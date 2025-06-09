ADVERTISEMENT

A name is an essential part of a person’s identity. It’s on birth certificates, calling cards, passports, and other vital documents. It’s something that we carry for the rest of our lives, which is quite unfortunate for some people. 

Below you’ll find some of the worst names ever bestowed upon an individual. They’re the kind that would get someone bullied in school and beyond, or something you’d see on a Saturday Night Live skit. Some are so hilariously bad that a legal change is understandable, regardless of family histories. 

Scroll through to see what we mean.

#1

Mr. Perv

Yearbook photo of a fifth-grade class showing an unfortunate teacher name example for legal name change cases.

    #2

    My Mom Named Me After Naruto

    California driver license showing unlucky names Ninja Egg Salad, man eating dessert in casual setting

    My mom is a big anime fan, I'm not... She named me Ninja, inspired by Naruto, and made my middle name Egg to play along with our last name Salad. My brothers also have weird names, such as Ashton Greek Salad, and Honey Dew Salad. At least Honey and Ash are normal. My entire life, I've lived with people making weirdly racist jokes about Asians and asking if I was a blue-haired Fortnite streamer.

    Anytime I tell someone my name, they never believe me, and I get in trouble with the law because they think I'm joking. They'll ask my name, I'll say Ninja, then they'll ask, "What's your real name?", and if I have my ID, I'll give it to them, and even then, I've been taken into jail because they think I have a fake ID. School was a nightmare, and don't even get me started on finding a job. I've been thinking about changing my name to Spencer so I can actually get some decent work, but I've lived my life as Ninja for so long, I don't know if I'll ever adjust. So speaking of which, any name ideas?

    Ninja-Egg-Salad Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you really want to name something after your favourite thing, name a pet, plant, car, anything but a child after your favourite thing. Or at least find the most human like name from a different anime.

    #3

    Best Fire Fighter Name Ever

    Lieutenant Les McBurney from Sun Prairie Fire Department speaking during an emergency, illustrating unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    nigelolympia Report

    Outlandish names have gotten worse in recent years, so much so that judges had to intervene. In 2015, France banned “Nutella” and “Strawberry” from being used for baby names. The UK did the same thing a year later when a woman from Wales wanted to name her daughter “Cyanide.”

    In both situations, judges had the children’s best interests at heart, stating that the absurd names may cause problems when they grow up. It is quite unfortunate, as it seemed amiss with these parents.

    #4

    Maybe Her Parents Should Have Said Her Name Out Loud

    Woman defendant Crystal Methven in courtroom TV show, a notable example for unlucky people needing legal name change.

    ceqwz Report

    #5

    Nice To Meet You Mike

    ID card showing an unlucky person with a name that might deserve an immediate legal name change.

    OMGitsdaFONZ Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Moe's Tavern" "Yeah, I would like to speak to Litoris. First name Mike" "Ok, ok. IS MIKE LITORIS HERE? I NEED MIKE LITORIS!"

    #6

    These Were The Names Of My Dad's Teachers In Pre-School

    Class photo of children and teachers at a community center highlighting unlucky people who deserve an immediate legal name change.

    Infection233 Report

    The trend of weird and quirky names has also been prevalent in the United States. According to a study by San Diego State University psychology professor Dr. Jean Twenge, Americans have been more inclined to give their babies less common names, which have decreased in popularity since the 1950s. 

    While names like Joseph, Thomas, Elizabeth, and Jennifer are still popular, you may also have noticed the rise in popularity of more unorthodox names like Maude, Phineas, Saffron, and Bevelyn, to name a few.

    #7

    The Only Correct Answer

    Screenshot of a social media post about strong middle names for Cotton, featuring a humorous comment under unlucky names.

    Exotic_Concentrate_2 Report

    #8

    This Guy Must’ve Hated The Fact That The Military Goes By Last Names

    Street banner showing a US Marine Corps soldier with a name that may prompt legal name change for unlucky people.

    whyguapo Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy must be making his life mission proving his name wrong.

    #9

    Very Unfortunate Name Indeed

    Portrait of a man named Dick Smalley featured on a wooden plaque highlighting unlucky people needing legal name changes.

    reddit.com Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and gosh darn it people like me

    So, what is the reason behind the rise in popularity of uncommon names? Dr. Twenge suggests that American individualism may be a contributing factor. As she told the BBC, it’s their way of wanting to make their child more distinct. 

    “Parents have favored giving children names that help them stand out – and that means more unique names and fewer common names,” she explained.

    #10

    I Am Uncomfortable

    Yard decorations with a graduation theme including a large sign spelling tyranny in a suburban neighborhood.

    artemia Report

    #11

    Spotted On Instagram: North Korea?

    Newborn baby in a hospital crib wearing a name tag with a misspelled name, highlighting unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    thecostly Report

    johnstark avatar
    John Stark
    John Stark
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If North has a sibling, I hope they're not named South Correia! I wouldn't want to referee that sibling rivalry.

    #12

    The Most Unfortunate Name Ever

    Yearbook portraits showing unlucky people with names that might prompt an immediate legal name change for relief.

    reddit.com Report

    Wealth is another contributing factor, according to Arizona State University professor Michael Varnum. As he told the BBC in the same interview, scarcity isn’t a concern for people with infinite resources. In turn, they are more likely to be open to “stick out a little bit.” 

     “If you don’t have a lot of resources or wealth, the better strategy might be conformity and to do what most people are doing,” he said.  
    #13

    Unfortunate Name

    Police officer Rob Banks from Avon & Somerset Police featured in news segment about unlucky people needing a legal name change

    Shave96 Report

    #14

    Imagine Waking Up In The Morning And Saying, "I'm Gonna Name My Baby After A Social Media Feature"

    Chilean ID card showing the name Hashtag Follow, illustrating unlucky people needing an immediate legal name change.

    mariachile123 Report

    #15

    At A Primary School In Norway. I Feel So Bad For This Kid

    Metal coat hook mounted on brick wall with unlucky name tags, illustrating people who deserve a legal name change.

    tunecha Report

    We’d now like to hear from you, readers. Which of these names do you think is most unfortunate? Are they that bad to warrant a legal name change, or are they acceptable enough to live with? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    You Have Got To Be Kidding Me

    Decorative balloon arrangement with large number 8 and soccer themes, highlighting an unlucky name Toyboy for a legal name change.

    JaggedLittlePill2022 Report

    #17

    She Lives Rent Free In My Mind

    Young woman with red hair and hoop earrings sharing a story about unlucky people who need a legal name change

    Antlerology592 Report

    johnstark avatar
    John Stark
    John Stark
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell me you were named after a 1 night stand without telling me you were named after a 1 night stand

    #18

    This Did Not Give Me Dohp Amin (Dopamine)

    Baby showing gums with tiny teeth emerging, featured in a post about unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    ismellmypanties Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please show me less posts like this, Facebook. A lot less.

    #19

    The Big Question Of The Commonwealth Games

    Swimmer with an unfortunate name displayed on screen, illustrating unlucky people who deserve a legal name change.

    acslaytaa Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked with a girl with the last name Funk. It's not super uncommon.

    #20

    That’s An Unfortunate Combination

    Two male divers from China in swimwear, preparing for synchronized diving with scores shown on screen.

    Chrislawrance Report

    #21

    Stuck With A Dumb Name

    California driver license showing a man with the legal name Kenneth Optimus-Prime, highlighting unlucky people needing a name change.

    Expert_West Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL Ya know if you want to give yourself a ridiculous name, best one would be the middle name.

    #22

    Unfortunate Name

    Man identified as Christian Guy from Centre for Social Justice speaking in news interview about unlucky people and name changes.

    LeakyDeadstick Report

    #23

    My Legal First Name Is Not Valid On Facebook. I Was Born With This Name

    Name input form showing a message asking for a real name, highlighting unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    Ok-Cow-1399 Report

    #24

    Sister's Name Probably Saratonin

    Handwritten note in a hospital bassinet showing baby girl name Lexiprough due March 2025, highlighting unlucky people and name changes.

    youwouldntpost Report

    #25

    There Is An Editor Somewhere That Needs To Be Fired

    Woman smiling while chopping vegetables on a cooking book cover, highlighting unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    imgur.com Report

    #26

    Is Your Middle Name Camper Or Something?

    Man and woman smiling during a TV news interview with a mistaken name caption, illustrating unlucky people needing name changes.

    HunterFisher21 Report

    #27

    Wtf Named After Alcohol

    Newborn baby smiling in hospital bassinet illustrating unlucky people who deserve an immediate legal name change.

    Fair-Specialist-9170 , yonnieee3__ Report

    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, "Hennessy" is the name of the family who originally made the alcohol

    #28

    Found On Facebook

    Toddler wearing patterned pants laughing with text overlay sardine, highlighting unlucky people who deserve a legal name change

    KangarooSad4251 Report

    #29

    Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”???

    Text message conversation about choosing a gender neutral baby name and spelling concerns in unlucky name picks.

    Then_Self99 Report

    #30

    What?

    Comment about daughters' names Syrenidie and Dalyse, featured in a collection of unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    autumnlover1515 Report

    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "That's....different..." is not the compliment Op thinks it is

    #31

    Philly Cheesesteak

    Newborn baby wrapped in striped blanket with heart graphic over face, featured in unlucky people legal name change list.

    ismellmypanties Report

    #32

    My Friend Is A Dance Teacher, These Kids Are Aged 6-8

    List of unusual and unlucky names displayed on a computer screen suggesting need for a legal name change.

    kawa-ii Report

    #33

    Thank You For Calling Customer Service, May I Have Your Name Please?

    Two Iranian rowers competing in a kayak race, representing unlucky people with long legal names.

    jwicyu Report

    #34

    My Grandpa Had An Unfortunate Name

    Three old-fashioned nameplates all showing the unlucky name Dick Raper, highlighting unfortunate legal name issues.

    brandonRAP Report

    #35

    Unfortunate Name

    Man with glasses speaking at a podium, captioned Tiny Kox, related to unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    Padre2000 Report

    #36

    Just So... Unfortunate

    Photo of a man in a commodore uniform with the nameplate Gary Doodlesack, illustrating unlucky people needing name changes.

    SpaceNinjaOL Report

    #37

    Last Name Pretty Much Seals The Deal

    Woman smiling on a TV interview with a caption displaying an unlucky name needing an immediate legal name change.

    Report

    #38

    Doesn’t Seem Like The Type Of Dentist You’d Want If You Have A Sweet Tooth

    Sign on a building listing Dr Pepper as a dentist, illustrating unlucky people who deserve legal name changes.

    Report

    #39

    This Elderly Lady Has A Very Unfortunate Name

    Elderly woman with glasses and curly white hair wearing a blue sweater in a name game show setting.

    Report

    #40

    Set Bro Up From Birth

    Mugshots of two teenagers involved in a legal case, illustrating unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    Avgredditor1025 Report

    #41

    Ice Breaker

    Student with unusual name causing giggles while running for student union president in a list of unlucky people needing legal name change.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #42

    Vegeta

    Screenshot of a Reddit post from r/teenagers discussing unusual chosen names related to unlucky people and name changes.

    Justanotherone985 Report

    #43

    The Way I Did A Double Take

    Young woman with dark hair speaking on a reality show segment about unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    RBBEnthusiast Report

    #44

    We Guess This Guy Is More Into Butts Judging By His Name

    Young man speaking into a microphone on a talk show discussing unlucky people and legal name change stories.

    Report

    #45

    Poor Guy

    Text excerpt from a list of unlucky people discussing legal name change concerns related to unusual or problematic names.

    SmuckRyan Report

    #46

    This Is Just Painful. This Video Is About Two Months Old, So I’m Not Sure If It’s Already Found Its Way Here. But… These Poor Kids

    Young woman wearing glasses sharing stories of unlucky people with unique misspelled names needing a legal name change.

