In ancient times , when traveling was incredibly difficult and dangerous, and few people dared to travel even between neighboring towns, the person of a guest was considered sacred and inviolable. Guests were even allowed to do things in the host's house that many family members were strictly forbidden to do. Well, those days are long gone, but some guests continue to behave quite the same way... For example, this thread in the AskReddit community gathered netizens recalling the strangest, craziest and sometimes damn ridiculous situations that arose when someone came to visit them. So stock up on popcorn, go ahead and scroll this selection of stories made for you by Bored Panda ! More info: Reddit

#1 Guy from high school stayed at my house a few years back. It was someone that I wasn't close with, but someone I knew, and he gave me a sob story about how the pipes in his house burst and got everything wet, so he needed a place to crash for the night.



When he got to my place, I showed him how to use my Firestick so he could watch TV, and then I went to bed.



I woke up in the morning to a bunch of emails from Amazon.



"Thanks for Signing up for HBO Go"



"Thanks for signing up for the Showtime App"



etc.



A*****e signed me up for a bunch of premium movie channel apps.

#2 "I was emptying your dishwasher and I didn't really know where anything was supposed to go, so I went ahead and rearranged all your cabinets in a way that makes sense to meeee..."





I knew my MIL staying with us was going to be a problem, but this was a level I was not prepared for. Like really, you couldn't just open cabinets until you found the cups and put them in there, and so on?

#3 My sister's mother in law visited them a year or so after they got married. They both had to work, and that meant leaving her at home all day.





When they got back, the mother in law had decided to be helpful and clean the house. Vacuumed the living room, did dishes, sanitized and reboxed all of their [intimate] toys...





I thought it was weird then, and it was, but these days it'd be worth it to get the dishes done. .

In fact, it is no wonder why guests were treated with such reverence in the old days. After all, when you live in the same place all your life, and the available entertainment can be counted on the fingers of one hand, a person who has come from far away is an inexhaustible source of exciting stories. Especially if they really know how to tell them. And our ancestors loved stories. However, we love them too, don't we?

#4 We had a couple over for dinner. Had a good time but they stayed and stayed. Around midnight they asked where they should sleep. We lived in a small one bedroom apartment and were puzzled so delicately asked them if they wouldn’t be going home? They said since we’d given them alcohol they wouldn’t be able to drive. Four adults, one bottle of wine, six hours. We were nonplussed. Gave them a couple blankets and pillows and said they could sleep on the couch or floor. We did not invite them again.

#5 Someone I was seeing for a while told me, months after the fact, that she had taken a dump and was unable to flush it.



She took the s**te out of the toilet and placed it in the bin.



The kitchen bin.

#6 Had a neighbor stop by. We gave him a beer and he popped the top off and casually tossed it (ETA: the cap!) on the floor like it was completely normal.

However, a conflict of interests is inevitable when someone comes to visit you at home. After all, each of us has our own ideas about how a house should look, how to run a household, and what can be done at home in general, and what not. But sometimes it happens that a person involuntarily transfers their own life attitudes to someone else's dwelling - and then it's good if everything ends with just a huge burst of laughter.

#7 My ex mother in law. She had to pee in the middle of the night, but her son (my ex) was in the only bathroom. Instead of knocking she got a glass out of the kitchen, went into the garage and squatted to pee into the cup. I had heard the garage door open and got up to see what was going on and startled her, causing her to spill her cup of pee all over the floor.

#8 My mom told me the woman who babysat me when i was like 3 years old would change the place of our entire furniture to her liking lmao my mom would get home and our whole living room would be diferente and the woman would just say “well i like it better like that” and my mom would be “yeah but that’s my house, not yours????”.

#9 Relative of my husband stayed with us for a month while trying to get back on her feet, looking for a job and whatnot. She's a strange person and did a few strange thing, but the thing that was the strangest (and rudest) was redecorate the guest room. Put up shelves, badly, by drilling huge screws into the wall. Took a painting off the wall and shoved it into the back of the closet and then took a metal art off the wall in the foyer and hung it in the guest room, crooked, with the same shoddy screws in the wall method. The wallpaper where she drilled got all torn and ruined. This was that nice fabric type wallpaper that looks like it has embroidered patterns. And then *she* had the nerve to be livid when she was told how not cool that was. I don't get the logic in her thinking what she did was okay. After she (predictably) lost her (well paying) job after two days we kicked her out and I turned the guest room into an office. The walls looked like s**t. I've never been in someone's house and ever thought to mess with their stuff.

Or maybe one of the heroes of the stories presented in this collection is just rude and entitled. Or simply doesn’t give a damn about the owners of the house who provided them with temporary shelter. This is, perhaps, the simplest explanation. Although some people seemed to be sincerely convinced that they were doing the hosts a real favor with their weird-looking actions...

