MIL Surprises Woman After Switching Her Behavior After She Gives Birth: “Completely Shocked And Dumbfounded”

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During their teenage years, many people struggle to get along with their parents. They might be screaming about curfew in the kitchen or complaining that Mom just doesn’t understand! Once we grow up, however, most adults manage to have peaceful, loving relationships with their parents once again.

But for some reason, drama between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law can be lurking around the corner at any moment. One woman reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that her husband’s mom attempted to change her baby’s name without her permission. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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Parents always think long and hard before deciding on names for their children

Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So this mom was furious when she found out that her mother-in-law attempted to change her baby’s name without her permission

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Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: lovelyantoniaxo

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Mothers are the most likely to express disapproval about the baby name their child has chosen

When parents are expecting, choosing a baby name might feel like an impossible task. Though there are thousands of options available, in theory, agreeing on one can prove extremely difficult. Many names are off limits immediately if they remind you of someone in your life you don’t like, for example, an ex or a celebrity you dislike.

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Meanwhile, there might be pressure on one of you to use a family name, but what if the other person isn’t a fan? Or what if your spouse wants to use a name that’s meaningful to their family? Parents can go back and forth for months, while the pressure to choose something mounts as the child’s birthday approaches.

According to Babycenter, one quarter of mothers say that they felt pressured by their partner to consider a name that they didn’t even like. The majority of the time, however, the couple is able to agree. But in the 22% of the time when they can’t, Mom gets the final say. She does have to give birth to the child, after all!

Not everyone is always supportive, though, once a baby’s name has been announced. One-third of parents admit that they’ve hated a friend or family member’s name choice, but 90% of them keep that information to themselves. Apparently, the person who is the most likely to disapprove of a baby’s name once it’s announced is the child’s grandmother.

Unfortunately, even parents sometimes have second thoughts about the name that they chose for their child. 7% say they have doubts about their name choice, and 4% say they would choose a completely different name if they had the chance. Meanwhile, 3% of parents actually do end up changing their child’s name after their birth.

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Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law requires setting boundaries

At the end of the day, though, it is the parents’ decision what their child will be called. And it doesn’t matter if their grandparents aren’t fans of the name. That’s none of their business.

When it comes to dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law, ChoosingTherapy recommends setting healthy boundaries. She might not want to respect them, and this might require having some uncomfortable conversations. But maintaining your self-respect and mental health should be your priority.

Now, it is important to consider where her behavior is coming from, so you can try to understand her better. As frustrating as she may be, she is still human. But knowing why she’s behaving the way that she is doesn’t justify it. So you have every right to avoid her whenever possible.

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At the same time, ChoosingTherapy recommends practicing acceptance. You probably cannot change your mother-in-law, especially if she’s been acting like this for decades. Instead, try to accept that her behavior is not in your control.

In the same vein, don’t worry about trying to meet her expectations. They are likely unrealistic and arbitrary, and they say more about her than they do about you. Worry about yourself and your own family, and just try to keep things cordial. But if you reach a point where the relationship truly isn’t working, going no contact is always an option.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was justified in cutting off contact with her mother-in-law? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can read another Bored Panda article featuring similar family drama right here.

The vast majority of readers sided with the new mom, and she joined in on the conversation in the comments

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However, some agreed that the baby’s name was questionable

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