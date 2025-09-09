Mom Of Kids Who Vanished Into Wilderness Breaks Her Silence As Photos Of Campsite Are Released

ADVERTISEMENT

After four years of waiting and worrying, a mother is “deeply relieved” that her three missing children have finally been found.

The kids vanished in 2021 with their father Tom Phillips, who had been evading cops and living in hiding in the New Zealand wilderness.

The years-long manhunt for Tom and his children came to an end this week after a violent confrontation with cops that ended the father’s life.

Mother Catherine said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” after the saga came to an end this week.

Image credits: RNZ

Tom was involved in a shootout on September 8 after cops were informed of a possible break-in at a farm goods store in the small town of Poipoi.

The town has a population of around 450-500 people and is believed to be located close to where Tom was hiding out with his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember, now aged 9, 10 and 12.

Image credits: RNZ

Cops suspected Tom could be the burglar due to his involvement in similar crimes in the area in recent times. They set up road spikes to stop his four-wheeled bike at an intersection.

One of his children was riding behind him when gunfire broke out.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

Tom fired a high-powered rifle at a cop, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The father lost his life in the shootout, with his child witnessing the moment.

Image credits: RNZ

The same child eventually led cops about 1.24 miles away to a remote campsite where the other two siblings were. Cops recovered weapons from the campsite.

Photos of the campsite captured the “challenging environment” that Tom and the kids were living in, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

Cops recovered weapons from the campsite and also found what appeared to be a gas canister.

Other items like tires and cans of Sprite were also found, while a motorbike and a quad bike were concealed with netting in a dense bush.

Cops recovered weapons from the campsite, where the other two siblings were found

Image credits: Waikato Police

“It took us a while to ensure the safe recovery of the children yesterday, but we had to take that approach because we knew that there were firearms present and we could not risk anything playing out that might compromise the safety of those children or my staff,” Richard Chambers was quoted telling Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast.

Tom’s ex-wife and the mother of the three children, Catherine, said she felt a “wave of complex emotions” after the saga came to an end this week.

“First and foremost, we are deeply relieved that for our tamariki [children] this ordeal has come to an end,” she told RNZ.

Image credits: RNZ

“[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” she continued.

The mother expressed grief over the violence that ended with the loss of Tom’s life.

“We are saddened by how events unfolded,” she added. “Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

“[They] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years,” mother Catherine said

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

Catherine said the family will be working with authorities for her long-awaited reunion with her kids.

“We also extend our aroha [love] to those in the community who have been affected, and our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who have supported us over these past four years. Your compassion has sustained us,” she went on to say.

Image credits: Waikato Police

“We are now attempting to work in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to support the safe return and reconnection of our tamariki,” she added.

“They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment.”

The three kids did not have access to formal education or healthcare while in hiding with their dad

Image credits: RNZ

Since the children went missing in December 2021, they have not had access to formal education or healthcare.

Tom, who did not have custody rights over them, managed to keep them fed and clothed in the wilderness with his survival skills whilst living off-grid.

Image credits: Stuff

Police are still investigating how Tom and the kids survived in the wilderness, what they ate, and what their daily activities were over the last four years.

“The impact on them psychologically over the last four years and the reintegration that’s going to occur will be significant,” Richard said.

Image credits: Stuff

Tom and the children were spotted in dense green areas in North Island by pig hunters in October 2024.

They were filmed moving through the remote patch in camouflage clothes, but police failed to find them during a search the very next day.

Tom was involved in several crimes in nearby towns, including a bank robbery with one of his kids

Image credits: Waikato Police

Tom had been involved in petty crimes in nearby small towns.

The father was wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, which he carried out with another person, believed to be one of his children.

A member of the public sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

Image credits: RNZ

While speaking to reporters on September 9, Richard said they had to be “cautious” as they entered the campsite.

“We must not forget these children have been living in the bush for four years and they are skilled in that environment,” he said.

Image credits: Waikato Police

The location had “some structures,” but cops believe Tom did not spend “considerable time” there as he was on the run.

“We know the family liked to move around… that’s why our job was so hard,” Richard added. “The terrain in this area is challenging. They’ve been on the move and they were deep in the bush, about 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) away from where the shooting occurred yesterday morning.”

Experts believe the kids may have suffered trauma from their experiences

Image credits: Waikato Police

Experts believe the children may have trauma from their experiences.

“You’ve been away from other family, you’ve been living with your dad, you love him, he’s your parent … to have lost your dad, that is hugely significant, and it will take a whole lot of time,” Child psychologist Sara Chatwin told Herald NOW.

Image credits: RNZ

Sara noted that the kids would have had minimal interactions with others since they have been living in the wilderness.

“This is a lot of trauma. The trauma of living a different life, the trauma of living with one parent, and then the trauma of having that parent k***ed in a bizarre situation,” she added.

Netizens took different sides in the situation but agreed the kids are being forced to go through a “big adjustment”

