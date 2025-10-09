Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Sick Of Hosting Wife’s Distant Relatives Without Even Hearing Thanks, Refuses To Do It Again
Husband looking upset while driving a car with wife holding a map, reflecting frustration with hosting distant relatives.
Family, Relationships

Husband Sick Of Hosting Wife’s Distant Relatives Without Even Hearing Thanks, Refuses To Do It Again

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

I learned two interesting things today. First, it turns out there’s such a thing as guest stress syndrome. Second, it seems my wife and I both suffer from this syndrome. It’s perhaps clearly expressed by her concept of “My house should be spotless” – even when a neighbor drops by for a few minutes – and in my case, “must entertain” panic.

Okay, my wife and I will figure this out – we’ve dealt with worse problems after all. But for the user u/Cute_Mendokusai, the narrator of our story today, this guest stress syndrome probably manifested itself simply by refusing to give his wife’s distant relatives another expense-free vacation. Well, now let’s take things in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, having a guest at home could cause big stress for the host – especially when these guests are overly entitled and self-invited

    Man looking frustrated while driving car with woman reading map beside him, reflecting husband sick of hosting relatives.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post recently had to host his wife’s distant relative who turned out to be a true mooch

    Man frustrated with hosting distant relatives of wife without thanks, decides to refuse hosting them again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man expressing frustration about hosting wife's distant relatives without thanks, refusing to host them again at home.

    Husband tired of hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks, refuses to host family visits again.

    Image credits:

    Two women sitting and talking in a cozy living room, illustrating husband sick of hosting wife's relatives theme.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man literally provided her with an expense-free vacay but didn’t receive a single word of gratitude from her

    Text excerpt describing a husband frustrated with hosting his wife's distant relatives without gratitude, refusing future visits.

    Text excerpt showing a husband frustrated with hosting wife's distant relatives without receiving any thanks or contributions.

    Husband fed up hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks, refusing to do it again after free 4-night stay.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a maroon sweater making a contactless payment with a smartphone while holding a coffee cup indoors.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, when another guest from that side of the family announced their upcoming visit, the man simply opposed and said, “No way!”

    Text excerpt about wife’s distant relatives planning a surprise visit, highlighting husband’s frustration hosting them.

    Text excerpt showing frustration of husband sick of hosting distant relatives who don’t express thanks or stay politely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a close cousin describing a family branch known for being mooches and distant relatives.

    Text about husband refusing to host wife’s distant relatives again, suggesting they get a rental car and stay in a hotel.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man sitting on sofa looking frustrated, representing husband sick of hosting wife's distant relatives without thanks.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author said that the guests can simply rent a car and stay in a hotel

    Text discussing a husband frustrated with hosting his wife’s distant relatives due to lack of thanks and refusal to continue.

    Text expressing frustration of a husband hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks and refusing to do it again.

    Text excerpt showing husband expressing frustration about dealing with wife's distant relatives without thanks, refusing to host again.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing frustration of husband hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks, feeling violated and refusing to continue.

    Text expressing frustration about hosting distant relatives without gratitude, reflecting a husband's refusal to continue.

    Image credits:

    Now the man is treated poorly by his wife’s fam and decided to seek support online

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he and his wife have been married for about 30 years, during which time they’ve hosted many family events in their home, and our hero has always enjoyed it. However, recent events have forced the author to reconsider his views on this matter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It all started when the OP’s wife’s cousin literally came over self-invited one day. The original poster had already retired, so his wife and children asked him to meet her and drive her home. The guy had never seen this lady, and his wife had last met her about 2 decades ago, so he had to meet her at the airport, holding a sign like a chauffeur.

    Furthermore, this cousin turned out to be a typical mooch, and during her entire visit, the author had to treat her at his own expense every time, without receiving even a single word of thanks in return. Then, the cousin went home and probably told her entire family what a wonderful time she’d had. Now, other relatives are coming to visit the OP’s spouse.

    That’s when our hero lost it. He said he wasn’t going to provide anyone with another expense-free vacation and, taking the dog with him, just went camping. Now the wife’s relatives are calling him out for being “disrespectful,” and the wife herself is literally torn between the spouse and her fam. The OP simply says they can rent a car and stay in a hotel, and he decided to ask netizens if they agree with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman sitting on bed wearing a hat and casual clothes, surrounded by houseplants, symbolizing hosting distant relatives.

    Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, the original poster is not alone in this problem, and uninvited, entitled guests actually show up way more often than the hosts would actually like. Experts assure us that there is nothing wrong with not wanting to host such guests – especially if they themselves are imposing their company.

    For example, this dedicated article by Confident Counseling directly claims that being overly polite and accommodating for fear of offending someone is the wrong choice. After all, by doing so, you actually encourage these folks to repeat their actions. “There is nothing wrong with being nice, but you cannot allow some people to mistake ‘kindness’ for ‘weakness,'” the article says.

    It’s also possible that the author might be a highly sensitive introvert, and in such cases, dealing with self-invited guests can be just unbearable. Among the advice given in this post at Introvert Dear for such cases, is the idea to leave the house when guests arrive. “When I have guests visiting from out of town, I’ve found that it’s sometimes less draining to make plans away from the house,” the author of the article wisely states.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, people in the comments also sided with the original poster, claiming that he’s absolutely right, and that his wife, after many years of marriage, simply needs to give her husband 100% of her support. After all, she might not see these relatives for another 20 years – but the spouse will always be there. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?

    Most commenters unanimously sided with the author and urged the guy to stand his ground and not give up

    Reddit post discussing husband refusing to host wife's distant relatives due to lack of appreciation and ongoing family issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a husband sick of hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks and refusing to do it again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user advises husband tired of hosting wife’s distant relatives without thanks to set firm boundaries and express feelings clearly.

    Comment discussing husband refusing to host wife's distant relatives due to lack of thanks and family boundaries issues

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about husband refusing to host wife’s distant relatives due to lack of appreciation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a husband refusing to host wife's distant relatives without thanks.

    Text conversation about husband refusing to host wife’s distant relatives due to lack of gratitude and boundary issues.

    Reddit comments discussing a husband sick of hosting distant relatives without thanks, refusing to do it again.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a husband sick of hosting his wife’s distant relatives without gratitude.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wifey, I'm giving you 3 choices here: 1. They stay in a m/hotel and rent a car; 2. They stay here, I stay here but will be on the couch all week drinking beer and scratching my balls; 3. I go camping. Your decision is going to affect our marriage going forward - choose wisely"... is what I would love to say but probably wouldn't. I'd just go camping and take all credit/debit cars and of course the dog.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wifey, I'm giving you 3 choices here: 1. They stay in a m/hotel and rent a car; 2. They stay here, I stay here but will be on the couch all week drinking beer and scratching my balls; 3. I go camping. Your decision is going to affect our marriage going forward - choose wisely"... is what I would love to say but probably wouldn't. I'd just go camping and take all credit/debit cars and of course the dog.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT