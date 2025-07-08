“Wednesdaigh Adams”: 93 Baby Names That Parents Loved But Others Judged
Parents nowadays are much more creative when it comes to picking names for their children than previous generations were. In fact, with name diversity being at an all-time high, the odds of sharing a name with a classmate are statistically very low. While this can be beneficial for those who want to stand out, some parents take their creativity way too far, which results in the most unfortunate baby names ever.In the list below, we gathered some of the worst ones in hopes they won’t see the light of day ever again. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those unconventional names that raise the question, ‘What were they thinking?’
I’m Speechless
My Sister Is Naming Her Kid "Aubrianna"
Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”???
65% of current/aspiring parents lean towards more unique choices for their children’s first names. In fact, the younger the parents, the more likely they are to pick out an unconventional name, with 83% of Gen Z and only 43% of Baby Boomers feeling enthusiastic about giving their kids an unusual name.
"I think there's a lot of encouragement from society right now to be individual, be true to who you are, be yourself, that kind of thing. A massive factor in that is having a name that really reflects that," says Kimberley Linco, social researcher at McCrindle, which releases annual baby name reports based on data.
Can’t Make This Stuff Up If I Wanted To
Earth Is So Ghetto… The Eighleeynz Cannot Come Soon Enough
And teachers will lose their minds trying to spell this mess.
Some Names I Saw At A School Event Tonight
Dezmin, Purdie, Ellzworth, Eethn, Nissee, Gauge, McCoy, and Zaeley. Pics to prove it.
The popularity of unique names also comes down to the simple fact that nowadays parents are exposed to more options, Linco says. "If we look back to previous decades, today there's just so much more access to names. Prior to that, the only names that people were given were names that people were aware of." The first known baby name lists only started appearing in the 1980s in the form of baby name books, which suggested more ideas to parents looking for baby names.
The choices parents have are also amplified by social media, adds Linco. “With Instagram, we're able to see such unique insights into celebrities' lives. It's nothing like we've ever seen before. And celebrities today are almost showing the world that it's OK to give your kids a unique name."
Look
At first I didn't think it was too bad. Then I saw the surname...
Rip Chris
Oof
Even though nowadays most babies are given unconventional names, there are still a few that end up topping the charts. Now that the entire Generation Alpha has been born (2010-2024), numbers show that Oliver and Charlotte are the most common names across the youngest generation. According to McCrindle, there are 30,818 Gen Alphas with the name Oliver and 24,256 Gen Alphas with the name Charlotte. In fact, the name Oliver has been the top boy name for the last 12 years.
My First Tragedeigh?
Found this at the “sponsor a child’s education” board at my local church.
This Is Beyond A Tragedeigh, It's A Murghdyrr
What The Hell
(Not my OC, I found it on threads and had to post it here lmfao) What is the appeal of these generally distasteful names? Is it some kind of desperate need to be quirky/different? I think the name is pronounced Blakely, but it also looks like the sound a horse would make so I'm clueless.
However, the popularity of one name doesn’t mean you’ll encounter few kids with the same name in a playground or classroom. Even though kids are given popular names, the number of specific common names is decreasing dramatically every year. This lessens the likelihood that a kid will meet their namesake.
“The No. 1 name today is not even a fraction as popular as John and Mary used to be, or even Jennifer and David a couple of generations back. In a way, you could argue that there is no such thing as a common name today,” said baby name expert Laura Wattenberg.
Quirt
I'm just guessing how many cruel kids will draw an 'S' in front of the name. If I can think of it, they certainly can too.
Courtesy Of A Chick I Went To High School With
Celebrities Think They Can Get Away With It
With the new generation, Gen Beta, starting to be born this year (2025), it’s predicted that some of the fastest trending names should be Millie, Maeve, Remi, Eden, Delilah, Eliana, Margot, and Lottie for girls and Beau, Theo, Ezra, Miles, Luke, Billy, Louie and Roman for boys. Inspiration for some names also comes from big events from 2024, like the total solar eclipse. Therefore, names like Eclipse, Sol, and Orion were among fastest-growing names for boys and girls in 2025.
I Never Thought That One Of My Friends Would Do This
Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Day
My Act Of Heroism Yesterday
This, of course, wasn’t the only event that inspired babies’ names in 2025. The Olympics that happened in France also had quite a lot of influence on parents’ choices for kids’ names. Common French names became quite popular in the US because of them, such as Raphael, Louis, Louise, Beaux, Remi, Gustavo, Elodie, Arlette, and Jolie. Another sporting event that made monikers like Caitlin, Kamilla, and A’ja rise to popularity was the NCAA basketball tournament last year, with the WNBA (the Women's National Basketball Association) gaining more exposure.
This Should Be Illegal
For non native speakers: harlot is another word for prostitutee
Spotted On Instagram: North Korea?
