Parents nowadays are much more creative when it comes to picking names for their children than previous generations were. In fact, with name diversity being at an all-time high, the odds of sharing a name with a classmate are statistically very low. While this can be beneficial for those who want to stand out, some parents take their creativity way too far, which results in the most unfortunate baby names ever.In the list below, we gathered some of the worst ones in hopes they won't see the light of day ever again. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don't forget to upvote those unconventional names that raise the question, 'What were they thinking?'

#1

I’m Speechless

Baby shower invitation with cute stars, moon, elephant, and planets celebrating upcoming baby arrival.

kittysogood Report

    #2

    My Sister Is Naming Her Kid "Aubrianna"

    Text message conversation about baby names showing a unique name suggesting Wednesdaigh Adams as a baby name example.

    Villianous_Lane23 Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m just still trying to figure out how to pronounce this.

    #3

    Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”???

    Text message conversation about choosing unique baby names and combining names for a gender neutral option, referencing baby names.

    Then_Self99 Report

    65% of current/aspiring parents lean towards more unique choices for their children’s first names. In fact, the younger the parents, the more likely they are to pick out an unconventional name, with 83% of Gen Z and only 43% of Baby Boomers feeling enthusiastic about giving their kids an unusual name. 

    "I think there's a lot of encouragement from society right now to be individual, be true to who you are, be yourself, that kind of thing. A massive factor in that is having a name that really reflects that," says Kimberley Linco, social researcher at McCrindle, which releases annual baby name reports based on data.

    #4

    Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To

    Poll about baby names with various spellings of Ora Leigh and responses in a parenting group discussing baby names.

    camefrompluto Report

    #5

    Earth Is So Ghetto… The Eighleeynz Cannot Come Soon Enough

    Black and white photo of two babies with unique names, illustrating popular baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    gillian123456 Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And teachers will lose their minds trying to spell this mess.

    #6

    Some Names I Saw At A School Event Tonight

    Locker and paper name labels featuring creative baby names loved but judged by parents, showcasing unique name ideas.

    Dezmin, Purdie, Ellzworth, Eethn, Nissee, Gauge, McCoy, and Zaeley. Pics to prove it.

    bryterlu Report

    The popularity of unique names also comes down to the simple fact that nowadays parents are exposed to more options, Linco says. "If we look back to previous decades, today there's just so much more access to names. Prior to that, the only names that people were given were names that people were aware of." The first known baby name lists only started appearing in the 1980s in the form of baby name books, which suggested more ideas to parents looking for baby names.

    The choices parents have are also amplified by social media, adds Linco. “With Instagram, we're able to see such unique insights into celebrities' lives. It's nothing like we've ever seen before. And celebrities today are almost showing the world that it's OK to give your kids a unique name."
    #7

    Look

    Newborn baby wrapped in a blanket beside a letter board with Wednesdaigh Adams baby name and birth date.

    Superb-Cry-8302 Report

    #8

    Rip Chris

    Embroidered fabric with baby name Rip Christopher and floral deer design, related to baby names parents loved but judged.

    zhta421 Report

    #9

    Oof

    Handwritten baby name note for girl Lexiprough due March 2025, featuring unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    palestmoonlight666 Report

    Even though nowadays most babies are given unconventional names, there are still a few that end up topping the charts. Now that the entire Generation Alpha has been born (2010-2024), numbers show that Oliver and Charlotte are the most common names across the youngest generation. According to McCrindle, there are 30,818 Gen Alphas with the name Oliver and 24,256 Gen Alphas with the name Charlotte. In fact, the name Oliver has been the top boy name for the last 12 years.
    #10

    My First Tragedeigh?

    Photo of a colorful baby name card featuring the unique name Septemberlyn, highlighting unusual baby names parents loved.

    Found this at the “sponsor a child’s education” board at my local church.

    Mk112569 Report

    #11

    This Is Beyond A Tragedeigh, It's A Murghdyrr

    Cocomelon cake featuring a rainbow and the baby name SEXY, showcasing unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    DreamCatcherIndica Report

    #12

    What The Hell

    Text message exchange about pregnancy and baby kicks, highlighting a uniquely spelled baby name in a parents-loved but judged context.

    (Not my OC, I found it on threads and had to post it here lmfao) What is the appeal of these generally distasteful names? Is it some kind of desperate need to be quirky/different? I think the name is pronounced Blakely, but it also looks like the sound a horse would make so I'm clueless.

    JJ_Duckies Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so, so tired of everybody using unnecessary Gs and Hs and Es and Is.

    However, the popularity of one name doesn’t mean you’ll encounter few kids with the same name in a playground or classroom. Even though kids are given popular names, the number of specific common names is decreasing dramatically every year. This lessens the likelihood that a kid will meet their namesake.

    “The No. 1 name today is not even a fraction as popular as John and Mary used to be, or even Jennifer and David a couple of generations back. In a way, you could argue that there is no such thing as a common name today,” said baby name expert Laura Wattenberg.
    #13

    Quirt

    Newborn baby wrapped in custom printed blanket, showcasing unique baby names loved but judged by others.

    reddit.com Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just guessing how many cruel kids will draw an 'S' in front of the name. If I can think of it, they certainly can too.

    #14

    Courtesy Of A Chick I Went To High School With

    Child sitting with Santa Claus during Christmas 2023, illustrating popular baby names loved by parents but sometimes judged.

    mysterious_colleague Report

    #15

    Celebrities Think They Can Get Away With It

    Couple smiling and holding newborn baby in a hospital bed, symbolizing unique baby names parents loved despite judgment.

    lookgreattoday Report

    With the new generation, Gen Beta, starting to be born this year (2025), it’s predicted that some of the fastest trending names should be Millie, Maeve, Remi, Eden, Delilah, Eliana, Margot, and Lottie for girls and Beau, Theo, Ezra, Miles, Luke, Billy, Louie and Roman for boys. Inspiration for some names also comes from big events from 2024, like the total solar eclipse. Therefore, names like Eclipse, Sol, and Orion were among fastest-growing names for boys and girls in 2025.

    #16

    I Never Thought That One Of My Friends Would Do This

    Close-up of hands holding a baby wrapped in heart-patterned blanket, text conversation about unusual baby names.

    TheBanana__ Report

    #17

    Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Day

    Couple arguing over unique baby names, including a Reddit-themed name, highlighting judged baby names parents loved.

    youralphamail Report

    #18

    My Act Of Heroism Yesterday

    Text message conversation about baby names, discussing the name Candida and concerns related to unusual baby names.

    reddit.com Report

    This, of course, wasn’t the only event that inspired babies’ names in 2025. The Olympics that happened in France also had quite a lot of influence on parents’ choices for kids’ names. Common French names became quite popular in the US because of them, such as Raphael, Louis, Louise, Beaux, Remi, Gustavo, Elodie, Arlette, and Jolie. Another sporting event that made monikers like Caitlin, Kamilla, and A’ja rise to popularity was the NCAA basketball tournament last year, with the WNBA (the Women's National Basketball Association) gaining more exposure.

    #19

    This Should Be Illegal

    Reddit post about a unique baby name inspired by grandparents in a discussion on baby names parents loved but others judged.

    my-dog-made-me-join Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For non native speakers: harlot is another word for prostitutee

    #20

    Spotted On Instagram: North Korea?

    Newborn baby with a unique name tag emphasizing baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    thecostly Report

    #21

    I Dont Even Know How To Pronounce This

    Baby shower invitation featuring Winnie the Pooh holding a balloon, celebrating unique baby names loved but judged by others.

    Ordinary-Warning-831 Report

    With so many names out there, popular and unique, it can get all too overwhelming for parents who are trying to figure out what to name their precious little one. Sherri Suzanne, a professional baby names consultant, reassures parents that if they care enough to stress out about their future child’s name, they are likely not to make a mistake, whatever their choice is. For those parents who need a little extra guidance, she advises them to explore.

    “Once you come up with your list of candidates, see how they work in the real world. Lift them off the paper. You want your child to be able to introduce him or herself with confidence.”
    #22

    No, No, No. I Refuse To Believe This Is Real

    Newborn baby lying on a blanket wearing white onesies, highlighting unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    This Is Insane

    Couple wearing matching crash sweatshirts, holding their newborn baby, celebrating a unique baby name announcement.

    4TheLoveOfCoffee_ Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this "name" the story of a car accident? 🌤️🐺☄️🛻

    #24

    Why… Just Why

    Baby shower invitation with soft pastel background and stars, celebrating arrival of a new baby girl and unique baby names.

    at0m1c_punk Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make her middle name Perimeter and you’re all set.

    “Imagine your kid walking into an important meeting and introducing themselves, then picture the reaction of others,” suggested parenting educator Michael Grose. “Pick a name that will last the test of time and that won’t go out of fashion. Think long-term,” he said. “You get one chance to make a good first impression and a name has a lot to do with that.”
    #25

    Pls Tell Me This Is A Traditional Name

    Text message exchange discussing a unique baby name Bathshrine, pronounced like bethshreen, related to judged baby names.

    Ok-Music-7346 Report

    #26

    Why Though?!

    New parents smiling with their newborn baby wrapped in a pink strawberry outfit, highlighting unique baby names.

    Careless_Tart6592 Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is something when this is the least offensive baby name on this list.

    #27

    I Have No Wor'ds

    List of unique baby names displayed on a car window decal with hashtag momlife, reflecting unusual baby names judged by others.

    Posted in a Facebook group I'm in. Sending thoughts and prayers to these kids because they're gonna need it.

    DisastrousAnomaly Report

    #28

    Cadilynn

    Text message about baby names Cadilynn and Madeline, discussing unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    My best friend sent me this. Her niece will be called 'Cadilynn' or 'Caddie' for short. Is it a tragedy or a tragedeigh? Maybe, you like it?!

    What do you think?

    christmassnowcookie Report

    #29

    His Name Is What

    Woman holding baby in a home setting discussing Wednesdaigh Adams baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    briezzzy Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have been worse, could have been 'Tripper' (must know German to get this).

    #30

    Not Sure If It’s A Tragedeigh But It Sure Is Something. Oh The Wonders Of Instagram Reels

    Two twins wearing matching Jordan jerseys, illustrating unique baby names parents loved but others judged

    momentaryfeeling Report

    #31

    I Introduce To You: Sugar Lover Funk

    Baby lying on a purple blanket with a headwrap, next to a heart and sign representing baby names loved and judged.

    lewishockeyton Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the surname 'Funk', I would have preferred the first name to be "Uptown".

    Vote comment up
    #32

    Saw This And Ran Here

    Reddit post from r/namenerds discussing unique baby names and mixed feedback from parents and others.

    SpontaneouslyYam Report

    #33

    My Sister Is Wack And Naming Her Baby After TV Shows. Help

    Text message conversation discussing unique baby names inspired by TV shows and books from Wednesdaigh Adams baby names list.

    So my sister is currently expecting and i asked her if she had any names in mind. One thing to know about my sister is that she is a huge movie buff, and is naming her baby after her favorite tv shows and book series (namely Naruto, Game of Thrones, and I am number four)

    Please help. I genuinely wish I was joking. This kid will be bullied.

    My sister won’t listen to me, since I’m 15 years younger than she is, and thinks I’m just being a judgmental teenager.

    POPPACRAK Report

    #34

    Just Gonna Leave This One Here

    Couple from Love Is Blind sharing their story about unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    Apprehensive-Ad9832 Report

    #35

    Absolutely Incredible

    Reddit post discussing unique baby names with a music theme, focusing on Kanyeigh as a girl’s name choice.

    rachjohn29 Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So…Kaneigh? Uhhh. It’s just making me think of horses.

    #36

    Birthdeigh Parteigh

    Katie Adams family in coordinated pajamas with unique baby names featuring Wednesdayaigh, posing in front of a festive holiday backdrop.

    Sensitive-Ad-9580 Report

    #37

    Checked Facebook For The First Time In A While And

    Baby profile picture and social media comments discussing unique baby names and pronunciation of Khysynn Traylor.

    hyperecs Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can you call your child something without a single vowel in the name????

    #38

    Pubert

    Reddit post discussing baby names and whether Pubert is a bad name for a boy, reflecting names parents loved but others judged.

    splatzbat27 Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a very bad name. At least she realised eventually.

    #39

    Wart?!

    Newborn baby wrapped in a cozy blanket, with hands gently holding tiny feet, related to Wednesdaigh Adams baby names.

    Rattrap87 Report

    #40

    Poor Girl. This Was One Of The Names At A Daycare I Visited For Work A Few Years Ago. Not Sure If It's Pronounced "Mistress" Or "My Stress"

    Red paper apple cutout with the name Mystress written on it, part of unusual Wednesdaigh Adams baby names display.

    EPHS828 Report

    #41

    Newborn Son Named After Twilight Sparkle

    Birth certificate showing unusual baby name Twillah Spells circled in red, related to baby names parents loved but others judged.

    Puffthecarrier1 Report

    #42

    Influencer Shared Her Baby’s Names

    Two newborn baby feet wearing gold name bracelets, representing unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    Fit-Ad985 Report

    #43

    Woman On Instagram Named Her Daughter Lemon

    Baby named Lemon pictured with text about strong independent women, linked to unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    People asked in the comments if she was joking / it was a pseudo name - it’s not. She’s also calling her daughter a baby influencer! So there’s that.

