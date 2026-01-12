Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Guilt”: Ashton Kutcher’s “Rough” Look Alongside Mila Kunis At Golden Globes Sparks Speculation
Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, both dressed formally.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Guilt”: Ashton Kutcher’s “Rough” Look Alongside Mila Kunis At Golden Globes Sparks Speculation

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

16

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton Kutcher’s Golden Globes appearance alongside wife Mila Kunis quickly became internet fodder, with viewers dissecting everything from his “disheveled” look to the couple’s noticeably “stiff” and serious demeanor.

The couple’s appearance at the 83rd annual event marked their first red carpet return together in three years, since the 2022 Oscars.

Highlights
  • Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Golden Globes return after three years sparked intense online scrutiny over his “rough” appearance on the red carpet.
  • The appearance reignited backlash tied to their past controversies, including their support for convicted Danny Masterson and Kutcher’s longtime association with Diddy.
  • As Kutcher gears up for a professional comeback next month, critics slammed the actor, while others questioned whether the high-profile return helped or worsened his public image.

However, within hours, social media was buzzing with wild theories, as fans questioned whether Kutcher’s “rough” appearance hinted at something deeper.

“They know that we know. The guilt on their faces,” wrote one suspicious social media user.

RELATED:

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards yesterday, marking their return to award shows after a three-year hiatus

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look posing closely with Mila Kunis at a formal event, sparking speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look posing closely with Mila Kunis at a formal event, sparking speculation.

    Image credits: aplusk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The star-studded ceremony took place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year.

    Mila Kunis attended the event as a presenter, awarding Best Motion Picture – Animated alongside Keegan-Michael Key, which went to the 2025 Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look and Mila Kunis posing together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look and Mila Kunis posing together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event

    Image credits: JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Comment mentioning guilt on faces in reaction to Ashton Kutcher’s rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes event.

    Comment mentioning guilt on faces in reaction to Ashton Kutcher’s rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher joined his wife as the duo posed on the red carpet, appearing all smiles and putting up a loved-up, united front as they navigated their high-profile return to awards season following several controversies in recent years.

    The couple coordinated in a monochromatic black-and-white look, with Kunis wearing a strapless, tea-length Carolina Herrera gown featuring a 1960s-style silhouette.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look alongside Mila Kunis at a formal event sparking guilt speculation

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look alongside Mila Kunis at a formal event sparking guilt speculation

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The No Strings Attached star, meanwhile, wore an all-black tailored tuxedo.

    However, as images of the couple circulated online, the internet was far from forgiving, reigniting debate surrounding their recent controversies, including their support for former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson and Ashton’s long-standing friendship with now-disgraced business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

    Fans blasted the 47-year-old star, ripping apart everything from his “aged” appearance to his connection to the Diddy and Danny Masterson controversies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Unapologetic Queen commenting on Ashton Kutcher’s rough look and hair at the Golden Globes event.

    Tweet from user Unapologetic Queen commenting on Ashton Kutcher’s rough look and hair at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: _FucknBossChick

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Image credits: NikkiNuVogue

    One critic bluntly wrote, “Anyone ask them about Danny Masterson?” while another echoed, “Who wants to tell them we still haven’t forgiven them for supporting Danny Masterson?”

    A third added, “So, they are out in public again… I thought they were cancelled?!”

    “Danny Masterson supporters why are they getting screen time at all.”

    For those unfamiliar with the controversy, in May 2023, Masterson was convicted on charges of r*ping two women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following his conviction, Kutcher and Kunis both submitted character reference letters to the judge, with the 47-year-old actor describing Masterson as a “role model” and a man of “decency, equality, and generosity.”

    Kunis, meanwhile, referred to him as an “outstanding role model” and an “exceptional older brother figure.”

    When the letters became public in September of that year, the couple faced intense backlash for appearing to prioritize their personal friendship over the gravity of Danny’s crimes against women.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look sitting next to Mila Kunis in casual clothes, natural lighting indoors

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look sitting next to Mila Kunis in casual clothes, natural lighting indoors

    Image credits: aplusk

    At the time, critics accused the couple of “himpathy,” arguing that they appeared to sympathize with the perpetrator rather than the victims.

    As for the Diddy controversy, following the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings involving the 56-year-old rapper, Kutcher’s 2019 interview on Hot Ones resurfaced and went viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mila presented the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the event, with Ashton joining her as her plus-one for the ceremony

    Twitter conversation referencing guilt and speculation around Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes.

    Twitter conversation referencing guilt and speculation around Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes.

    Image credits: DrNikki13

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Image credits: Fzino

    In the clip, when asked about “Diddy party stories,” Kutcher responded, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” describing the memories as a “weird memory lane thing,” a remark many interpreted as suggesting prior knowledge of controversial events that later came to light.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton was also known to be associated with Diddy for nearly two decades and attended, and in at least one reported instance in 2009, co-hosted, one of Diddy’s now-infamous “White Parties.”

