“Suspects Number One And Two”: Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law Was The Last To See Missing Mom

Troubling details have emerged in the missing case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC star Savannah Guthrie.

A family dinner took place before Nancy was allegedly taken from her house against her will.

The Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, released a statement after it was found that Nancy’s daughter and son-in-law were among the last people to see her before her alleged abduction.

It is believed Nancy had a family dinner shortly before she vanished.

Spatters of blood were found outside her front door, with signs of forced entry.

“Time is not on our side,” Sheriff Nanos said as the search continued for the missing mother.

Authorities revealed that the last person to see Nancy Guthrie before she vanished was her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Tommaso is the brother-in-law of Savannah Guthrie and is married to Nancy’s other daughter, Annie, 56.

Reports revealed that Tommaso is a sixth-grade science teacher at a Tucson-area school.

Annie is a writer, poet, and jeweler who wrote a book on jewelry design and a book of poems. She is also the marketing director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.

Apart from Annie and Savannah, Nancy is also a mother to Camron Guthrie, a retired F-16 fighter pilot.

Sheriff Nanos said Nancy had dinner on Saturday evening, January 31, with her daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso, who live 10 minutes away from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

After dinner with the couple, Nancy was dropped home by Tommaso at around 9:45 p.m.

The son-in-law reportedly left only after ensuring that she safely made it inside the house.

🚨 Savannah Guthrie’s sister Annie and brother-in-law Tomasso Cioni seen for the first time since Nancy Guthrie’s abduction. pic.twitter.com/mQPEk8MIL2 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) February 4, 2026

When Nancy didn’t show up to church the next day, her friends raised the alarm, and authorities were informed.

Sheriff Nanos said there were visible signs of a forced entry into the alleged missing victim’s home. Spatters of blood were also reportedly found outside her front door.

There was “something at the home that didn’t sit well,” Sheriff Nanos said, but did not disclose further details.

Nancy’s cellphone, wallet, and car were still at her residence after she was allegedly taken away.

The 911 dispatch audio about her disappearance said she “has high blood pressure, [a] pacemaker and cardiac issues” and cannot “go 50 yards” on her own.

Journalist Ashleigh Bansfield claimed on her podcast Drop Dead Serious that Tommaso was being treated as a “suspect” in the investigation.

She further claimed that investigators towed a car that belonged to Annie.

“There is some connection to Annie Guthrie’s car and Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law,” she claimed on the podcast, as quoted by Newsweek. “And my law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case.”

However, authorities said in their latest update that no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said they are working closely with the Guthrie family and are speaking with anyone who may have had contact with Nancy.

“While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation,” the sheriff’s office added.

According to TMZ, a ransom note had surfaced after Nancy’s disappearance, demanding a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin to be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

The mentioned amount is reportedly in the millions.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they are aware of reports citing “possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie.”

Further details were not revealed.

“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she’s present, she’s alive, and we want to save her,” Sheriff Nanos said during a Wednesday interview.

Savannah Guthrie asked for prayers to help bring her mother back home in a social media post on Monday.

She described her missing mother as a “woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant.”

The Today show host also released an emotional message with her two siblings, saying their mother was without her medication and in poor health.

“Everyone is looking for you, mommy,” reports quoted her saying. “Everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

