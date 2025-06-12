“I Started Screaming”: Woman Who Slept With 583 Men In 6 Hours Exposes Assault By Co-Star

ADVERTISEMENT

Tears streamed down Annie Knight’s face as she told her fans about allegedly being assaulted by a male co-star.

The adult entertainer, who recently went viral for sleeping with 583 men in a single day, shared a gut-wrenching video narrating the incident.

Many viewers urged her to take the matter up with the police, saying, “You have video evidence, now make a police report.”

The Australian woman said this was the first time she had experienced such an incident.

“I was trying to get him off me,” she said through tears.

Image credits: anniekknight

Trigger warning: this article contains details of assault that might be distressing to some.

Annie, 28, revealed that the alleged assault took place while she and the male co-star were filming an adult video together.

“I’ve just come from a collab with someone who I was filming content with,” she said in her video.

“They were a verified creator, but only as of recently, so they’re not really in the industry or anything like that, but I’ve worked with people before that are new,” she added.

The Australian star recently went viral for a challenge where she slept with 583 men in six hours

Image credits: anniekknight

Before they started filming, the Australian star said she had clearly “laid down [her] boundaries” and clarified what she was and wasn’t okay with.

“I told him that I didn’t want restraining of any kind,” she said.

However, the co-star allegedly crossed the line after they began recording.

“Straight away, he is doing the things that I’ve told him I don’t want to do,” she said through tears.

Image credits: anniekknight

The content creator revealed that she had been in a similar position before, where a man’s actions made her feel uncomfortable.

She told the man, “Enough is enough,” at the time, and found him rightfully backing off.

But she didn’t see the same result during her recent collab incident.

“The more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down,” she said through tears

Image credits: annieknight78

“This time was different because I asked him multiple times for him to stop and he didn’t,” she told her viewers.

“So I was trying to get him off me, and the more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down … I couldn’t get up,” she recalled.

Image credits: annieknight78

To her luck, Annie wasn’t completely prepared.

She had a security guard in the room beside hers because she was “so scared of this exact situation happening.”

“When I started screaming, thankfully, I had someone there [who] came in and got this guy off me,” said the star, who was “super shaken up” from the incident.

“I’ve never had something like this happen before to this degree,” she added.

Annie warned fellow adult entertainers to always prioritize their safety first



The viral figure asserted the importance of adult creators putting their safety first and doing background checks on their co-stars.

It might also help to talk to other adult entertainers who have collabed with them before, Annie suggested.

“I was so naive in thinking that because I’ve been doing this for so long, now that this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” she concluded. “…I am just so lucky that I, I guess, still had a security guard close by just in case.”

Image credits: anniekknight

In a follow-up video, Annie revealed more details about the alleged assaulter to her viewers.

She found out from her security guard that the man was allegedly a convicted felon.

“The things that this man has done is disgusting. I literally feel so gross right now,” she said.

The viral star claimed in a follow-up video that the co-star was a convicted felon

Image credits: annieknight78

In hindsight, she said a simple Google search would have led her to see the alleged crimes he had committed and prevent such a harrowing experience.

Fans rallied behind her with support, saying, “He obviously needs to be back behind bars.”

“Press charges. Please. So many women don’t have a security guard,” one said.



“Hey, I had a client that I was seeing for 3 months, and he lied to me the whole time, come to find out he was a sex offender,” one viewer shared. “I was so upset with myself. But I did nothing wrong. Men are liars.”

Others showed no sympathy and dismissed her story as the “consequence” of her career choice, thus reflecting the persistent stigma faced by adult entertainers even in moments of trauma.

“Bound to happen in that industry. You put urself in the situation,” one claimed.

Another wrote, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. ‘Feels gross’ but hard to understand your levels….”

Annie responded to some haters and reinforced the importance of consent

Image credits: anniekknight

Some suggested a career change, but Annie asserted that she was staying put.

“You need to stop and get a real job that you wear clothes to,” one commented, to which she replied, “No thanks.”

“I’m sorry I couldn’t stop laughing. Time for a real job, I guess,” another commenter said.

“lol I’m not getting a ‘real’ job? I literally said I’ll be filming with creators only from now on…” she replied. “I have 8 collabs in the next 5 weeks.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Annie’s story about the alleged assault by her male co-star

