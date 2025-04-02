Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mass Outrage After Female Reporter’s Assault On Live TV Hailed As A “Great Moment” By Fans
News, World

Mass Outrage After Female Reporter’s Assault On Live TV Hailed As A “Great Moment” By Fans

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter María Fernanda Mora was assaulted by a football fan during a live broadcast of the celebrations for Mexican club Chivas, who had just won the Concacaf League.

After being touched, the Fox Sports reporter turned around and struck the man with her microphone.

The man then backed away and raised his hands as if to suggest he had done nothing wrong.

Highlights
  • A football fan assaulted reporter María Fernanda Mora during a live broadcast of Mexican football club Chivas’ victory in 2018.
  • The clip has recently resurfaced on social media, highlighting the harassment women face in a male-dominated workspace.
  • One user sparked mass outrage by calling the incident “a great moment” in a viral post.

A clip of the incident, originally broadcast in 2018, has recently resurfaced on social media, receiving over 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

RELATED:

    Fox Sports reporter María Fernanda Mora was assaulted by a football fan during a live broadcast
    A female reporter in a grey suit smiles on a soccer field, highlighting media controversy over public reactions.

    Image credits: marifermora_90

    A user on the platform referred to the assault as a “great moment,” sparking outrage as thousands questioned why the situation was being naturalized or celebrated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She was s*xually assaulted in front of a camera and it’s very obvious that she started crying or had an anxiety attack and the first thing men think is that it was a ‘great moment’????????????” one user wrote in a post that received 87,000 likes.

    “They will always tell us that we are exaggerating,” said another woman.

    “It disgusts me. Poor woman. If it had been accidental, he’d apologize, it wouldn’t go any further. It wasn’t,” commented someone else. “And there are still people who don’t understand that we must respect other people.”

    In response, María struck the man with her microphone, after which he backed away

    Female reporter surrounded by soccer fans on live TV.

    Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

    “Not all men but always a man!!” stated a separate user, while another said, “Women should be able to go wherever they want. Men shouldn’t assault anyone, period.”

    The journalist was broadcasting from La Minerva, a monument in the city of Guadalajara, but she struggled to raise her voice, as the excitement of the supporters made it nearly impossible for her to speak.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is a real party, but I can’t hear you all, so I’m going back to the studio with you,” she said just before the football fan touched her inappropriately.

    Fans jubilantly cheer, surrounding a female reporter during a live TV incident, creating a scene of mass outrage.

    Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

    Upon returning to the studio, her colleague, José Pablo Coello, condemned the supporter’s behavior, calling him a “pseudo-fan” and describing his actions as “unacceptable.”

    The reporter later addressed some users who downplayed or mocked the assault. “I’m telling you what happened to me, so you don’t start talking nonsense. I was groped several times while I was on camera. Several times! Thank you for your unsolicited opinion,” she wrote on X.

    A resurfaced clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, receiving over 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter)

    A female reporter looks concerned while surrounded by fans in sports jerseys at a nighttime event.

    Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In honor of this year’s International Women’s Day, María reflected on the persistent gender inequality in various aspects of society and how some people continue to justify assault.

    “This March 8th, I would like to reiterate that, although much progress has been made, we are still in a world where if a woman advances, people question whether she slept with someone or if she is there solely because of a physical attribute,” she wrote.

    “If a woman is harassed, the first thing they ask to see is her clothing, the place and time of the harassment, because if she was dressed ‘provocatively’ or left at an inappropriate time, ‘she is jointly responsible’ for the assault.”

    María confirmed she was groped multiple times on camera and criticized those downplaying the incident

    Crowded stadium with football fans, energetic atmosphere, and vibrant team banners.

    Image credits: Joel Espinosa (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She then expressed her admiration for the women who fight against misogyny, adding that she has chosen to remain silent on many topics because dealing with digital violence is exhausting. “I can’t imagine those who fight in person and on the streets.”

    But María wasn’t the first female reported to be assaulted while doing her job. French journalist Marina Lorenzo experienced a similar situation during Spain’s Copa del Rey final. “Don’t touch me,” she told a supporter of FC Barcelona who was celebrating outside a stadium.

    Female reporter stands on a soccer field, arms raised, smiling widely at the stadium.

    Image credits: marifermora_90

    Brazilian reporter Bruna Dealtry also had to dodge a Vasco da Gama fan who attempted to kiss her while she was broadcasting.

    The same month, Renata de Medeiros was reportedly attacked while working for Brazil’s Radio Gaúcha. A football fan yelled, “Get out of here, b*tch!” and, according to Medeiros, he attacked her when she asked him to repeat the insult on camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She pointed out how women are questioned, blamed, or scrutinized when they advance in their careers or report harassment

    Female reporter on set, smiling, amidst outrage after live TV incident.

    Image credits: marifermora_90

    More recently, in 2022, Jessica Dias was the victim of harassment by a fan of the football team Flamengo while covering a match of the Libertadores Cup at the country’s Maracaná stadium.

    The football fan kissed the ESPN broadcaster without her consent. Isabelle Costa, Jessica’s colleague, later confirmed on social media that the man had been arrested and reported that he had groped the reporter in addition to kissing her.

    People supported the reporter for defending herself against her aggressor and speaking out about the incident

    Tweet supporting female reporter after TV incident amidst public outrage.

    Image credits: KellieSeay02

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Deano, agreeing with a comment related to female reporter's assault, timestamp shown.

    Image credits: Dean_Kid

    Tweet supporting female reporter after live TV incident, emphasizing personal boundaries and self-defense.

    Image credits: WVPinky79

    Tweet reacting to female reporter's live TV incident, viewed as a "great moment" by fans.

    Image credits: AshleighBarke11

    Mass Outrage After Female Reporter's Assault On Live TV Hailed As A "Great Moment" By Fans

    Image credits: kyleLFCgleavey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reaction to female reporter's live TV moment, praising her actions and highlighting audience response.

    Image credits: roban101

    Tweet expressing outrage over female reporter's live TV assault, highlighting women's struggles against inaction.

    Image credits: mcg1981

    Tweet showing outrage over female reporter's assault, saying, "People are disgusting!

    Image credits: ProducerChari

    Tweet response supporting female reporter after live TV assault incident.

    Image credits: serious2020

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about a misunderstanding in a live TV incident involving a female reporter's assault.

    Image credits: mumrrah

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda