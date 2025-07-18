Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband Of Assault, Shares Graphic Descriptions And Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Denise Richards is stepping forward with harrowing claims of suffering violence at the hands of her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

The 54-year-old was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex, 52, after accusing him of frequently choking her, physically harming her, and leaving her with black eyes. She also included photos of her black-eyes in court filings.

Aaron responded to the allegations and called them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”

Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

After six years of marriage, Aaron filed for divorce on July 7 and cited “irreconcilable differences.” He listed July 4 as the date of their separation. Documents revealed that he was seeking spousal support from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

Denise, who filed her own court documents, included details and photos of him allegedly assaulting her on multiple occasions.

“Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” she alleged.

He would “threaten to k*ll me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not k*ll me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” she continued.

She went on to accuse him of making her suffer “at least three concussions.”

“Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help—none of which ever happened,” she added.

Denise said she was “afraid” to report her former partner’s violent behavior because he would make threats of self-harm and violence towards her.

“He has repeatedly threatened to k*ll himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his ab*se to anyone,” she alleged.

The reality TV star narrated instances of the alleged assault in the documents, saying one of the incidents took place in 2022.

She and Aaron were at his workplace in Malibu, and he allegedly “became paranoid” about “listening devices” being in the potted plants.

He allegedly called her a “f***ing b****” and hit her in the eye that day.

As per Denise’s documents, the most recent alleged assault took place between July 4 and 14. She said she asked Aaron and his family to move out of the townhomes she had leased.

On July 4—the day Aaron listed as the date of their separation in his divorce filing, he “got within two inches of my face” and “screamed degrading profanities,” Denise alleged.

She said he called her a “c*** w****” and a “piece of s***.”

The next day, he made similar comments in front of his father Steven Phypers, who also allegedly behaved aggressively towards her.

Steven “began yelling at me” and threatened to tell the internet that she was a “w*****,” she alleged.

Later the same day, Aaron “grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground. I landed hard on the stairs causing me immense pain,” she alleged.

When she threatened to call the cops that day, Aaron allegedly said, “I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

The Wild Things actress claimed he owned “at least eight unregistered guns” and “multiple bullet proof vests.”

“Throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to k*ll me and himself and the police” or “threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police,” she said in the documents.

Aaron responded to the allegations and said he and Denise had their “share of challenges” like any other couple

Aaron released a statement hours after Denise was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

“I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards,” he said in his statement.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally ab*sed Denise—or anyone,” he declared.

Calling the accusations “completely false and deeply hurtful,” he claimed he and his former partner had their “share of challenges” like any other couple.

“Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of ab*se is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect,” he said.

He concluded by saying, “I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”

The pair exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony in Malibu, California, in 2018. “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life!” Denise said at the time.

Her allegations against Aaron came just months after she insisted she would “never” get a divorce again.

“I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other … ” Denise said just months before getting a restraining order against Aaron

“It’s not easy being married to me. It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done,” she said on the her reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things in March.

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced,” she added.

She suggested getting “different homes or something.” But “we’re not gonna hate each other,” she said.

Following the assault allegations, a resurfaced RHOBH clip captured Denise saying, “Don’t say a f***ing word.”

“Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it,” Aaron responded in the Season 10 clip from 2020.

Denise was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 until 2006 and shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with him.

She is also a mother to her adopted daughter Eloise, 14.

Aaron was briefly married to actress Nicollette Sheridan from December 2015 to June 2016.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic assault, help is available. _The Safe and Together Instituteprovides international domestic violence resources.

