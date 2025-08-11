Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Locked Up, Isolated, Zip Tied”: Kate And Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Pens Heartbreaking Message
Group of smiling children standing outside a house, featuring Kate and Jon Gosselinu2019s son Collin in a casual setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Locked Up, Isolated, Zip Tied”: Kate And Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Pens Heartbreaking Message

Collin Gosselin spoke about having a broken family and being “forced” to handle life “alone” without his siblings.

The former reality TV star was one of the eight adorable children whose chaotic lives were documented in the reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 that aired on TLC from 2007 to 2009.

But since becoming estranged from his mother and siblings, Collin accused his mom, Kate Gosselin, of mistreating him.

Highlights
  • Collin Gosselin spoke about the tears he sheds “behind closed doors” over his broken family.
  • As he spoke on social media, he also touched upon being “locked up, isolated [and] zip tied” during his childhood.
  • Collin was one of the eight Gosselin siblings who rose to fame with their parents Kate and Jon Gosselin with their reality TV show.
  • He accused his mother of isolating him behind the scenes and then sending him to a behavioral health institution at the age of 12.

He also spoke about being “locked up, isolated [and] zip tied” in his recent social media post.

    Collin Gosselin shared his heartbreak over having a broken family and estranged siblings 

    Kate and Jon Gosselin smiling at a social event with people in the background, dressed in formal attire.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Trigger warning: contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Collin, 21, took to social media to share a throwback photo of him with his siblings—twin sisters Madelyn and Cara, 24, and his fellow 21-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Aaden and Joel.

    “Born to be a team, us against the world…” read the text on the photo of the eight siblings.

    “Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve looked like,” read the text on the second picture, which captured Collin alone in a car’s driver’s seat.

    Group of children and a woman smiling in front of elephants, unrelated to locked up isolated zip tied or Collin's message.

    Image credits: imdb

    The former U.S. Marine wrote in the caption about being “forced apart” and “pitted against each other.”

    “All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?” he asked.

    He went on to express his love for his siblings and the grief of being estranged from them.

    Jon and Kate Gosselin smiling together dressed in wedding attire with Jon wearing a traditional Hawaiian lei and necklace.

    Image credits: imdb

    “I will always love them more than anything,” he added. “The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys…”

    Collin replied to some of the comments on his post and touched upon how his mother sent him to Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia at the age of 12 for what she previously claimed was “unpredictable and violent behavior.”

    “The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared,” Collin wrote alongside a picture with his siblings

    Group of young children wearing personalized shirts with names, representing Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s message.

    Image credits: thecollingosselin / TikTok

    When one commenter suggested he would “understand [his] mother more” when he finally has children of his own someday, he replied: “The physical and emotional ab*** I was put through, while having to be an animal in her circus on TV.”

    “Being locked up, isolated, zip tied. Being sent away because I didn’t fit into an equation,” he continued. “Having one visit from her after being completely cut off with no contact at 12 years old, in which the whole visit was her telling me how I deserved the situation I was in because I ‘destroyed our family.’”

    “Yeah I’m sorry, but I will never ‘understand’ that. I will break the cycle that she couldn’t,” he said.

    Collin Gosselin wearing sunglasses in a car, sharing a heartfelt message about feeling locked up and isolated.

    Image credits: thecollingosselin / TikTok

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s isolated and locked up situation.

    Collin told another commenter that he couldn’t wait to have kids and “teach them the importance of siblings.”

    “I tell all my friends who have siblings to always value their siblings and hold each other close,” he added.

    When another commenter asked if he still talks to his sister Hannah, he replied: “Yes I just saw her today! She was worried her car wouldn’t pass inspection so I was looking at it for her.”

    “She’s so funny and I love her sm. It makes my day whenever I see her, but we’re both so busy with work, school etc,” he added.

    The former reality TV star spoke about being “locked up, isolated [and] zip tied” when he was a child

    Kate and Jon Gosselin seated with microphones during a public discussion about family and personal challenges.

    Image credits: Kathy / Flickr

    Collin, his siblings, and his parents Kate and Jon Gosselin rose to fame with their reality TV series, which showed fans the chaos and milestones of raising eight small children under one roof.

    When Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, the mother obtained custody of their children. The show was rebranded and became Kate Plus 8, which ran on TV from 2015 to 2017.

    The 21-year-old accused his mother of locking him up in a “containment room” and isolating him from his siblings

    Kate and Jon Gosselin’s children standing on porch steps, smiling and wearing backpacks for school.

    Image credits: kateplusmy8 / Instagram

    Collin claimed that Kate used to mistreat him behind the scenes, including zip-tying his arms and locking him up in a basement for extended periods of time, sometimes even a whole day.