I Dont Even Know How To Pronounce This
With so many names out there, popular and unique, it can get all too overwhelming for parents who are trying to figure out what to name their precious little one. Sherri Suzanne, a professional baby names consultant, reassures parents that if they care enough to stress out about their future child’s name, they are likely not to make a mistake, whatever their choice is. For those parents who need a little extra guidance, she advises them to explore.
“Once you come up with your list of candidates, see how they work in the real world. Lift them off the paper. You want your child to be able to introduce him or herself with confidence.”
No, No, No. I Refuse To Believe This Is Real
This Is Insane
Why… Just Why
“Imagine your kid walking into an important meeting and introducing themselves, then picture the reaction of others,” suggested parenting educator Michael Grose. “Pick a name that will last the test of time and that won’t go out of fashion. Think long-term,” he said. “You get one chance to make a good first impression and a name has a lot to do with that.”
Pls Tell Me This Is A Traditional Name
Why Though?!
I Have No Wor'ds
Posted in a Facebook group I'm in. Sending thoughts and prayers to these kids because they're gonna need it.
Cadilynn
My best friend sent me this. Her niece will be called 'Cadilynn' or 'Caddie' for short. Is it a tragedy or a tragedeigh? Maybe, you like it?!
What do you think?
His Name Is What
Could have been worse, could have been 'Tripper' (must know German to get this).
Not Sure If It’s A Tragedeigh But It Sure Is Something. Oh The Wonders Of Instagram Reels
I Introduce To You: Sugar Lover Funk
With the surname 'Funk', I would have preferred the first name to be "Uptown".
Saw This And Ran Here
My Sister Is Wack And Naming Her Baby After TV Shows. Help
So my sister is currently expecting and i asked her if she had any names in mind. One thing to know about my sister is that she is a huge movie buff, and is naming her baby after her favorite tv shows and book series (namely Naruto, Game of Thrones, and I am number four)
Please help. I genuinely wish I was joking. This kid will be bullied.
My sister won’t listen to me, since I’m 15 years younger than she is, and thinks I’m just being a judgmental teenager.
Just Gonna Leave This One Here
Absolutely Incredible
Birthdeigh Parteigh
Checked Facebook For The First Time In A While And
How can you call your child something without a single vowel in the name????
Pubert
Wart?!
Poor Girl. This Was One Of The Names At A Daycare I Visited For Work A Few Years Ago. Not Sure If It's Pronounced "Mistress" Or "My Stress"
Influencer Shared Her Baby’s Names
Woman On Instagram Named Her Daughter Lemon
People asked in the comments if she was joking / it was a pseudo name - it’s not. She’s also calling her daughter a baby influencer! So there’s that.
And Boy Does She Need Some
Waffle?
What?
Took A Minute To Realize They Were Referring To The Kids’ Names
Seven Tragedeighs
Birth Announcements With Some “Interesting” Names
Sever wells??? 😵💫🤯 Being a mom to him must be draining!
Noticed Some "Yooneek" Names At A Place I Volunteered At
I Think We Can All Agree On This One
Oh Neaux
Colleague's Proud Grandpa Facebook Post
A Mom On TikTok Who Gave Her Kids These Names
Her Name's Not So Bad. Her Brother's, On The Other Hand
The Parents Were Confused By All The Comments. I Mean Silver And Fox Are Wild Names But Together
What's Wrong With The Name Sven? Sevyn Is A Nonsense Word
Imma Just Leave This Here
Praying This Is Satire
Saw This In My Pregnancy Due Date Group Today
Personally I won’t understand naming your children after comic and fantasy characters, but maybe that’s just me
I Found This In The Wild
I Laughed So Hard
All One Family
Ladies And Gentlemen: My Wife. Crisis Averted, Hopefully?
Guns Or Glitter?
Tragedeigh Or Cute?
Industry
Oh My God. A Girl I Know Just Named Her Kid This
Pokémon Go Cringe
So We’re Naming Babies After Grocery Stores Now?
And here are our other children, Lidl, Co-Op and Tesco Express.
Whalen?
This Is Not A Troll
Why
They Didn't Consult A Dictionary Before Choosing This One. Welp... I See A Legal Name Change When This Baby Grows Up
Peaches Ivy Snow
“Uncommon Baby Name” Posts In Pregnancy Groups Never Disappoint
Twin Group Asking For Girl Names
Like the bug?
I know places don’t technically have genders but Denver sounds so masculine? And Bennett? Come on
I don’t even know how to pronounce these 4 & 5. Rhyming twin names. Ugh
Theme
Suuuuuch a subtle difference in the pronunciation, it will be so annoying when you’re calling for one or the other.
Real Post In A Pregnancy Group. Poor Child
I First Read It As Corn
I Refuse To Believe This Is Real
A Tragedy, In Two Parts
Saga Blade Fox-Baker
Found In A Facebook Group
I Snorted
This Did Not Give Me Dohp Amin (Dopamine)
A Girl I Went To Hs With Is Pregnant.... This Is The Name They're Going With
Greek goddess of witchcraft known for necromancy? Great name....