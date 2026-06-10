17 Actors Born To Play A Real-Life Person Just Based On Their Insane Resemblance
They say everyone has a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. And every once in a while, this feels less like a theory and more like the universe hit "copy + paste" on the faces of two different people.
What are the odds that two completely unrelated people, born in two different corners of the world, maybe even a century apart, could look nearly identical? These doppelgängers have convinced the internet that they are either time-travelers or clones.
So prepare to do a double take (or several). Here are the celebrity lookalikes so striking, it feels like someone, somewhere, is recycling faces.
This post may include affiliate links.
Jeremy Allen White And Gene Wilder
Hollywood just needs to catch up because the internet has already cast a star for the upcoming Gene Wilder biopic.
When the news broke in June 2026 that director Dito Montiel had secured rights from Gene Wilder’s estate for an authorized biopic, fans didn’t even wait to finish reading the announcement before naming their choice for the leading man: The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.
Wilder, a two-time Oscar nominee, remains one of the most beloved comedic performers in film history, thanks to his unforgettable roles in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, and The Producers.
The upcoming biopic will reportedly trace his rise from a shy young theater actor to one of cinema’s most iconic comedic voices, while exploring the personal struggles and relationships that led to his stardom.
Montiel co-wrote the script with Jeremy Roth, with Intrinsic Value Films and Mgmt Entertainment producing.
Although there’s no official announcement for who will be cast to play the great Wilder, netizens had already made up their mind.
“Jeremy Allen White or cancel this movie,” one Reddit user put bluntly.
“JAW or no go,” another echoed.
The resemblance between the Shameless alum and the late comedy legend has been shocking people for years, with the same wild curls, soulful eyes, and slightly melancholic charm.
“When I first saw him on The Bear, I actually googled if he was related to Gene Wilder,” one commenter admitted.
“If I knew nothing about either man and you were to tell me they were father and son, I would say 'yeah, no sh*t’,” said another.
One Redditor called it the most obvious biopic casting in Hollywood history, saying, “It's so obvious I haven't even said his name but you know who I'm talking about.”
Over on X, fans were already calling for White’s awards campaign: “Jeremy Allen White get off that Bruce Springsteen nonsense and come get your oscar fr this time.”
The Springsteen reference is a nod to White having just played The Boss in the 2025 biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.
Transforming himself into beloved real-life icons could quickly become White’s whole persona if he’s cast to play Wilder.
Yet, not everyone was sold on the fan-favorite pick.
“He looks like him, but no performance he's ever given has made me think he can ACT like him,” one skeptic argued. “Doesn't have that same affable charm, and if there's any comedy in the movie (which I'd hope at least some) is not really White’s style at all.”
Others fired back, with one writing, “Ya think Gene Wilder was comedic, every waking moment of his life? … What makes you think Jeremy Allen White can't be funny? It's going to be Jeremy Allen White.”
Liam Hemsworth And Karen Khachanov
One is tall, handsome, and athletic. The other is tall, handsome, and box-office famous. And they both seem to share the same mirror.
Years back, tennis fans were slightly confused when a man walked out with a racquet to take on sports icon Rafael Nadal in the U.S. Open third-round match in 2018.
Some wondered why a man who looked just like Australian heartthrob Liam Hemsworth had stepped onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
What they didn’t realize was that Nadal’s opponent was Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov!
Many wondered if Khachanov was somehow related to Hemsworth, who is the youngest of three famous brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth.
“So, I was watching Nadal vs Khachanov in the @usopen yesterday, and I’m still not convinced that Khachanov isn’t just Liam Hemsworth’s alter-ego. Thoughts?” one wrote on X at the time.
Another said, “Someone on YouTube said that Karen Khachanov looks like Liam Hemsworth and now I can't un-see it.”
“Is Khachanov a long-lost Hemsworth brother?” one asked.
The Moscow-born player gave a cheeky reply at the time, saying, “Yeah I am the 4th brother.”
Outside the Ball, which describes itself as a premium tennis media brand, shared a fun 2019 YouTube video, in which Khachanov was jokingly seen imitating Hemsworth.
“I’ve actually written a part especially for you, and you would be playing the part of Liam Hemsworth,” the host said.