    Significant_Art2011 Report

    #44

    And Boy Does She Need Some

    Baby named Gy'dence wearing a cozy bear outfit and car seat, featured in a list of unique baby names parents loved.

    ems712 Report

    #45

    Waffle?

    Newborn baby wrapped in green cloth lying on white blanket beside colorful blocks representing popular baby names parents loved but others judged.

    goingrdsb Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could have just named her Angel. Much better than waffle.

    #46

    What?

    Newborn baby wearing white outfit, lying beside a decorative wooden sign and bow, highlighting unique baby names.

    ellers23 Report

    #47

    Adorabelle

    Reddit post discussing unique baby names like Adorabelle and asking if it is a good baby name choice.

    CiariLovesYou Report

    #48

    Took A Minute To Realize They Were Referring To The Kids’ Names

    Three children outdoors with emojis covering faces, showcasing unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    hayeday Report

    #49

    Seven Tragedeighs

    List of unique baby names parents loved but others judged, featuring creative and unconventional name choices.

    troismanzanas Report

    #50

    Birth Announcements With Some “Interesting” Names

    Eight babies with unique names like Riff Chevy and Lochleigh Sage, featured in wednesdaigh adams baby names list.

    Any_Author_5951 Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sever wells??? 😵‍💫🤯 Being a mom to him must be draining!

    #51

    Noticed Some "Yooneek" Names At A Place I Volunteered At

    Six colorful envelopes showing unique baby names written in decorative fonts, highlighting unusual baby names loved by parents.

    carton_of_eggs04 Report

    #52

    I Think We Can All Agree On This One

    Toddler with unusual name story, highlighting unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    SnorkBorkGnork Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unakite is an odd name. Is his son's name Feldspar? And older sister Tourmaline Quartz Crystal

    #53

    Oh Neaux

    Welcome home sign with a stuffed lamb and pink baby headband, highlighting unique baby names loved by parents.

    Upper_Economist7611 Report

    #54

    Ermmm

    Newborn baby with humorous name sign, related to unusual and judged baby names loved by parents.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Colleague's Proud Grandpa Facebook Post

    Letter board with text saying hello world I am Porcelynn Monreaux, showing unique baby names and baby names parents loved but others judged.

    tuenthe463 Report

    #56

    A Mom On TikTok Who Gave Her Kids These Names

    Comment thread showing unique baby names including aveeana, storiee, verse, and mention in a discussion about unusual baby names.

    SmithNotASmith Report

    #57

    Her Name's Not So Bad. Her Brother's, On The Other Hand

    Baby wearing cream headband with bow lying on striped blanket, highlighting unique baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    Desecr8or Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol the brother's gonna get called Alf - hide yo cats!

    #58

    The Parents Were Confused By All The Comments. I Mean Silver And Fox Are Wild Names But Together

    Wooden baby name board with a plush toy, highlighting unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    HonestTumblewood Report

    #59

    What's Wrong With The Name Sven? Sevyn Is A Nonsense Word

    Baby wrapped in blue starry blanket with dream big badge, with Sevyn seas name and birth stats in colorful text, baby names concept.

    no_sign_for_manatee Report

    #60

    Imma Just Leave This Here

    Reddit post from r/Moms where a parent shares baby girl name ideas including the controversial but loved name Bambi.

    deepfrieddaydream Report

    #61

    Praying This Is Satire

    Text message discussing the baby name Lucifer and its associations, related to baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    holdingmoonlite Report

    #62

    Saw This In My Pregnancy Due Date Group Today

    Poll showing parents debating unique baby boy middle names with votes, reflecting trends in unusual baby names discussion.

    Personally I won’t understand naming your children after comic and fantasy characters, but maybe that’s just me

    scandijord Report

    #63

    I Found This In The Wild

    The Collins family with four children in a home setting, illustrating unique baby names loved by parents but judged by others.

    nonoyo_91 Report

    #64

    I Laughed So Hard

    Text message conversation about a unique baby name Emberlyden, highlighting unusual baby names parents choose.

    Electrical-Bake-9902 Report

    #65

    All One Family

    Photos showing unique baby names and birthday celebrations with babies and children surrounded by balloons and signs.

    floweringfungus Report

    #66

    Ladies And Gentlemen: My Wife. Crisis Averted, Hopefully?

