Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo Of Kids For Their 20th Birthday—But Only 4 Of The 8

Kate Gosselin cannot believe her children turned 20, either.

The TV personality shared a rare photo of four of her sextuplets on Sunday (May 12), two days after their birthdays.

“No more teenagers in this house!” the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel. “Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE”

The photo shows the kids posing in front of a chocolate-frosted cake decorated with peppers and a pickle.

Image credits: Kate Gosselin

Collin and Hannah, the other two sextuplets who live with their father, Jonathan Gosselin, were not pictured in the celebratory post. Missing from the family snapshot were also Kate and Jon’s eldest daughters, 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Hannah Gosselin took to her own Instagram account to celebrate her milestone birthday, writing, “Made you look, twice. #20thbirthday,” alongside a photo of herself in a blue dress.

Her dad commented, “Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. [Love] u.”

On Thursday (May 9), Hannah revealed on TikTok that she had finished her first year of college with a video of her empty dorm.

Image credits: Kate Gosselin

The large family rose to fame on the TLC reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2007 to 2009.

The couple split in June 2009, and the series was renamed Kate Plus 8 in 2010. The reality show, which documented Kate’s life with her children, ended in 2017.

Image credits: Getty/ Heidi Gutman

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin revealed he “didn’t have a relationship” with his mother and that he hadn’t spoken to his siblings (aside from Hannah) in five or six years.

The 20-year-old, who is reportedly set to begin his studies this year, said he was institutionalized twice by his mother for behavioral issues.

According to Collin, his mother claimed he required assistance for his “special needs” in 2016. (Jon stated that Collin had ADHD when he was institutionalized at the age of 12.)

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her. Even before then, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” he said of Kate.

Collin said he was able to contact his father, who managed to get him released.

Image credits: TLC

Image credits: TLC

The former child star added, “It’s unfortunate that that’s how my mom phrased me as a person. I don’t see those things, and I don’t think anybody else sees those things, but if that’s how she sees me, then that’s her point of view, and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that it’s not the case.”

People wished the Gosselin sextuplets a happy birthday

