Police Release Disturbing Update After Horrifying Discovery In Bali Was Linked To Son Of Wealthy Businessman

ADVERTISEMENT

The gruesome discovery of a severed head and body parts, found on a Bali beach, has been identified.

Indonesian authorities confirmed that the parts belonged to a 28-year-old tourist, who was last seen bruised and terrified in a ransom video, begging his parents to save him.

“Dad chooses money over his own son, unbelievable!” netizens speculated online.

RELATED:

Highlights A severed head and mutilated body parts were discovered in Bali’s lower east coast.

Police confirmed that the remains belonged to a 28-year-old tourist from Ukraine.

The young man was last seen alive in a haunting video, begging his parents to save him.

“'Bring me home, what[ever] is left of me,” the victim said.

The gruesome discovery of a severed head and body parts on a Bali beach has been identified

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

When human remains were found last week near the Wos River in Bali’s lower east coast, authorities feared they belonged to Igor Komarov, a Ukrainian tourist who was holidaying in the country with his influencer girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents first found the mutilated remains on February 26, prompting a search along the nearby river estuary and coastline.

Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

It was confirmed that the head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs belonged to someone whose life ended about three days before.

Cops said at the time that there was an 80% similarity between the body parts and the missing tattooed tourist.

Investigators recovered a head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs from Bali’s lower coast

Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities confirmed on Friday, March 6, that the severed head and dismembered body parts belonged to the 28-year-old, following DNA test results.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chilling ransom video was the last time Igor was seen alive.

It is believed he was abducted by a group of men while on a scooter in Jimbaran on February 15.

Image credits: www.youtube.com

CCTV footage tracked the suspects in a car and two motorcycles, traveling between the regencies of Tabanan and Badung.

A day before the Ukrainian tourist went missing, he was captured posing next to his girlfriend, Yesa Mishalova, on a tropical island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“F*** 14 February, love you every day,” Yesa wrote while sharing photos to her 200,000 followers on Valentine’s Day.

The victim’s influencer girlfriend shared photos of them on Valentine’s Day with their geolocation

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Yesa shared an Instagram Story in the last 24 hours of herself with Igor from their holiday in Bali.

“I know for sure you will see it,” read the Instagram translation of her message.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later shared another Instagram Story of herself breaking down in front of the camera.

“I’ll be back when I have strength,” she wrote on the clip.

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed the suspects may have used the geolocation on Yesa’s Valentine’s Day post to track Igor and kidnap him.

After Igor went missing, a chilling video of him with two black eyes was shared online.

The girlfriend shared a video of herself breaking down in the last 24 hours

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Igor was seen pleading for his life and begging his parents to send the $10 million that they “stole” through a scam.

“They already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs and a punctured ribcage. I’m already on meds, I already have no limbs,” the seemingly tortured tourist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please, you stole those ten million, which they ask for, return these ten million please,” he continued.

Through tears, the alleged hostage said he may suffer an infection and was losing his life.

“Mummy, Daddy, I beg you … you stole those ten million,” the hostage son pleaded in a haunting video

Image credits: MarioNawfal

The hostage son said they were dealing with a “very serious organisation,” and “no one can find [him].”

“’Bring me home, what[ever] is left of me at the moment, please settle with these people, they need ten million dollars, which we stole,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sheldontrading

“As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me,” he went on to say.

The victim said “no gangsters” and “no cops” could help, and he urged his parents not to communicate with anyone.

The victim was reportedly the son of a powerful and controversial figure based in Dnipro

🇺🇦🚨 UKRAINIAN MAFIA BOSS’S SON KIDNAPPED IN BALI FOR 10M PAYBACK A video circulating on social media claims Igor Komarov, son of a Dnipro gangster from Dnipro, was kidnapped in Bali. The kidnappers in the clip say no cops, no mafia, nobody can help. They’re demanding 10M they… pic.twitter.com/linfyjun9i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 21, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Igor was reportedly the son of Oleksandr ‘Narik’ Petrovsky, a prominent and controversial figure living in Dnipro.

Local reports described the father as a kingpin with powerful business and political connections. He also allegedly had ties to the city’s criminal circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Narik has never been convicted of a crime.

Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

Bali Police Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said they conducted DNA tests on the recovered body parts and matched them with genetic samples provided by Igor’s parents.

“This included samples of a molar tooth, a collarbone, a fragment of the thigh bone (femur), a rib bone, a toe bone, and a fragment of the shin bone,” the senior officer said.

“The DNA tests match with the DNA sample from [Mr Komarov’s] mother,” he added. “Based on (this), we found that the body parts (were) identical to the victim.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities confirmed that the DNA of the recovered body parts matched Igor’s mother

Image credits: newscomauHQ

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, investigators identified the source of the bloodstains found at a villa and inside a Toyota Avanza allegedly used by Igor’s captors.

“The blood splatters found at the villa and in the Avanza, suspected to have been used by the perpetrators, have been tested, and the results are identical to the victim’s mother’s DNA,” Ariasandy said.

Image credits: yeva_mishalova

Police arrested a Nigerian man, referred to as “CH,” on Monday for allegedly renting a car linked to Igor’s abduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

CH allegedly had a fake Belgian passport, but he may not be “directly involved in the [alleged] kidnapping,” Ariasandy said.

The manhunt for six suspects, four of whom fled Bali, was underway

A manhunt was underway for six other suspects, four of whom are believed to have fled Bali.

The six suspects were referred to as RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH.

“We are continuing to develop the case and pursue all individuals involved,” the senior police commissioner said.

“His son paid the price for it,” one commented online, while another wrote, “Son of wealthy criminal, I believe”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT