Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Of Assault, Shares Graphic Descriptions And Photos
Denise Richards and estranged husband smiling together at a charity event backdrop with logos and text.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Of Assault, Shares Graphic Descriptions And Photos

Denise Richards is stepping forward with harrowing claims of suffering violence at the hands of her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

The 54-year-old was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex, 52, after accusing him of frequently choking her, physically harming her, and leaving her with black eyes. She also included photos of her black-eyes in court filings.

Aaron responded to the allegations and called them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”

RELATED:

    Denise Richards made harrowing claims of suffering violence at the hands of her estranged husband Aaron Phypers

    Denise Richards posing in a black tank top and jeans, linked to allegations of assault by estranged husband.

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

    After six years of marriage, Aaron filed for divorce on July 7 and cited “irreconcilable differences.” He listed July 4 as the date of their separation. Documents revealed that he was seeking spousal support from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

    Denise, who filed her own court documents, included details and photos of him allegedly assaulting her on multiple occasions.

    Denise Richards holding a colorful award, standing next to a man, with a purple backdrop featuring brain gear graphics.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    “Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” she alleged.

    He would “threaten to k*ll me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not k*ll me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” she continued.

    She went on to accuse him of making her suffer “at least three concussions.”

    “Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands … [and] violently slap me in my face and head,” she alleged

    Denise Richards with styled blonde hair and makeup, posing indoors amid personal items and a mirror in the background

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Comment discussing Denise Richards accusing estranged husband of assault, questioning child safety and custody decisions.

    “Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help—none of which ever happened,” she added.

    Denise said she was “afraid” to report her former partner’s violent behavior because he would make threats of self-harm and violence towards her.

    “He has repeatedly threatened to k*ll himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his ab*se to anyone,” she alleged.

    The reality TV star narrated instances of the alleged assault in the documents, saying one of the incidents took place in 2022.

    She and Aaron were at his workplace in Malibu, and he allegedly “became paranoid” about “listening devices” being in the potted plants.

    He allegedly called her a “f***ing b****” and hit her in the eye that day.

    A resurfaced RHOBH clip captured Aaron threatening to “crush” Denise Richards’ hand

    As per Denise’s documents, the most recent alleged assault took place between July 4 and 14. She said she asked Aaron and his family to move out of  the townhomes she had leased.

    On July 4—the day Aaron listed as the date of their separation in his divorce filing, he “got within two inches of my face” and “screamed degrading profanities,” Denise alleged.

    She said he called her a “c*** w****” and a “piece of s***.”

    The next day, he made similar comments in front of his father Steven Phypers, who also allegedly behaved aggressively towards her.

    Steven “began yelling at me” and threatened to tell the internet that she was a “w*****,” she alleged.

    Denise Richards wearing a black beanie with a rainbow, showing a severe black eye from alleged assault by estranged husband.

    Image credits: The Mega Agency

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Denise Richards accusing her estranged husband of assault.

    Later the same day, Aaron “grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs causing me immense pain,” she alleged.

    When she threatened to call the cops that day, Aaron allegedly said, “I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

    The Wild Things actress claimed he owned “at least eight unregistered guns” and “multiple bullet proof vests.”

    “Throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to k*ll me and himself and the police” or “threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police,” she said in the documents.

    Aaron responded to the allegations and said he and Denise had their “share of challenges” like any other couple

    Denise Richards at event with man in gray suit, relates to Denise Richards accuses estranged husband of assault news.

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Comment by Siobhan Amy Butler referencing Kyle's party on RHOBH discussing a hand crush incident related to Denise Richards assault claims.

    Aaron released a statement hours after Denise was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

    “I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards,” he said in his statement.

    “Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally ab*sed Denise—or anyone,” he declared.

    Calling the accusations “completely false and deeply hurtful,” he claimed he and his former partner had their “share of challenges” like any other couple.

    “Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of ab*se is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect,” he said.

    Denise Richards and estranged husband pictured together before assault accusations and graphic photos were shared publicly.

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Comment from Theresa LaValle discussing divorce and abuse claims related to Denise Richards accusing estranged husband of assault.

    He concluded by saying, “I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”

    The pair exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony in Malibu, California, in 2018. “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life!” Denise said at the time.

    Her allegations against Aaron came just months after she insisted she would “never” get a divorce again.

    “I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other … ” Denise said just months before getting a restraining order against Aaron

    Denise Richards and estranged husband walking together, highlighting abuse and assault allegations in public setting.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Comment from Jason Lo criticizing behavior patterns, related to Denise Richards' assault accusations against estranged husband.

    “It’s not easy being married to me. It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done,” she said on the her reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things in March.

    “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced,” she added.

    She suggested getting “different homes or something.” But “we’re not gonna hate each other,” she said.

    Following the assault allegations, a resurfaced RHOBH clip captured Denise saying, “Don’t say a f***ing word.”

    “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it,” Aaron responded in the Season 10 clip from 2020.

    Denise Richards with estranged husband in robes, linked to assault accusations and graphic descriptions shared online.

    Image credits: deniserichards

    Denise was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 until 2006 and shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with him.

    She is also a mother to her adopted daughter Eloise, 14.

    Aaron was briefly married to actress Nicollette Sheridan from December 2015 to June 2016.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic assault, help is available. _The Safe and Together Instituteprovides international domestic violence resources.

    “He always gave me the creeps,” one commented online

    Comment discussing Denise Richards, mentioning her daughter, disability, and the accusation against estranged husband of assault.

    Comment from Kristie Graham discussing perceived kindness of Denise Richards and her estranged husband in a social media post.

    Comment from Meagan Mark discussing family living arrangements related to Denise Richards assault accusations.

    Comment by user Cathi McCoskey expressing opinion on Denise Richards' estranged husband assault allegations.

    Comment by Stacey Slavens expressing distrust and concerns about control related to Denise Richards' estranged husband assault allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Roxanne Dondanville Mike Brzezinski stating he always gave her the creeps related to Denise Richards assault case.

    Comment praising Denise Richards for speaking out about assault, emphasizing strength and the need for safety and dignity.

    Comment by Taren Reaves about a housewives cast member, expressing the person always seemed really weird and had a unique vibe.

    Comment from Jennifer Willis-Wilson saying I'd be hiring a body guard related to Denise Richards' assault accusations.

    Comment by Annie Blake doubting Denise Richards' assault claims, mentioning a picture from her time with Charlie Sheen.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing allegations related to Denise Richards and accusations of assault.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Denise Richards accusing estranged husband of assault.

    Comment by Mary Wallace Hilton Johnson expressing opinion on trouble picking a husband related to Denise Richards assault accusations.

    Comment by James Krabill expressing skepticism about assault accusations in the Denise Richards case.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

