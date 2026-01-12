ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Golden Globes dazzled Hollywood at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 11, celebrating some of the biggest names in film and television.

From award-winning performances to unforgettable red carpet moments, the night had fans and critics talking, but not all the chatter was about fashion.

As stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and others posed for the cameras, netizens couldn’t help but speculate about their changing looks.

From dramatic weight loss transformations to whispers of cosmetic enhancements, fans took to social media to debate which celebs might have gone under the knife.

Here are the stars whose red carpet appearances sparked the most plastic surgery speculation at the 83rd annual awards.