    Text message conversation about baby names, mentioning Everleigh and tragic names parents choose, related to baby names topic.

    RiskyClickardo Report

    #67

    Guns Or Glitter?

    Gender reveal cake with pink and blue frosting, highlighting baby names and the theme of parent-loved but judged choices.

    BattleofEppingForest Report

    #68

    Tragedeigh Or Cute?

    Newborn baby named Luke Sky with birth certificate shown, illustrating unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    Efficient_Stuff_7126 Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Luke Walker is normal. Now the Sky is humorous. Not a trajediegh.

    #69

    Industry

    Mother smiling in hospital bed holding newborn baby, related to Wednesdaigh Adams baby names topic.

    fat_Alcibiades Report

    #70

    Oh My God. A Girl I Know Just Named Her Kid This

    Newborn baby photos with unique baby names loved by parents but judged by others, showcasing heartfelt naming stories.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Pokémon Go Cringe

    Screenshot of a Pokemon Go Community post discussing unique baby names and parent reactions with a Mew and Mewtwo image.

    Dreadnot925 Report

    #72

    So We’re Naming Babies After Grocery Stores Now?

    Newborn baby in hospital bassinet with a welcome sign highlighting unique baby names loved by parents but judged by others.

    Wallmighty Report

    #73

    Whalen?

    Hand holding a colorful handmade felt craft with embroidered details, related to popular baby names and parenting traditions.

    catsandcoffee6789 Report

    #74

    This Is Not A Troll

    Newborn baby in a clear hospital bassinet with colorful quilt, showcasing unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    ABBR-5007 Report

    #75

    Why

    Newborn baby in a hospital bassinet wearing a hat with Lefty Luck Henry, one of the unique baby names parents loved.

    reddit.com Report

    #76

    They Didn't Consult A Dictionary Before Choosing This One. Welp... I See A Legal Name Change When This Baby Grows Up

    Baby named Envy Sage lying on a blanket, highlighting unique baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    Brightlywound89 Report

    #77

    Peaches Ivy Snow

    Baby wearing pink outfit and hat, with text about parents loving unique baby names from Wednesdaigh Adams list.

    Hot-Revolution-7198 Report

    #78

    “Uncommon Baby Name” Posts In Pregnancy Groups Never Disappoint

    Comments showing unique baby names parents loved but others judged in a social media conversation.

    thetababe Report

    #79

    Twin Group Asking For Girl Names

    Comments sharing unique baby girls names loved by parents, related to Wednesdaigh Adams baby names discussion.

    Like the bug?
    I know places don’t technically have genders but Denver sounds so masculine? And Bennett? Come on
    I don’t even know how to pronounce these 4 & 5. Rhyming twin names. Ugh
    Theme
    Suuuuuch a subtle difference in the pronunciation, it will be so annoying when you’re calling for one or the other.

    Caseals2 Report

    #80

    Real Post In A Pregnancy Group. Poor Child

    Poll on unique baby boy names starting with K, including Kaison, Kove, Kannon, Kian, Kyro, Kort, and Kylen.

    imightbeaspider Report

    #81

    I First Read It As Corn

    Newborn baby named Wednesdaigh Adams wrapped in a blanket, lying on a striped hospital bassinet towel.

    doritodream Report

    #82

    I Refuse To Believe This Is Real

    Baby named Finnjamin lying down after last midwife appointment, featured in Wednesdaigh Adams baby names discussion.

    Mental-Visual-787 Report

    #83

    A Tragedy, In Two Parts

    Toddler in white pajamas with text about unique baby names and muted comments on a social media video post.

    pinkhandgrenade Report

    #84

    Saga Blade Fox-Baker

    Instagram post showing the username machinegunkelly sharing the baby name Saga Blade Fox-Baker, sparking discussion on unique baby names.

    throw_aw_ay3335 Report

    #85

    Found In A Facebook Group

    Poll comparing unique boy baby names Aelfric and Beowulf, part of popular but judged baby names discussion on social media.

    Mistakemixture Report

    #86

    I Snorted

    Reddit post discussing opinions on unusual baby names that parents loved but others judged.

    frankmarmaduke Report

    #87

    This Did Not Give Me Dohp Amin (Dopamine)

    Close-up of a baby's mouth showing emerging teeth, related to unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    ismellmypanties Report

    #88

    A Girl I Went To Hs With Is Pregnant.... This Is The Name They're Going With

    Cute baby bat illustration announcing a girl named Hekate, related to unique baby names parents loved but others judged.

    rexasaurus1024 Report

