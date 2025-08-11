Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hospital Fires 15 Nurses After 12-Year-Old Patient Takes Her Own Life
Young girl in floral shirt making a peace sign, related to hospital firing nurses after patient takes her own life.
Family, Relationships

Hospital Fires 15 Nurses After 12-Year-Old Patient Takes Her Own Life

Over a dozen nurses were out of jobs after the tragic passing of a 12-year-old girl at their hospital.

“I trusted this hospital to take care of my daughter,” said heartbroken mother Nasra Gertrude, who desperately wanted to know how her daughter Sarah June Niyimbona was left unsupervised, despite so many warning signs.

Since Sarah’s passing, the hospital fired 15 nurses and disciplined another.

Highlights
  • The tragic passing of a 12-year-old girl has put a hospital in Washington state under the spotlight.
  • The child, Sarah June Niyimbona, left her room alone and took her life within the hospital premises.
  • “Mom, I want to come home. I don’t like it here,” the child told her mom the day before her passing.
  • The hospital fired 15 nurses following the incident.
    Over a dozen nurses were out of jobs after the tragic passing of a 12-year-old girl at their hospital

    Young girl in floral dress posing with peace sign, related to hospital fires 15 nurses after patient takes own life.

    Image credits: Eric Johnson / Facebook

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of self-harm and loss of life under tragic circumstances

    Two 911 calls were made after Sarah’s injured body was found on the concrete floor, within the hospital premises, on April 13.

    Her mother was by her side shortly after, begging her to wake up.

    “I ask what happened,” she told The Spokesman-Review. “How come she left the room without anybody seeing her?”

    Nurse adjusting hospital bed and IV pole in patient room related to hospital fires 15 nurses after patient incident.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    For the last three months of her life, Sarah was isolated in Room 350 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, in Washington state.

    She spent her days watching Friends and writing in her journal.

    “Mom, I want to come home. I don’t like it here. I’m tired of being here,” her mother remembered her daughter saying over the phone the day before her passing.

    “Mom, I want to come home. I don’t like it here,” the child told her mom the day before her passing

    Portrait of a young girl with braided hair, related to hospital fires 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient news story.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    On April 13, Sarah managed to leave her room, ride down an elevator, and walk a quarter-mile to the fourth floor of a parking structure at around 5:30 p.m.

    The 12-year-old girl then jumped and landed on the concrete floor, four stories below.

    She passed away two hours later in the emergency room.

    “[We] want to know why there wasn’t anyone there at the moment, why there was nobody watching her, and how she was able to leave. We don’t really know anything. We don’t have any of the answers,” Sarah’s sister Asha Joseph said in May.

    Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center entrance with sign, related to hospital firing 15 nurses after patient suicide.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    Comment on healthcare system failure and hospital firing 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient suicide tragedy

    Sarah was the third of six children born to Nasra, who said the child’s father wasn’t present when she was alive.

    The mother and her children lived in a Spokane apartment until a fire displaced them and forced them to move to Cheney for the city’s cheaper cost of living.

    Until the move in 2023, Sarah was a happy, friendly, and welcoming child. However, students began bullying her and calling her “big,” “ugly,” and “a giraffe” when she joined Cheney Middle School, her mother said.

    Another 14-year-old girl apparently joined a pact with Sarah to end their lives together, the mother said 

    Sacred Heart Medical Center building exterior with clear sky, related to hospital fires involving 15 nurses after patient incident.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    Washington State Nurses Association defends nurses after hospital fires 15 nurses following 12-year-old patient incident.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    After Sarah was found harming herself, she went in and out of treatment facilities several times.

    “She would tell me that she does not know why she’s feeling this way. Sometimes she would tell me it is because of friends’ bad influence,” the mother told the Spokesman-Review.

    “Sometimes she will tell me that she wants me home. That I work a lot,” she added. “Sometimes she’ll say, ‘I want my dad in my life. I want to see my dad when my dad is not in my life.’”

