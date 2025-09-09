Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Of Kids Who Vanished Into Wilderness Breaks Her Silence As Photos Of Campsite Are Released
Woman with hair in a bun, appearing emotional while speaking about kids who vanished into wilderness and the released campsite photos
Crime, Society

Mom Of Kids Who Vanished Into Wilderness Breaks Her Silence As Photos Of Campsite Are Released

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
After four years of waiting and worrying, a mother is “deeply relieved” that her three missing children have finally been found.

The kids vanished in 2021 with their father Tom Phillips, who had been evading cops and living in hiding in the New Zealand wilderness.

The years-long manhunt for Tom and his children came to an end this week after a violent confrontation with cops that ended the father’s life.

Highlights
  • The mother of three kids missing for about four years is “deeply relieved” after they were found this week.
  • The kids vanished in 2021 with their father Tom Phillips, who had been evading cops and living in hiding in the New Zealand wilderness.
  • Mother Catherine said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” after the saga came to an end this week.
    The mother of three kids who were missing for about four years is “deeply relieved” after they were found this week

    Mom of kids who vanished into wilderness speaking emotionally in an indoor setting with blurred green background.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Tom was involved in a shootout on September 8 after cops were informed of a possible break-in at a farm goods store in the small town of Poipoi.

    The town has a population of around 450-500 people and is believed to be located close to where Tom was hiding out with his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember, now aged 9, 10 and 12.

    Man standing outdoors in front of white siding, related to mom of kids who vanished into wilderness story.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Cops suspected Tom could be the burglar due to his involvement in similar crimes in the area in recent times. They set up road spikes to stop his four-wheeled bike at an intersection.

    One of his children was riding behind him when gunfire broke out.

    One of the kids was riding behind Tom on a four-wheeled bike when the shootout unfolded

    Mom with kids who vanished in wilderness sitting on blanket outdoors near colorful fence and picnic items

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    Tom fired a high-powered rifle at a cop, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

    The father lost his life in the shootout, with his child witnessing the moment.

    Mom of kids who vanished into wilderness speaking during an interview, wearing a black tank top and necklace.

    Image credits: RNZ

    The same child eventually led cops about 1.24 miles away to a remote campsite where the other two siblings were. Cops recovered weapons from the campsite.

    Photos of the campsite captured the “challenging environment” that Tom and the kids were living in, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

    Cops recovered weapons from the campsite and also found what appeared to be a gas canister.

    Other items like tires and cans of Sprite were also found, while a motorbike and a quad bike were concealed with netting in a dense bush.

    Cops recovered weapons from the campsite, where the other two siblings were found

    Close-up of a man with a serious expression linked to mom of kids who vanished into wilderness case.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    “It took us a while to ensure the safe recovery of the children yesterday, but we had to take that approach because we knew that there were firearms present and we could not risk anything playing out that might compromise the safety of those children or my staff,” Richard Chambers was quoted telling Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast.

    Tom’s ex-wife and the mother of the three children, Catherine, said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” after the saga came to an end this week.

    “First and foremost, we are deeply relieved that for our tamariki [children] this ordeal has come to an end,” she told RNZ.

    Image credits: RNZ

    “[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” she continued.

    The mother expressed grief over the violence that ended with the loss of Tom’s life.

    “We are saddened by how events unfolded,” she added. “Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

    “[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years,” mother Catherine said

    Three kids in colorful dresses and casual clothes posing by a wooden fence near a waterfall, related to vanished wilderness case.

    Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

    Catherine said the family will be working with authorities for her long-awaited reunion with her kids.

    “We also extend our aroha [love] to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us,” she went on to say.

    Person wearing a mask and hat pushing a shopping cart inside store related to mom of kids who vanished into wilderness news.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    “We are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki,” she added.

    “They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment.”

    The three kids did not have access to formal education or healthcare while in hiding with their dad

    Two individuals dressed in dark outdoor clothing near a road, related to kids who vanished into wilderness case.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Since the children went missing in December 2021, they have not had access to formal education or healthcare.

    Tom, who did not have custody rights over them, managed to keep them fed and clothed in the wilderness with his survival skills whilst living off-grid.

    Two people in dark clothing riding a motorcycle related to mom of kids who vanished into wilderness case

    Image credits: Stuff

    Police are still investigating how Tom and the kids survived in the wilderness, what they ate, and what their daily activities were over the last four years.

    “The impact on them psychologically over the last four years and the reintegration that’s going to occur will be significant,” Richard said.

    Image credits: Stuff

    Tom and the children were spotted in dense green areas in North Island by pig hunters in October 2024.

    They were filmed moving through the remote patch in camouflage clothes, but police failed to find them during a search the very next day.