    “He going to visit his bestie Diddy after this?” one user questioned on X.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look and Mila Kunis posing together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: THR

    Another commented, “Ashton got that guilty Diddy look going on.”

    “Oh he came out of hiding.. First sighting since Diddy got locked up.”

    Viewers speculated that Ashton appeared to have “aged tremendously” during his time away from the spotlight, while others even questioned whether the couple had “showered” before attending the event, citing his “worn out” appearance and their past controversial comments about not washing their entire bodies with soap daily.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2021, while appearing on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher stated that he washes his “armpits and [privates] daily, and nothing else ever,” using a bar of Lever 2000.

    Regarding their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, the couple explained that they only bathe them when they can “see the dirt.”

    Kunis admitted that she never established a daily bathing routine for them, even as newborns.

    The couple believes that frequent soaping strips the body of its natural oils, which protect the skin.

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look with Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt and speculation among fans.

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look with Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt and speculation among fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Ashton Kutcher looking rough next to Mila Kunis, sparking guilt-related speculation at Golden Globes.

    Comment mentioning Ashton Kutcher looking rough next to Mila Kunis, sparking guilt-related speculation at Golden Globes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One critic wrote, “Good God that man has aged tremendously. Is didn’t even know that was him until I saw her! She looks exactly the same! She hasn’t aged a day!”

    A second added, “Where did Ashton’s face go… After looking at Ashton I suddenly feel very old.”

    A third chimed in, “I saw Mila and wondered who the hell she was standing next to.. I didn’t even recognize Ashton,” while another in agreement remarked, “I was shocked how he aged.”

    “I’ve heard so much about this couple. I hope they showered before this event,” one user commented, with another asking, “You think they showered tonight?”

    Despite the controversy, Kutcher is set to make his professional comeback in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series The Beauty, which is scheduled to premiere next month.

    He has recently resumed promotional activity, including public appearances and renewed social media engagement, as he works to reintroduce himself to audiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Really used to like her, but she supports a r*pist. Disgusting and any positive feelings I had di*d. (He’s always been creepy and awful),” one furious user wrote

    Comment by Timothy Mendenhall reading he probably misses them diddy parties on social media post with 564 reactions.

    Comment by Timothy Mendenhall reading he probably misses them diddy parties on social media post with 564 reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Comment by Amy Wall saying they are hugging like buddy’s on a social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look.

    Comment by Amy Wall saying they are hugging like buddy’s on a social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sudoku4Adults about Ashton Kutcher's appearance reflecting guilt with a nostalgic emoji, viewed on social media.

    Comment from Sudoku4Adults about Ashton Kutcher's appearance reflecting guilt with a nostalgic emoji, viewed on social media.

    Comment mentioning Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's rough look sparking guilt speculation at Golden Globes event.

    Comment mentioning Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's rough look sparking guilt speculation at Golden Globes event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt speculation among fans

    Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt speculation among fans

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

    Comment on social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis, sparking guilt and speculation at Golden Globes.

    Comment on social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis, sparking guilt and speculation at Golden Globes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

    Comment from Jeff Davis praising Ashton Kutcher for choosing his wife over a Bears game, expressing approval and support.

    Comment from Jeff Davis praising Ashton Kutcher for choosing his wife over a Bears game, expressing approval and support.

    Comment by Stephanie Jackson asking why he looks like Tom Cruise with a laughing emoji in response.

    Comment by Stephanie Jackson asking why he looks like Tom Cruise with a laughing emoji in response.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Golden Globes 2026 Winners

    Best film – drama

    • Frankenstein
    • Hamnet
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners

    Best film – musical or comedy

    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
    • One Battle After Another

    Best animated film

    • Arco
    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
    • Elio
    • KPop Demon Hunters
    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    • Zootopia 2

    Best female actor – drama

    • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
    • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
    • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
    • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
    • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
    • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

    Best male actor – drama

    • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
    • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
    • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
    • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
    • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
    • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Best female actor – musical or comedy

    • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
    • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
    • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
    • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
    • Emma Stone – Bugonia

    Best male actor – musical or comedy

    • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
    • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
    • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
    • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
    • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

    Best supporting female actor

    • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
    • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
    • Amy Madigan – Weapons
    • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

    Best supporting male actor

    • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
    • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
    • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
    • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
    • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
    • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

    Best director

    • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
    • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
    • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
    • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
    • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
    • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    16

    1

    16

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember him/them(?) writing an letter for Danny Masterson, that he was a nice guy and not at all any SA things there.. 🤢

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember him/them(?) writing an letter for Danny Masterson, that he was a nice guy and not at all any SA things there.. 🤢

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT