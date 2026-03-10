Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire After Fans Notice Disturbing Pattern In Her Music Videos
Sabrina Carpenter reacting with a grimace outdoors, highlighting disturbing pattern fans notice in her music videos.
Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire After Fans Notice Disturbing Pattern In Her Music Videos

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
A strange pattern across Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos was hotly discussed online.

Netizens made claims of double standards after they noticed that the 26-year-old singer’s videos had a specific rule: the men rarely survive.

“What would happen if a male artist did this to women?” one asked online, while another wrote, “Imagine the outrage if the roles were reversed.”

    Highlights
    • A strange pattern across Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos was hotly discussed online.
    • Viewers noticed that the 26-year-old singer’s videos had a specific rule: the men rarely survive.
    • “In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never d*e. Men, unfortunately, suffer most of the loss,” Carpenter once said herself.
    • Netizens said the running gag would be treated very differently if the genders were reversed.

    Once again, viewers have been discussing a strange pattern across Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage with a microphone, spotlight on her during a live music video shoot.

    Image credits: Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

    Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos have an exaggerated way of storytelling, where men don’t seem to be very safe.

    Her hit tracks like Taste, Tears, Feather, and Manchild depict male characters meeting violent ends, but in a comical and dark-humor kind of way.

    The Grammy winner herself has addressed the running gag in her video on a few occasions.

    Sabrina Carpenter in a gold outfit showing a strong expression, spotlight on disturbing patterns in her music videos.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never d*e. Men, unfortunately, suffer most of the loss,” Carpenter said in a behind-the-scenes video for her music video Taste, where she was seen going head-to-head with Jenna Ortega over a man.

    The gory music video for Taste showed several violent ways through which Carpenter and Ortega tried to un-alive each other to win the boyfriend, but nothing stops them.

    Netizens made claims of double standards after noticing a specific rule in Carpenter’s videos: the men rarely survive

    Mourners dressed in black stand around a turquoise coffin in a solemn outdoor scene from Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Tweet discussing controversy over Sabrina Carpenter's music videos and a disturbing pattern noticed by fans.

    Image credits: venom1s

    Twitter user commenting on a discussion about a disturbing pattern noticed in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: everspeters

    Even after getting impaled by a white picket fence and using a voodoo doll to set the other on fire, the women keep going.

    Finally, it is the boyfriend who gets caught up in the violence and meets an unlucky end.

    “This video, in particular, it’s almost comical how the women still don’t d*e,” Carpenter said in the behind-the-scenes video.

    Two women in an outdoor setting and a man floating in water, related to Sabrina Carpenter music videos pattern controversy.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Tweet by user Tonja discussing misogyny and misandry definitions in a social media conversation about online feelings.

    Image credits: Tonja22456

    In the 2023 song Feather, several men were permanently cut off in violent but creatively shown ways.

    A group of men following and catcalling her in the video were seen unexpectedly getting hit by a truck, “Final Destination”-style.

    In another scene, a bunch of gym bros were trying to impress her but ended up fighting each other to d**th.

    Yet another scene in the Feather video showed a man, who was ogling her in an elevator, getting decapitated after Carpenter jams his tie in the elevator door.

    Some men were hit by a truck “Final Destination”-style, while another man was decapitated in an elevator in one of her videos

    Sabrina Carpenter looking surprised in a music video scene, interacting with a man in a suit inside an elevator.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing normalized misandry and toxic views on feminism in a social media reply.

    Image credits: VikingPict

    The Sabrina Carpenter universe continued being dangerous for men in her 2025 song Manchild, where a man was seen plunging off a cliff in a car.

    The car went through numerous flips on the way down, and it certainly didn’t seem like a fun way to go.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Team Sabrina (@teamsabrina)

    Carpenter has even addressed the recurring joke in a music video itself.

    In Tears, from her latest album Man’s Best Friend, the singer wakes up from a car accident and presumes her boyfriend lost his life in the crash.

    However, by the end of the video, her boyfriend wakes up and stumbles towards her, saying: “baby, I’m so glad you’re okay.”

    “In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never d*e. Men, unfortunately, suffer most of the loss,” the Grammy winner said

    Sabrina Carpenter posing in a light green outfit, highlighting patterns noticed by fans in her music videos controversy.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Tweet screenshot discussing double standards related to Sabrina Carpenter and a disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: 928genius

    “Wait, no,” a surprised Carpenter says. “You di*d earlier, I thought.”

    “It’s a thing, someone has to d*e in every video. We’ll always remember you though,” she added as she took off her stiletto and hurled it at her boyfriend.

    The boyfriend tragically drops to the ground after the heel strikes him right in his chest.

    Scene from a music video showing a woman and a man, highlighting disturbing patterns in Sabrina Carpenter's music videos.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “You have to give the people what they want,” Carpenter nonchalantly says.

