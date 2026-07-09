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Only Real Millennials Will Complete All 17 Of These 2000s Pop Culture References
A Millennial woman with large earrings and wet hair, a red 'TRIVIA' banner, testing your 2000s Pop Culture knowledge.
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Only Real Millennials Will Complete All 17 Of These 2000s Pop Culture References

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The 2000s were defined by the birth of social media, legendary music videos, iconic toy lines, memorable animated movies, and fashion trends that seem questionable nowadays. If you consider yourself a true millennial pop culture fanatic, you can probably see it all in front of you perfectly right now.

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In this nostalgic trivia challenge, you will face 17 fill-in-the-blank sentences that are missing a key piece of 2000s history. Your job is to fill in the gaps using your memory of this celebrated decade. Think you can get a perfect score of 17/17? Dive right in and test your memory!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Millennial in 2000s pop culture themed room, lying on bed, surrounded by music posters and vintage items.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Shrek question I could only answer because everyone knows onions have layers. I've actually never seen Shrek. There, I've said it.

    1
    1point
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know what else everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, 'Let's get some parfait,' and they say, 'Hell no, I don't like no parfait'? Parfaits are delicious!

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Shrek question I could only answer because everyone knows onions have layers. I've actually never seen Shrek. There, I've said it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know what else everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, 'Let's get some parfait,' and they say, 'Hell no, I don't like no parfait'? Parfaits are delicious!

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