    Visual_Bunch_2344 Report

    #47

    Congrats On Graduating Daycare

    Newspaper graduation announcement featuring an unusually long name, illustrating unlucky people who deserve a legal name change.

    Gweedling Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This poor kid is doomed to a life of never having enough space to write her full name. She’s probably gonna be in highschool before she finally learns to spell all that. Good grief!

    #48

    My 12 Year Old Loves Telling Me About The Tragedeighs At Her School. Today She Sent Me This From Her School Bus

    Bus sign inside a vehicle showing a misspelled name, highlighting unlucky people needing an immediate legal name change.

    JessTheGoat Report

    #49

    Why Though?!

    Man and woman smiling at camera while holding newborn baby wrapped in strawberry-patterned blanket, illustrating unlucky people.

    Careless_Tart6592 Report

    #50

    Well That’s A Very Unfortunate Name. Worst Part Is That He’s An Elementary School Teacher

    Room sign on a white brick wall reading MR. BUTT, illustrating one of the unlucky people who may need a legal name change.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    #51

    This Dentist’s Name

    Nameplate showing dental professionals including one with an unlucky name that may need a legal name change.

    sscda5 Report

    #52

    Hopefully This Fellow Doesn’t Get Too Much Flak For His Surname

    Man with glasses and mustache in a news interview, illustrating unlucky people who deserve an immediate legal name change.

    Report

    #53

    Kermit Rainman

    Man with short hair in a striped shirt, labeled with a humorous unlucky name suggesting a need for legal name change.

    omgburritos Report

    #54

    He Was Literally Born For This, It Was His Destiny

    News correspondent with an ironic name reporting live from Brussels, fitting for unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    Report

    #55

    My Name Is "Nasser". The Game Is Censoring The Middle Letters And It's Making It Worse

    In-game player profile labeled as unlucky name, flagged for immediate legal name change in an online strategy game interface.

    Crazed_Archivist Report

    #56

    This Poor Woman's Name

    A woman smiling on stage wearing a black and white dog-patterned shirt and a name tag with an unusual name.

    December_Soul Report

    #57

    Pony Ramone. He's Definitly Going By Ramone Later

    Two adults with tattoos and a baby, representing unlucky people who might consider a legal name change.

    hangingdenim , morganpresleyxo Report

    #58

    I Like To Imagine His Sister Is Named Branddaughter

    Unlucky people with cakes featuring awkward or unfortunate name designs that may need a legal name change.

    1010.cakery Report

    #59

    Naming Twins Essentially The Same Name

    Photo of newborn twins in hospital beds with breathing tubes, highlighting unlucky people with unusual names.

    merelywords Report

    #60

    Roarah Lionah

    Newborn baby wrapped in a personalized blanket and a mother holding her infant, highlighting unlucky people with unusual names.

    blueberrycadenza Report

    #61

    So It Begins

    Newborn baby swaddled in a hospital bassinet with a signboard showcasing an unlucky name for legal name change.

    msReDDifyourenasty Report

    #62

    I Was Watching This Play-Doh Show With My Niece & Nephew When I Spied These Gems

    Two children named Michelangelo and Bono wearing green uniforms, representing unlucky people needing legal name change.

    GoodestBurger Report

    #63

    Unfortunate Name

    Elderly man on BBC News with caption showing a name related to unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    imgur.com Report

    #64

    I Would Sue

    Birth certificate shows unlucky baby named Korn due to hospital error, a case of people needing a legal name change.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    Y'all I've Never Rushed To A Subreddit So Fast In My Life

    Text message conversation showing an unusual and unlucky name, fitting the theme of people needing a legal name change.

    Ordinary_Lobster406 Report

    #66

    I Found This In The Wild

    Collins family at home with four children, featured in an article about unlucky people needing legal name changes.

    nonoyo_91 Report

    #67

    Saw This Last Name On The News Today

    TV news broadcast showing Dr. Joelle Rollo-Koster discussing election of new pope, highlighting unlucky people’s names.

    rhodapenmark Report

    #68

    His Parents Really Must Have Hated Him When He Was Born. I Am Amazed He Made Anything Of His Life With That Name As A Child

    Baseball card of Rusty Kuntz of Detroit Tigers holding a bat and preparing to hit, example of unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    bruinsfan1144 Report

    #69

    This Name

    Name badge for Dick MacFeely at a congregational church, illustrating unlucky people who may need a legal name change.

