Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith have been the Internet’s favorite set of accidental twins for decades, and their latest chapter played out live on the Season 51 finale of SNL on May 16, 2026, when Smith straight-up hijacked Ferrell’s SNL monologue.



When Ferrell was introduced as a host for his sixth time, it wasn’t the comedian who walked out for the monologue.



It was Smith, in a matching dark blue suit and a wig of Ferrell's trademark curls, greeting the briefly confused studio audience as if he were the Elf star himself. He came equipped with a speech about how hosting really feels like coming home.



The real Ferrell then stormed out to confront his lookalike, in the exact same suit.



“What the hell do you think you're doing?” he demanded.



“I think I'm hosting the show,” Smith deadpanned.



When Ferrell snapped that Smith was the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the audience cheered for the impostor, prompting the comedian to lose it entirely.



He yelled at the crowd to shut up, claiming Smith had shoved him down backstage so hard that Lorne Michaels had to revive him with mouth-to-mouth.



Smith defended himself, claiming he was the night’s musical guest, forcing Ferrell to then point out that the actual musical guest was Sir Paul McCartney.



When Ferrell later called on “the cute one” in the audience for questions, the camera panned to McCartney himself, who refused to believe the real Ferrell was who he said he was.



“Nice try, Chad,” the Beatles legend said. “Get back behind the drums where you belong."



For longtime fans, this was a beloved franchise getting a new installment. The two have been milking their resemblance since their famous 2014 drum-off on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they faced off while dressed identically and let the audience figure out who was who.



The stars refuse to put the bit to rest because, frankly, their resemblance is genuinely disorienting.



“For those who are wondering, the one on the left is Wil.......... no the one on the right....hold on a second........ Yeah I don't know,” one Facebook commenter wrote under the SNL clip.



“Like have they done a DNA test cuz it's spooky,” another asked.



One viewer admitted, “I was fooled until he started speaking.”



The episode came with a bonus flex for Smith. He stuck around to actually play drums for McCartney’s musical performance. So in the end, he did get behind the drums where he belonged. No big deal.



Some fans pointed out that the two have started drifting apart, with one Redditor noting, “20 years ago they looked almost identical, but as they age the resemblance is less and less.”



Another observed that Smith-as-Ferrell “looked more like Flea,” suggesting the drummer may simply be morphing into whoever he stands next to.