“Basically myself,” the tennis player quipped.
The audition seemed fairly simple, with the host-turned-casting director first asking Khachanov if he could smile actively.
“That is brilliant. I thought it was Liam for a second,” the host joked after Khachanov flashed his brightest smile.
She then asked him how his Australian accent was.
“Not good,” Khachanov replied, but proceeded to parrot the lines that the host gave him in his best Australian accent.
“Nailed it!” the host then said. “Good job! You got the part.”
Jean-Ralphio And Leon Trotsky
The funniest character in Parks and Recreation has the same face as one of history’s most famous revolutionaries. No, seriously.
For the uninitiated, Leon Trotsky was one of the leading figures of the 1917 Russian Revolution.
He was a fiery orator and theorist who helped bring the Bolsheviks to power, founded the Red Army, and was once considered Lenin’s heir apparent before losing a power struggle to Joseph Stalin, getting exiled, and spending his final years on the run across Europe and Mexico.
In photos from his younger years, with the sharp suit, the smug little smirk, and that unmistakable tower of dark curls, he is the spitting image of Ben Schwartz, the actor who played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, the gloriously useless scene-stealer from Parks and Recreation.
When the side-by-side hit Reddit, the Parks and Rec faithful did not treat the moment with the gravity history demanded. They treated it exactly the way Jean-Ralph would have wanted: by rewriting Soviet history in his signature sing-song falsetto.
“Josef Stalin is the WOOOORRSSTTTT,” the top comment declared.
One user composed an entire Jean-Ralphio-style biography of the revolutionary’s downfall: “We're gonna have the CRAZIEST of revolutions. Pitchforks. Torches. Marxism. Equality—STALIN?!?! Show trials. Fleeing the scene. Hiding in a dumpster. Leaving the country. Crashing in your country for a while 'cause 🎶technically I'm EXXXXXILLLLLED🎶”
For the record, that is a startlingly accurate summary of Trotsky’s last fifteen years.
Even his infamous affair with the artist Frida Kahlo during his Mexican exile got the treatment with one commenter crooning, “♪ Open minded as heeee-elllll ♪”
Some fans needed proof the photo wasn’t doctored.
“I had to google that to make sure this is real. It is. That's crazy,” one wrote.
Others pointed out the resemblance triangle gets even weirder, since Schwartz is already constantly compared to Stranger Things star Joe Keery.
“Wow he LITERALLY looks like Joe Keery's and Ben Schwartz's love child,” said one user of the young Trotsky.
“So it's fair to say that Joe Keery, Ben Schwartz and Leon Trotsky are all the same guy, right?” another concluded. “That's the theory we're going with?”
And of course, someone summed up the whole discovery with the only Office-adjacent response that fit: “They're the same picture.”
History tells us Trotsky met a grim end in Mexico City in 1940, assassinated on Stalin's orders. But the Internet has decided his spirit lives on, flat-ironed hair and all, in a man whose greatest contribution to society was Entertainment 720.
Orlando Bloom And Nicolae Grigorescu
If time travel were a real thing, Orlando Bloom could go back to the 1800s, and everyone would call him Nicolae Grigorescu.
The actor’s wavy hair, expressive eyes, and soft oval-shaped face would undoubtedly make onlookers mistake him for the renowned 19th-century painter and writer.
Grigorescu is seen as one of the founders of modern Romanian painting and a leading figure of 19th-century European art.
The youngest of six siblings, little Nicu lost his father at the age of seven and joined the rest of his family in moving to a Bucharest slum to live with his aunt. There, he discovered his love for painting amid the deprivation and became an apprentice to different church painters.
Czech painter Anton Chladek, a renowned portraitist and miniaturist, also took little Nicu under his wing and showed him how to paint small symbols.
Grigorescu was already selling his first art pieces at fairs by the age of 12, using the money to support his family.
The artist went on to study in France ,and his lifetime’s worth of artwork was seen as chronicles of 19th-century Romania. And if there is anyone who can step into Grigorescu's story as if he belonged there, it would be Orlando Bloom.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star already looks like he belongs in a period portrait. So slipping into the role of Nicolae Grigorescu would feel totally believable.
Saoirse Ronan And Chappell Roan
The internet believes Saoirse Ronan and Chappell Roan look like alternate-universe versions of each other. And the two stars have noticed it, too.
Roan herself acknowledged their resemblance in a 2021 TikTok video, which began with a clip of Ronan from the 2009 film The Lovely Bones.
The actress was then seen morphing into the Pink Pony Club singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, 28.
Years later, the 32-year-old Irish actress gushed over her celebrity doppelganger during a 2024 episode of The Tonight Show.
Host Jimmy Fallon pulled out the same TikTok video that Roan had posted in the past, asking if she could see the resemblance.
Ronan said she could see the similarities; Roan was the “person who made [her] aware” of it.
“I became so obsessed with her over the summer, just like everyone else. Her and Charli xcx.”
She then spoke about attending one of Roan’s shows with fellow actress Brie Larson, and how they met the pop star’s parents.
“[A] friend was like, ‘I'm gonna go over, I'm gonna talk to her parents.’ We were like, ‘No, you've got to play it cool, we can't, like, let her know we love her as much as we do,’” the Atonement star said on the show.
“Anyway, we went over and I was playing it really cool,” she continued. “Her and Brie were chatting in the corner and I was like, ‘Cool, I'm gonna go.’ And she called me over and she said, ‘Oh, everyone says that we're the same.’”
Shortly after the show, Larson had posted a post-concert snap on social media, with Ronan and Roan posing together.
“We're in the same room. We both exist," Ronan joked as the talkshow host pulled up the photo to show the audience.
The Little Woman star continued to praise her celebrity doppelgänger, calling her “the best.”
“She's just incredible and I love how she's spoken out about the insane treatment that famous people get,” she told Fallon.
Anne Hathaway And Amal Clooney
One is Hollywood royalty; the other married into it and brought a law degree along.
For anyone unfamiliar, Amal Clooney is a British human rights barrister who has represented clients before international courts in high-profile cases, from freedom press battles to war crimes.
She became one of the most photographed women on the planet in 2014 when she married a certain silver-haired actor named George Clooney, and the Internet decided pretty quickly that she had a Hollywood twin.
That twin was none other than Oscar-winning Anne Hathaway.
Funnily enough, the actress herself was apparently last to know.
When Extra co-host Tracey Edmonds asked Hathaway during a 2015 interview if anyone had ever told her she resembled the barrister, the Devil Wears Prada star couldn’t contain her delight.
“I've never heard that, thank you…that's like so going to be the best thing that happens to me today!” she gushed.
But Hathaway didn’t stop at the surface-level compliment, making it clear the comparison meant more to her than just sharing bone structure.
“I hope I become half the woman that she is,” she continued. “She's so accomplished, and it's so thrilling to look at someone and be like ‘Wow, you really are making the world a better place.’”
While the comparison was news to Hathaway, Twitter had been on the case for a while.
One user called Amal the “Arabian version of Anne Hathaway” when news of her engagement to Clooney broke.
“#AmalAlamuddin and #AnneHathaway really look alike! Can you tell which is which?” another asked.
With the matching shades of dark hair, strong brows, megawatt smiles, and a shared fondness for oversized sunglasses, telling them apart in certain photos genuinely takes a second look.
Years later, fans are still doing double takes, with one writing, “Lately Anne Hathaway's starting to look like Amal Clooney imo.”
Another said, “They've always looked alike. It's just that Hathaway seems to be copying Amal's hairstyle and makeup lately.”
One speculated whether subtle cosmetic tweaks were responsible for the resemblance, questioning whether the brow, lip, and cheek work had brought Anne’s features closer to Amal’s.
“A lot of plastic surgery trends also mimic natural features of Lebanese women,” added the same user.
If the resemblance ever lands Hathaway the role in an Amal biopic, at least we know she’d take the homework seriously.
Cillian Murphy And Tyler Glasnow
If Irish actor Cillian Murphy and Major League Baseball player Tyler Glasnow switched places, nobody would probably notice.
Both celebrities, who have carved a niche for themselves in their own fields, somehow have the same angular face and can hold a gaze with striking intensity. And they both have acknowledged it as well.