    Tom was involved in several crimes in nearby towns, including a bank robbery with one of his kids

    Campsite photos showing abandoned gear and tires in dense wilderness linked to mom of kids who vanished.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    Tom had been involved in petty crimes in nearby small towns.

    The father was wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, which he carried out with another person, believed to be one of his children.

    A member of the public sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

    Image credits: RNZ

    While speaking to reporters on September 9, Richard said they had to be “cautious” as they entered the campsite.

    “We must not forget these children have been living in the bush for four years and they are skilled in that environment,” he said.

    Three young children who vanished into wilderness, shown in a composite image with close-up portraits.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    The location had “some structures,” but cops believe Tom did not spend “considerable time” there as he was on the run.

    “We know the family liked to move around… that’s why our job was so hard,” Richard added. “The terrain in this area is challenging. They’ve been on the move and they were deep in the bush, about 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) away from where the shooting occurred yesterday morning.”

    Experts believe the kids may have suffered trauma from their experiences

    Campsite in the wilderness with scattered belongings and equipment where kids vanished, mom breaks her silence.

    Image credits: Waikato Police

    Experts believe the children may have trauma from their experiences.

    “You’ve been away from other family, you’ve been living with your dad, you love him, he’s your parent … to have lost your dad, that is hugely significant, and it will take a whole lot of time,” Child psychologist Sara Chatwin told Herald NOW.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Sara noted that the kids would have had minimal interactions with others since they have been living in the wilderness.

    “This is a lot of trauma. The trauma of living a different life, the trauma of living with one parent, and then the trauma of having that parent k***ed in a bizarre situation,” she added.

    Netizens took different sides in the situation but agreed the kids are being forced to go through a “big adjustment”

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the mom of kids who vanished into wilderness as photos of campsite are released

    Alt text: Woman reflecting on her kids who vanished into wilderness as campsite photos emerge in breaking news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Lyn Harris discussing family efforts regarding kids who vanished into wilderness.

    Comment from Dianne Gower expressing hope the kids who vanished into wilderness adapt back to normal life with their mom.

    Comment by a top fan named Robyn Portelli stating they will have a big adjustment to make in response to photos of campsite released.

    Mom of kids who vanished into wilderness speaks out as photos of their campsite are made public.

    Comment from Virginia Woolf discussing harsh living conditions of kids who vanished into the wilderness and photos of their campsite.

    Comment from Nicola Joy about mom of kids who vanished into wilderness, emphasizing privacy and media impact on the children.

    Alt text: Mom of kids who vanished into wilderness shares thoughts as photos of the campsite are revealed online

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing supporters amid the story of mom of kids who vanished into wilderness.

    Comment by Kcuss E Lohssa expressing concern about children in the system, related to mom of kids who vanished into wilderness.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for children who vanished into wilderness, their mother, siblings, and wider family.

    User comment expressing opinion on the situation involving mom of kids who vanished into wilderness and need for help.

    Comment about mom of kids who vanished into wilderness, criticizing her involvement in the search eight days after disappearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the mom of kids who vanished into the wilderness.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment from a mom of kids who vanished into wilderness reacting to campsite photo release.

    Comment by Helen Caccioppoli-Sutherland about a father protecting his children and their tragic fate after wilderness disappearance.

    Comment from Alex Bennett discussing the mom of kids who vanished into wilderness amid released campsite photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mom of kids who vanished into wilderness after photos of campsite released.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All his supporters are settlers and the mother is Māori. Easy to explain.

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There seems to be a lot of confusion about what is traumatic for children and what isn’t. My children have easily gone four years without accessing healthcare, because they didn’t need it, and neither attended school (the eldest is now studying for a degree, so no problems there), and I just read ‘the trauma of living a different life, the trauma of living with one parent’ neither of which need to be the slightest bit problematic unless other people chose to make it so. It seems to me that having a dad that clearly warned them that others were ‘out to get them’, teaching them they needed to hide in the cracks of society, and filled them with fear, including fear of other people, as well as whatever he told them about their mother, are going to have much deeper effects than living in a tent. Not to mention one of them being on the quad bike when it was brought down; knowing people are angry with their dad; and knowing he's been killed.

    cronecastattherisingmoon avatar
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just read the book The Stranger in the Woods about the hermit in Maine who hid out in the woods for 27 years (and robbed the community of lake homes 1000 times in petty break ins). This case is much shorter in duration but with three kids? Also, the article states he didn’t have custody and many comments suggest the mother didn’t either. Those poor kids, I hope New Zealand has a good plan for helping them, what a terribly disruptive thing to have in their development. I don’t even know what in the world that would do to them and I doubt anyone else would either. The hermit in the story in Maine clearly had a personality disorder, and I assume this guy was really unwell. At least the children are safe now but what a sad situation.

