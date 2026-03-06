Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Police Release Disturbing Update After Horrifying Discovery In Bali Was Linked To Son Of Wealthy Businessman
Woman with long dark hair covering her mouth, tears in eyes, reacting to police update related to disturbing Bali discovery.
Crime, Society

Police Release Disturbing Update After Horrifying Discovery In Bali Was Linked To Son Of Wealthy Businessman

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
3

29

3

The gruesome discovery of a severed head and body parts, found on a Bali beach, has been identified.

Indonesian authorities confirmed that the parts belonged to a 28-year-old tourist, who was last seen bruised and terrified in a ransom video, begging his parents to save him.

“Dad chooses money over his own son, unbelievable!” netizens speculated online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A severed head and mutilated body parts were discovered in Bali’s lower east coast.
    • Police confirmed that the remains belonged to a 28-year-old tourist from Ukraine.
    • The young man was last seen alive in a haunting video, begging his parents to save him.
    • “'Bring me home, what[ever] is left of me,” the victim said.

    The gruesome discovery of a severed head and body parts on a Bali beach has been identified

    Young man with tattoos and woman in bikini on a boat near Bali, linked to disturbing police update and wealthy businessman.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    When human remains were found last week near the Wos River in Bali’s lower east coast, authorities feared they belonged to Igor Komarov, a Ukrainian tourist who was holidaying in the country with his influencer girlfriend.

    Residents first found the mutilated remains on February 26, prompting a search along the nearby river estuary and coastline.

    Police officers investigate a disturbing discovery linked to the son of a wealthy businessman in Bali near the ocean.

    Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

    Police release disturbing update after horrifying discovery linked to son of wealthy businessman in Bali case.

    It was confirmed that the head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs belonged to someone whose life ended about three days before.

    Cops said at the time that there was an 80% similarity between the body parts and the missing tattooed tourist.

    Investigators recovered a head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs from Bali’s lower coast

    Police officers carrying an orange body bag along a coastal path after a disturbing discovery in Bali.

    Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

    Authorities confirmed on Friday, March 6, that the severed head and dismembered body parts belonged to the 28-year-old, following DNA test results.

    A chilling ransom video was the last time Igor was seen alive.

    It is believed he was abducted by a group of men while on a scooter in Jimbaran on February 15.

    Disturbing discovery in Bali linked to son of wealthy businessman, with police releasing a shocking new update on the case.

    Image credits: www.youtube.com

    Comment text by Andrew Lee mentioning a similar incident involving Russian in Thailand related to disturbing police update.

    CCTV footage tracked the suspects in a car and two motorcycles, traveling between the regencies of Tabanan and Badung.

    A day before the Ukrainian tourist went missing, he was captured posing next to his girlfriend, Yesa Mishalova, on a tropical island.

    “F*** 14 February, love you every day,” Yesa wrote while sharing photos to her 200,000 followers on Valentine’s Day.

    The victim’s influencer girlfriend shared photos of them on Valentine’s Day with their geolocation

    Woman with tears in her eyes covering her mouth, reflecting emotional response to police disturbing update in Bali case.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Yesa shared an Instagram Story in the last 24 hours of herself with Igor from their holiday in Bali.

    “I know for sure you will see it,” read the Instagram translation of her message.

    She later shared another Instagram Story of herself breaking down in front of the camera.

    “I’ll be back when I have strength,” she wrote on the clip.

    Close-up of a man and woman posing together, related to police release disturbing update in Bali linked to businessman’s son.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Text message on a white background with a username in blue and black text mentioning restraining an evil person.

    It is believed the suspects may have used the geolocation on Yesa’s Valentine’s Day post to track Igor and kidnap him.

    After Igor went missing, a chilling video of him with two black eyes was shared online.

    The girlfriend shared a video of herself breaking down in the last 24 hours

    Distressed young woman with long dark hair crying, related to police update on horrifying discovery linked to wealthy businessman's son.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Igor was seen pleading for his life and begging his parents to send the $10 million that they “stole” through a scam.

    “They already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs and a punctured ribcage. I’m already on meds, I already have no limbs,” the seemingly tortured tourist said.

    Two people relaxing in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, unrelated to police release or Bali discovery news.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    “Mummy, Daddy, I beg you, help me please, you stole those ten million, which they ask for, return these ten million please,” he continued.

    Through tears, the alleged hostage said he may suffer an infection and was losing his life.

    “Mummy, Daddy, I beg you … you stole those ten million,” the hostage son pleaded in a haunting video

    Man with bruised face and messy hair, appearing distressed with text overlay about money request.

    Image credits: MarioNawfal

    The hostage son said they were dealing with a “very serious organisation,” and “no one can find [him].”

    “’Bring me home, what[ever] is left of me at the moment, please settle with these people, they need ten million dollars, which we stole,” he said.

    Young woman in a black bikini with man showing tattoos near water, linked to disturbing police update in Bali incident.

    Image credits: sheldontrading

    “As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me,” he went on to say.

    The victim said “no gangsters” and “no cops” could help, and he urged his parents not to communicate with anyone.

    The victim was reportedly the son of a powerful and controversial figure based in Dnipro

    Igor was reportedly the son of Oleksandr ‘Narik’ Petrovsky, a prominent and controversial figure living in Dnipro.

    Local reports described the father as a kingpin with powerful business and political connections. He also allegedly had ties to the city’s criminal circles.

    However, Narik has never been convicted of a crime.

    Police officers investigating a disturbing discovery on a rocky beach in Bali linked to son of wealthy businessman.

    Image credits: LIVE Tribunnews

    Comment highlighting how hectic Bali’s underworld is, related to police disturbing update after discovery linked to wealthy businessman’s son.

    Bali Police Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said they conducted DNA tests on the recovered body parts and matched them with genetic samples provided by Igor’s parents.

    “This included samples of a molar tooth, a collarbone, a fragment of the thigh bone (femur), a rib bone, a toe bone, and a fragment of the shin bone,” the senior officer said.

    “The DNA tests match with the DNA sample from [Mr Komarov’s] mother,” he added. “Based on (this), we found that the body parts (were) identical to the victim.”

    Authorities confirmed that the DNA of the recovered body parts matched Igor’s mother

    Police release disturbing update after horrifying discovery in Bali, involving son of wealthy businessman, with emergency responders present.

    Image credits: newscomauHQ

    Furthermore, investigators identified the source of the bloodstains found at a villa and inside a Toyota Avanza allegedly used by Igor’s captors.

    “The blood splatters found at the villa and in the Avanza, suspected to have been used by the perpetrators, have been tested, and the results are identical to the victim’s mother’s DNA,” Ariasandy said.

    Young man and woman sitting closely together outdoors with plants in background, police release disturbing update in Bali case.

    Image credits: yeva_mishalova

    Police arrested a Nigerian man, referred to as “CH,” on Monday for allegedly renting a car linked to Igor’s abduction.

    CH allegedly had a fake Belgian passport, but he may not be “directly involved in the [alleged] kidnapping,” Ariasandy said.

    The manhunt for six suspects, four of whom fled Bali, was underway

    A manhunt was underway for six other suspects, four of whom are believed to have fled Bali.

    The six suspects were referred to as RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH.

    “We are continuing to develop the case and pursue all individuals involved,” the senior police commissioner said.

    “His son paid the price for it,” one commented online, while another wrote, “Son of wealthy criminal, I believe”

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing increasing crime and congestion in Bali amid mass tourism concerns.

    Police update on disturbing discovery linked to son of wealthy businessman in Bali, highlighting ongoing investigation details.

    Comment discussing a historical event timeline, posted below a disturbing police update about a Bali discovery linked to a wealthy businessman's son.

    Comment about not stealing money from mafia individuals, relating to police release and disturbing discovery linked to wealthy businessman’s son.

    Police announce disturbing update after a horrifying discovery in Bali linked to son of wealthy businessman.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a disturbing update related to a horrific discovery linked to Bali crime.

    Comment text on a white background discussing the son of a businessman linked to a disturbing discovery in Bali.

    Reddit comment discussing mistaken identity, mentioning Ed Sheeran in a casual online conversation.

    Police release disturbing update after horrifying discovery linked to son of wealthy businessman in Bali.

    Police release disturbing update after horrifying discovery in Bali linked to son of wealthy businessman at press conference.

    Comment on online forum discussing police investigation into disturbing discovery linked to wealthy businessman's son in Bali.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dunno what the heck is going on here but that video is far from convincing to my eyes. Black eyes just don't look like that for starters.

    1
    1point
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me either but I definitely noticed how he kept rubbing them. That would hurt so0o bad. Could it of been a badly broken nose?!

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