Tyler, a 31-year-old pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, said people have been calling him the 50-year-old actor’s doppelgänger for years. But it peaked around the release of Oppenheimer, the biopic that won Murphy an Oscar for his role as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
“I can’t remember exactly how it started, but it was like three years ago,” he told GQ in 2023. “That’s when I sort of became that thing—half baseball and half that. Then my mom was like, ‘You kind of do look like him!’ Certain times I feel like I look like him, and other times I don’t at all. It depends on the picture, I guess.”
Glasnow said he was “absolutely” a fan of Murphy’s work, calling him a “good actor” who “looks great.”
The MLB star knew the actor was shorter than him. So when asked about whether he thought Murphy could throw a baseball, he answered, “I don’t know, I’d have to see his athletic ability. I’d give him 40 [miles per hour]. Maybe 50? I’ll say 50.”
“There’s been some dudes—I don’t know about five seven—but some short dudes who throw very, very hard,” replied the 6 foot, 8 inch tall pitcher.
While netizens have long compared the two celebrities to each other, their resemblance became hotly discussed after an AI-generated image of them went viral in 2023.
Murphy was even asked about whether he was aware of the resemblance of the baseball player, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 and has also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Are you aware — again, I know you’re not online, this baseball player that’s been mistaken for you?” host Josh Horowitz asked him on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
“Wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something?” he asked before saying, “I need to turn off more notifications” because “many people” had sent him the image.
“You've got a doppelgänger. You've got a long-lost twin,” Horowitz joked.
“He's a lot better at baseball than I am,” Murphy replied.
Fans have been debating their resemblance for years, with one saying, “The resemblance is uncanny!”
“They're both very good looking,” one said, while another wrote, “One looks like a baseball player the other looks like a serial k*ller.”
“Tyler looks like Cillian’s American cousin who has less deep-set eyes and sees the sun,” another said. “Very good look alike!”
But another camp claimed they couldn’t see the similarities, claiming their features were “not even close.”
“They both have high cheek bones, a strong jaw, and similar noses but that’s where it ends,” one said.
Jennifer Lawrence And Zubaida Tharwat
Decades before Jennifer Lawrence was tripping on the staircases at the Oscars, her blockbuster-making face was already famous. But in Cairo.
Zubaida Tharwat was one of the great beauties of Egyptian cinema's golden age, a star of the 1960s known for films like A Day of My Life, Beware of Love, and There Is a Man in Our House.
Born in Alexandria, the actress was celebrated across the Arab world for her delicate features and famously hypnotic eyes. And she built a career spanning film, television, and theater before passing away in 2016.
Then, decades later, the internet found her old photos and collectively gasped, because staring back at them in winged eyeliner and a vintage updo was a star who looked just like the Hunger Games actress.
When Tharwat’s portrait hit the r/OldSchoolCool subreddit, it was labeled: “Jennifer Lawrence lookalike.” But for some, the very first order of business was correcting the timeline.
“You mean Jennifer Lawrence is a Zubaida Tharwat look-a-like,” the top commenter fired back, racking up over a thousand upvotes for defending the original’s seniority.
One particularly dedicated user did the actual fieldwork: “Just researched both of them without makeup... and i can 100% confirm they look alike! saw a few pics with their faces layered on each other!”
Others took the resemblance as evidence of something bigger going on behind the scenes of reality.
“It seems like a lot of celebrities are recycled or immortal lol,” one mused, with another quipping that “lazy devs been using the same default assets over and over again.”
One commenter pointed out the eeriness even extended to the timing: “Tharwat died in 2016. Lawrence became a superstar that year. WAIT.”
They added that Tharwat's Turkish and Caucasus heritage and Lawrence's possible Eastern European roots could mean the two simply descend from the same region.
One user noted the photo reminded them of a Twilight Zone episode about an immortal actress who reinvents herself every few decades. And another ran with it: the episode is called Queen of the Nile; it aired in 1964, and it premiered right at the start of a seven-year gap in Tharwat's filmography.
“Coincidence?” they asked.
“I think not,” came the inevitable reply.
But possibly the best part of this entire pairing is how a beloved icon of Middle Eastern cinema gained a whole new generation of admirers, even among Egyptian fans.
