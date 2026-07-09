Only Real Millennials Will Complete All 17 Of These 2000s Pop Culture References
The 2000s were defined by the birth of social media, legendary music videos, iconic toy lines, memorable animated movies, and fashion trends that seem questionable nowadays. If you consider yourself a true millennial pop culture fanatic, you can probably see it all in front of you perfectly right now.
In this nostalgic trivia challenge, you will face 17 fill-in-the-blank sentences that are missing a key piece of 2000s history. Your job is to fill in the gaps using your memory of this celebrated decade. Think you can get a perfect score of 17/17? Dive right in and test your memory!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: cottonbro studio
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The Shrek question I could only answer because everyone knows onions have layers. I've actually never seen Shrek. There, I've said it.
You know what else everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, 'Let's get some parfait,' and they say, 'Hell no, I don't like no parfait'? Parfaits are delicious!
The Shrek question I could only answer because everyone knows onions have layers. I've actually never seen Shrek. There, I've said it.
You know what else everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, 'Let's get some parfait,' and they say, 'Hell no, I don't like no parfait'? Parfaits are delicious!
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