#10 Had some college friends from out of town over for a weekend camping trip. They had never been camping. I got called into work for an emergency and told them I would be back in 2 hours. During the 2 hours I was out, they moved a bunch of stuff from my bedroom to the living room and from the living room to the shelves in my bedroom. I thought it was odd but didn't worry about it. Once we get back from the trip I notice they all quickly came up with reasons to leave. After they left I realized I was missing several cd's and dvd's, a digital camera, several books, a portable speaker, and other random stuff they apparently didn't think I'd miss. They couldn't figure out why I never talked to them again.

#11 A guy I dated used to put on a hat to make a phone call. When I asked why, he said because he usually would go outside to smoke a cigarette while making a phone call (he tried not to smoke around me because I didn't like it). He also put on sunglasses to brush his teeth. I didn't get a good answer for that one.

#12 Use the laundry machine more than 50 times in a single month after we told her she used it too much after one week and 20 uses.

Be that as it may, all these tales really deserve a couple of minutes to read, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, and if you smile at least a couple of times while reading - then we have definitely achieved our goal! And maybe, who knows, you too will want to share your own story about some nightmare guests - then welcome to the comments below!

#13 She ate all my food within two days. I'm talking 24 pack of sodas, 2 bags of chips (with dip!) a loaf of bread, three sticks of butter, all my dessert cereals. I didn't have the heart to say anything about it; I think she has a very serious eating disorder.

#14 When I was in pharmacy school (3rd year) a student in the year above asked if she could spend the night at the place I was renting (close to school) so she could have a place to stay while taking a NAPLEX prep course (big exam after graduating to become a licensed pharmacist) and I agreed because I had met her a few times previously and was on friendly terms.



It was a small place with only one bathroom basically in the living room area. She went to pee but I never heard anything which is fine, except when I went to use the bathroom the rug in front of the toilet was drenched…. I guess she didn’t want me to hear her peeing so she tried to do it silently but ended up basically pissing on the floor.



I didn’t say anything at the time but maybe I should have, I was just so flabbergasted at the moment.

#15 My cousin and her new hippy boyfriend drove from Arizona to my place in New Orleans. It was a small apartment, when I opened the door he said, "Nice to meet you," and pushed past me to the bathroom.



Where he delivered one of **the** smelliest dumps I've ever experienced. The smell was pure rotten and quickly filled my entire apartment. Mind you, there was a window in the bathroom, as well as a vent, matches, candles, poo-pourri, and room sprays. Then he asked me to find him "an old oak tree that would hold him like a mama." It was all downhill from that *literally* s****y first impression.

#16 I hosted a Tibetan Lama (teacher), who was also a monk, several years back, for about a week. This monk REALLY made himself "at home" in my place, and so I think the "weird" comes into two things:



1.) I came home from work one afternoon, and from my garage (and IN my car!), I could smell vaporized grease - it was like I was outside a cheap restaurant. I walked in, and there was oil.... everywhere. All over the hardwood floors, the countertops, the ceiling - even him! And he'd tracked it through the house, and even on my cloth couch. He explained he wanted to make momos (a Tibetan fried dumpling), and had invited some people from the temple over for dinner. I was too polite (read: too much of a doormat) to speak up, and spent the next month cleaning oil out of my house.



2.) I came home from work a different afternoon, and the monk had been meeting with students from the temple in my home office / library. He said "Oh, you had too many books, and you're too attached to things! You have so many, I let everyone take some." (Again, me as doormat.)



After that week with him, I never hosted monks in my home again.

#17 Her son s**t in his pants, didn't even go to the bathroom, wipe his son's a*s with my favorite face towel. Then leave without a notice.

#18 My grandparents stayed with my family for a few months after my grandfather had surgery. I was a young teen then. I took the guest room because it was smaller and let them have mine. I offered, it was initially for a month only, and I still kept my things in the closet.



My grandmother reorganised everything, checked my nightstand and desk. Went to every single thing and then had the audacity to whine to my parents.



Ever since that I can’t have people in my room without feeling uncomfortable, and they can’t be left alone. There’s nothing to hide, but I can’t stand it.

#19 I was visiting my parents a few months ago, and was outside helping out with some wood cutting for my mom; cutting down dead trees, splitting the logs, the whole nine yards. I was hot, sweaty, tired, and ready for a cold shower (more on that in a sec). At the time, a college student that my parents go to church with needed a place to house her family for graduation weekend. My folks have plenty of space, and let the woman's parents, sister+BIL+newborn, and cousin stay with them. Well, I got back into the house right around the same time as the guests did. Introduced myself, chatted a bit, they got shown to their rooms, and I excused myself to go shower. I went up to my old room, closed the door, turned the shower on, and started undressing (business as usual). Then I heard my door open.



I honestly wasn't sure if I had imagined the noise or not. Anytime I'm visiting, Mom or Dad will knock, crack the door open, and call my name (almost as if they didn't want to walk in on me after I had dropped trou, imagine that). Well, I turn around, drawers halfway down my legs, to see the college student, her sister, her cousin, and her Dad standing in the doorway. I blurted out "yo do you mind? I'm finna shower here" and they responded "oh, I'm sorry, we were just exploring the rest of the house". Maybe I'm thinking about it too hard, but I'm not one to start opening *closed doors* when I'm a guest at someone's house if I haven't been explicitly told that I can go in there. I'm naked in here dude!



