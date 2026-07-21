Adult Performer Reveals The Body Type Men Really Want As Hollywood’s Increasingly Thin Trend Spreads

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Adult entertainer Alix Lynx compared the body types being glorified in Hollywood to the physiques that are most popular in her industry.

Lynx, who boasts nearly two million followers on Instagram, has been creating content for the adult entertainment world for 14 years.

During that time, she has seen countless f*tishes her customers have requested, as well as the industry’s shift toward subscription-based platforms.

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Highlights Alix Lynx, who has worked as an adult entertainer for over a decade, revealed which body types are the most popular in the industry.

The 37-year-old said men are “biologically wired” to find certain body types more attractive than others.

Lynx also shared why she doesn’t follow the cosmetic surgery trends she sees on social media or in celebrity culture.

Alix Lynx revealed why she thinks some of Hollywood’s biggest stars wouldn’t make it in the adult entertainment industry



Image credits: Alix Lynx

Still, Lynx believes one thing has remained the same and will likely never change in the adult entertainment world.

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Speaking with news.com.au, the 37-year-old said the thin aesthetic seen among many famous actresses would have no place in the adult industry.

“I honestly don’t think the ultra-skinny look has ever, or will ever, really be a major trend in p*rn,” Lynx shared.

She added that men “might just be biologically wired” to find “healthy-looking” bodies more attractive.



Image credits: Alix Lynx

Rather than seeking women with body types similar to Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, or Demi Moore, her clients have always favored curvier figures.

“From what I’ve seen, audiences tend to follow what they’re actually attracted to rather than what’s trending in celebrity culture, and the performers who are really popular have curves,” she explained.

“Whether that’s bigger b**bs, a bigger b*tt, or just a slightly thicker body type overall.”

Alix Lynx said one body type has never gone out of style in the adult industry

Image credits: Alix Lynx

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Lynx believes the thin runway model look will never become the dominant body type in mainstream adult content.

“It works in fashion, but I don’t think it translates to what most adult audiences are looking for,” she said.

What’s more, the adult performer said her audience is not interested in a glamorous Hollywood look, either.

Image credits: Alix Lynx

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According to Lynx, her viewers value “authenticity,” which makes them feel like they are part of her life.

“I come from the studio world where I used to love making high-quality scenes with professional lighting, hair, and makeup,” she explained.

“But now, my fans tell me they’d rather see me fresh out of the shower with no makeup than watch a fully produced scene.”

The performer said celebrity body types don’t match what her audience actually wants



Image credits: Demi Moore

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She said this shift toward authenticity over highly produced content is “one of the biggest changes” she has witnessed in the industry.

Lynx added that, instead of staying authentic, many young performers go under the knife to follow body trends they see on social media, such as the BBL.

“I’ve never believed in chasing body trends because they’re exactly that — trends,” she noted.

Image credits: Kelly Osbourne

In an era of highly personalized content, Lynx said that an entertainer’s “personality” is ultimately what keeps clients coming back in the long run.

“You have to adapt as the industry changes, but if you spend your whole career chasing trends, people never really get to know who you are.”

Her comments follow months of speculation over the dramatic weight loss of several celebrities



Image credits: Ariana Grande

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Lynx’s comments come amid growing concern that actresses and pop stars are becoming extremely thin, with some comparing their appearances to the unhealthy 1990s “her*in chic” era.

Characterized by pale skin, dark circles under the eyes, and emaciated features, the fashion trend had supermodel Kate Moss as one of its most recognizable representatives.

This year, stars like Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Osbourne stunned fans when they were photographed on red carpets during award show season.

Image credits: Ariana Grande

Many viewers pointed to their visible chest bones, pronounced collarbones, and sunken cheeks as signs that they may be underweight.

Fans also voiced concern for the health of stars like Nicole Kidman, Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, and Meghan Trainor, with the latter two undergoing striking weight loss transformations.

While these comments often come from a place of genuine concern, many of these celebrities have addressed the scrutiny surrounding their bodies and urged people not to talk about them, regardless of their intentions.

Ariana Grande was among the stars who pushed back against constant “horrible” comments about her body



Image credits: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who made multiple red carpet appearances over the past two years to promote Wicked, was among those who addressed the comments most directly in interviews.

Reacting to her pictures, many people have compared her to singer Karen Carpenter, the lead vocalist of the duo the Carpenters, who lost her life in 1983 from complications related to an*rexia nervosa.

“I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,” Ariana said.

“That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening.”

The 33-year-old actress and singer encouraged anyone struggling with intrusive comments about their weight to tune them out, saying, “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s**t.”