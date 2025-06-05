ADVERTISEMENT

28-year-old adult video star from Australia, Annie Knight, who was hospitalized after willingly sleeping with 583 men in six hours, has another challenge for herself.

In a recent Instagram post, she admitted to wanting to do another stunt—something else, but not necessarily involving a lot of people.  

Netizens have always been quick to comment on Knight’s choice of profession as an adult entertainer. But after the event with more than 500 men ended in a medical emergency, the internet was on fire. 

    “Something that you guys want to see.” Knight tells fans she’s up for doing another stunt

    Adult star posing outdoors in casual white top and jeans by a canal with city buildings and palm trees in the background.

    In an IG post, the Only Fans star said of her desire to perform another outrageous intimacy act: 

    “It doesn’t necessarily need to be huge numbers, but something different that you guys want to see, or if you have any recommendations, let me know.”

    She talked about her ongoing recovery. ‘’By the way, bit of a health update. I’m doing well. I’m still having issues,” Knight said.

    Netizens scolded the adult star after her outrageous performance 

    Adult star posing on the beach in bikini, symbolizing bold future plans after hospitalization.

    Immediately following her stunt, and fueled by the fact that she was hospitalized, netizens were quick to point out the outrageousness of it all.

    “There’s no reason a sane person would do this… literally no reason,” one person said.

    Another said, “Like they say, ‘Sharing is caring’.”

    “This entire situation is strange and gross.”

    Knight said doctors weren’t taking her seriously after her injuries from sleeping with 500+ men

    Blonde adult star with bold plans after hospitalization for sleeping with 583 men in six hours speaking to camera.

    Adult star with blonde hair smiling, sharing bold future plans after hospitalization from extreme event.

    In various social media posts, she explained that during her hospitalization, she felt she wasn’t getting fair treatment or timely care because the medical staff didn’t take her injuries seriously.

    “I think that unfortunately medical professionals, specifically men, not always men though, tend to disregard women’s health issues,” she said.

    @annieknight78 Someone help me 😢 #annieknight#challenge#583#fyp♬ original sound – Annie Knight

    She lamented about “having to push through my pain and push through things that are meant to be enjoyable.” 

    Still, Annie maintained that even with her hospitalization, she would happily do the challenge again. 

    She has said that she “felt amazing” during the event, although she was not expecting quite as many men to turn out. 

    Australia’s most s*xually active woman has endometriosis 

    Blonde adult star wearing sunglasses and black outfit in a modern store setting with bold future plans.

    Known as “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” Knight has said that she suffers from endometriosis.

    According to the Mayo Clinic: “Endometriosis is often a painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.” The clinic says it often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis.

    Adult star in red lace lingerie posing confidently against a red background, symbolizing bold future plans.

    “Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So, unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since,” Knight has said on social media.

    Other factors contributed to her hospitalization after the stunt

    Adult star in a hospital bed wearing a blue gown after being hospitalized, revealing bold future plans.

    Knight said that she was quite stressed before the big event. She had just purchased a home, plus planning such an over-the-top event was no small task.

    “In all my videos, I was very honest about the fact that I was feeling fine before, during, and after,” she explained.

    “So the actual physical side of the challenge wasn’t so much the problem. It was more like the after-effects of, I guess, the amount of stress I put on myself.”

    Knight sparks debate from netizens from all corners of the world

    Adult star in hospital bed resting with medical equipment nearby, reflecting bold future plans after hospitalization.

    One person said, “That’s no daddy’s girl there. Bet he’s proud. Choke choke”

    “Can’t wait until she has kids & needs to explain this to them. Eww,” said another.

    One said, “I guess she got the attention she was seeking and that’s what was important to her.” 

    Some people were repulsed. “This just makes me want to vomit.”

    Meanwhile, others felt sympathy: “I feel sorry for her”

    “At its core, it’s physically demanding”: doctors don’t recommend it

    Adult star in black bikini standing on beach with ocean in background, smiling and revealing bold future plans.

    Adult star with long blonde hair wearing a red feathered outfit posing outdoors at night near greenery

    Not surprisingly, doctors do not condone sleeping with as many different partners as Annie did in such a short time frame.

    In a news.com.au interview, Dr. Zac Turner, who practices preventative health and wellness said, at its core, the act of intercourse is “a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins.”

    And that if done in moderation, intercourse can be as rewarding as working out at the gym, plus it relieves stress and builds emotional bonding. But if performing an ‘intercourse marathon’ like Annie did, “the physical and physiological toll can be severe.”

    Annie Knight, OF star, gets mostly negative comments from netizens 

