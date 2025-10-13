Toxic Parents Shamelessly Favor Golden Child Son, Mad As Younger Son Refuses To Help With The House

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite living thousands of miles apart, my sister and I still bicker a lot, but I can’t imagine my life without her. Not everyone is fortunate enough to end up with such an awesome sibling, though, and sometimes, parents have a lot of influence in this bond.

For instance, this 17-year-old barely shares a relationship with his elder brother since their parents always treated the elder one like the golden child. After bottling up this mistreatment for ages, the younger one finally snapped, but the couple couldn’t handle the truth and lashed out against him!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Parents have a huge influence when it comes to how siblings bond with each other

Teenage boy with curly hair sitting with arms crossed on chair, reflecting on toxic parents favoring golden child son.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 17-year-old poster has an elder brother (Sam), who has always been the golden child of the family

Text post discussing toxic parents' favoritism toward their golden child son and the younger son's refusal to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text explaining family issues involving toxic parents favoring golden child son, with younger son refusing house help.

Text discussing parents blatantly favoring their golden child son over the younger son, causing family tension.

Text excerpt describing parents favoring the golden child son with gifts while younger son is reluctant to help around the house.

Image credits: Cayswoous

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two young men outdoors by water, one looking upset and distant, depicting tension between favored golden child and younger son.

Share icon

Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Whether it be birthday presents or playing a favorite sport, Sam always got what he wanted, but the poster was always neglected while growing up

Text about toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses to help with house, expressing frustration.

Text excerpt discussing feelings of neglect by toxic parents showing favoritism toward the golden child son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing childhood favoritism by toxic parents, with a golden child receiving better treatment than the younger son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about toxic parents favoring golden child son and younger son refusing to help with the house.

Text describing toxic parents favoring their golden child son, while the younger son refuses to help with the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses to help with house chores, showing family conflict.

Image credits: Cayswoous

Young boy in sportswear playing soccer alone in a sunlit park, representing themes of toxic parents and family dynamics.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

For so many years, the poster bottled up all this favoritism that he went through, but one day, he snapped when his parents asked him to fix the house

Text describing toxic parents favoring the golden child while the younger son refuses to help with the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing toxic parents favoring the golden child son while the younger son refuses to help with family issues.

Text excerpt showing conflict between toxic parents favoring golden child son and younger son refusing to help with the house.

Text excerpt showing younger son upset as toxic parents favor golden child son for house help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing conflict involving toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses house help.

Text excerpt showing conflict with toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses to help with the house.

Text excerpt showing conflict with toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses to help with house chores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toxic parents favor golden child son while younger son refuses to help with house, causing family tension.

Image credits: Cayswoous

ADVERTISEMENT

They are selling it, but didn’t even tell him about it, so he refused to help them and even accused them of always mistreating him

Today’s story is quite sad as the original poster (OP) laments about his parents, who always favor his elder brother (Sam). This has been going on ever since the two brothers were kids, and everyone in the family acknowledges it. In fact, his cousins used to tease him that his parents might sell him if they went broke, just so they could spoil Sam.

Whether it be his birthday or Christmas, the golden child always gets what he wants. They even tell their relatives what to give him, which might go with their presents, like video games or jerseys. On the other hand, not much thought is put into OP’s gifts, and he’s generally given clothes. The couple is so toxic that when his grandparents gave him a game he wanted, they took it away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when it came to playing a sport, they signed Sam up at many places for football since he loved it so much. Meanwhile, when OP wanted to join hockey, the parents straight out refused and only agreed when OP’s grandparents offered to pay. Moreover, they always insisted on “supporting” the family when Sam had a game, but barely showed any interest in OP’s games.

The poor poster must have felt heartbroken, just bottling all this up for all these years! One day, he finally snapped when his parents asked for his help to fix the house since they plan to sell it. OP was shocked as he had no idea about it, but they reasoned that they had told Sam, who doesn’t even live there anymore.

Well, he retorted that they should ask for his help instead, and then literally vomited out all the unfairness that he had witnessed growing up. However, this just angered the couple, so they reached out to ask other family members, who all sided with the poster. The parents simply lost it, and ever since, they have been furious with their younger son.

Woman with concerned expression talking on phone indoors, illustrating toxic parents and sibling favoritism issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Believe it or not, but parental favoritism is extremely common and occurs in around 65% of families. As we can see in the story, this discrimination can truly make a person feel awful. Experts also warn that it can negatively impact children’s psychological development, leading to issues such as low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression in the less-favored child.

In fact, studies show that up to 40% of people felt lonely growing up in families where favoritism existed. Even the poster might have felt this way when he could see how the couple fulfilled all of Sam’s whims and fancies, but did the bare minimum for him. The fact that a lot of their family members also vouched for OP shows how blatantly this favoritism has been happening for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, what the parents fail to realize is that their behavior is also affecting Sam. Research suggests that the favored child may develop a sense of entitlement and become used to getting their way, which can lead to problems. It can affect how they act in school, work, or friendships, and also affect their ability to sustain mature romantic relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This just shows that their “precious” Sam might have a tough life, all thanks to them. Moreover, the way the poster talks about Sam doesn’t really seem like they share a bond. Research has shown that such favoritism can also spark a sibling rivalry, increase tension and conflict, and completely hamper their bond.

It’s sad that in a world where having a sibling can help with a healthy life, it’s the parents who are taking it away from their children. Many people advised the poster to ditch his parents, and he really plans to do that, but his grandparents will only take him in after he’s 18. Well, I hope he finds the strength to put up with his toxic parents till then.

What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast at his neglectful parents, and many suggested that he should ditch them and live with his grandparents

Forum conversation discussing toxic parents favoring a golden child son and conflict with younger son refusing house help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing toxic parents favoring a golden child son and tension with a younger son refusing house help.

Reddit comments discussing toxic parents favoring golden child son and conflict with younger son over house help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about toxic parents favoring golden child son and conflict with younger son over househelp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about toxic parents favoring a golden child son while the younger son refuses house help.

Discussion about toxic parents favoring the golden child son as younger son refuses to help with house tasks.

Conversation text about toxic parents favoring their golden child son while younger son refuses to help with the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing toxic parents favoring the golden child son while the younger son refuses to help with the house.

Comment expressing pain from toxic parents favoring golden child son while younger son refuses house help.

Reddit user discussing toxic parents favoring golden child son and younger son refusing to help with house chores.