    Syxmbl Report

    #70

    Mr Moe Lester You Are Waited At Gate 4

    Black and white photo of a man named Moe Lester featured in a post about unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Naming Your Child After A Species Of Illegal Substance And Tagging Your Favorite Page In Her First Day Of Pre-School Picture

    Toddler with pigtails wearing a purple shirt and backpack outdoors, featured in unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    I Don’t Condone Yelling At Babies, However This Is Just The Start Of The Negativity For Poor Baby Lucifer

    Text post sharing a story about an unlucky legal name causing negative reactions, related to name change requests.

    justcallmeH Report

    #73

    There Is A New Teacher At My Middle School. I’m Sure Our Students Will Handle This With Grace And Discretion

    Screenshot of a message showing an unlucky name in a school notification prompting a legal name change.

    communication_junkie Report

    #74

    Named After Labor Day

    Contestant named Labora on a game show stage, highlighting unlucky people who deserve an immediate legal name change.

    Currently watching Family Feud and this sweet woman said her name is Labora (luh-bore-uh) because she was born on Labor Day.
    I’ve definitely seen worse and at least it makes sense phonetically, but the reasoning made me giggle.

    TitoBlue_ Report

    #75

    All That's Left Is To Show What Colleges They Go To

    Three mugshots of men with unusual names displayed on a news screen, highlighting unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    imgur.com Report

    #76

    Osama Vinladen

    Excerpt from a Wikipedia page about a footballer named Osama Vinladen, highlighting unlucky names and legal name change.

    panamaniansensation Report

    #77

    Latrina

    Social media comments on unfortunate baby names highlighting reasons for an immediate legal name change.

    m_will Report

    #78

    Some Gems At My Son's Elementary

    Closets with labeled names Izreal, Hayzlee, Ragnar, Dutton, and Janeudy showcasing unlucky people needing legal name change.

    Striking-Purple-2780 Report

    #79

    We're All Worried For Their Future

    Woman in green shirt making a nervous face, representing unlucky people who deserve a legal name change.

    SirKermit Report

    #80

    Move Over Rae Farty

    Screenshot of a delivery notification from Shipt showing a shopper named Desharté on their way to Target.

    BabesRuthless Report

    #81

    Very Demure, Very Mindful

    Newborn baby named Demure Reign in a hospital setting, highlighting unusual names that may need legal name change.

    TrickPuzzleheaded914 Report

    #82

    I See Your Yearbook Name And Raise You This

    Young child with a funny name listed among unlucky people who deserve an immediate legal name change.

    reddit.com Report

    #83

    Love The Name

    Unique and unlucky baby name Lanesra revealed as Arsenal spelled backwards, highlighting reasons for legal name changes.

    imgur.com Report

    #84

    Beyonka

    Social media reply discussing unusual female names Beyonka and Anastacia, relevant to legal name change topics.

    JamesLaceyAllan Report

    #85

    Some Names I Saw At A School Event Tonight

    Space-themed name tags on lockers showing unusual names, highlighting unlucky people who may need a legal name change.

    bryterlu Report

    #86

    Can’t Use My Real Name On Facebook Because It Thinks I’m Trying To Make A Page About The Character

    Facebook name change error screen showing unlucky people with problematic legal names needing immediate update

    o07jdb Report

    #87

    Saw Someone Post Caribbean Names Here And I Thought I’d Share Some Zimbabwean, Zambian And Namibian Names As Well

    Three African identification cards showing unusual names, illustrating examples of unlucky people needing a legal name change.

    Euphoric_Narwhal2420 Report

    #88

    Imagine If This Guy’s Team Loses. Everybody Will Be Pointing At Him

    Football player wearing jersey with unlucky name Blewitt, highlighting special teams miscues during a game.

    Report

