Mass Outrage After Female Reporter’s Assault On Live TV Hailed As A “Great Moment” By Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter María Fernanda Mora was assaulted by a football fan during a live broadcast of the celebrations for Mexican club Chivas, who had just won the Concacaf League.

After being touched, the Fox Sports reporter turned around and struck the man with her microphone.

The man then backed away and raised his hands as if to suggest he had done nothing wrong.

Highlights A football fan assaulted reporter María Fernanda Mora during a live broadcast of Mexican football club Chivas’ victory in 2018.

The clip has recently resurfaced on social media, highlighting the harassment women face in a male-dominated workspace.

One user sparked mass outrage by calling the incident “a great moment” in a viral post.

A clip of the incident, originally broadcast in 2018, has recently resurfaced on social media, receiving over 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

RELATED:

Share icon Fox Sports reporter María Fernanda Mora was assaulted by a football fan during a live broadcast



Image credits: marifermora_90

A user on the platform referred to the assault as a “great moment,” sparking outrage as thousands questioned why the situation was being naturalized or celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was s*xually assaulted in front of a camera and it’s very obvious that she started crying or had an anxiety attack and the first thing men think is that it was a ‘great moment’????????????” one user wrote in a post that received 87,000 likes.

“They will always tell us that we are exaggerating,” said another woman.

“It disgusts me. Poor woman. If it had been accidental, he’d apologize, it wouldn’t go any further. It wasn’t,” commented someone else. “And there are still people who don’t understand that we must respect other people.”

In response, María struck the man with her microphone, after which he backed away

Share icon

Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

“Not all men but always a man!!” stated a separate user, while another said, “Women should be able to go wherever they want. Men shouldn’t assault anyone, period.”

The journalist was broadcasting from La Minerva, a monument in the city of Guadalajara, but she struggled to raise her voice, as the excitement of the supporters made it nearly impossible for her to speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a real party, but I can’t hear you all, so I’m going back to the studio with you,” she said just before the football fan touched her inappropriately.

Share icon

Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

Upon returning to the studio, her colleague, José Pablo Coello, condemned the supporter’s behavior, calling him a “pseudo-fan” and describing his actions as “unacceptable.”

The reporter later addressed some users who downplayed or mocked the assault. “I’m telling you what happened to me, so you don’t start talking nonsense. I was groped several times while I was on camera. Several times! Thank you for your unsolicited opinion,” she wrote on X.

A resurfaced clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, receiving over 10 million views on X (formerly Twitter)

Share icon

Image credits: Fox Sports Mexico

ADVERTISEMENT

JAJAJAJA Momentazo pic.twitter.com/plXbp0bzZ0 — Tu Boing Favorito (@MameShitPst) March 30, 2025

In honor of this year’s International Women’s Day, María reflected on the persistent gender inequality in various aspects of society and how some people continue to justify assault.

“This March 8th, I would like to reiterate that, although much progress has been made, we are still in a world where if a woman advances, people question whether she slept with someone or if she is there solely because of a physical attribute,” she wrote.

“If a woman is harassed, the first thing they ask to see is her clothing, the place and time of the harassment, because if she was dressed ‘provocatively’ or left at an inappropriate time, ‘she is jointly responsible’ for the assault.”

María confirmed she was groped multiple times on camera and criticized those downplaying the incident

Share icon

Image credits: Joel Espinosa (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She then expressed her admiration for the women who fight against misogyny, adding that she has chosen to remain silent on many topics because dealing with digital violence is exhausting. “I can’t imagine those who fight in person and on the streets.”

But María wasn’t the first female reported to be assaulted while doing her job. French journalist Marina Lorenzo experienced a similar situation during Spain’s Copa del Rey final. “Don’t touch me,” she told a supporter of FC Barcelona who was celebrating outside a stadium.

Share icon

Image credits: marifermora_90

Brazilian reporter Bruna Dealtry also had to dodge a Vasco da Gama fan who attempted to kiss her while she was broadcasting.

The same month, Renata de Medeiros was reportedly attacked while working for Brazil’s Radio Gaúcha. A football fan yelled, “Get out of here, b*tch!” and, according to Medeiros, he attacked her when she asked him to repeat the insult on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out how women are questioned, blamed, or scrutinized when they advance in their careers or report harassment

Share icon

Image credits: marifermora_90

More recently, in 2022, Jessica Dias was the victim of harassment by a fan of the football team Flamengo while covering a match of the Libertadores Cup at the country’s Maracaná stadium.

The football fan kissed the ESPN broadcaster without her consent. Isabelle Costa, Jessica’s colleague, later confirmed on social media that the man had been arrested and reported that he had groped the reporter in addition to kissing her.

People supported the reporter for defending herself against her aggressor and speaking out about the incident

Share icon

Image credits: KellieSeay02

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dean_Kid

Share icon

Image credits: WVPinky79

Share icon

Image credits: AshleighBarke11

Share icon

Image credits: kyleLFCgleavey

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: roban101

Share icon

Image credits: mcg1981

Share icon

Image credits: ProducerChari

Share icon

Image credits: serious2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mumrrah