    Over the last few days, the pattern in the Espresso singer’s videos was brought up for debate online.

    Fans believed the violent moments were simply an exaggerated, tongue-in-cheek way of telling stories. But critics argued that the running gag would be treated very differently if the genders were reversed.

    Netizens said the running gag would be treated very differently if the genders were reversed

    Man falling off speedboat into water with waves splashing, related to Sabrina Carpenter disturbing pattern in music videos.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Tweet screenshot showing user PatsSoxCeltsBs replying to @dom_lucre, discussing Eminem and mentioning Sabrina Carpenter music videos controversy.

    Image credits: saintsteven78

    “Grammy winning artist Sabrina Carpenter is under backlash from music fans for constantly k*lling men in her music videos,” one said.

    “Imagine if a male artist made a music video showing women getting deleted and beaten up. He would be cancelled in a day,” said another. “But a woman artist can literally delete men and nobody cares? Never tell me again that misandry doesn’t exist.”

    Close-up of a person lying down with bare feet visible, evoking unsettling themes in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    “Imagine if the roles were reversed. If a male artist made a career out of k*lling women in music videos, he’d be deplatformed in an hour,” wrote another. “But since it’s female aura farming, we call it art? The hypocrisy is exhausting.”

    People on the other side of the argument said, “Some of you saying ‘if a man do this you will cancel him.’ Actually men do it all the time IN REAL LIFE to women and girls!!!!”

    “Her music videos turning into true crime episodes at this point,” read one comment

    “This is the glow-up we needed after years of male gaze music videos,” said another. “Sabrina said ‘if y’all can glorify violence against women in every other genre, I can make it camp and slay’ Aura maxed.”

    “Never been a big Sabrina Carpenter fan, but the heel turning into a shuriken is pure art,” another said.

    Carpenter released her album Man’s Best Friend in August and has so far not officially announced a standalone Man’s Best Friend world tour. She is nevertheless performing at music festivals over the next couple of months.

    “Double standards in full effect… men would be cancelled instantly, women get a free pass,” one critic commented online 

    Tweet from user @o_0sharkey commenting on Sabrina Carpenter’s disturbing pattern in her music videos, comparing them to true crime episodes.

    Image credits: o_0sharkey

    Tweet from Carolus Rex replying to user @venom1s stating We’ve always been expendable to them, related to Sabrina Carpenter disturbing pattern in music videos.

    Image credits: rex_carolus12

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing fans noticing a disturbing pattern in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: TheOlaw0yins

    Tweet by Brooke Brandtjen addressing respect and social issues, linked to Sabrina Carpenter disturbing pattern in music videos.

    Image credits: BrookeBrandtjen

    User comment on social media criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos for a disturbing pattern noticed by fans.

    Image credits: lookn4glitches

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sabrina Carpenter fans noticing a disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: phantom247

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sabrina Carpenter under fire after fans notice disturbing patterns in her music videos.

    Image credits: GoodwoodAlpha

    Tweet by user Maria discussing cultural hypocrisy in 2026, referencing a popular social media conversation about Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: dimkovska88

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing equality, related to Sabrina Carpenter under fire after fans notice disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: Dannieorji

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing fan reactions to Sabrina Carpenter's music videos and their disturbing pattern.

    Image credits: venom1s

    Sabrina Carpenter in a dark outfit performing, highlighting fans’ concerns over a disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: 03Alexjh

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing fans reacting to a disturbing pattern in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: QuadradoaoCubo

    Twitter user discussing Sabrina Carpenter under fire as fans notice a disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: LorienzoDeOG

    Tweet reply by Rhaszah D. Brimstone stating Oh no fictional men dying, discussing fan reaction related to Sabrina Carpenter music videos pattern.

    Image credits: Rhaszah

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sabrina Carpenter under fire after fans notice a disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: Sthunderrocker

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing satire with 264 likes, relating to Sabrina Carpenter music videos pattern controversy.

    Image credits: prayforusx

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversy around Sabrina Carpenter and patterns in her music videos.

    Image credits: BridgerBuilt

    Tweet discussing fans' reactions to Sabrina Carpenter under fire for disturbing pattern in her music videos.

    Image credits: adityaguptalks

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing comparisons while referencing a disturbing pattern in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: zayivda

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing disturbing patterns noticed by fans in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: lolasmarigolds

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the disturbing pattern noticed in Sabrina Carpenter music videos by fans.

    Image credits: hopee_milk

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing a user questioning the authenticity of content related to Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: GmoBird

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing real-life violence, related to fans noticing disturbing patterns in Sabrina Carpenter music videos.

    Image credits: Carol23silva23

     

