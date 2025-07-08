Parents nowadays are much more creative when it comes to picking names for their children than previous generations were. In fact, with name diversity being at an all-time high, the odds of sharing a name with a classmate are statistically very low. While this can be beneficial for those who want to stand out, some parents take their creativity way too far, which results in the most unfortunate baby names ever.In the list below, we gathered some of the worst ones in hopes they won’t see the light of day ever again. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those unconventional names that raise the question, ‘What were they thinking?’

#1 I’m Speechless Share icon

#2 My Sister Is Naming Her Kid "Aubrianna" Share icon

#3 Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”??? Share icon

65% of current/aspiring parents lean towards more unique choices for their children’s first names. In fact, the younger the parents, the more likely they are to pick out an unconventional name, with 83% of Gen Z and only 43% of Baby Boomers feeling enthusiastic about giving their kids an unusual name. "I think there's a lot of encouragement from society right now to be individual, be true to who you are, be yourself, that kind of thing. A massive factor in that is having a name that really reflects that," says Kimberley Linco, social researcher at McCrindle, which releases annual baby name reports based on data. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To Share icon

#5 Earth Is So Ghetto… The Eighleeynz Cannot Come Soon Enough Share icon

#6 Some Names I Saw At A School Event Tonight Share icon Dezmin, Purdie, Ellzworth, Eethn, Nissee, Gauge, McCoy, and Zaeley. Pics to prove it.



The popularity of unique names also comes down to the simple fact that nowadays parents are exposed to more options, Linco says. "If we look back to previous decades, today there's just so much more access to names. Prior to that, the only names that people were given were names that people were aware of." The first known baby name lists only started appearing in the 1980s in the form of baby name books, which suggested more ideas to parents looking for baby names. ADVERTISEMENT The choices parents have are also amplified by social media, adds Linco. “With Instagram, we're able to see such unique insights into celebrities' lives. It's nothing like we've ever seen before. And celebrities today are almost showing the world that it's OK to give your kids a unique name."

#7 Look Share icon

#8 Rip Chris Share icon

#9 Oof Share icon

Even though nowadays most babies are given unconventional names, there are still a few that end up topping the charts. Now that the entire Generation Alpha has been born (2010-2024), numbers show that Oliver and Charlotte are the most common names across the youngest generation. According to McCrindle, there are 30,818 Gen Alphas with the name Oliver and 24,256 Gen Alphas with the name Charlotte. In fact, the name Oliver has been the top boy name for the last 12 years.

#10 My First Tragedeigh? Share icon Found this at the “sponsor a child’s education” board at my local church.



#11 This Is Beyond A Tragedeigh, It's A Murghdyrr Share icon

#12 What The Hell Share icon (Not my OC, I found it on threads and had to post it here lmfao) What is the appeal of these generally distasteful names? Is it some kind of desperate need to be quirky/different? I think the name is pronounced Blakely, but it also looks like the sound a horse would make so I'm clueless.



However, the popularity of one name doesn’t mean you’ll encounter few kids with the same name in a playground or classroom. Even though kids are given popular names, the number of specific common names is decreasing dramatically every year. This lessens the likelihood that a kid will meet their namesake. “The No. 1 name today is not even a fraction as popular as John and Mary used to be, or even Jennifer and David a couple of generations back. In a way, you could argue that there is no such thing as a common name today,” said baby name expert Laura Wattenberg.

#13 Quirt Share icon

#14 Courtesy Of A Chick I Went To High School With Share icon

#15 Celebrities Think They Can Get Away With It Share icon

With the new generation, Gen Beta, starting to be born this year (2025), it’s predicted that some of the fastest trending names should be Millie, Maeve, Remi, Eden, Delilah, Eliana, Margot, and Lottie for girls and Beau, Theo, Ezra, Miles, Luke, Billy, Louie and Roman for boys. Inspiration for some names also comes from big events from 2024, like the total solar eclipse. Therefore, names like Eclipse, Sol, and Orion were among fastest-growing names for boys and girls in 2025. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I Never Thought That One Of My Friends Would Do This Share icon

#17 Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Day Share icon

#18 My Act Of Heroism Yesterday Share icon

This, of course, wasn’t the only event that inspired babies’ names in 2025. The Olympics that happened in France also had quite a lot of influence on parents’ choices for kids’ names. Common French names became quite popular in the US because of them, such as Raphael, Louis, Louise, Beaux, Remi, Gustavo, Elodie, Arlette, and Jolie. Another sporting event that made monikers like Caitlin, Kamilla, and A’ja rise to popularity was the NCAA basketball tournament last year, with the WNBA (the Women's National Basketball Association) gaining more exposure.

#19 This Should Be Illegal Share icon

#20 Spotted On Instagram: North Korea? Share icon

#21 I Dont Even Know How To Pronounce This Share icon

With so many names out there, popular and unique, it can get all too overwhelming for parents who are trying to figure out what to name their precious little one. Sherri Suzanne, a professional baby names consultant, reassures parents that if they care enough to stress out about their future child’s name, they are likely not to make a mistake, whatever their choice is. For those parents who need a little extra guidance, she advises them to explore. “Once you come up with your list of candidates, see how they work in the real world. Lift them off the paper. You want your child to be able to introduce him or herself with confidence.”

#22 No, No, No. I Refuse To Believe This Is Real Share icon

#23 This Is Insane Share icon

#24 Why… Just Why Share icon

“Imagine your kid walking into an important meeting and introducing themselves, then picture the reaction of others,” suggested parenting educator Michael Grose. “Pick a name that will last the test of time and that won’t go out of fashion. Think long-term,” he said. “You get one chance to make a good first impression and a name has a lot to do with that.”

#25 Pls Tell Me This Is A Traditional Name Share icon

#26 Why Though?! Share icon

#27 I Have No Wor'ds Share icon Posted in a Facebook group I'm in. Sending thoughts and prayers to these kids because they're gonna need it.



#28 Cadilynn Share icon My best friend sent me this. Her niece will be called 'Cadilynn' or 'Caddie' for short. Is it a tragedy or a tragedeigh? Maybe, you like it?!



#29 His Name Is What Share icon

#30 Not Sure If It’s A Tragedeigh But It Sure Is Something. Oh The Wonders Of Instagram Reels Share icon

#31 I Introduce To You: Sugar Lover Funk Share icon

#32 Saw This And Ran Here Share icon

#33 My Sister Is Wack And Naming Her Baby After TV Shows. Help Share icon So my sister is currently expecting and i asked her if she had any names in mind. One thing to know about my sister is that she is a huge movie buff, and is naming her baby after her favorite tv shows and book series (namely Naruto, Game of Thrones, and I am number four)



Please help. I genuinely wish I was joking. This kid will be bullied.



My sister won’t listen to me, since I’m 15 years younger than she is, and thinks I’m just being a judgmental teenager.



#34 Just Gonna Leave This One Here Share icon

#35 Absolutely Incredible Share icon

#36 Birthdeigh Parteigh Share icon

#37 Checked Facebook For The First Time In A While And Share icon

#38 Pubert Share icon

#40 Poor Girl. This Was One Of The Names At A Daycare I Visited For Work A Few Years Ago. Not Sure If It's Pronounced "Mistress" Or "My Stress" Share icon

#41 Newborn Son Named After Twilight Sparkle Share icon

#42 Influencer Shared Her Baby’s Names Share icon

#43 Woman On Instagram Named Her Daughter Lemon Share icon People asked in the comments if she was joking / it was a pseudo name - it’s not. She’s also calling her daughter a baby influencer! So there’s that.



#44 And Boy Does She Need Some Share icon

#47 Adorabelle Share icon

#48 Took A Minute To Realize They Were Referring To The Kids’ Names Share icon

#49 Seven Tragedeighs Share icon

#50 Birth Announcements With Some “Interesting” Names Share icon

#51 Noticed Some "Yooneek" Names At A Place I Volunteered At Share icon

#52 I Think We Can All Agree On This One Share icon

#53 Oh Neaux Share icon

#54 Ermmm Share icon

#55 Colleague's Proud Grandpa Facebook Post Share icon

#56 A Mom On TikTok Who Gave Her Kids These Names Share icon

#57 Her Name's Not So Bad. Her Brother's, On The Other Hand Share icon

#58 The Parents Were Confused By All The Comments. I Mean Silver And Fox Are Wild Names But Together Share icon

#59 What's Wrong With The Name Sven? Sevyn Is A Nonsense Word Share icon

#60 Imma Just Leave This Here Share icon

#61 Praying This Is Satire Share icon

#62 Saw This In My Pregnancy Due Date Group Today Share icon Personally I won’t understand naming your children after comic and fantasy characters, but maybe that’s just me



#63 I Found This In The Wild Share icon

#64 I Laughed So Hard Share icon

#65 All One Family Share icon

#66 Ladies And Gentlemen: My Wife. Crisis Averted, Hopefully? Share icon

#67 Guns Or Glitter? Share icon

#68 Tragedeigh Or Cute? Share icon

#69 Industry Share icon

#70 Oh My God. A Girl I Know Just Named Her Kid This Share icon

#71 Pokémon Go Cringe Share icon

#72 So We’re Naming Babies After Grocery Stores Now? Share icon

#74 This Is Not A Troll Share icon

#75 Why Share icon

#76 They Didn't Consult A Dictionary Before Choosing This One. Welp... I See A Legal Name Change When This Baby Grows Up Share icon

#77 Peaches Ivy Snow Share icon

#78 “Uncommon Baby Name” Posts In Pregnancy Groups Never Disappoint Share icon

#79 Twin Group Asking For Girl Names Share icon Like the bug?

I know places don’t technically have genders but Denver sounds so masculine? And Bennett? Come on

I don’t even know how to pronounce these 4 & 5. Rhyming twin names. Ugh

Theme

Suuuuuch a subtle difference in the pronunciation, it will be so annoying when you’re calling for one or the other.



#80 Real Post In A Pregnancy Group. Poor Child Share icon

#81 I First Read It As Corn Share icon

#82 I Refuse To Believe This Is Real Share icon

#83 A Tragedy, In Two Parts Share icon

#84 Saga Blade Fox-Baker Share icon

#85 Found In A Facebook Group Share icon

#86 I Snorted Share icon

#87 This Did Not Give Me Dohp Amin (Dopamine) Share icon

#88 A Girl I Went To Hs With Is Pregnant.... This Is The Name They're Going With Share icon