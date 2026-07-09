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Guy Can’t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister’s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
A somber middle-aged couple, the man embracing the woman from behind, looking out a window. They want to reconcile.
Family, Relationships

Guy Can’t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister’s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

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Many kids consider their parents to be superheroes. They look at them with pure admiration, and they expect Mom and Dad to be the most intelligent, most loving people on the planet. But once the veil has lifted and children see their parents’ true colors, they aren’t always as impressed.

One man learned this lesson the hard way when he lost contact with his parents at a young age. But now, a decade later, they’ve finally decided that it’s time to reach out. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man posted on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left him.  

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    This man has been estranged from his parents for a decade

    Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But now that their daughter has been arrested, they finally decided to reach out

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    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRARevLog

    Many readers warned that reconnecting with the parents might not be a good idea, and some noted that the parents should have reached out years ago

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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