    12-year-old patient selfie with cartoon overlay, related to hospital fires and nurse staff changes after incident.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Facebook comment by Nicki Ament expressing sadness, related to hospital fires 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient.

    Sarah’s passing raised numerous questions about how nobody noticed her leaving her hospital room on April 13.

    When she used to make threats and attempt self-harm, she had at least one “sitter” designated to monitor her around the clock and make sure she didn’t leave or hurt herself.

    Sarah would tell her mother multiple reasons for why she thought of self-harm 

    Hospital building with emergency entrance, related to hospital fires involving nurses after patient suicide incident.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    At one point, Sarah had an extra remote sitter who watched her through a camera in her hospital room. But the camera was removed a few weeks before her passing.

    Furthermore, the hospital removed her designated “sitter” in early April after Sarah wrote in her journal that she couldn’t wait to return home.

    But she never returned home and jumped from the fourth floor days later.

    Aerial view of a hospital complex after hospital fires 15 nurses following a 12-year-old patient’s suicide.

    Image credits: KREM 2 News / YouTube

    Immediately after her passing, Sarah’s sister Asha said it felt like the hospital was trying to hide something.

    “It felt like, in a way, the hospital is kind of trying to, I don’t know, cover up something or hide something,” Asha told PBS in May. “It just doesn’t make sense. There’s really no information on anything.”

    The hospital removed Sarah’s designated “sitter” just days before she jumped from the fourth floor

    Young girl in white shirt making a peace sign in a gym, related to hospital firing 15 nurses after patient suicide.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Staff members of the hospital claimed they felt pressured to keep things quiet after the tragic incident.

    On the night of Sarah’s passing, they also reportedly received a hospital-wide email asking the staff to avoid posting about the incident or sharing public comments.

    Group photo with children and adults in matching red plaid outfits sitting around Santa Claus in holiday setting, hospital nurses fired.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    As the investigation into Sarah’s passing continues, the hospital fired 15 nurses, saying each termination was for “patient privacy violations.”

    “We review employee conduct and take appropriate action, including termination of employment, where warranted. Patient privacy is one of our top priorities,” according to a statement provided by hospital spokesperson Jen York.

    Nurses claimed the hospital fired 15 nurses in retaliation for speaking to the media

    Young girl outside joyfully playing in falling petals, related to hospital fires 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient crisis.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Nurses alleged that the hospital fired the 15 staffers in retaliation for speaking to the media about the girl’s passing.

    Their union, the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA), filed a grievance against the hospital.

    “We think this was done in retaliation for the stories that were written,” WSNA spokesperson Bobbi Nodell said about the hospital firing 15 nurses.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available: International Hotlines 

    “This is so heartbreaking,” netizens said about Sarah’s story

    User comment expressing heartbreak and hope for change after hospital fires 15 nurses following 12-year-old patient's suicide.

    Comment from Nancy Kahler expressing sadness over a tragic incident involving a hospital and a 12-year-old patient.

    Comment urging hospital accountability and reopening children's psych ward after patient tragedy and nurse firings.

    Comment by Kellie Vazquez expressing heartbreak over hospital fires and failures after 12-year-old patient suicide, hoping for change.

    Hospital Fires 15 Nurses After 12-Year-Old Patient Takes Her Own Life

    Comment from Shanna Mower expressing heartbreak over family struggles with mental health and lack of resources after hospital fires 15 nurses.

    Social media comment expressing heartbreak over mental health system failures after hospital fires 15 nurses incident.

    Comment by Douglas Lovecraft on hospital fires 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient suicide, highlighting need for policy review.

    Comment by Pamela Taylor highlighting hospital fires 15 nurses after 12-year-old patient suicide and flaws in patient care.

    Facebook comment by Cheri Schwartz-Harder expressing heartbreak over bullying and its impact on a 12-year-old patient.

    Comment by Brooke Ashley Alfonso expressing prayers for a family after hospital fires 15 nurses.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
