“Guilt”: Ashton Kutcher’s “Rough” Look Alongside Mila Kunis At Golden Globes Sparks Speculation

Ashton Kutcher’s Golden Globes appearance alongside wife Mila Kunis quickly became internet fodder, with viewers dissecting everything from his “disheveled” look to the couple’s noticeably “stiff” and serious demeanor.

The couple’s appearance at the 83rd annual event marked their first red carpet return together in three years, since the 2022 Oscars.

Highlights Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Golden Globes return after three years sparked intense online scrutiny over his “rough” appearance on the red carpet.

The appearance reignited backlash tied to their past controversies, including their support for convicted Danny Masterson and Kutcher’s longtime association with Diddy.

As Kutcher gears up for a professional comeback next month, critics slammed the actor, while others questioned whether the high-profile return helped or worsened his public image.

However, within hours, social media was buzzing with wild theories, as fans questioned whether Kutcher’s “rough” appearance hinted at something deeper.

“They know that we know. The guilt on their faces,” wrote one suspicious social media user.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards yesterday, marking their return to award shows after a three-year hiatus

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look posing closely with Mila Kunis at a formal event, sparking speculation.

Image credits: aplusk

The star-studded ceremony took place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year.

Mila Kunis attended the event as a presenter, awarding Best Motion Picture – Animated alongside Keegan-Michael Key, which went to the 2025 Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

Ashton Kutcher's rough look and Mila Kunis posing together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event

Image credits: JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Comment mentioning guilt on faces in reaction to Ashton Kutcher’s rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes event.

Ashton Kutcher joined his wife as the duo posed on the red carpet, appearing all smiles and putting up a loved-up, united front as they navigated their high-profile return to awards season following several controversies in recent years.

The couple coordinated in a monochromatic black-and-white look, with Kunis wearing a strapless, tea-length Carolina Herrera gown featuring a 1960s-style silhouette.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look alongside Mila Kunis at a formal event sparking guilt speculation

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The No Strings Attached star, meanwhile, wore an all-black tailored tuxedo.

However, as images of the couple circulated online, the internet was far from forgiving, reigniting debate surrounding their recent controversies, including their support for former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson and Ashton’s long-standing friendship with now-disgraced business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Fans blasted the 47-year-old star, ripping apart everything from his “aged” appearance to his connection to the Diddy and Danny Masterson controversies

Tweet from user Unapologetic Queen commenting on Ashton Kutcher’s rough look and hair at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: _FucknBossChick

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

Image credits: NikkiNuVogue

One critic bluntly wrote, “Anyone ask them about Danny Masterson?” while another echoed, “Who wants to tell them we still haven’t forgiven them for supporting Danny Masterson?”

A third added, “So, they are out in public again… I thought they were cancelled?!”

“Danny Masterson supporters why are they getting screen time at all.”

For those unfamiliar with the controversy, in May 2023, Masterson was convicted on charges of r*ping two women.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026

Following his conviction, Kutcher and Kunis both submitted character reference letters to the judge, with the 47-year-old actor describing Masterson as a “role model” and a man of “decency, equality, and generosity.”

Kunis, meanwhile, referred to him as an “outstanding role model” and an “exceptional older brother figure.”

When the letters became public in September of that year, the couple faced intense backlash for appearing to prioritize their personal friendship over the gravity of Danny’s crimes against women.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look sitting next to Mila Kunis in casual clothes, natural lighting indoors

Image credits: aplusk

At the time, critics accused the couple of “himpathy,” arguing that they appeared to sympathize with the perpetrator rather than the victims.

As for the Diddy controversy, following the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings involving the 56-year-old rapper, Kutcher’s 2019 interview on Hot Ones resurfaced and went viral.

Mila presented the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the event, with Ashton joining her as her plus-one for the ceremony

Twitter conversation referencing guilt and speculation around Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at Golden Globes.

Image credits: DrNikki13

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

Image credits: Fzino

In the clip, when asked about “Diddy party stories,” Kutcher responded, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” describing the memories as a “weird memory lane thing,” a remark many interpreted as suggesting prior knowledge of controversial events that later came to light.

Ashton was also known to be associated with Diddy for nearly two decades and attended, and in at least one reported instance in 2009, co-hosted, one of Diddy’s now-infamous “White Parties.”

“He going to visit his bestie Diddy after this?” one user questioned on X.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look and Mila Kunis posing together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: THR

Another commented, “Ashton got that guilty Diddy look going on.”

“Oh he came out of hiding.. First sighting since Diddy got locked up.”

Viewers speculated that Ashton appeared to have “aged tremendously” during his time away from the spotlight, while others even questioned whether the couple had “showered” before attending the event, citing his “worn out” appearance and their past controversial comments about not washing their entire bodies with soap daily.

In 2021, while appearing on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher stated that he washes his “armpits and [privates] daily, and nothing else ever,” using a bar of Lever 2000.

Regarding their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, the couple explained that they only bathe them when they can “see the dirt.”

Kunis admitted that she never established a daily bathing routine for them, even as newborns.

The couple believes that frequent soaping strips the body of its natural oils, which protect the skin.

Ashton Kutcher's rough look with Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt and speculation among fans.

Comment mentioning Ashton Kutcher looking rough next to Mila Kunis, sparking guilt-related speculation at Golden Globes.

One critic wrote, “Good God that man has aged tremendously. Is didn’t even know that was him until I saw her! She looks exactly the same! She hasn’t aged a day!”

A second added, “Where did Ashton’s face go… After looking at Ashton I suddenly feel very old.”

A third chimed in, “I saw Mila and wondered who the hell she was standing next to.. I didn’t even recognize Ashton,” while another in agreement remarked, “I was shocked how he aged.”

“I’ve heard so much about this couple. I hope they showered before this event,” one user commented, with another asking, “You think they showered tonight?”

Despite the controversy, Kutcher is set to make his professional comeback in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series The Beauty, which is scheduled to premiere next month.

He has recently resumed promotional activity, including public appearances and renewed social media engagement, as he works to reintroduce himself to audiences.

“Really used to like her, but she supports a r*pist. Disgusting and any positive feelings I had di*d. (He’s always been creepy and awful),” one furious user wrote

Comment by Timothy Mendenhall reading he probably misses them diddy parties on social media post with 564 reactions.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

Comment by Amy Wall saying they are hugging like buddy’s on a social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look.

Comment from Sudoku4Adults about Ashton Kutcher's appearance reflecting guilt with a nostalgic emoji, viewed on social media.

Comment mentioning Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's rough look sparking guilt speculation at Golden Globes event.

Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes sparks guilt speculation among fans

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing next to Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes event, sparking guilt speculation.

Comment on social media post discussing Ashton Kutcher's rough look alongside Mila Kunis, sparking guilt and speculation at Golden Globes.

Ashton Kutcher with a rough look standing beside Mila Kunis at the Golden Globes, sparking guilt speculation.

Comment from Jeff Davis praising Ashton Kutcher for choosing his wife over a Bears game, expressing approval and support.

Comment by Stephanie Jackson asking why he looks like Tom Cruise with a laughing emoji in response.