TL;DR I ended up flashing my junk and a*s to pretty much an entire family.

#20 My sisters ex/baby dad would openly go through our stuff. Drawers, closets, etc. He knew it was a weird thing to do but shrugged it off bc he's "just curious".



It honestly didn't bother me too much until he told my niece and nephew it was okay to go in my basement (which is also my bedroom) after me explicitly saying no. He just kept saying "no it's fine" and then went down with them.



The fact that he knows it's wrong / weird / impolite and then turns right around and teaches his kids it's okay to completely ignore people's boundaries and snoop through their things? Whack.

#21 An old coworker I haven’t seen in years came over with her toddler son. She came over because her teenage daughter was looking to make some money cleaning house and/or yard work, and was going to give me an estimate. My husband and I are child free, and therefore our home is not child proofed…at all. We collect antiques. She let her toddler run in our house. It was like she was just completely checked out and this was her “me” time to not deal with her kid. He was an absolute terror. I had to tell him no about 50 times, guide him out of our different rooms, tell him to not pull our dogs tails (we have 3 senior dogs, so I’m very protective of them). She didn’t even give me a quote for her daughter. I finally, in a nice way, kicked them out. If she would have parented her child, I wouldn’t have a problem. I get toddlers are a handful, I just don’t want to deal with an acquaintances child who has zero direction from his parents in my own home. F**k that.

#22 My uncle, who was visiting, spilled a pop on the coffee table and used a throw pillow to mop it up.

#23 S**t in the shower/bathtub. They were not taking a shower/bath.

#24 Not my house, but a friend was hosting a big annual holiday cookout thing they do every year. At some point someone goes into the garage to get beer out of the garage fridge. Immediately slips and falls. Looking at the garage floor, there is something very slippery sprayed ALLLLLLLLL over the whole floor. We pretty quickly find a big can of WD-40 sitting there, and someone apparently thought it would be a good idea to cover the entire f*****g garage floor in a skimcoat of it. The floor was epoxy-coated cement, so it was like an ice skating rink. Luckily we had a good group of friends and we all pitched in to clean it up for the homeowners, took us a few hours. It was a huge f*****g mess.



We never figured out who the f**k did that, and what their motivation was. Absolutely bonkers.

#25 When I was about 9, my mother was frequently visited by a friend who I already didn’t like at the time. Once she forgot to lock the bathroom and then I caught her squeezing our shower gel into a plastic bag. When she stole my first Nokia, my mother finally ended the friendship. I guess that’s why I only let a few people in 😅.

#26 My SIL came to my house for Thanksgiving for the first time. She absolutely gorged herself saying how good all the food was. Then in a lull in conversation at the table she announced "Well, I'm gonna go throw up." and she got up to go to the bathroom. Um, what? We all thought maybe we misheard her and no one said a thing.... She came back a few moments later, and made herself another heaping plate of food and ate it all. Then they left early before dessert. I asked my MIL later if she really did excuse herself to throw up and my MIL just rolled her eyes and said "yep." Like that happens all the time. Oh, and I have emetophobia so I was a mess with someone purposely throwing up in my house. 😩.

#27 We have a summer cabin in the mountains. My SO invited his grown up daughter to come visit. She wanted to bring a friend. We were like, great, the more the merrier. This friend went into our bedroom and stole some of my important prescription medications that I had stored in a box in a corner under a couple other boxes. Also a bottle of used nail polish and a handmade coffee mug that had been gifted to my SO which was decorative only.

#28 Not really weird but rude: my husband’s cousin and her husband visited us for a night one weekend. She’s a doctor he’s a Marine Corps major.



When they brushed their teeth before bed that night they both spit their toothpaste into the sink and didn’t rinse it out, just left it there to dry and get crusty.



Who the hell does that?

#29 S**t themselves, then get it on the bathroom rug, the sink, the back of the toilet and bathroom towels.



We'd had moved in about 2 weeks earlier after having the house built.

#30 Invited herself to eat an entire loaf of bread in a single sitting.

#31 A friend from HS came with her boyfriend to visit me for a long weekend. They stayed with my and my husband. We only have one bathroom but they knew this before hand and she said it would be all fine. We made do.



They showered together every day. They [weren't intimate] (our place is small, we would have heard), but to me, that wad wild.



They also left water all over the floor and didn't bother to clean up or ask us for supplies to clean it up.



They lived in a country where downloading stuff on torrent is not illegal nor punishable by law, I do. This dude left his torrent open and a few months later we received a letter fining us for like €1k.



Oh, and when I went to visit, the dude didn't want me to stay with them so I had to get a hotel.



Never ever hosting them again ever.

#32 When my brothers and I were in high school we would host open door hangouts pretty regularly. One night after my mom sent everyone home, she got up at like 3 AM to get a drink and noticed a glow coming from the office.



She found a girl we marginally knew on our family computer. She had come back after everyone was asleep to chat with her online boyfriend for hours using our internet. She did it because she had been grounded from her computer for being on it night and day. It was super awkward.