“Being an Egyptian, these kinds of posts really rejuvenates my love for my country,” one said.
Richard Madden And Gus Kenworthy
The King of the North apparently has a twin, and he’s been hiding in plain sight on the ski slopes.
When two-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy hit the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Game of Thrones fans did a collective double-take.
The American freestyle skier looked so much like the Scottish actor Richard Madden, best known for playing Robb Stark on the beloved HBO series, that the Internet briefly forgot that there was actual skiing to watch.
Kenworthy was already one of the most talked-about athletes of the games, between his injuries and his on-air kiss with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas. But it was a tweet from Megan Myers that set off the doppelgänger frenzy, posting side-by-side images of the actor and skier.
Fans, as expected, promptly lost their minds.
Kenworthy leaned all the way in, going to the extent of retweeting the viral post himself and writing, “Uh-oh @_richardmadden they're on to us…”
For the Olympian, though, the comparison was old news.
“I hear the Richard Madden comparison so often,” Kenworthy told Insider at the time, admitting that he could see the resemblance in their facial features and hair, especially when their hair was the same color.
“We could be brothers,” he quipped.
But here’s the twist: Madden isn’t even the celebrity Kenworthy wants as his doppelgänger.
The skier confessed that, growing up, he was angling for a very different Hollywood comparison: the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker.
“When I was a kid, I used to ask people if I looked like Paul Walker,” he said, adding that he hoped people would agree and say yes.
And honestly? Squint a little, and you can see that one too.
Funnily enough, this isn’t even the first time the Olympics collided with Westeros. Back in the 2016 Rio games, fans were obsessed with Australian high jumper Brandon Starc, who not only shared a near-identical name with Bran Stark, but also resembled actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright.
At this point, the Stark family might want to check the Olympic village for more long-lost relatives.
Alec Baldwin And Millard Filmore
Put Alec Baldwin and President Millard Fillmore side-by-side, and it’s impossible to ignore their resemblance.
One ruled the White House from 1850 to 1853 as the 13th President of the US.
Born in a log cabin to a poor family, a young Fillmore worked on his father’s farm until he became a cloth-maker’s apprentice.
As a child, he received barely any formal education. But he was obsessed with teaching himself, having learned how to read himself during the brutal, almost-slavery-level apprenticeship.
He even stole books on certain occasions before finally managing to borrow $30, buying back his freedom from the cloth maker, and walking one hundred miles back home to return to his family.
Still hungry to learn, an 18-year-old Fillmore began attending school in a nearby town for six months, where his redheaded teacher, Abigail Powers, pushed him to do better.
She was only 19 at the time, barely a couple of years older than him. They took each other as husband and wife a few years later in 1826.
Shortly after his six months of schooling, Fillmore began working in a law office and was admitted to the bar by 1823. He stepped into politics as a member of the democratic and libertarian Anti-Masonic Movement and Anti-Masonic Party in 1828. And as they say, the rest is history.
Meanwhile, Baldwin was born about a hundred years after Fillmore’s presidency came to an end, in a completely different world and a completely different era. Yet their face cards have an uncanny resemblance.
Apart from sharing facial similarities with the 13th US president, the veteran Hollywood actor also has a penchant for being loud with his political views.
Their resemblance isn’t lost on netizens, who have been asking, “So is Fillmore the time traveler pretending to be Baldwin, or Vice-Versa?
“They made the same deal with the devil,” one said.
Another wrote, “There are only so many skins in the simulation. They’re bound to repeat over time.”
Miller was part of a then anti-immigrant political group who were called the "Know Nothings", which gives them a double resemblance to today's MAGA.
Sabrina Carpenter And Hillary Clinton
When Sabrina Carpenter pops up on social media, loyal fans of Hillary Clinton might think for a second that they’re looking at flashback pictures of the former first lady.
The pop star, who has acted in Girl Meets World, Work It, Tall Girl, and more, could easily be cast to play a younger version of Clinton in a sensational biopic.
Netizens couldn’t stop talking about the resemblance after Clinton shared a series of throwback pictures last year to mark her 50th wedding anniversary to former president Bill Clinton.
“When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill,” she wrote alongside what appeared to be pictures of them from the 70s.
The comments section of her post was flooded with fans shrieking over the uncanny resemblance between Clinton and Carpenter.
“Anyone else see a Sabrina Carpenter resemblance????,” one asked.
Another admitted, “I legit thought this was Sabrina Carpenter for a minute.”
“Sabrina Carpenter i have a biopic for you,” another fan declared.
Scarlett Johansson And Jimmy Carter
Nobody usually puts Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Carter in the same sentence. But side-by-side, they look like fruits of the same family tree.
Carter etched his name in American history when he announced his candidacy on December 12, 1974. He passed away 50 years later on December 29, 2024.
The first American president to be born in a hospital, Carter was raised by a peanut warehouse owner and a registered nurse in a home that had no electricity or indoor plumbing.
He graduated valedictorian of the class at Plains High School in Georgia and had a seven-year career in the US Navy before returning home to his hometown to manage the family’s peanut farm operations after his father’s passing.
Carter became the governor of Georgia in 1971 before going on to become the president from 1977 to 1981.
His counterpart on this list, Scarlett Johansson, carved out a completely different kind of legacy, dominating the big screen for decades now.
Netizens agreed that the former president apparently had “America’s most unexpectedly cinematic cheekbone structure.”
“Jimmy Carter, Scarlett Johansson. Separated at birth?” asked one baffled social media user.
“Gawd dammmm so you guys..... HOW do you propose this is possible? Clones? Time Travel?” another asked.
“Rest in peace Jimmy Carter, you were our most Scarlett Johansson looking president,” one said after his passing in 2024, making another user chime in and say, “No. She was our most Jimmy Carter looking movie star.”
“And they say clones aren’t real,” said another.
One wrote, “I need a Jimmy Carter biopic starring scarjo, Hollywood get on this.”
Another wrote after Carter’s passing, “I was not emotionally prepared to find out young Jimmy Carter looked like he could’ve played Scarlett Johansson’s grandfather, cousin, stunt double, and soft-launch biopic lead all at once.”
“History class really robbed us by using the wrong pictures,” continued the same user. “Because why did nobody mention President Carter had ‘old Hollywood actress in a Navy uniform’ face card?”
Tom Hiddleston And Herbert Beerbohm Tree
This one comes with a plot twist so neat it almost feels scripted.
Herbert Beerbohm Tree was one of the most celebrated actor-managers of the Victorian era. Born in London in 1852, he built his fame on grand, spectacular Shakespeare productions and ran the Haymarket and later His Majesty’s Theatre.
In 1904, he founded a drama school in London that you may have heard of: the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, better known as RADA.
Now here’s the kicker: About a century later, an aspiring British actor, Tom Hiddleston, started his training at RADA.
That’s right. The man who looks eerily like the school’s founder graduated from the very institution that Tree had built. At this point, the universe is just showing off.
The resemblance between the Loki star and the Victorian stage legend has been making the rounds on the Internet for years, and it’s not just the faces.
As one Reddit user pointed out, the parallel runs deeper: “Funny because they're/were both big Shakespeare actors.”
Indeed, Hiddleston has racked up acclaimed Shakespearean performances of his own, from Olivier-nominated stage work to playing Prince Hal and Henry V in the BBC's The Hollow Crown and a sold-out Hamlet directed by Kenneth Branagh, staged fittingly as a RADA fundraiser.
Fans of a group calling themselves ‘Hiddle’s Magic’ went a step further, noting that even a Shakespeare statue connected to Tree’s legacy in Stratford-upon-Avon appeared to share the actor’s face. And they floated only two logical explanations as possible.
“Is our Tom reincarnated or perhaps a time-traveler?” the post asked.
The comments did not hold back.
“Honestly, the first time I saw it, I was shocked! The resemblance is truly striking!” one fan wrote. “And the statue! My God, with Tom now in his 40s, it resembles him SO much! It's creepy but also fascinating!”
“They have to be related!!!” another insisted.
One fan jokingly settled the debate with airtight logic: “Time Traveler. Too nice to be from this time period.”
And honestly, given that Hiddleston has built a career playing a centuries-old shapeshifting god, let’s not entirely rule out anything.