    She “100%” treated him differently from his siblings and wouldn’t even let him eat dinner with them, he alleged during an interview with the U.S. Sun last year.

    Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin and family enjoying a meal together, highlighting Collin’s heartfelt message.

    Image credits: kateplusmy8 / Instagram

    Facebook comment from Claire Caldwell expressing sympathy for kids with broken heart and sad face emojis.

    “My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” he said. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

    He was barely allowed to go outside and spent most of the day in what he called the “containment room.”

    There was a mattress on the floor, and he was kept away from his siblings. He wasn’t even going to school after a certain point.

    “[She] bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me,” the former U.S. Marine said

    Collin Gosselin with family, highlighting locked up isolated zip tied message shared by Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son.

    Image credits: jongosselin1 / Instagram

    “My mother at many, many times, and most of the time became physically aggressive, verbally, very abu**** with the things she would say,” he told the outlet. “And obviously that carries over to the emotional side of things where a young child doesn’t know any better, so it was a very, very emotionally abu**** relationship.”

    “And when my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me,” he added.

    Collin Gosselin poses with motorcycle at night, reflecting on locked up and isolated feelings in a heartfelt message.

    Image credits: thecollingosselin / TikTok

    Collin spent a couple of years at the behavioral health institution before his father Jon got custody of both him and his sister Hannah in 2018. The sextuplets were 14 years old at the time.

    Hannah and Collin remained with their father until they graduated high school, while the rest of the sextuplet siblings, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, and their twin sisters Cara and Mady, lived with their mom.

    Collin launched a power-washing company after being discharged from the U.S. Marines in 2023

    Collin Gosselin in military uniform standing outside by a brick wall, related to locked up isolated zip tied message.

    Image credits: jongosselin1 / Instagram

    Kate claimed in 2023 that she and her children “have not been directly involved” in Collin’s life “due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies.”

    “Unfortunately, I believe collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help,” she wrote on Instagram.

    Older sister Mady claimed their relationship reached the point of “physical violence and hate speech”

    Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin standing with family, wearing red graduation gown and blue sash outdoors near a brick wall.

    Image credits: jongosselin1 / Instagram

    Sister Mady also spoke up in 2023 to “set the record straight” and claimed there wouldn’t be any further conversations “about rebuilding relationships with anyone in [her] life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.”

    “I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year),” she said in a statement.

    Teen siblings standing outdoors between two cars, relating to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s heartbreaking message.

    Image credits: jongosselin1 / Instagram

    “Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life,” she continued.

    Jon shared a response to his daughter’s comment and said it took “courage” for Collin to “speak about his past.”

    “The last thing I would have expected was more ab*** to come his way from a sibling that hasn’t seen or spoken to him since he was in sixth grade,” the father told People.

    “They’re adults! Nothing is keeping them apart but their own choices,” one netizen commented online

    Facebook comment from Adria Michelle expressing sympathy for Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin being treated poorly by his mom.

    Comment from Derek Justin discussing abuse and trauma related to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s heartbreaking message.

    Comment by Lani Kea about family disruption, related to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s heartbreaking message.

    Comment about Collin Gosselin describing trauma tied to emotional abuse and isolation related to parental alienation.

    Comment on social media by Valerie MacIntosh stating it was always about Kate, related to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s message.

    Facebook comment by Wendi Powell saying she was cold and callous to her entire family, related to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin.

    Facebook comment expressing concern about child relationships and emotions in the Kate and Jon Gosselin family situation.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sympathy about locked up, isolated, and zip tied situation involving Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son.

    Comment expressing sadness and support for Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s heartbreaking message about being locked up and isolated.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin and his heartbreaking message.

    Comment by Brennie Kinard about mental illness in kids and adults discussing memories and personal decision-making.

    Comment by Emily Kempf discussing family relationships among Kate and Jon Gosselin’s children and their different realities.

    Screenshot of a comment by Joanne Vanderzwet about controlling parents with a heartbreaking message from Collin Gosselin.

    Comment from Crystal Roberts about Kate Gosselin living as a married but single parent in survival mode.

    Comment on social media discussing Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s heartbreaking message.

    Comment by Starr Cloyd on social media, expressing opinion about approval and seeing each other.

    Comment by Kimberly Moore Petersen emphasizing the need to handle family issues privately and acknowledging many issues.

    Facebook comment from Shirlee Haw reacting to a message about Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin’s situation.

    Facebook comment by Donna Muscari stating fame and fortune was more important to these parents, with 70 likes.

    Comment by Sheena Mandel expressing that unfortunate events happen in larger families, related to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin.

    Comment from Ni Ha about children suffering the most during mom and dad's divorce, relating to Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin.

    Childhood
    divorce
    family
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

