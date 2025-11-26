Estranged Parents Expect To Meet Grandkids After 20 Years Of Neglect, Son Says No And Blocks Them

ADVERTISEMENT

As a kid, I received a lot of love from my parents, and I always felt that it was universal. However, after growing up, I quickly realized that not every mother and father treats their children like they are their whole world. Sounds awful, doesn’t it?

This man was also neglected by his parents, so he cut ties with them after growing up. Years later, he was shocked that they reached out, just to meet his kids, as none of his siblings were having any. Obviously, he refused to reconcile, but they just sparked more drama!

More info: Reddit

Unfortunately, some toxic parents almost ruin their kids’ lives by either neglecting or playing favorites between them

Family preparing meal together in kitchen, highlighting estranged parents and grandkids after years of neglect conflict.

Image credits: Vanessa Loring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s parents had him when they were young, so they always neglected him and never loved or even cared for him

Image credits: KloverSields

Woman with curly hair in red shirt showing distressed facial expression representing estranged parents and neglect issues

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, when they had kids “at the right age,” they were very loving towards them, and this blatant favoritism hurt the poster more

Image credits: KloverSields

Sad young boy sitting alone in a library corner, illustrating estranged parents and family neglect after 20 years.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After growing up, the heartbroken poster went no-contact with them, and they were estranged for years, until they reached out one day

Image credits: KloverSields

Young boy sitting at a dinner table looking thoughtful, representing estranged parents and grandkids meeting conflicts.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, none of their other children wanted to be parents, while the poster had 4 kids, so they wanted to bond with them

Image credits: KloverSields

The frustrated poster outright refused, despite their protests, and then blocked them so that they would stop pestering him

Today, we dive into the life of the 39-year-old original poster (OP), who gives us a little background about his upbringing. His parents were just 19 and 20 when they had him, and for as far as he could remember, they were truly awful at being a mother and father. There was just no love or affection for him; rather, he constantly felt and was treated like he was a burden.

It was not until he was 14 that they had more kids, and these were the ones that “they wanted.” Suddenly, as though some switch was turned on, they were the best parents to these other children, full of love and affection. Although they did start speaking with the poster after this, it was still not the same as the other kids, and it must have been very tough on him.

Their ignorance and disregard for OP, plus the blatant favoritism towards the other kids, pushed him to go no-contact with them after growing up. It had been years since he had contacted them, but one day, they suddenly texted after getting his number from a relative. However, he quickly learned that it was not out of guilt for how they treated him, but more about their selfish needs.

Apparently, both of the poster’s siblings didn’t want kids, and OP already had four of them. Well, they started pestering him about bonding with their grandkids, and asked to meet them on Mother’s Day. Of course, the poster refused, despite their constant protests. In fact, he was so annoyed by them that he ended up blocking the couple for good.

Older estranged parents looking concerned while woman cries, depicting family conflict after years of neglect and blocked contact.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After he vented online, folks didn’t hesitate in backing up his decision and calling out his ignorant and super selfish parents. According to research, “Childhood emotional neglect can damage a child’s self-esteem and mental health. It teaches them that their feelings are not important. The consequences of this neglect can last a lifetime.”

Moreover, studies have also shown that it is a form of trauma that makes the healing process for the victim quite challenging. No wonder the poster didn’t want anything to do with his toxic mom and dad. Also, the fact that they only reached out because they wanted to be grandparents and fill some void within themselves says a lot about what kind of people these two really are.

The poster also claimed that even if he lets them into his kids’ lives, they will neglect them if OP’s siblings have a kid. This blatant favoritism that they have is also harmful. Experts also stress that parental differential treatment can spark anxiety, depression, or even behavioral issues among kids, while also ruining the bond between siblings.

Not only did the couple take away the joy of having loving parents from OP, but they also messed up his relationship with his siblings. Netizens said that they deserved what they got in the end. Many advised that the poster should be prepared to get a restraining order if they cause him more harm. Do you agree with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks instantly sided with the poster and told him to get a restraining order against the toxic couple

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after 20 years of neglect.

Reddit conversation about estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after 20 years of neglect, son refuses and blocks them.

Comment discussion about estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after years of neglect, son refuses contact and blocks them.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after years of neglect.

Comment discussing estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after 20 years of neglect and son choosing to block them.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing estranged parents and a son refusing contact after 20 years of neglect.

Comment about estranged parents facing consequences after neglect, with son blocking their contact and refusing grandkid meetings.

Comment text on a forum explaining estranged parents being blocked from meeting grandkids after 20 years of neglect.

Comment expressing support for a son blocking estranged parents after 20 years of neglect and protecting his kids.

Screenshot of an online comment advising no contact with estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after neglect.

Comment about estranged parents wanting to meet grandkids after years of neglect while son refuses and blocks them

Comment on social media about estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after 20 years of neglect, with son blocking them for peace.

Comment on a forum discussing estranged parents expecting to meet grandkids after 20 years, with son refusing and blocking them.