Will Ferrell And Chad Smith
Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith have been the Internet’s favorite set of accidental twins for decades, and their latest chapter played out live on the Season 51 finale of SNL on May 16, 2026, when Smith straight-up hijacked Ferrell’s SNL monologue.
When Ferrell was introduced as a host for his sixth time, it wasn’t the comedian who walked out for the monologue.
It was Smith, in a matching dark blue suit and a wig of Ferrell's trademark curls, greeting the briefly confused studio audience as if he were the Elf star himself. He came equipped with a speech about how hosting really feels like coming home.
The real Ferrell then stormed out to confront his lookalike, in the exact same suit.
“What the hell do you think you're doing?” he demanded.
“I think I'm hosting the show,” Smith deadpanned.
When Ferrell snapped that Smith was the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the audience cheered for the impostor, prompting the comedian to lose it entirely.
He yelled at the crowd to shut up, claiming Smith had shoved him down backstage so hard that Lorne Michaels had to revive him with mouth-to-mouth.
Smith defended himself, claiming he was the night’s musical guest, forcing Ferrell to then point out that the actual musical guest was Sir Paul McCartney.
When Ferrell later called on “the cute one” in the audience for questions, the camera panned to McCartney himself, who refused to believe the real Ferrell was who he said he was.
“Nice try, Chad,” the Beatles legend said. “Get back behind the drums where you belong."
For longtime fans, this was a beloved franchise getting a new installment. The two have been milking their resemblance since their famous 2014 drum-off on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they faced off while dressed identically and let the audience figure out who was who.
The stars refuse to put the bit to rest because, frankly, their resemblance is genuinely disorienting.
“For those who are wondering, the one on the left is Wil.......... no the one on the right....hold on a second........ Yeah I don't know,” one Facebook commenter wrote under the SNL clip.
“Like have they done a DNA test cuz it's spooky,” another asked.
One viewer admitted, “I was fooled until he started speaking.”
The episode came with a bonus flex for Smith. He stuck around to actually play drums for McCartney’s musical performance. So in the end, he did get behind the drums where he belonged. No big deal.
Some fans pointed out that the two have started drifting apart, with one Redditor noting, “20 years ago they looked almost identical, but as they age the resemblance is less and less.”
Another observed that Smith-as-Ferrell “looked more like Flea,” suggesting the drummer may simply be morphing into whoever he stands next to.
Taraji P. Henson And Tammi Terrell
Fans are surprised that there isn’t already a Tammi Terrell biopic with Taraji P. Henson cast as the leading lady.
Terrell was a popular and much-loved Motown star, best known for her duets with singer Marvin Gaye, including Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Your Precious Love, and You're All I Need to Get By.
What should have been a long and illustrious career for the Philly girl was cut short when she passed away from a brain tumor at the age of 24 in 1970.
With her passing being seen as one of soul music’s most heartbreaking losses, it’s no surprise that fans have been asking the talented Henson to bring her story to life onscreen.
The comparisons between the two stars don’t just stop at their striking resemblance.
“Hear me out : Taraji P Henson should play Tammi Terrell in her biopic. They look a lot alike,” read one post on social media. “They even have some of the same mannerisms. What do you think?”
Fellow netizens agreed, with one saying, “She could and she should, if given the opportunity!”
“They most definitely look alike,” one said.
“Totally agree,” another wrote, “Taraji would bring Tammi's story to life beautifully!”
“We’ve been saying this for years. I just wish they would develop something already. Her story deserves to be told!” said another.
Yes, please! Make a movie of the life of this absolutely phenomenal woman. And Taraji P. Henson would be amazing as her.
Tessa Ferrer And Rosemary Clooney
Tessa Ferrer could easily pass off as a modern-day Rosemary Clooney. But in this case, their photos actually do come from the same family album, as one is the granddaughter of the other.
Rosemary Clooney was a widely popular actress and singer who first began singing duets on the radio with her younger sister Betty when they were still living with their grandfather in Cincinnati.
Known as the Clooney sisters, they toured with saxophonist Tony Pastor’s band for years until Rosemary Clooney decided to embark on her own solo career.
