and put the perpetrators in prison for the rest of their lives before we even consider lifting those restrictions. Let their tourism and other related industries take the hit and pressure the government to clean this s**t up. Hitting a person/business/country in the pocketbook can create the motivation necessary to get them to clean up their act.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Fully agree, but won't happen. This only concerns (vulnerable) women. As long as (white) men can travel there, without facing any harassment/a***e, to show of on their IG/TikTok how fortunate they are (by investing in scam xyz) nothing will change! These women will solely be regarded as collateral damage! These women will only (posthumously) be scolded as not being careful enough! The world is a shïtty place, but some countries take the top of the shït pile! But it's up to the men to speak out about this! It's about us, the men, to change places! Change places to be safe for women!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Maybe this will urge more people to recognize and remember the horrors inflicted upon black Africans by Muslim Arabs throughout many centuries, from a millennium-long slave trade to the genocide in Sudan. We remember the Atlantic slave trade with horror, and rightfully so. But for some reason the many crimes against humanity committed by Muslim Arabs over the course of a millennium and a half are being ignored or downplayed.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This is never going to change until world leaders stop being customers of these parties and start being critics.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    5 hours ago

    45 minutes ago

    5 hours ago

    4 hours ago

