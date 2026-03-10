Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire After Fans Notice Disturbing Pattern In Her Music Videos

ADVERTISEMENT

A strange pattern across Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos was hotly discussed online.

Netizens made claims of double standards after they noticed that the 26-year-old singer’s videos had a specific rule: the men rarely survive.

“What would happen if a male artist did this to women?” one asked online, while another wrote, “Imagine the outrage if the roles were reversed.”

“In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never d*e. Men, unfortunately, suffer most of the loss,” Carpenter once said herself.

Sabrina Carpenter’s music videos have an exaggerated way of storytelling, where men don’t seem to be very safe.

Her hit tracks like Taste, Tears, Feather, and Manchild depict male characters meeting violent ends, but in a comical and dark-humor kind of way.

The Grammy winner herself has addressed the running gag in her video on a few occasions.

“In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never d*e. Men, unfortunately, suffer most of the loss,” Carpenter said in a behind-the-scenes video for her music video Taste, where she was seen going head-to-head with Jenna Ortega over a man.

The gory music video for Taste showed several violent ways through which Carpenter and Ortega tried to un-alive each other to win the boyfriend, but nothing stops them.

Even after getting impaled by a white picket fence and using a voodoo doll to set the other on fire, the women keep going.

Finally, it is the boyfriend who gets caught up in the violence and meets an unlucky end.

“This video, in particular, it’s almost comical how the women still don’t d*e,” Carpenter said in the behind-the-scenes video.

In the 2023 song Feather, several men were permanently cut off in violent but creatively shown ways.

A group of men following and catcalling her in the video were seen unexpectedly getting hit by a truck, “Final Destination”-style.

In another scene, a bunch of gym bros were trying to impress her but ended up fighting each other to d**th.

Yet another scene in the Feather video showed a man, who was ogling her in an elevator, getting decapitated after Carpenter jams his tie in the elevator door.

The Sabrina Carpenter universe continued being dangerous for men in her 2025 song Manchild, where a man was seen plunging off a cliff in a car.

The car went through numerous flips on the way down, and it certainly didn’t seem like a fun way to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Sabrina (@teamsabrina)

Carpenter has even addressed the recurring joke in a music video itself.

In Tears, from her latest album Man’s Best Friend, the singer wakes up from a car accident and presumes her boyfriend lost his life in the crash.

However, by the end of the video, her boyfriend wakes up and stumbles towards her, saying: “baby, I’m so glad you’re okay.”

“Wait, no,” a surprised Carpenter says. “You di*d earlier, I thought.”

“It’s a thing, someone has to d*e in every video. We’ll always remember you though,” she added as she took off her stiletto and hurled it at her boyfriend.

The boyfriend tragically drops to the ground after the heel strikes him right in his chest.

“You have to give the people what they want,” Carpenter nonchalantly says.

Over the last few days, the pattern in the Espresso singer’s videos was brought up for debate online.

Fans believed the violent moments were simply an exaggerated, tongue-in-cheek way of telling stories. But critics argued that the running gag would be treated very differently if the genders were reversed.

“Grammy winning artist Sabrina Carpenter is under backlash from music fans for constantly k*lling men in her music videos,” one said.

“Imagine if a male artist made a music video showing women getting deleted and beaten up. He would be cancelled in a day,” said another. “But a woman artist can literally delete men and nobody cares? Never tell me again that misandry doesn’t exist.”

“Imagine if the roles were reversed. If a male artist made a career out of k*lling women in music videos, he’d be deplatformed in an hour,” wrote another. “But since it’s female aura farming, we call it art? The hypocrisy is exhausting.”

People on the other side of the argument said, “Some of you saying ‘if a man do this you will cancel him.’ Actually men do it all the time IN REAL LIFE to women and girls!!!!”

sabrina carpenter killing men in her music videos https://t.co/C7tlXlAMwzpic.twitter.com/gMXMmvkygG — emma 𐙚 (@emmasarchivee) March 9, 2026

“This is the glow-up we needed after years of male gaze music videos,” said another. “Sabrina said ‘if y’all can glorify violence against women in every other genre, I can make it camp and slay’ Aura maxed.”

“Never been a big Sabrina Carpenter fan, but the heel turning into a shuriken is pure art,” another said.

Carpenter released her album Man’s Best Friend in August and has so far not officially announced a standalone Man’s Best Friend world tour. She is nevertheless performing at music festivals over the next couple of months.