It wasn’t long before radios across the US began playing her hit songs, such as This Ole House, Mambo Italiano, Half as Much, Tenderly, and Hey There.
She has even appeared on screen in movies like White Christmas.
Proving just how much fate loves near-perfect coincidences, Rosemary Clooney has guest-starred in the NBC television medical drama ER. Also appearing on the same show were her granddaughter, Tessa Ferrer, and her nephew, George Clooney.
George Clooney once praised his aunt Rosemary Clooney for teaching him an important “lesson” about fame before she passed away in 2002.
“My aunt Rosemary was a very famous singer, at 19,” he said during a Q&A at the 63rd New York Film Festival last year. “She was on the cover of Time magazine, and then she did White Christmas as an actress, and boy, there was nothing she touched that couldn't be great.”
“And then rock and roll came in, and women in popular music were gone,” he continued. “At the time, when she started, nine of the top 10 singers were women. And then Elvis came along four years later, and there wasn't a woman in the top 25.”
George Clooney told the audience that when she returned home after being on the road singing, people would ask her, “What happened to you?”
“I”m done,” he quoted her, admitting she “handled it poorly” and began heavily using alcohol and illicit substances.
She “did everything stupid” and waited around 40 years for her career to take a turn once again, he continued.
The Oscar winner said the “lesson” was to “pay attention to how little this has to do with you — which you learn when you’re older, because when you're young, you think you're really smart.”
But most of it is about “circumstance and a beautiful script and director and extraordinary actors, and those kind of things,” he added.
Several netizens have taken notice of Rosemary Clooney and Tessa Ferrer’s resemblance, asking, “Is it just me, or is Tessa Ferrer the spitting image of her (very talented) grandmother, Rosemary Clooney?”
“Woah, I didn't even know they were related!” another said.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teddy Pendergrass
The face says Teddy all the way!
Teddy Pendergrass was one of the defining voices of soul music.
The South Carolina-born singer rose to fame fronting Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes before launching a solo career, making him R&B’s reigning s*x symbol of the late ‘70s, with smashes like Close the Door and Love T.K.O.,” and infamous women-only concerts.
His story took a devastating turn in 1982, when a horrific car accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. Yet, the man nicknamed “Teddy Bear” fought his way back to recording and performing before passing away in January 2010 at 59, following a battle with colon cancer.
Now look at a photo of a young, bearded Teddy in his prime next to Aquaman and The Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and try to tell them apart.
With his strong jaw, million-dollar smile, and effortless leading-man magnetism, the Emmy winner looks like he was grown in a lab specifically for a biopic on Teddy’s life.
Which makes the actual biopic situation all the more chaotic. Because the role, as far as one very determined man is concerned, has already been claimed.
Fellow Hollywood star Tyrese Gibson has long claimed that he had both Teddy and his widow Joan Pendergrass’ blessings to play the singer in a possible biopic.
“This man embraced me when he was on this earth and shared [with] me, ‘No one can play me in my biopic but you, Tyrese. I'm sure of it,’” the Fast & Furious star wrote in a 2023 Instagram post.
“Hearing those words coming from him, as one could imagine, put me under an unbearable amount of pressure, but I knew that I was BORN to play Teddy Pendergrass.”
The biopic was in the works a few years ago, with Tyrese set to play the lead.
Warner Bros. had even acquired the life rights back in 2019, and Joan was on board as executive producer.
But things later fell apart, and Tyrese's production company, Voltron Entertainment, ended up in a legal battle with Joan, claiming she reneged on their agreement over the rights to Teddy's legacy. This was after Tyrese and his company reportedly poured $450,000 into the project. Tyrese sought $1 million in damages.
Through it all, the singer-actor has remained defiant, writing, “Whatever it takes, this Teddy movie will happen.”
And to be fair, Tyrese has his loyal supporters, with one fan writing, “Tyrese & Christopher Williams are the only 2 R&B cats who can sang TP in my opinion ... get this movie done Tyrese.”
“You betta sang Tyrese I look forward to seeing this epic portrayal,” cheered another.
If the legal dust ever settles and the project finds new life, Hollywood may have to choose between the man Teddy allegedly picked and Yahya, the man the mirror picked.